“P-ending” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 3, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Distinctive periods of time — Starts with the letter “E”

5A: Sudden outpouring — Starts with the letter “S”

10A: Word before “rope” or “school” — Starts with the letter “S”

14A: Rise — Starts with the letter “G”

15A: Lush patch in the desert — Starts with the letter “O”

16A: Secure to a pier — Starts with the letter “M”

17A: Like books or games no longer published — Starts with the letter “O”

19A: Regarding — Starts with the letter “A”

20A: Bar patron’s seat — Starts with the letter “S”

21A: Clothing label — Starts with the letter “T”

22A: Org. on construction site posters — Starts with the letter “O”

23A: Suffix similar to “apalooza” — Starts with the letter “F”

25A: Gracefully limber — Starts with the letter “L”

27A: Six-point NFL scores — Starts with the letter “T”

30A: Highly distinguished — Starts with the letter “E”

32A: Numbered road (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “R”

35A: Parsons School of Design focus — Starts with the letter “A”

37A: “Yo te___ ” — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 38A: Paid attention to — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 40A: Challenge for many new drivers — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 43A: Giraffe or gorilla — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 44A: Abbr. meaning “not virtual” — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 45A: “Anything ___ to add?” — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 46A: Simba, to Mufasa — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 47A: “All good with us” — Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 50A: ” ___ Miserables” — Starts with the letter “L”

51A: Fantasy or mystery — Starts with the letter “G”

53A: Golf course hazard — Starts with the letter “T”

55A: Degrees for many CEOs — Starts with the letter “M”

56A: African antelope — Starts with the letter “G”

58A: ___ road ice cream — Starts with the letter “R”

62A: Societal equal — Starts with the letter “P”

63A: Large instrument in a concert hall — Starts with the letter “G”

65A: Oldest independent state in the Arab world — Starts with the letter “O”

66A: Green sauce — Starts with the letter “P”

67A: Laborious chore — Starts with the letter “S”

68A: Ink-filled tools — Starts with the letter “P”

69A: Secret trove — Starts with the letter “S”

70A: Idris who played Mandela — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: They might clash in power struggles — Starts with the letter “E”

2D: Blowout victory — Starts with the letter “R”

3D: Vehicle that’s also a prefix — Starts with the letter “A”

4D: Playful parody — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: ___ up (absorb) — Starts with the letter “S”

6D: Like some after-school jobs — Starts with the letter “P”

7D: Continent home to Borobudur — Starts with the letter “A”

8D: Excited sensation — Starts with the letter “T”

9D: Suffix for a superlative — Starts with the letter “E”

10D: Huge hit — Starts with the letter “S”

11D: Pickle often served with a Reuben — Starts with the letter “K”

12D: Tiniest bit — Starts with the letter “I”

13D: Expert — Starts with the letter “P”

18D: Escape hastily — Starts with the letter “F”

22D: Marine mammal that uses stone tools — Starts with the letter “O”

24D: Like cottages, vis-a-vis castles — Starts with the letter “S”

26D: Device used to treat asthma — Starts with the letter “I”

27D: Spanish bites — Starts with the letter “T”

28D: Liquid-Plumr rival — Starts with the letter “D”

29D: Veggie in many Thanksgiving casseroles — Starts with the letter “S”

31D: “For real!” — Starts with the letter “N”

33D: Far from relaxed — Starts with the letter “T”

34D: A tetrahedron has six — Starts with the letter “E”

36D: “The Muppets” eagle — Starts with the letter “S”

39D: ___ out a living — Starts with the letter “E”

41D: Places to mow — Starts with the letter “L”

42D: Antics staged to generate buzz — Starts with the letter “P”

48D: Feel contrite — Starts with the letter “R”

49D: Waterproof cover — Starts with the letter “T”

52D: Works hard for — Starts with the letter “E”

54D: Coolness under pressure — Starts with the letter “P”

55D: Image reshared for laughs — Starts with the letter “M”

57D: Org. behind Apollo 11 — Starts with the letter “N”

59D: Telephone — Starts with the letter “C”

60D: Ball-shaped handle — Starts with the letter “K”

