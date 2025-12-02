“Mental Gymnastics” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 2, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: “Te ___ mucho” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 4A: Dad, to a toddler — Starts with the letter “P”
- 8A: Long-running CBS crime drama — Starts with the letter “N”
- 12A: Male sheep — Starts with the letter “R”
- 14A: “Violet in Blue” singer Shuggie — Starts with the letter “O”
- 15A: Teeny bit — Starts with the letter “I”
- 16A: First Nations people — Starts with the letter “C”
- 17A: Submarine navigation system — Starts with the letter “S”
- 19A: Farmer’s plant — Starts with the letter “C”
- 20A: Entertainment industry professional who guides an artist’s career — Starts with the letter “T”
- 23A: Summer treat on a stick — Starts with the letter “I”
- 24A: The ___ of Avalor (magical necklace worn by Sofia the First) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 26A: Pet that may sleep in loaf position with its head up — Starts with the letter “C”
- 27A: Civil wrong — Starts with the letter “T”
- 30A: Human mind — Starts with the letter “P”
- 32A: Student who may observe a “ditch day” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 34A: Orgs. that organize book fairs — Starts with the letter “P”
- 35A: Part of a score that’s written to create a particular mood — Starts with the letter “I”
- 40A: Tempeh might be substituted for it — Starts with the letter “M”
- 41A: Loss — Starts with the letter “D”
- 42A: Soft shade — Starts with the letter “P”
- 45A: Word before “castle” or “dune” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46A: “This is beyond frustrating!” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 49A: Horned animals collectively called a crash — Starts with the letter “R”
- 51A: Starbucks size between Tall and Venti — Starts with the letter “G”
- 53A: Suggestive purple pictogram — Starts with the letter “E”
- 56A: Short sprint — Starts with the letter “D”
- 58A: “Modern Family” actress Hyland — Starts with the letter “S”
- 59A: Animals banned by an Australian hotel for bad behavior — Starts with the letter “E”
- 60A: Revise — Starts with the letter “E”
- 61A: “It’s about ___!” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 62A: Robin’s home — Starts with the letter “N”
- 63A: Took the victory — Starts with the letter “W”
- 64A: “Garden of ___” (Lady Gaga song with the lyric “Poison apple, take a bite”) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 65A: Rds. — Starts with the letter “S” “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: The North Pole’s ocean — Starts with the letter “A”
- 2D: Shaken instrument — Starts with the letter “M”
- 3D: Folded breakfast order — Starts with the letter “O”
- 4D: Put off until later — Starts with the letter “P”
- 5D: Basic particle — Starts with the letter “A”
- 6D: ___ colada — Starts with the letter “P”
- 7D: Lizard pose, for one — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8D: “I like how you said that” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 9D: Fixes — Starts with the letter “C”
- 10D: Horror manga artist Junji — Starts with the letter “I”
- 11D: Maple syrup source — Starts with the letter “S”
- 13D: Slowly trickle — Starts with the letter “S”
- 18D: Incline for skateboarders — Starts with the letter “R”
- 21D: “Point taken” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 22D: Giancarlo Esposito’s “Breaking Bad” role — Starts with the letter “G”
- 25D: Kaeng som cuisine — Starts with the letter “T”
- 28D: Citrus peel — Starts with the letter “R”
- 29D: “Def!” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 31D: Key left of F1 — Starts with the letter “E”
- 32D: “Don’t go anywhere” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 33D: Nickname for Nadal — Starts with the letter “R”
- 35D: Little rascal — Starts with the letter “I”
- 36D: Close by — Starts with the letter “N”
- 37D: Collects one’s winnings at a casino — Starts with the letter “C”
