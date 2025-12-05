“It’s Showtime! (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 5, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Mountain range where the Dolomites are found — Starts with the letter “A”
- 5A: Opposite of haram — Starts with the letter “H”
- 10A: Male sheep — Starts with the letter “R”
- 13A: Red veggie in borscht — Starts with the letter “B”
- 14A: Not oblivious — Starts with the letter “A”
- 15A: Red Rover, e.g. — Starts with the letter “G”
- 16A: “You’re betraying me too?!” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 17A: Diatribes — Starts with the letter “R”
- 18A: They might be easily bruised — Starts with the letter “E”
- 19A: Lacking a leader, say? — Starts with the letter “T”
- 20A: Promotional trips involving multiple media outlets — Starts with the letter “P”
- 22A: Like most candy canes — Starts with the letter “S”
- 24A: Young child — Starts with the letter “T”
- 25A: Asparagus units — Starts with the letter “S”
- 26A: Many “Wheel of Fortune” puzzles — Starts with the letter “P”
- 30A: Group of top-tier celebs — Starts with the letter “A”
- 31A: Home of the Oriental Pearl Tower — Starts with the letter “S”
- 32A: Drink slowly — Starts with the letter “S”
- 33A: Cuddle, in a way — Starts with the letter “S”
- 35A: Suffix tacked on to indicate “most” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 36A: Set of beliefs — Starts with the letter “I”
- 39A: Mediterranean island nation where giant swans once lived — Starts with the letter “M”
- 41A: “Ugly Betty” star America — Starts with the letter “F”
- 42A: “Severance” executive producer Ben — Starts with the letter “S”
- 44A: Honeycomb creator — Starts with the letter “B”
- 45A: “Not all those who ___ are lost” — Starts with the letter “W”
- 46A: E, G, B, D and F, e.g. — Starts with the letter “M”
- 51A: Paradise — Starts with the letter “E”
- 53A: Behave as required — Starts with the letter “A”
- 54A: Like a canceled NASA launch — Starts with the letter “N”
- 55A: This is one — Starts with the letter “C”
- 56A: Soothing substance — Starts with the letter “S”
- 57A: Pulls — Starts with the letter “T”
- 58A: Body part traced to make a turkey, in a kid’s craft project — Starts with the letter “H”
- 59A: See-through — Starts with the letter “S”
- 60A: Site with custom goods — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Illegally helps – Starts with the letter “A”
- 2D: Decide not to make an issue of something – Starts with the letter “L”
- 3D: Pickled pepper picker, in a tongue twister – Starts with the letter “P”
- 4D: Prepares for a test – Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Lee – Starts with the letter “H”
- 6D: Emmys and Oscars – Starts with the letter “A”
- 7D: Swimming pool division – Starts with the letter “L”
- 8D: Word after “language” or “graphic” – Starts with the letter “A”
- 9D: < – Starts with the letter “L”
- 10D: Pasta sauce brand – Starts with the letter “R”
- 11D: Spanish for “love” – Starts with the letter “A”
- 12D: Hot ___ (chaotic situation) – Starts with the letter “M”
- 15D: Bit of metadata – Starts with the letter “G”
- 21D: Unable to choose – Starts with the letter “T”
- 23D: ___ on the back – Starts with the letter “P”
- 26D: Noodle soup that can be made with cilantro – Starts with the letter “P”
- 27D: Paid – Starts with the letter “S”
- 28D: Plastic objects in some spring baskets – Starts with the letter “E”
- 29D: Plucked instrument with sympathetic strings – Starts with the letter “S”
- 30D: “For real!” – Starts with the letter “A”
- 31D: What miso is made of – Starts with the letter “S”
- 33D: Post-workout feeling, often – Starts with the letter “S”
- 34D: ___ Tour (sports org.) – Starts with the letter “P”
- 37D: Traveled like a satellite – Starts with the letter “O”
- 38D: Parasitic creature – Starts with the letter “L”
