“Bedhead” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 17, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Wednesday Addams’ cousin – ITT

“Fancy” singer McEntire – 8 Across: Religious belief – FAITH

Spotted – 14 Across: Doha’s country – QATAR

“Super Graphic ___ Modern Girl” (Chappell Roan song) – 16 Across: Poke bowl tuna – AHI

Parent’s brother – 18 Across: Soda bottle size – LITER

What’s never free of charge? – 20 Across: ___ out (barely got) – EKED

Totally crushed it – 22 Across: “My ___ apologies!” – DEEPEST

Person in charge – 25 Across: Habit wearer – NUN

Swindle – 28 Across: Kit ___ bar – KAT

Underground lava – 33 Across: Shrek or Fiona – OGRE

Prefix for “tope” or “pod” – 35 Across: Related to birds – AVIAN

“___ a date!” – 37 Across: Prenatal test, for short – AMNIO

___ and yang – 40 Across: Scruff of the neck – NAPE

___ Thee Stallion – 43 Across: Poetic tribute – ODE

Cause for some food recalls – 46 Across: Theater chain with a Nicole Kidman ad campaign – AMC

Founded (Abbr.) – 48 Across: Places with line leaders – SCHOOLS

Artificial waterways – 55 Across: Powerful wind – GALE

Feathery accessory – 57 Across: Anxious feeling – AGITA

Shinbone – 59 Across: Tattletale – RAT

Sega hedgehog – 61 Across: Harmonize – BLEND

SNL alum Gasteyer – 63 Across: Banded gemstone – AGATE

Have a chat – 65 Across: Nine-digit ID – SSN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “To reiterate…” – ISAID

Largest alpine lake in North America – 3 Down: Like most commercial airplanes – TWINENGINE

Belt colors might signify these in some martial arts – 5 Down: “And so on, and so forth,” for short – ETCETC

Like worn tires – 7 Down: “My hands ___ tied” – ARE

“Let’s go as fast as possible!” – 9 Down: Pen name, for example – ALIAS

Teensy – 11 Down: Elm or oak – TREE

Difficult – 14 Down: Plant said to be named after an English monarch who loved fine needlework – QUEENANNESLACE

Fly sky-high – 23 Down: Big cat – PUMA

Pleads – 27 Down: Bellhop’s workplace – HOTEL

Hooded snakes that primarily eat other snakes – 29 Down: Continent home to 28-Down – ASIA

Kim Possible, e.g. – 31 Down: Sriracha ___ (spicy, creamy condiment) – MAYO

Passionate – 36 Down: Bygone Apple music device – IPOD

Office reminder – 41 Down: There are five in “King Lear” – ACTS

“The House of the Spirits” author Allende – 47 Down: Wipe out – EATIT

Sound of touching champagne flutes – 50 Down: Financing options – LOANS

Another name for Lucifer – 52 Down: ___ Amor (alternative villa in “Love Island”) – CASA

Extremely eager – 54 Down: Singer Simone – NINA

___ monster (large lizard) – 58 Down: Hashtag for an old pic – TBT



Click here to reveal the answer image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword had a lively, modern pulse, driven by a strong mix of pop culture, science, and everyday language that kept the grid feeling current and approachable. I liked how the puzzle bounced effortlessly between music, TV, geography, and biology, giving the solve a rhythmic variety instead of settling into one lane. The longer entries added momentum and a sense of fun bravado, while the shorter clues offered quick wins that kept everything moving smoothly. The downs reinforced that energy with a blend of idioms, trivia, and contemporary references, making the grid feel cohesive rather than crowded. Overall, it was engaging, upbeat, and very much in tune with the USA Today style. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