- 38D: Extend — Starts with the letter “L”
- 39D: Mother, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “M”
- 43D: One of Sudan’s official languages (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 44D: ___ off (severs) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 46D: Garden figurines — Starts with the letter “G”
- 47D: Tweak — Starts with the letter “A”
- 48D: Thefts in “The Bad Guys” — Starts with the letter “H”
- 50D: Word after “clean” or “blank” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 52D: “Agreed!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 54D: Very dry — Starts with the letter “A”
- 55D: On a first-___ basis — Starts with the letter “N”
- 56D: Morning moisture — Starts with the letter “D”
- 57D: Hullabaloo — Starts with the letter “A”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: “Te ___ mucho” – AMO
- 4A: Dad, to a toddler – PAPA
- 8A: Long-running CBS crime drama – NCIS
- 12A: Male sheep – RAMS
- 14A: “Violet in Blue” singer Shuggie – OTIS
- 15A: Teeny bit – IOTA
- 16A: First Nations people – CREE
- 17A: Submarine navigation system – SONAR
- 19A: Farmer’s plant – CROP
- 20A: Entertainment industry professional who guides an artist’s career – TALENTMANAGER
- 23A: Summer treat on a stick – ICEPOP
- 24A: The ___ of Avalor (magical necklace worn by Sofia the First) – AMULET
- 26A: Pet that may sleep in loaf position with its head up – CAT
- 27A: Civil wrong – TORT
- 30A: Human mind – PSYCHE
- 32A: Student who may observe a “ditch day” – SENIOR
- 34A: Orgs. that organize book fairs – PTAS
- 35A: Part of a score that’s written to create a particular mood – INCIDENTALMUSIC
- 40A: Tempeh might be substituted for it – MEAT
- 41A: Loss – DEFEAT
- 42A: Soft shade – PASTEL
- 45A: Word before “castle” or “dune” – SAND
- 46A: “This is beyond frustrating!” – GAH
- 49A: Horned animals collectively called a crash – RHINOS
- 51A: Starbucks size between Tall and Venti – GRANDE
- 53A: Suggestive purple pictogram – EGGPLANTEMOJI
- 56A: Short sprint – DASH
- 58A: “Modern Family” actress Hyland – SARAH
- 59A: Animals banned by an Australian hotel for bad behavior – EMUS
- 60A: Revise – EDIT
- 61A: “It’s about ___!” – TIME
- 62A: Robin’s home – NEST
- 63A: Took the victory – WON
- 64A: “Garden of ___” (Lady Gaga song with the lyric “Poison apple, take a bite”) – EDEN
- 65A: Rds. – STS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: The North Pole’s ocean – ARCTIC
- 2D: Shaken instrument – MARACA
- 3D: Folded breakfast order – OMELET
- 4D: Put off until later – POSTPONE
- 5D: Basic particle – ATOM
- 6D: ___ colada – PINA
- 7D: Lizard pose, for one – ASANA
- 8D: “I like how you said that” – NICELYPUT
- 9D: Fixes – CORRECTS
- 10D: Horror manga artist Junji – ITO
- 11D: Maple syrup source – SAP
- 13D: Slowly trickle – SEEP
- 18D: Incline for skateboarders – RAMP
- 21D: “Point taken” – NOTED
- 22D: Giancarlo Esposito’s “Breaking Bad” role – GUS
- 25D: Kaeng som cuisine – THAI
- 28D: Citrus peel – RIND
- 29D: “Def!” – TOTES
- 31D: Key left of F1 – ESC
- 32D: “Don’t go anywhere” – SITTIGHT
- 33D: Nickname for Nadal – RAFA
- 35D: Little rascal – IMP
- 36D: Close by – NEAR
- 37D: Collects one’s winnings at a casino – CASHESIN
- 38D: Extend – LENGTHEN
- 39D: Mother, in Spanish – MADRE
- 43D: One of Sudan’s official languages (Abbr.) – ENG
- 44D: ___ off (severs) – LOPS
- 46D: Garden figurines – GNOMES
- 47D: Tweak – ADJUST
- 48D: Thefts in “The Bad Guys” – HEISTS
- 50D: Word after “clean” or “blank” – SLATE
- 52D: “Agreed!” – AMEN
- 54D: Very dry – ARID
- 55D: On a first-___ basis – NAME
- 56D: Morning moisture – DEW
- 57D: Hullabaloo – ADO
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a smooth and approachable solving experience, with clueing that felt clear, modern, and nicely balanced. The puzzle flowed well without any major sticking points, making it a comfortable yet still engaging solve. The overall tone felt fresh and upbeat, and the mix of entries kept things interesting from start to finish. It was a satisfying daily puzzle that felt polished and enjoyable. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.