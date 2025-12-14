“Get Gelt” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 14, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little ___” – STAR

5A: Piece of paperwork – FORM

9A: Previous periods – PASTS

14A: “That looks bad” – OHNO

15A: Hawaiian shindig – LUAU

16A: Skip ___ (streaming button) – INTRO

17A: Michelangelo’s weapons – NUNCHUCKS

19A: Christmas movie starring Cate Blanchett – CAROL

20A: “Oh, for goodness’ ___” – SAKE

21A: Obey – HEED

23A: After the deadline – LATE

24A: Put money in the pot – BET

26A: “Samesies!” – SODOI

28A: Org. whose stars were featured in “Happy Gilmore 2” – PGA

30A: Month for Sukkot, in ’25 – OCT

33A: Cute laugh – GIGGLE

36A: Strategize – PLAN

37A: Units of weight for brisket – POUNDS

39A: Part of a stable diet? – HAY

40A: “Find someone else to blame!” – HEYDONTLOOKATME

43A: Tiny bit – DAB

44A: Peanut butter-filled Girl Scout cookie – DOSIDO

45A: Atlas contents – MAPS

46A: “Enough of that” – STOPIT

48A: According to – PER

49A: Donkey – AS* (Insert “S” in place of “*”)

50A: Dressing that can be used as dip for pizza – RANCH

52A: Ready to go – SET

54A: Sore – ACHY

56A: “Quiet!” – HUSH

59A: Take a nap – REST

62A: Playful touches on the nose – BOOPS

64A: Protective gear for a soccer player – SHINGUARD

67A: Red garment in “The Handmaid’s Tale” – CLOAK

68A: African rainforest nut – KOLA

69A: Regrets deeply – RUES

70A: “It pains me to say this . . .” – SADLY

71A: Restaurant review app – YELP

72A: Whole heap of – SLEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Judah Maccabee, to Mattathias – SON

2D: Therefore – THUS

3D: “The Afterparty” actress Konkle – ANNA

4D: Guitar Hero alternative – ROCKBAND

5D: Annual trivalent vaccine target – FLU

6D: “That hurt!” – OUCH

7D: Tool in a zen garden – RAKE

8D: Artists’ inspirations – MUSES

9D: Photograph, for short – PIC

10D: Not digital – ANALOG

11D: Grades needed for a 4.0 GPA – STRAIGHTAS

12D: Gait slower than a canter – TROT

13D: Bottom of a sneaker – SOLE

18D: Laugh syllable – HEE

22D: Flapped entrances for some pets – DOGDOORS

25D: God-tier – TOPNOTCH

27D: Save icon image – DISK

28D: Skirt fold – PLEAT

29D: Part of town that may have rainbow crosswalks – GAYBORHOOD

31D: Camping beds – COTS

32D: Flower associated with the Netherlands – TULIP

34D: Light accents? – LAMPS

35D: “___ on the prize” – EYES

36D: Some grad degrees – PHDS

38D: Lymph ___ (immune system organ) – NODE

41D: God father? – ODIN

42D: “Stand back and watch a pro” – AMATEURS

47D: Venmo alternative – PAYPAL

51D: Common sled dog – HUSKY

53D: Unit of energy found in “energy” – ERG

54D: Basics, briefly – ABCS

55D: Brown soda – COLA

57D: Sneaker or stiletto – SHOE

58D: Spot for sledding – HILL

60D: “Better Call ___” – SAUL

61D: Olive plant – TREE

63D: Chicago WNBA squad – SKY

65D: Snooze on the couch – NAP

66D: Store with discounted sneakers and stilettos – DSW



Click here to reveal the answer image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a lively, conversational feel that made the solve engaging without tipping into difficulty. The clues were crisp and intuitive, keeping the momentum going while still offering a few moments that rewarded careful reading. The grid felt well balanced, with a steady rhythm that made progress feel natural across the board. Overall, it was an enjoyable and confidently constructed puzzle that delivered a satisfying daily solve. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.