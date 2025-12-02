“Mental Gymnastics” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 2, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: “Te ___ mucho” — Starts with the letter “A”

4A: Dad, to a toddler — Starts with the letter “P”

8A: Long-running CBS crime drama — Starts with the letter “N”

12A: Male sheep — Starts with the letter “R”

14A: “Violet in Blue” singer Shuggie — Starts with the letter “O”

15A: Teeny bit — Starts with the letter “I”

16A: First Nations people — Starts with the letter “C”

17A: Submarine navigation system — Starts with the letter “S”

19A: Farmer’s plant — Starts with the letter “C”

20A: Entertainment industry professional who guides an artist’s career — Starts with the letter “T”

23A: Summer treat on a stick — Starts with the letter “I”

24A: The ___ of Avalor (magical necklace worn by Sofia the First) — Starts with the letter “A”

26A: Pet that may sleep in loaf position with its head up — Starts with the letter “C”

27A: Civil wrong — Starts with the letter “T”

30A: Human mind — Starts with the letter “P”

32A: Student who may observe a “ditch day” — Starts with the letter “S”

34A: Orgs. that organize book fairs — Starts with the letter “P”

35A: Part of a score that’s written to create a particular mood — Starts with the letter “I”

40A: Tempeh might be substituted for it — Starts with the letter “M”

41A: Loss — Starts with the letter “D”

42A: Soft shade — Starts with the letter “P”

45A: Word before “castle” or “dune” — Starts with the letter “S”

46A: “This is beyond frustrating!” — Starts with the letter “G”

49A: Horned animals collectively called a crash — Starts with the letter “R”

51A: Starbucks size between Tall and Venti — Starts with the letter “G”

53A: Suggestive purple pictogram — Starts with the letter “E”

56A: Short sprint — Starts with the letter “D”

58A: “Modern Family” actress Hyland — Starts with the letter “S”

59A: Animals banned by an Australian hotel for bad behavior — Starts with the letter “E”

60A: Revise — Starts with the letter “E”

61A: “It’s about ___!” — Starts with the letter “T”

62A: Robin’s home — Starts with the letter “N”

63A: Took the victory — Starts with the letter “W”

64A: “Garden of ___” (Lady Gaga song with the lyric “Poison apple, take a bite”) — Starts with the letter “E”

65A: Rds. — Starts with the letter “S” “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: The North Pole’s ocean — Starts with the letter “A”

2D: Shaken instrument — Starts with the letter “M”

3D: Folded breakfast order — Starts with the letter “O”

4D: Put off until later — Starts with the letter “P”

5D: Basic particle — Starts with the letter “A”

6D: ___ colada — Starts with the letter “P”

7D: Lizard pose, for one — Starts with the letter “A”

8D: “I like how you said that” — Starts with the letter “N”

9D: Fixes — Starts with the letter “C”

10D: Horror manga artist Junji — Starts with the letter “I”

11D: Maple syrup source — Starts with the letter “S”

13D: Slowly trickle — Starts with the letter “S”

18D: Incline for skateboarders — Starts with the letter “R”

21D: “Point taken” — Starts with the letter “N”

22D: Giancarlo Esposito’s “Breaking Bad” role — Starts with the letter “G”

25D: Kaeng som cuisine — Starts with the letter “T”

28D: Citrus peel — Starts with the letter “R”

29D: “Def!” — Starts with the letter “T”

31D: Key left of F1 — Starts with the letter “E”

32D: “Don’t go anywhere” — Starts with the letter “S”

33D: Nickname for Nadal — Starts with the letter “R”

35D: Little rascal — Starts with the letter “I”

36D: Close by — Starts with the letter “N”

37D: Collects one’s winnings at a casino — Starts with the letter “C”

38D: Extend — Starts with the letter “L”

39D: Mother, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “M”

43D: One of Sudan’s official languages (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”

44D: ___ off (severs) — Starts with the letter “L”

46D: Garden figurines — Starts with the letter “G”

47D: Tweak — Starts with the letter “A”

48D: Thefts in “The Bad Guys” — Starts with the letter “H”

