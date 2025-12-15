“Holding in Laughter” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 15, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Challenging H.S. science course – APBIO

6A: “Git!” – SHOO

10A: Twin Cities airport (Abbr.) – MSP

13A: Like a visage in a haunted house, often – GAUNT

14A: Prefix with “educator” or “medic” – PARA

15A: Row, row, row your boat with one – OAR

16A: 1 or 2 on the Kinsey scale, perhaps – HETEROFLEXIBLE

19A: Chappell Roan subgenre – ALTPOP

20A: Frog’s kid-lit friend – TOAD

21A: Baking measurement (Abbr.) – TSP

23A: Opening at a coin-op arcade – SLOT

24A: Podcast units, for short – EPS

26A: Drink that can be made in a siphon brewer – COFFEE

28A: Light brown – TAN

29A: “Castle ___ Cloud” (“Les Miserables” song) – ONA

30A: Valencia school for creatives – CALARTS

31A: “Am not!” reply – ARETOO

33A: For fear that – LEST

34A: Warm-but-breathable synthetic material – MICROFLEECE

37A: Got 100% on – ACED

39A: “Good enough!” – ITLLDO

40A: Crunchy orange snacks – CHEETOS

43A: Appropriate – APT

44A: Student-run org. supporting LGBTQ+ youth – GSA

47A: Vegas NFL player – RAIDER

48A: Wharton degree, for short – MBA

49A: Experts – PROS

50A: Doc who inserts ear tubes – ENT

51A: Teeny arachnid – MITE

53A: Sewing kit items – SPOOLS

55A: No. 1 hit from “Back to the Future” – THEPOWEROFLOVE

58A: “Scary!” – EEK

59A: Lo-cal – LITE

60A: Top picks, for short – FAVES

61A: “Drunk in Love” co-writer Moon – DRE

62A: Online crafts marketplace – ETSY

63A: Long lock – TRESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Totally horrified – AGHAST

2D: One-pot dish from Valencia – PAELLA

3D: Shirt fastener – BUTTON

4D: Lacking skill – INEPT

5D: Other, in Spanish – OTRO

6D: Letters on Banana Boat products – SPF

7D: Comes to a stop – HALTS

8D: Cookie with an Apple Pie a la Mode flavor – OREO

9D: Mexican state known for mole – OAXACA

10D: Group of emus – MOB

11D: Like bland pretzels – SALTFREE

12D: Car radio features – PRESETS

17D: Prince, for the Rolling Stones in ’81 – OPENER

18D: Revered person – IDOL

22D: Annoyance – PEST

25D: Jamaican ___ (creole language) – PATOIS

27D: “Nurse Jackie” actor Edie – FALCO

29D: “Critical Role” monster – ORC

30D: Team work? – COLLAB

31D: Helped – AIDED

32D: Quaint word meaning “frequently” – OFT

34D: “I also don’t do that” – MEEITHER

35D: Texas city on the Rio Grande – ELPASO

36D: Summer time zone in NYC – EDT

37D: One-hundredth of Pooh’s forest – ACRE

38D: Emulated Gregorian monks – CHANTED

41D: Office sub – TEMP

42D: Maryland state bird – ORIOLE

44D: Flow state – GROOVE

45D: Gets a clue? – SOLVES

46D: Weigh the pros and cons – ASSESS

48D: Gets introduced to – MEETS

49D: ___ vortex (icy phenomenon) – POLAR

52D: Fool – TWIT

54D: Sound of derision – PFFT

56D: ___ out a living – EKE

57D: ___ Mysterio (WWE wrestler) – REY



This grid offered a lively mix of contemporary references and classic crossword phrasing, which kept the solve feeling fresh throughout. A couple of longer entries tied the puzzle together nicely once uncovered, while some short, punchy clues added a bit of snap. There were moments that required a pause and rethink, but crossings always played fair. Overall, it was an engaging and well-paced puzzle, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.

