“Rendezvous (Freestyle)” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Like bosom buddies – CLOSE
- 6 Across: Surrounded by – AMID
- 10 Across: “My b!” – OOPS
- 14 Across: Secluded spot for kissing in the car – LOVERSLANE
- 16 Across: Arches National Park’s state – UTAH
- 17 Across: Question concerned with privacy – AREWEALONE
- 18 Across: Mosaic piece – TILE
- 19 Across: Mark Twain or George Sand – PENNAME
- 20 Across: Doesn’t endorse – OPPOSES
- 22 Across: Put on – DON
- 23 Across: Artery’s counterpart – VEIN
- 24 Across: Quenches – SATES
- 27 Across: Accessory for a holiday costume party – SANTAHAT
- 31 Across: Accessory that might say “Birthday Queen” – TIARA
- 32 Across: “___ a plan!” – ITS
- 33 Across: Get defeated – LOSE
- 34 Across: Google app for organizing to-do lists – TASKS
- 35 Across: Get older – AGE
- 36 Across: Not bold – TIMID
- 37 Across: Word in two of Hippocrates’ four humors – BILE
- 38 Across: Herbal spirit – GIN
- 39 Across: ___ Sans (cartoonish font) – COMIC
- 40 Across: Four-sided tops with Hebrew letters – DREIDELS
- 42 Across: Brain sections – LOBES
- 43 Across: 35-Across for many fifth-graders – TEN
- 44 Across: Untruth – FIB
- 45 Across: In close to mint condition – LIKENEW
- 49 Across: February 29 – LEAPDAY
- 54 Across: ___ rug – AREA
- 55 Across: Virtual world since 2003 – SECONDLIFE
- 57 Across: They can be cut or broken – TIES
- 58 Across: Feedback – INPUT
- 59 Across: Shape of many balloons – OVAL
- 60 Across: Athletic award – ESPY
- 61 Across: Set of 27 on the Brazilian flag – STARS
- 62 Across: Distort – WARP
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Indicate that you’re happy and you know it – CLAP
- 2 Down: Backstory – LORE
- 3 Down: Hot box – OVEN
- 4 Down: Like an embroidered quilt – SEWN
- 5 Down: Kindles and Nooks – EREADERS
- 6 Down: Brand known for their hexagonal wrenches – ALLEN
- 7 Down: Game in which new players are informed “The only rule you may be told is this one” – MAO
- 8 Down: Think outside the box – INNOVATE
- 9 Down: Becomes less superficial – DEEPENS
- 10 Down: Vulnerable – OUTONALIMB
- 11 Down: “Made to move you” company – OTIS
- 12 Down: Adjective describing baby blue, but not navy blue – PALE
- 13 Down: “___ Always a Woman” (Billy Joel song) – SHES
- 15 Down: Triangular-shaped pastry – SAMOSA
- 21 Down: Cherry center – PIT
- 24 Down: Step – STAIR
- 25 Down: Wedding walkway – AISLE
- 26 Down: “Don’t work so hard!” – TAKEITEASY
- 27 Down: Autographs – SIGNS
- 28 Down: “I’m the big ___, but I ain’t the oldest, hmm” (Megan Thee Stallion lyric) – HOMIE
- 29 Down: Sneaker brand – ASICS
- 30 Down: Fictional coach Lasso – TED
- 34 Down: Placeholder letters – TBD
- 35 Down: Feel ill – AIL
- 36 Down: “Bummer!” – TOOBAD
- 38 Down: First book of the Bible – GENESIS
- 39 Down: People tracked in a CRM system – CLIENTS
- 41 Down: Subgroup within a Cub Scout pack – DEN
- 44 Down: Brownie ingredient, usually – FLOUR
- 45 Down: Not punctual – LATE
- 46 Down: Eye part that can be scanned – IRIS
- 47 Down: “___ the change” – KEEP
- 48 Down: Left – WENT
- 50 Down: Snow-removing vehicle – PLOW
- 51 Down: Performer with a big personality – DIVA
- 52 Down: Some distance away – AFAR
- 53 Down: Foursquare competitor – YELP
- 56 Down: Tax pro – CPA
This USA Today Crossword had a warm, people-centered feel, built around closeness, celebration, and shared experiences rather than obscure trivia. I liked how the grid kept circling back to relationships, milestones, and moments of togetherness whether romantic, festive, or social which gave the solve a gentle narrative thread instead of a purely mechanical rhythm. The longer entries acted like emotional anchors, while the shorter clues kept things breezy and conversational, making the puzzle feel approachable without being dull. The downs complemented this nicely with a mix of everyday actions, modern tech, and pop-culture touches that added texture without overwhelming the theme. Overall, it felt friendly, current, and thoughtfully assembled, the kind of crossword that’s easy to enjoy but still satisfying to finish. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.