50D: Word after “clean” or “blank” — Starts with the letter “S”

52D: “Agreed!” — Starts with the letter “A”

54D: Very dry — Starts with the letter “A”

55D: On a first-___ basis — Starts with the letter “N”

56D: Morning moisture — Starts with the letter “D”

57D: Hullabaloo — Starts with the letter “A”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: “Te ___ mucho” – AMO

4A: Dad, to a toddler – PAPA

8A: Long-running CBS crime drama – NCIS

12A: Male sheep – RAMS

14A: “Violet in Blue” singer Shuggie – OTIS

15A: Teeny bit – IOTA

16A: First Nations people – CREE

17A: Submarine navigation system – SONAR

19A: Farmer’s plant – CROP

20A: Entertainment industry professional who guides an artist’s career – TALENTMANAGER

23A: Summer treat on a stick – ICEPOP

24A: The ___ of Avalor (magical necklace worn by Sofia the First) – AMULET

26A: Pet that may sleep in loaf position with its head up – CAT

27A: Civil wrong – TORT

30A: Human mind – PSYCHE

32A: Student who may observe a “ditch day” – SENIOR

34A: Orgs. that organize book fairs – PTAS

35A: Part of a score that’s written to create a particular mood – INCIDENTALMUSIC

40A: Tempeh might be substituted for it – MEAT

41A: Loss – DEFEAT

42A: Soft shade – PASTEL

45A: Word before “castle” or “dune” – SAND

46A: “This is beyond frustrating!” – GAH

49A: Horned animals collectively called a crash – RHINOS

51A: Starbucks size between Tall and Venti – GRANDE

53A: Suggestive purple pictogram – EGGPLANTEMOJI

56A: Short sprint – DASH

58A: “Modern Family” actress Hyland – SARAH

59A: Animals banned by an Australian hotel for bad behavior – EMUS

60A: Revise – EDIT

61A: “It’s about ___!” – TIME

62A: Robin’s home – NEST

63A: Took the victory – WON

64A: “Garden of ___” (Lady Gaga song with the lyric “Poison apple, take a bite”) – EDEN

65A: Rds. – STS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: The North Pole’s ocean – ARCTIC

2D: Shaken instrument – MARACA

3D: Folded breakfast order – OMELET

4D: Put off until later – POSTPONE

5D: Basic particle – ATOM

6D: ___ colada – PINA

7D: Lizard pose, for one – ASANA

8D: “I like how you said that” – NICELYPUT

9D: Fixes – CORRECTS

10D: Horror manga artist Junji – ITO

11D: Maple syrup source – SAP

13D: Slowly trickle – SEEP

18D: Incline for skateboarders – RAMP

21D: “Point taken” – NOTED

22D: Giancarlo Esposito’s “Breaking Bad” role – GUS

25D: Kaeng som cuisine – THAI

28D: Citrus peel – RIND

29D: “Def!” – TOTES

31D: Key left of F1 – ESC

32D: “Don’t go anywhere” – SITTIGHT

33D: Nickname for Nadal – RAFA

35D: Little rascal – IMP

36D: Close by – NEAR

37D: Collects one’s winnings at a casino – CASHESIN

38D: Extend – LENGTHEN

39D: Mother, in Spanish – MADRE

43D: One of Sudan’s official languages (Abbr.) – ENG

44D: ___ off (severs) – LOPS

46D: Garden figurines – GNOMES

47D: Tweak – ADJUST

48D: Thefts in “The Bad Guys” – HEISTS

50D: Word after “clean” or “blank” – SLATE

52D: “Agreed!” – AMEN

54D: Very dry – ARID

55D: On a first-___ basis – NAME

56D: Morning moisture – DEW

57D: Hullabaloo – ADO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a smooth and approachable solving experience, with clueing that felt clear, modern, and nicely balanced. The puzzle flowed well without any major sticking points, making it a comfortable yet still engaging solve. The overall tone felt fresh and upbeat, and the mix of entries kept things interesting from start to finish. It was a satisfying daily puzzle that felt polished and enjoyable. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.