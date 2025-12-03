“P-ending” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 3, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Distinctive periods of time — Starts with the letter “E”
- 5A: Sudden outpouring — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10A: Word before “rope” or “school” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 14A: Rise — Starts with the letter “G”
- 15A: Lush patch in the desert — Starts with the letter “O”
- 16A: Secure to a pier — Starts with the letter “M”
- 17A: Like books or games no longer published — Starts with the letter “O”
- 19A: Regarding — Starts with the letter “A”
- 20A: Bar patron’s seat — Starts with the letter “S”
- 21A: Clothing label — Starts with the letter “T”
- 22A: Org. on construction site posters — Starts with the letter “O”
- 23A: Suffix similar to “apalooza” — Starts with the letter “F”
- 25A: Gracefully limber — Starts with the letter “L”
- 27A: Six-point NFL scores — Starts with the letter “T”
- 30A: Highly distinguished — Starts with the letter “E”
- 32A: Numbered road (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 35A: Parsons School of Design focus — Starts with the letter “A”
- 37A: “Yo te___ ” — Starts with the letter “A“
- 38A: Paid attention to — Starts with the letter “H“
- 40A: Challenge for many new drivers — Starts with the letter “P“
- 43A: Giraffe or gorilla — Starts with the letter “A“
- 44A: Abbr. meaning “not virtual” — Starts with the letter “I“
- 45A: “Anything ___ to add?” — Starts with the letter “E“
- 46A: Simba, to Mufasa — Starts with the letter “S“
- 47A: “All good with us” — Starts with the letter “W“
- 50A: ” ___ Miserables” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 51A: Fantasy or mystery — Starts with the letter “G”
- 53A: Golf course hazard — Starts with the letter “T”
- 55A: Degrees for many CEOs — Starts with the letter “M”
- 56A: African antelope — Starts with the letter “G”
- 58A: ___ road ice cream — Starts with the letter “R”
- 62A: Societal equal — Starts with the letter “P”
- 63A: Large instrument in a concert hall — Starts with the letter “G”
- 65A: Oldest independent state in the Arab world — Starts with the letter “O”
- 66A: Green sauce — Starts with the letter “P”
- 67A: Laborious chore — Starts with the letter “S”
- 68A: Ink-filled tools — Starts with the letter “P”
- 69A: Secret trove — Starts with the letter “S”
- 70A: Idris who played Mandela — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: They might clash in power struggles — Starts with the letter “E”
- 2D: Blowout victory — Starts with the letter “R”
- 3D: Vehicle that’s also a prefix — Starts with the letter “A”
- 4D: Playful parody — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: ___ up (absorb) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: Like some after-school jobs — Starts with the letter “P”
- 7D: Continent home to Borobudur — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8D: Excited sensation — Starts with the letter “T”
- 9D: Suffix for a superlative — Starts with the letter “E”
- 10D: Huge hit — Starts with the letter “S”
- 11D: Pickle often served with a Reuben — Starts with the letter “K”
- 12D: Tiniest bit — Starts with the letter “I”
- 13D: Expert — Starts with the letter “P”
- 18D: Escape hastily — Starts with the letter “F”
- 22D: Marine mammal that uses stone tools — Starts with the letter “O”
- 24D: Like cottages, vis-a-vis castles — Starts with the letter “S”
- 26D: Device used to treat asthma — Starts with the letter “I”
- 27D: Spanish bites — Starts with the letter “T”
- 28D: Liquid-Plumr rival — Starts with the letter “D”
- 29D: Veggie in many Thanksgiving casseroles — Starts with the letter “S”
- 31D: “For real!” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 33D: Far from relaxed — Starts with the letter “T”
- 34D: A tetrahedron has six — Starts with the letter “E”
- 36D: “The Muppets” eagle — Starts with the letter “S”
- 39D: ___ out a living — Starts with the letter “E”
- 41D: Places to mow — Starts with the letter “L”
- 42D: Antics staged to generate buzz — Starts with the letter “P”