61D: Discipline with pranayama — Starts with the letter “Y”

62D: Burst like a balloon — Starts with the letter “P”

63D: Tech that pinpoints location — Starts with the letter “G”

64D: “How silly of me!” — Starts with the letter “D”

57D: Hullabaloo — Starts with the letter “A”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Distinctive periods of time – ERAS

5A: Sudden outpouring – SPATE

10A: Word before “rope” or “school” – SKIP

14A: Rise – GOUP

15A: Lush patch in the desert – OASIS

16A: Secure to a pier – MOOR

17A: Like books or games no longer published – OUTOFPRINT

19A: Regarding – ASTO

20A: Bar patron’s seat – STOOL

21A: Clothing label – TAG

22A: Org. on construction site posters – OSHA

23A: Suffix similar to “apalooza” – FEST

25A: Gracefully limber – LITHE

27A: Six-point NFL scores – TDS

30A: Highly distinguished – EMINENT

32A: Numbered road (Abbr.) – RTE

35A: Parsons School of Design focus – ARTS

37A: “Yo te ___” – AMO

38A: Paid attention to – HEEDED

40A: Challenge for many new drivers – PARALLELPARKING

43A: Giraffe or gorilla – ANIMAL

44A: Abbr. meaning “not virtual” – IRL

45A: “Anything ___ to add?” – ELSE

46A: Simba, to Mufasa – SON

47A: “All good with us” – WERESET

50A: “___ Miserables” – LES

51A: Fantasy or mystery – GENRE

53A: Golf course hazard – TRAP

55A: Degrees for many CEOs – MBAS

56A: African antelope – GNU

58A: ___ road ice cream – ROCKY

62A: Societal equal – PEER

63A: Large instrument in a concert hall – GRANDPIANO

65A: Oldest independent state in the Arab world – OMAN

66A: Green sauce – PESTO

67A: Laborious chore – SLOG

68A: Ink-filled tools – PENS

69A: Secret trove – STASH

70A: Idris who played Mandela – ELBA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: They might clash in power struggles – EGOS

2D: Blowout victory – ROUT

3D: Vehicle that’s also a prefix – AUTO

4D: Playful parody – SPOOF

5D: ___ up (absorb) – SOP

6D: Like some after-school jobs – PARTTIME

7D: Continent home to Borobudur – ASIA

8D: Excited sensation – TINGLE

9D: Suffix for a superlative – EST

10D: Huge hit – SMASH

11D: Pickle often served with a Reuben – KOSHERDILL

12D: Tiniest bit – IOTA

13D: Expert – PRO

18D: Escape hastily – FLEE

22D: Marine mammal that uses stone tools – OTTER

24D: Like cottages, vis-a-vis castles – SMALLER

26D: Device used to treat asthma – INHALER

27D: Spanish bites – TAPAS

28D: Liquid-Plumr rival – DRANO

29D: Veggie in many Thanksgiving casseroles – STRINGBEAN

31D: “For real!” – NOLIE

33D: Far from relaxed – TENSE

34D: A tetrahedron has six – EDGES

36D: “The Muppets” eagle – SAM

39D: ___ out a living – EKE

41D: Places to mow – LAWNS

42D: Antics staged to generate buzz – PRSTUNTS

48D: Feel contrite – REGRET

49D: Waterproof cover – TARP

52D: Works hard for – EARNS

54D: Coolness under pressure – POISE

55D: Image reshared for laughs – MEME

57D: Org. behind Apollo 11 – NASA

59D: Telephone – CALL

60D: Ball-shaped handle – KNOB

61D: Discipline with pranayama – YOGA

62D: Burst like a balloon – POP

63D: Tech that pinpoints location – GPS

64D: “How silly of me! – DOH



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and friendly feel, offering a steady solve with clueing that stayed clear and fair throughout. The puzzle leaned toward the easier side, but still had enough variety and modern flair to keep it engaging from start to finish. The grid moved cleanly with no real slowdowns, making it a relaxed yet satisfying daily workout. Overall, it struck a nice balance between accessibility and enjoyment. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.