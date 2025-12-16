“Get on With It” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 16, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Hoppy craft beers – IPAS

Hoppy craft beers – 5 Across: Cinderella’s little helpers – MICE

Cinderella’s little helpers – 9 Across: Like honey straight from the hive – RAW

Like honey straight from the hive – 12 Across: Extend a membership, say – REUP

Extend a membership, say – 13 Across: Succulent that dies after blooming – AGAVE

Succulent that dies after blooming – 15 Across: Herb with gray-green leaves – SAGE

Herb with gray-green leaves – 16 Across: Teeny bit – IOTA

Teeny bit – 17 Across: Prefix for “com” or “net” – INTER

Prefix for “com” or “net” – 18 Across: Totally nailed – ACED

Totally nailed – 19 Across: Layered dessert with cake, cream and fruit – SPUMONITRIFLE

Layered dessert with cake, cream and fruit – 22 Across: Tree on North Dakota’s state seal – ELM

Tree on North Dakota’s state seal – 23 Across: Governor’s override – VETO

Governor’s override – 24 Across: Puts into office – ELECTS

Puts into office – 27 Across: Smell or taste – SENSE

Smell or taste – 29 Across: Organ with a lid – EYE

Organ with a lid – 31 Across: Nebraska city west of Council Bluffs – OMAHA

Nebraska city west of Council Bluffs – 32 Across: Buffet table dispenser – URN

Buffet table dispenser – 34 Across: Attorney’s expertise – LAW

Attorney’s expertise – 36 Across: Color of gochugaru – RED

Color of gochugaru – 37 Across: Concrete tasks to get done – ACTIONITEMS

Concrete tasks to get done – 41 Across: “Go no further!” – HALT

“Go no further!” – 43 Across: Toothpaste topper – CAP

Toothpaste topper – 44 Across: Distinct stretch of time – ERA

Distinct stretch of time – 45 Across: Opposed to – ANTI

Opposed to – 46 Across: Messes up – ERRS

Messes up – 48 Across: Docs that might be e-signed – PDFS

Docs that might be e-signed – 51 Across: Brownstone sitting areas – STOOPS

Brownstone sitting areas – 53 Across: Sci-fi transport – UFO

Sci-fi transport – 55 Across: ___ Speedwagon – REO

___ Speedwagon – 57 Across: “I hate to quibble, but…” – NOTTONITPICK

“I hate to quibble, but…” – 61 Across: Classic sagas in poetry – EPICS

Classic sagas in poetry – 64 Across: Casino calculations – ODDS

Casino calculations – 65 Across: Brainchild of a thinker – IDEA

Brainchild of a thinker – 66 Across: Fish with a brook variety – TROUT

Fish with a brook variety – 67 Across: Bearded barnyard animal – GOAT

Bearded barnyard animal – 68 Across: Noblewoman’s title – LADY

Noblewoman’s title – 69 Across: Insurgent takeovers – COUPS

Insurgent takeovers – 70 Across: Greek god of war – ARES

Greek god of war – 71 Across: Strong drain cleaners – LYES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Colored eye parts – IRISES

Colored eye parts – 2 Down: The “P” in PETA – PEOPLE

The “P” in PETA – 3 Down: Common harvest season – AUTUMN

Common harvest season – 4 Down: Flood with emails – SPAM

Flood with emails – 5 Down: State known for lobster rolls – MAINE

State known for lobster rolls – 6 Down: Set on fire – IGNITE

Set on fire – 7 Down: Plaything in a meowbox – CATTOY

Plaything in a meowbox – 8 Down: At any point – EVER

At any point – 9 Down: Vehicles that make pit stops – RACECARS

Vehicles that make pit stops – 10 Down: 90, for a new nonagenarian – AGE

90, for a new nonagenarian – 11 Down: Get hitched – WED

Get hitched – 14 Down: Great Lake linked to the Welland Canal – ERIE

Great Lake linked to the Welland Canal – 15 Down: Oregon State Fair city – SALEM

Oregon State Fair city – 20 Down: In-your-face – OVERT

In-your-face – 21 Down: Earthenware container for blooms – FLOWERPOT

Earthenware container for blooms – 25 Down: Off ___ charts – THE

Off ___ charts – 26 Down: Feeling gloomy – SAD

Feeling gloomy – 28 Down: Part of an octopus tentacle – SUCTIONCUP

Part of an octopus tentacle – 30 Down: Actor Goree – EIL

Actor Goree – 33 Down: Most pleasant – NICEST

Most pleasant – 35 Down: Dug into some pierogi, say – ATE

Dug into some pierogi, say – 37 Down: Vocal range below soprano – ALTO

Vocal range below soprano – 38 Down: Crew team blade” – OAR

Crew team blade” – 39 Down: Planet Money” network – NPR

Planet Money” network – 40 Down: Irate – MAD

Irate – 41 Down: “She ___ a point” – HAS

“She ___ a point” – 42 Down: Hill-building insect- ANT

Hill-building insect- 47 Down: Ice cream dessert – SUNDAE

Ice cream dessert – 49 Down: End of the workweek, for some – FRIDAY

End of the workweek, for some – 50 Down: Formally withdraw – SECEDE

Formally withdraw – 52 Down: Uploads to social media – POSTS

Uploads to social media – 54 Down: They might be pumped after wins – FISTS

They might be pumped after wins – 56 Down: Signs off on – OKAYS

Signs off on – 58 Down: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA

Ancient Roman garment – 59 Down: Horrible smell – ODOR

Horrible smell – 60 Down: Softgel or tablet – PILL

Softgel or tablet – 61 Down: “I could go on” – ETC

“I could go on” – 62 Down: No amateur – PRO

No amateur – 63 Down: Promise-to-pay note – IOU

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword felt expansive and energetic, the kind of grid that keeps you moving because there’s always a familiar foothold nearby. I really liked how it blended food, geography, pop culture, and everyday language into a smooth, almost conversational flow, with longer entries acting like clear anchors that organized the solve without slowing it down. There’s a nice balance here between concrete, image-based clues and more abstract phrasing, which made the puzzle feel lively rather than list-like. The downs stitched everything together efficiently, offering plenty of quick wins while still reinforcing the broader structure of the grid. Overall, it’s a well-rounded, confidence-building solve that feels substantial without ever becoming tiring. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