- 48D: Feel contrite — Starts with the letter “R”
- 49D: Waterproof cover — Starts with the letter “T”
- 52D: Works hard for — Starts with the letter “E”
- 54D: Coolness under pressure — Starts with the letter “P”
- 55D: Image reshared for laughs — Starts with the letter “M”
- 57D: Org. behind Apollo 11 — Starts with the letter “N”
- 59D: Telephone — Starts with the letter “C”
- 60D: Ball-shaped handle — Starts with the letter “K”
- 61D: Discipline with pranayama — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 62D: Burst like a balloon — Starts with the letter “P”
- 63D: Tech that pinpoints location — Starts with the letter “G”
- 64D: “How silly of me!” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 57D: Hullabaloo — Starts with the letter “A”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Distinctive periods of time – ERAS
- 5A: Sudden outpouring – SPATE
- 10A: Word before “rope” or “school” – SKIP
- 14A: Rise – GOUP
- 15A: Lush patch in the desert – OASIS
- 16A: Secure to a pier – MOOR
- 17A: Like books or games no longer published – OUTOFPRINT
- 19A: Regarding – ASTO
- 20A: Bar patron’s seat – STOOL
- 21A: Clothing label – TAG
- 22A: Org. on construction site posters – OSHA
- 23A: Suffix similar to “apalooza” – FEST
- 25A: Gracefully limber – LITHE
- 27A: Six-point NFL scores – TDS
- 30A: Highly distinguished – EMINENT
- 32A: Numbered road (Abbr.) – RTE
- 35A: Parsons School of Design focus – ARTS
- 37A: “Yo te ___” – AMO
- 38A: Paid attention to – HEEDED
- 40A: Challenge for many new drivers – PARALLELPARKING
- 43A: Giraffe or gorilla – ANIMAL
- 44A: Abbr. meaning “not virtual” – IRL
- 45A: “Anything ___ to add?” – ELSE
- 46A: Simba, to Mufasa – SON
- 47A: “All good with us” – WERESET
- 50A: “___ Miserables” – LES
- 51A: Fantasy or mystery – GENRE
- 53A: Golf course hazard – TRAP
- 55A: Degrees for many CEOs – MBAS
- 56A: African antelope – GNU
- 58A: ___ road ice cream – ROCKY
- 62A: Societal equal – PEER
- 63A: Large instrument in a concert hall – GRANDPIANO
- 65A: Oldest independent state in the Arab world – OMAN
- 66A: Green sauce – PESTO
- 67A: Laborious chore – SLOG
- 68A: Ink-filled tools – PENS
- 69A: Secret trove – STASH
- 70A: Idris who played Mandela – ELBA
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: They might clash in power struggles – EGOS
- 2D: Blowout victory – ROUT
- 3D: Vehicle that’s also a prefix – AUTO
- 4D: Playful parody – SPOOF
- 5D: ___ up (absorb) – SOP
- 6D: Like some after-school jobs – PARTTIME
- 7D: Continent home to Borobudur – ASIA
- 8D: Excited sensation – TINGLE
- 9D: Suffix for a superlative – EST
- 10D: Huge hit – SMASH
- 11D: Pickle often served with a Reuben – KOSHERDILL
- 12D: Tiniest bit – IOTA
- 13D: Expert – PRO
- 18D: Escape hastily – FLEE
- 22D: Marine mammal that uses stone tools – OTTER
- 24D: Like cottages, vis-a-vis castles – SMALLER
- 26D: Device used to treat asthma – INHALER
- 27D: Spanish bites – TAPAS
- 28D: Liquid-Plumr rival – DRANO
- 29D: Veggie in many Thanksgiving casseroles – STRINGBEAN
- 31D: “For real!” – NOLIE
- 33D: Far from relaxed – TENSE
- 34D: A tetrahedron has six – EDGES
- 36D: “The Muppets” eagle – SAM
- 39D: ___ out a living – EKE
- 41D: Places to mow – LAWNS
- 42D: Antics staged to generate buzz – PRSTUNTS
- 48D: Feel contrite – REGRET
- 49D: Waterproof cover – TARP
- 52D: Works hard for – EARNS
- 54D: Coolness under pressure – POISE
- 55D: Image reshared for laughs – MEME
- 57D: Org. behind Apollo 11 – NASA
- 59D: Telephone – CALL
- 60D: Ball-shaped handle – KNOB
- 61D: Discipline with pranayama – YOGA
- 62D: Burst like a balloon – POP
- 63D: Tech that pinpoints location – GPS
- 64D: “How silly of me! – DOH
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and friendly feel, offering a steady solve with clueing that stayed clear and fair throughout. The puzzle leaned toward the easier side, but still had enough variety and modern flair to keep it engaging from start to finish. The grid moved cleanly with no real slowdowns, making it a relaxed yet satisfying daily workout. Overall, it struck a nice balance between accessibility and enjoyment. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.