- 39D: Sixty secs – Starts with the letter “M”
- 40D: Like firm spaghetti – Starts with the letter “A”
- 42D: Narrowly avoid a banana peel in Mario Kart, perhaps – Starts with the letter “S”
- 43D: Person who samples foods – Starts with the letter “T”
- 46D: ___ 1 (speed of sound) – Starts with the letter “M”
- 47D: SoCal school – Starts with the letter “U”
- 48D: Amaze – Starts with the letter “S”
- 49D: Moonfish – Starts with the letter “O”
- 50D: Story – Starts with the letter “T”
- 52D: Overly curious – Starts with the letter “N”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Mountain range where the Dolomites are found – ALPS
- 5A: Opposite of haram – HALAL
- 10A: Male sheep – RAM
- 13A: Red veggie in borscht – BEET
- 14A: Not oblivious – AWARE
- 15A: Red Rover, e.g. – GAME
- 16A: “You’re betraying me too?!” – ETTU
- 17A: Diatribes – RANTS
- 18A: They might be easily bruised – EGOS
- 19A: Lacking a leader, say? – TIED
- 20A: Promotional trips involving multiple media outlets – PRESSTOURS
- 22A: Like most candy canes – STRIPED
- 24A: Young child – TOT
- 25A: Asparagus units – SPEARS
- 26A: Many “Wheel of Fortune” puzzles – PHRASES
- 30A: Group of top-tier celebs – ALIST
- 31A: Home of the Oriental Pearl Tower – SHANGHAI
- 32A: Drink slowly – SIP
- 33A: Cuddle, in a way – SPOON
- 35A: Suffix tacked on to indicate “most” – EST
- 36A: Set of beliefs – IDEOLOGY
- 39A: Mediterranean island nation where giant swans once lived – MALTA
- 41A: “Ugly Betty” star America – FERRERA
- 42A: “Severance” executive producer Ben – STILLER
- 44A: Honeycomb creator – BEE
- 45A: “Not all those who ___ are lost” – WANDER
- 46A: E, G, B, D and F, e.g. – MUSICNOTES
- 51A: Paradise – EDEN
- 53A: Behave as required – ACTTHEPART
- 54A: Like a canceled NASA launch – NOGO
- 55A: This is one – CLUE
- 56A: Soothing substance – SALVE
- 57A: Pulls – TUGS
- 58A: Body part traced to make a turkey, in a kid’s craft project – HAND
- 59A: See-through – SHEER
- 60A: Site with custom goods – ETSY
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Illegally helps – ABETS
- 2D: Decide not to make an issue of something – LETITSLIDE
- 3D: Pickled pepper picker, in a tongue twister – PETERPIPER
- 4D: Prepares for a test – STUDIES
- 5D: “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Lee – HARPER
- 6D: Emmys and Oscars – AWARDS
- 7D: Swimming pool division – LANE
- 8D: Word after “language” or “graphic” – ARTS
- 9D: < – LESSTHAN
- 10D: Pasta sauce brand – RAGU
- 11D: Spanish for “love” – AMOR
- 12D: Hot ___ (chaotic situation) – MESS
- 15D: Bit of metadata – GEOTAG
- 21D: Unable to choose – TORN
- 23D: ___ on the back – PAT
- 26D: Noodle soup that can be made with cilantro – PHO
- 27D: Paid – SHELLEDOUT
- 28D: Plastic objects in some spring baskets – EASTEREGGS
- 29D: Plucked instrument with sympathetic strings – SITAR
- 30D: “Ha, yeah, right!” – ASIF
- 31D: What miso is made of – SOY
- 33D: Post-workout feeling, often – SORENESS
- 34D: ___ Tour (sports org.) – PGA
- 37D: Traveled like a satellite – ORBITED
- 38D: Parasitic creature – LEECH
- 39D: Sixty secs – MIN
- 40D: Like firm spaghetti – ALDENTE
- 42D: Narrowly avoid a banana peel in Mario Kart, perhaps – SWERVE
- 43D: Person who samples foods – TASTER
- 46D: ___ 1 (speed of sound) – MACH
- 47D: SoCal school – UCLA
- 48D: Amaze – STUN
- 49D: Moonfish – OPAH
- 50D: Story – TALE
- 52D: Overly curious – NOSY
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth, upbeat solving rhythm with clues that felt clear, modern, and nicely varied. The difficulty leaned comfortably easy-to-medium, offering a laid-back experience while still keeping things interesting enough to stay engaging. The grid felt polished, with a good mix of cultural references and everyday language that made the puzzle flow naturally from start to finish. Overall, it was a refreshing and well-balanced solve, perfect for a daily mental break. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.