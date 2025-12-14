“Get Gelt” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 14, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little ___” – STAR
- 5A: Piece of paperwork – FORM
- 9A: Previous periods – PASTS
- 14A: “That looks bad” – OHNO
- 15A: Hawaiian shindig – LUAU
- 16A: Skip ___ (streaming button) – INTRO
- 17A: Michelangelo’s weapons – NUNCHUCKS
- 19A: Christmas movie starring Cate Blanchett – CAROL
- 20A: “Oh, for goodness’ ___” – SAKE
- 21A: Obey – HEED
- 23A: After the deadline – LATE
- 24A: Put money in the pot – BET
- 26A: “Samesies!” – SODOI
- 28A: Org. whose stars were featured in “Happy Gilmore 2” – PGA
- 30A: Month for Sukkot, in ’25 – OCT
- 33A: Cute laugh – GIGGLE
- 36A: Strategize – PLAN
- 37A: Units of weight for brisket – POUNDS
- 39A: Part of a stable diet? – HAY
- 40A: “Find someone else to blame!” – HEYDONTLOOKATME
- 43A: Tiny bit – DAB
- 44A: Peanut butter-filled Girl Scout cookie – DOSIDO
- 45A: Atlas contents – MAPS
- 46A: “Enough of that” – STOPIT
- 48A: According to – PER
- 49A: Donkey – AS* (Insert “S” in place of “*”)
- 50A: Dressing that can be used as dip for pizza – RANCH
- 52A: Ready to go – SET
- 54A: Sore – ACHY
- 56A: “Quiet!” – HUSH
- 59A: Take a nap – REST
- 62A: Playful touches on the nose – BOOPS
- 64A: Protective gear for a soccer player – SHINGUARD
- 67A: Red garment in “The Handmaid’s Tale” – CLOAK
- 68A: African rainforest nut – KOLA
- 69A: Regrets deeply – RUES
- 70A: “It pains me to say this . . .” – SADLY
- 71A: Restaurant review app – YELP
- 72A: Whole heap of – SLEW
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Judah Maccabee, to Mattathias – SON
- 2D: Therefore – THUS
- 3D: “The Afterparty” actress Konkle – ANNA
- 4D: Guitar Hero alternative – ROCKBAND
- 5D: Annual trivalent vaccine target – FLU
- 6D: “That hurt!” – OUCH
- 7D: Tool in a zen garden – RAKE
- 8D: Artists’ inspirations – MUSES
- 9D: Photograph, for short – PIC
- 10D: Not digital – ANALOG
- 11D: Grades needed for a 4.0 GPA – STRAIGHTAS
- 12D: Gait slower than a canter – TROT
- 13D: Bottom of a sneaker – SOLE
- 18D: Laugh syllable – HEE
- 22D: Flapped entrances for some pets – DOGDOORS
- 25D: God-tier – TOPNOTCH
- 27D: Save icon image – DISK
- 28D: Skirt fold – PLEAT
- 29D: Part of town that may have rainbow crosswalks – GAYBORHOOD
- 31D: Camping beds – COTS
- 32D: Flower associated with the Netherlands – TULIP
- 34D: Light accents? – LAMPS
- 35D: “___ on the prize” – EYES
- 36D: Some grad degrees – PHDS
- 38D: Lymph ___ (immune system organ) – NODE
- 41D: God father? – ODIN
- 42D: “Stand back and watch a pro” – AMATEURS
- 47D: Venmo alternative – PAYPAL
- 51D: Common sled dog – HUSKY
- 53D: Unit of energy found in “energy” – ERG
- 54D: Basics, briefly – ABCS
- 55D: Brown soda – COLA
- 57D: Sneaker or stiletto – SHOE
- 58D: Spot for sledding – HILL
- 60D: “Better Call ___” – SAUL
- 61D: Olive plant – TREE
- 63D: Chicago WNBA squad – SKY
- 65D: Snooze on the couch – NAP
- 66D: Store with discounted sneakers and stilettos – DSW
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a lively, conversational feel that made the solve engaging without tipping into difficulty. The clues were crisp and intuitive, keeping the momentum going while still offering a few moments that rewarded careful reading. The grid felt well balanced, with a steady rhythm that made progress feel natural across the board. Overall, it was an enjoyable and confidently constructed puzzle that delivered a satisfying daily solve. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.