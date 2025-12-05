“It’s Showtime! (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 5, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Mountain range where the Dolomites are found — Starts with the letter “A”

5A: Opposite of haram — Starts with the letter “H”

10A: Male sheep — Starts with the letter “R”

13A: Red veggie in borscht — Starts with the letter “B”

14A: Not oblivious — Starts with the letter “A”

15A: Red Rover, e.g. — Starts with the letter “G”

16A: “You’re betraying me too?!” — Starts with the letter “E”

17A: Diatribes — Starts with the letter “R”

18A: They might be easily bruised — Starts with the letter “E”

19A: Lacking a leader, say? — Starts with the letter “T”

20A: Promotional trips involving multiple media outlets — Starts with the letter “P”

22A: Like most candy canes — Starts with the letter “S”

24A: Young child — Starts with the letter “T”

25A: Asparagus units — Starts with the letter “S”

26A: Many “Wheel of Fortune” puzzles — Starts with the letter “P”

30A: Group of top-tier celebs — Starts with the letter “A”

31A: Home of the Oriental Pearl Tower — Starts with the letter “S”

32A: Drink slowly — Starts with the letter “S”

33A: Cuddle, in a way — Starts with the letter “S”

35A: Suffix tacked on to indicate “most” — Starts with the letter “E”

36A: Set of beliefs — Starts with the letter “I”

39A: Mediterranean island nation where giant swans once lived — Starts with the letter “M”

41A: “Ugly Betty” star America — Starts with the letter “F”

42A: “Severance” executive producer Ben — Starts with the letter “S”

44A: Honeycomb creator — Starts with the letter “B”

45A: “Not all those who ___ are lost” — Starts with the letter “W”

46A: E, G, B, D and F, e.g. — Starts with the letter “M”

51A: Paradise — Starts with the letter “E”

53A: Behave as required — Starts with the letter “A”

54A: Like a canceled NASA launch — Starts with the letter “N”

55A: This is one — Starts with the letter “C”

56A: Soothing substance — Starts with the letter “S”

57A: Pulls — Starts with the letter “T”

58A: Body part traced to make a turkey, in a kid’s craft project — Starts with the letter “H”

59A: See-through — Starts with the letter “S”

60A: Site with custom goods — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Illegally helps – Starts with the letter “A”

2D: Decide not to make an issue of something – Starts with the letter “L”

3D: Pickled pepper picker, in a tongue twister – Starts with the letter “P”

4D: Prepares for a test – Starts with the letter “S”

5D: “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Lee – Starts with the letter “H”

6D: Emmys and Oscars – Starts with the letter “A”

7D: Swimming pool division – Starts with the letter “L”

8D: Word after “language” or “graphic” – Starts with the letter “A”

9D: < – Starts with the letter “L”

10D: Pasta sauce brand – Starts with the letter “R”

11D: Spanish for “love” – Starts with the letter “A”

12D: Hot ___ (chaotic situation) – Starts with the letter “M”

15D: Bit of metadata – Starts with the letter “G”

21D: Unable to choose – Starts with the letter “T”

23D: ___ on the back – Starts with the letter “P”

26D: Noodle soup that can be made with cilantro – Starts with the letter “P”

27D: Paid – Starts with the letter “S”

28D: Plastic objects in some spring baskets – Starts with the letter “E”

29D: Plucked instrument with sympathetic strings – Starts with the letter “S”

30D: “For real!” – Starts with the letter “A”

31D: What miso is made of – Starts with the letter “S”

33D: Post-workout feeling, often – Starts with the letter “S”

34D: ___ Tour (sports org.) – Starts with the letter “P”

37D: Traveled like a satellite – Starts with the letter “O”

38D: Parasitic creature – Starts with the letter “L”

39D: Sixty secs – Starts with the letter “M”

40D: Like firm spaghetti – Starts with the letter “A”

42D: Narrowly avoid a banana peel in Mario Kart, perhaps – Starts with the letter “S”

43D: Person who samples foods – Starts with the letter “T”

