“Bedhead” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 17, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wednesday Addams’ cousin – ITT
- 4 Across: “Fancy” singer McEntire – REBA
- 8 Across: Religious belief – FAITH
- 13 Across: Spotted – SAW
- 14 Across: Doha’s country – QATAR
- 15 Across: “Super Graphic ___ Modern Girl” (Chappell Roan song) – ULTRA
- 16 Across: Poke bowl tuna – AHI
- 17 Across: Parent’s brother – UNCLE
- 18 Across: Soda bottle size – LITER
- 19 Across: What’s never free of charge? – ION
- 20 Across: ___ out (barely got) – EKED
- 21 Across: Totally crushed it – SLAYED
- 22 Across: “My ___ apologies!” – DEEPEST
- 24 Across: Person in charge – BOSS
- 25 Across: Habit wearer – NUN
- 26 Across: Swindle – CHEAT
- 28 Across: Kit ___ bar – KAT
- 31 Across: Underground lava – MAGMA
- 33 Across: Shrek or Fiona – OGRE
- 34 Across: Prefix for “tope” or “pod” – ISO
- 35 Across: Related to birds – AVIAN
- 36 Across: “___ a date!” – ITS
- 37 Across: Prenatal test, for short – AMNIO
- 39 Across: ___ and yang – YIN
- 40 Across: Scruff of the neck – NAPE
- 42 Across: ___ Thee Stallion – MEGAN
- 43 Across: Poetic tribute – ODE
- 44 Across: Cause for some food recalls – ECOLI
- 46 Across: Theater chain with a Nicole Kidman ad campaign – AMC
- 47 Across: Founded (Abbr.) – ESTD
- 48 Across: Places with line leaders – SCHOOLS
- 52 Across: Artificial waterways – CANALS
- 55 Across: Powerful wind – GALE
- 56 Across: Feathery accessory – BOA
- 57 Across: Anxious feeling – AGITA
- 58 Across: Shinbone – TIBIA
- 59 Across: Tattletale – RAT
- 60 Across: Sega hedgehog – SONIC
- 61 Across: Harmonize – BLEND
- 62 Across: SNL alum Gasteyer – ANA
- 63 Across: Banded gemstone – AGATE
- 64 Across: Have a chat – TALK
- 65 Across: Nine-digit ID – SSN
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: “To reiterate…” – ISAID
- 2 Down: Largest alpine lake in North America – TAHOE
- 3 Down: Like most commercial airplanes – TWINENGINE
- 4 Down: Belt colors might signify these in some martial arts – RANKS
- 5 Down: “And so on, and so forth,” for short – ETCETC
- 6 Down: Like worn tires – BALD
- 7 Down: “My hands ___ tied” – ARE
- 8 Down: “Let’s go as fast as possible!” – FULLSTEAMAHEAD
- 9 Down: Pen name, for example – ALIAS
- 10 Down: Teensy – ITTY
- 11 Down: Elm or oak – TREE
- 12 Down: Difficult – HARD
- 14 Down: Plant said to be named after an English monarch who loved fine needlework – QUEENANNESLACE
- 21 Down: Fly sky-high – SOAR
- 23 Down: Big cat – PUMA
- 24 Down: Pleads – BEGS
- 27 Down: Bellhop’s workplace – HOTEL
- 28 Down: Hooded snakes that primarily eat other snakes – KINGCOBRAS
- 29 Down: Continent home to 28-Down – ASIA
- 30 Down: Kim Possible, e.g. – TOON
- 31 Down: Sriracha ___ (spicy, creamy condiment) – MAYO
- 32 Down: Passionate – AVID
- 36 Down: Bygone Apple music device – IPOD
- 38 Down: Office reminder – MEMO
- 41 Down: There are five in “King Lear” – ACTS
- 45 Down: “The House of the Spirits” author Allende – ISABEL
- 47 Down: Wipe out – EATIT
- 49 Down: Sound of touching champagne flutes – CLINK
- 50 Down: Financing options – LOANS
- 51 Down: Another name for Lucifer – SATAN
- 52 Down: ___ Amor (alternative villa in “Love Island”) – CASA
- 53 Down: Extremely eager – AGOG
- 54 Down: Singer Simone – NINA
- 55 Down: ___ monster (large lizard) – GILA
- 58 Down: Hashtag for an old pic – TBT
This USA Today Crossword had a lively, modern pulse, driven by a strong mix of pop culture, science, and everyday language that kept the grid feeling current and approachable. I liked how the puzzle bounced effortlessly between music, TV, geography, and biology, giving the solve a rhythmic variety instead of settling into one lane. The longer entries added momentum and a sense of fun bravado, while the shorter clues offered quick wins that kept everything moving smoothly. The downs reinforced that energy with a blend of idioms, trivia, and contemporary references, making the grid feel cohesive rather than crowded. Overall, it was engaging, upbeat, and very much in tune with the USA Today style. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.