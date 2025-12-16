“Get on With It” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 16, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Hoppy craft beers – IPAS
- 5 Across: Cinderella’s little helpers – MICE
- 9 Across: Like honey straight from the hive – RAW
- 12 Across: Extend a membership, say – REUP
- 13 Across: Succulent that dies after blooming – AGAVE
- 15 Across: Herb with gray-green leaves – SAGE
- 16 Across: Teeny bit – IOTA
- 17 Across: Prefix for “com” or “net” – INTER
- 18 Across: Totally nailed – ACED
- 19 Across: Layered dessert with cake, cream and fruit – SPUMONITRIFLE
- 22 Across: Tree on North Dakota’s state seal – ELM
- 23 Across: Governor’s override – VETO
- 24 Across: Puts into office – ELECTS
- 27 Across: Smell or taste – SENSE
- 29 Across: Organ with a lid – EYE
- 31 Across: Nebraska city west of Council Bluffs – OMAHA
- 32 Across: Buffet table dispenser – URN
- 34 Across: Attorney’s expertise – LAW
- 36 Across: Color of gochugaru – RED
- 37 Across: Concrete tasks to get done – ACTIONITEMS
- 41 Across: “Go no further!” – HALT
- 43 Across: Toothpaste topper – CAP
- 44 Across: Distinct stretch of time – ERA
- 45 Across: Opposed to – ANTI
- 46 Across: Messes up – ERRS
- 48 Across: Docs that might be e-signed – PDFS
- 51 Across: Brownstone sitting areas – STOOPS
- 53 Across: Sci-fi transport – UFO
- 55 Across: ___ Speedwagon – REO
- 57 Across: “I hate to quibble, but…” – NOTTONITPICK
- 61 Across: Classic sagas in poetry – EPICS
- 64 Across: Casino calculations – ODDS
- 65 Across: Brainchild of a thinker – IDEA
- 66 Across: Fish with a brook variety – TROUT
- 67 Across: Bearded barnyard animal – GOAT
- 68 Across: Noblewoman’s title – LADY
- 69 Across: Insurgent takeovers – COUPS
- 70 Across: Greek god of war – ARES
- 71 Across: Strong drain cleaners – LYES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Colored eye parts – IRISES
- 2 Down: The “P” in PETA – PEOPLE
- 3 Down: Common harvest season – AUTUMN
- 4 Down: Flood with emails – SPAM
- 5 Down: State known for lobster rolls – MAINE
- 6 Down: Set on fire – IGNITE
- 7 Down: Plaything in a meowbox – CATTOY
- 8 Down: At any point – EVER
- 9 Down: Vehicles that make pit stops – RACECARS
- 10 Down: 90, for a new nonagenarian – AGE
- 11 Down: Get hitched – WED
- 14 Down: Great Lake linked to the Welland Canal – ERIE
- 15 Down: Oregon State Fair city – SALEM
- 20 Down: In-your-face – OVERT
- 21 Down: Earthenware container for blooms – FLOWERPOT
- 25 Down: Off ___ charts – THE
- 26 Down: Feeling gloomy – SAD
- 28 Down: Part of an octopus tentacle – SUCTIONCUP
- 30 Down: Actor Goree – EIL
- 33 Down: Most pleasant – NICEST
- 35 Down: Dug into some pierogi, say – ATE
- 37 Down: Vocal range below soprano – ALTO
- 38 Down: Crew team blade” – OAR
- 39 Down: Planet Money” network – NPR
- 40 Down: Irate – MAD
- 41 Down: “She ___ a point” – HAS
- 42 Down: Hill-building insect- ANT
- 47 Down: Ice cream dessert – SUNDAE
- 49 Down: End of the workweek, for some – FRIDAY
- 50 Down: Formally withdraw – SECEDE
- 52 Down: Uploads to social media – POSTS
- 54 Down: They might be pumped after wins – FISTS
- 56 Down: Signs off on – OKAYS
- 58 Down: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA
- 59 Down: Horrible smell – ODOR
- 60 Down: Softgel or tablet – PILL
- 61 Down: “I could go on” – ETC
- 62 Down: No amateur – PRO
- 63 Down: Promise-to-pay note – IOU
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This USA Today Crossword felt expansive and energetic, the kind of grid that keeps you moving because there’s always a familiar foothold nearby. I really liked how it blended food, geography, pop culture, and everyday language into a smooth, almost conversational flow, with longer entries acting like clear anchors that organized the solve without slowing it down. There’s a nice balance here between concrete, image-based clues and more abstract phrasing, which made the puzzle feel lively rather than list-like. The downs stitched everything together efficiently, offering plenty of quick wins while still reinforcing the broader structure of the grid. Overall, it’s a well-rounded, confidence-building solve that feels substantial without ever becoming tiring. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.