46D: ___ 1 (speed of sound) – Starts with the letter “M”

47D: SoCal school – Starts with the letter “U”

48D: Amaze – Starts with the letter “S”

49D: Moonfish – Starts with the letter “O”

50D: Story – Starts with the letter “T”

52D: Overly curious – Starts with the letter “N”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Mountain range where the Dolomites are found – ALPS

5A: Opposite of haram – HALAL

10A: Male sheep – RAM

13A: Red veggie in borscht – BEET

14A: Not oblivious – AWARE

15A: Red Rover, e.g. – GAME

16A: “You’re betraying me too?!” – ETTU

17A: Diatribes – RANTS

18A: They might be easily bruised – EGOS

19A: Lacking a leader, say? – TIED

20A: Promotional trips involving multiple media outlets – PRESSTOURS

22A: Like most candy canes – STRIPED

24A: Young child – TOT

25A: Asparagus units – SPEARS

26A: Many “Wheel of Fortune” puzzles – PHRASES

30A: Group of top-tier celebs – ALIST

31A: Home of the Oriental Pearl Tower – SHANGHAI

32A: Drink slowly – SIP

33A: Cuddle, in a way – SPOON

35A: Suffix tacked on to indicate “most” – EST

36A: Set of beliefs – IDEOLOGY

39A: Mediterranean island nation where giant swans once lived – MALTA

41A: “Ugly Betty” star America – FERRERA

42A: “Severance” executive producer Ben – STILLER

44A: Honeycomb creator – BEE

45A: “Not all those who ___ are lost” – WANDER

46A: E, G, B, D and F, e.g. – MUSICNOTES

51A: Paradise – EDEN

53A: Behave as required – ACTTHEPART

54A: Like a canceled NASA launch – NOGO

55A: This is one – CLUE

56A: Soothing substance – SALVE

57A: Pulls – TUGS

58A: Body part traced to make a turkey, in a kid’s craft project – HAND

59A: See-through – SHEER

60A: Site with custom goods – ETSY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Illegally helps – ABETS

2D: Decide not to make an issue of something – LETITSLIDE

3D: Pickled pepper picker, in a tongue twister – PETERPIPER

4D: Prepares for a test – STUDIES

5D: “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Lee – HARPER

6D: Emmys and Oscars – AWARDS

7D: Swimming pool division – LANE

8D: Word after “language” or “graphic” – ARTS

9D: < – LESSTHAN

10D: Pasta sauce brand – RAGU

11D: Spanish for “love” – AMOR

12D: Hot ___ (chaotic situation) – MESS

15D: Bit of metadata – GEOTAG

21D: Unable to choose – TORN

23D: ___ on the back – PAT

26D: Noodle soup that can be made with cilantro – PHO

27D: Paid – SHELLEDOUT

28D: Plastic objects in some spring baskets – EASTEREGGS

29D: Plucked instrument with sympathetic strings – SITAR

30D: “Ha, yeah, right!” – ASIF

31D: What miso is made of – SOY

33D: Post-workout feeling, often – SORENESS

34D: ___ Tour (sports org.) – PGA

37D: Traveled like a satellite – ORBITED

38D: Parasitic creature – LEECH

39D: Sixty secs – MIN

40D: Like firm spaghetti – ALDENTE

42D: Narrowly avoid a banana peel in Mario Kart, perhaps – SWERVE

43D: Person who samples foods – TASTER

46D: ___ 1 (speed of sound) – MACH

47D: SoCal school – UCLA

48D: Amaze – STUN

49D: Moonfish – OPAH

50D: Story – TALE

52D: Overly curious – NOSY



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth, upbeat solving rhythm with clues that felt clear, modern, and nicely varied. The difficulty leaned comfortably easy-to-medium, offering a laid-back experience while still keeping things interesting enough to stay engaging. The grid felt polished, with a good mix of cultural references and everyday language that made the puzzle flow naturally from start to finish. Overall, it was a refreshing and well-balanced solve, perfect for a daily mental break. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.

