“Rendezvous (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 18, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Like bosom buddies – CLOSE

Like bosom buddies – 6 Across: Surrounded by – AMID

Surrounded by – 10 Across: “My b!” – OOPS

“My b!” – 14 Across: Secluded spot for kissing in the car – LOVERSLANE

Secluded spot for kissing in the car – 16 Across: Arches National Park’s state – UTAH

Arches National Park’s state – 17 Across: Question concerned with privacy – AREWEALONE

Question concerned with privacy – 18 Across: Mosaic piece – TILE

Mosaic piece – 19 Across: Mark Twain or George Sand – PENNAME

Mark Twain or George Sand – 20 Across: Doesn’t endorse – OPPOSES

Doesn’t endorse – 22 Across: Put on – DON

Put on – 23 Across: Artery’s counterpart – VEIN

Artery’s counterpart – 24 Across: Quenches – SATES

Quenches – 27 Across: Accessory for a holiday costume party – SANTAHAT

Accessory for a holiday costume party – 31 Across: Accessory that might say “Birthday Queen” – TIARA

Accessory that might say “Birthday Queen” – 32 Across: “___ a plan!” – ITS

“___ a plan!” – 33 Across: Get defeated – LOSE

Get defeated – 34 Across: Google app for organizing to-do lists – TASKS

Google app for organizing to-do lists – 35 Across: Get older – AGE

Get older – 36 Across: Not bold – TIMID

Not bold – 37 Across: Word in two of Hippocrates’ four humors – BILE

Word in two of Hippocrates’ four humors – 38 Across: Herbal spirit – GIN

Herbal spirit – 39 Across: ___ Sans (cartoonish font) – COMIC

___ Sans (cartoonish font) – 40 Across: Four-sided tops with Hebrew letters – DREIDELS

Four-sided tops with Hebrew letters – 42 Across: Brain sections – LOBES

Brain sections – 43 Across: 35-Across for many fifth-graders – TEN

35-Across for many fifth-graders – 44 Across: Untruth – FIB

Untruth – 45 Across: In close to mint condition – LIKENEW

In close to mint condition – 49 Across: February 29 – LEAPDAY

February 29 – 54 Across: ___ rug – AREA

___ rug – 55 Across: Virtual world since 2003 – SECONDLIFE

Virtual world since 2003 – 57 Across: They can be cut or broken – TIES

They can be cut or broken – 58 Across: Feedback – INPUT

Feedback – 59 Across: Shape of many balloons – OVAL

Shape of many balloons – 60 Across: Athletic award – ESPY

Athletic award – 61 Across: Set of 27 on the Brazilian flag – STARS

Set of 27 on the Brazilian flag – 62 Across: Distort – WARP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Indicate that you’re happy and you know it – CLAP

Indicate that you’re happy and you know it – 2 Down: Backstory – LORE

Backstory – 3 Down: Hot box – OVEN

Hot box – 4 Down: Like an embroidered quilt – SEWN

Like an embroidered quilt – 5 Down: Kindles and Nooks – EREADERS

Kindles and Nooks – 6 Down: Brand known for their hexagonal wrenches – ALLEN

Brand known for their hexagonal wrenches – 7 Down: Game in which new players are informed “The only rule you may be told is this one” – MAO

Game in which new players are informed “The only rule you may be told is this one” – 8 Down: Think outside the box – INNOVATE

Think outside the box – 9 Down: Becomes less superficial – DEEPENS

Becomes less superficial – 10 Down: Vulnerable – OUTONALIMB

Vulnerable – 11 Down: “Made to move you” company – OTIS

“Made to move you” company – 12 Down: Adjective describing baby blue, but not navy blue – PALE

Adjective describing baby blue, but not navy blue – 13 Down: “___ Always a Woman” (Billy Joel song) – SHES

“___ Always a Woman” (Billy Joel song) – 15 Down: Triangular-shaped pastry – SAMOSA

Triangular-shaped pastry – 21 Down: Cherry center – PIT

Cherry center – 24 Down: Step – STAIR

Step – 25 Down: Wedding walkway – AISLE

Wedding walkway – 26 Down: “Don’t work so hard!” – TAKEITEASY

“Don’t work so hard!” – 27 Down: Autographs – SIGNS

Autographs – 28 Down: “I’m the big ___, but I ain’t the oldest, hmm” (Megan Thee Stallion lyric) – HOMIE

“I’m the big ___, but I ain’t the oldest, hmm” (Megan Thee Stallion lyric) – 29 Down: Sneaker brand – ASICS

Sneaker brand – 30 Down: Fictional coach Lasso – TED

Fictional coach Lasso – 34 Down: Placeholder letters – TBD

Placeholder letters – 35 Down: Feel ill – AIL

Feel ill – 36 Down: “Bummer!” – TOOBAD

“Bummer!” – 38 Down: First book of the Bible – GENESIS

First book of the Bible – 39 Down: People tracked in a CRM system – CLIENTS

People tracked in a CRM system – 41 Down: Subgroup within a Cub Scout pack – DEN

Subgroup within a Cub Scout pack – 44 Down: Brownie ingredient, usually – FLOUR

Brownie ingredient, usually – 45 Down: Not punctual – LATE

Not punctual – 46 Down: Eye part that can be scanned – IRIS

Eye part that can be scanned – 47 Down: “___ the change” – KEEP

“___ the change” – 48 Down: Left – WENT

Left – 50 Down: Snow-removing vehicle – PLOW

Snow-removing vehicle – 51 Down: Performer with a big personality – DIVA

Performer with a big personality – 52 Down: Some distance away – AFAR

Some distance away – 53 Down: Foursquare competitor – YELP

Foursquare competitor – 56 Down: Tax pro – CPA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This USA Today Crossword had a warm, people-centered feel, built around closeness, celebration, and shared experiences rather than obscure trivia. I liked how the grid kept circling back to relationships, milestones, and moments of togetherness whether romantic, festive, or social which gave the solve a gentle narrative thread instead of a purely mechanical rhythm. The longer entries acted like emotional anchors, while the shorter clues kept things breezy and conversational, making the puzzle feel approachable without being dull. The downs complemented this nicely with a mix of everyday actions, modern tech, and pop-culture touches that added texture without overwhelming the theme. Overall, it felt friendly, current, and thoughtfully assembled, the kind of crossword that’s easy to enjoy but still satisfying to finish. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

