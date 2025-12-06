“Sleep In” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 6, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Metroid protagonist — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 6A: Browser divisions — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 10A: “That’s wild” — Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 14A: Wipe clean — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 15A: Be next to — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 16A: Egg-laying farm birds — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 17A: Recollection that shapes one’s worldview and sense of self — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 19A: Shrill shouts — Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 20A: “Stop oversharing pls!” — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 21A: Half of an Arnold Palmer — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 23A: Eggs on sushi — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 24A: Performed in a choir — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 26A: Praise poems — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 27A: Bagel sandwich eateries — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 29A: Sail the seven ___ — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 31A: Bricklaying workers — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 32A: Home nation of author Akwaeke Emezi — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 37A: Kiddo — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 38A: It’s the least you can do! — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 40A: Anatomical pouch — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 41A: Bucharest’s country — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 42A: Fictional city with a Bat-Signal — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 44A: Sidling crustacean — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 47A: Septet + one — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 48A: Group of actors — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 52A: Mongolian tent — Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 54A: Result that might send a game to overtime — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 55A: ABBA’s genre — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 58A: Big Apple college, for short — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 59A: Knitter’s ball — Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 61A: Being that’s puny compared to a god — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 63A: “The Badass Feminist Coloring Book” author Ijeoma — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 64A: Org. against fur and leather — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 65A: Drizzles, say — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 66A: Mail delivery org. — Starts with the letter “ U “

“ 67A: Practice fighting — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 68A: Consonant used in the Greek spelling of “Athena” — Starts with the letter “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Religious offshoots — Starts with the letter “S”

2D: Pleasant smells — Starts with the letter “A”

3D: Related to the 29-Across — Starts with the letter “M”

4D: Employ — Starts with the letter “U”

5D: Matchup before a championship — Starts with the letter “S”

6D: Domesticated — Starts with the letter “T”

7D: “Humble” residence — Starts with the letter “A”

8D: ___ Bees (lip balm brand) — Starts with the letter “B”

9D: Eyelid bump — Starts with the letter “S”

10D: “How come?” — Starts with the letter “W”

11D: Keepsake passed down through generations — Starts with the letter “H”

12D: Relevant — Starts with the letter “O”

13D: Evaluate — Starts with the letter “A”

18D: ___ mode (gas-saving car setting) — Starts with the letter “E”

22D: Accessibility law (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”

25D: Chocolate-and-cream emulsion — Starts with the letter “G”

28D: Environment with brackish water — Starts with the letter “E”

30D: “‘___ Cumference and the Great Knight of Angleland’ (children’s book)” — Starts with the letter “S”

31D: Primary — Starts with the letter “M”

33D: Hand sanitizer target — Starts with the letter “G”

34D: Brooding — Starts with the letter “E”

35D: Where trails at the Grand Canyon begin — Starts with the letter “R”

36D: “. . . and a partridge ___ pear tree” — Starts with the letter “I”

38D: “Next to the plate!” — Starts with the letter “B”

39D: Karaoke bar prop — Starts with the letter “M”

40D: Casual gatherings — Starts with the letter “S”

42D: “Understood” — Starts with the letter “G”

43D: Had lunch, perhaps — Starts with the letter “A”

45D: Native matriarch — Starts with the letter “A”

46D: College gymnastics star Haleigh — Starts with the letter “B”

48D: Move slowly — Starts with the letter “C”

49D: Largest artery — Starts with the letter “A”

50D: Long, pointed weapon — Starts with the letter “S”

51D: ___ kha kai — Starts with the letter “T”

53D: Oklahoma city once home to the WNBA’s Shock — Starts with the letter “T”

56D: Baseball refs — Starts with the letter “U”

57D: Any ___ in a storm — Starts with the letter “P”

60D: Rejections — Starts with the letter “N”

62D: ‘”Go, team!’ — Starts with the letter “R”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Metroid protagonist – SAMUS

6A: Browser divisions – TABS

10A: “That’s wild” – WHOA

14A: Wipe clean – ERASE

15A: Be next to – ABUT

16A: Egg-laying farm birds – HENS

17A: Recollection that shapes one’s worldview and sense of self – COREMEMORY

19A: Shrill shouts – YIPS

20A: “Stop oversharing pls!” – TMI

21A: Half of an Arnold Palmer – ICEDTEA

23A: Eggs on sushi – ROE

24A: Performed in a choir – SANG

26A: Praise poems – ODES

27A: Bagel sandwich eateries – DELIS

29A: Sail the seven ___ – SEAS

31A: Bricklaying workers – MASONS

32A: Home nation of author Akwaeke Emezi – NIGERIA

37A: Kiddo – TOT

38A: It’s the least you can do! – BAREMINIMUM

40A: Anatomical pouch – SAC

41A: Bucharest’s country – ROMANIA

42A: Fictional city with a Bat-Signal – GOTHAM

44A: Sidling crustacean – CRAB

47A: Septet + one – OCTET

48A: Group of actors – CAST

52A: Mongolian tent – YURT

54A: Result that might send a game to overtime – TIE

55A: ABBA’s genre – EUROPOP

58A: Big Apple college, for short – NYU

59A: Knitter’s ball – YARN

61A: Being that’s puny compared to a god – MEREMORTAL

63A: “The Badass Feminist Coloring Book” author Ijeoma – OLUO

64A: Org. against fur and leather – PETA

65A: Drizzles, say – RAINS

66A: Mail delivery org. – USPS

67A: Practice fighting – SPAR

68A: Consonant used in the Greek spelling of “Athena” – THETA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Religious offshoots – SECTS

2D: Pleasant smells – AROMAS

3D: Related to the 29-Across – MARINE

4D: Employ – USE

5D: Matchup before a championship – SEMI

6D: Domesticated – TAMED

7D: “Humble” residence – ABODE

8D: ___ Bees (lip balm brand) – BURTS

9D: Eyelid bump – STYE

10D: “How come?” – WHY

11D: Keepsake passed down through generations – HEIRLOOM

12D: Relevant – ONPOINT

13D: Evaluate – ASSESS

18D: ___ mode (gas-saving car setting) – ECO

22D: Accessibility law (Abbr.) – ADA

25D: Chocolate-and-cream emulsion – GANACHE

28D: Environment with brackish water – ESTUARY

30D: “___ Cumference and the Great Knight of Angleland” (children’s book) – SIR

31D: Primary – MAIN

33D: Hand sanitizer target – GERM

34D: Brooding – EMO

35D: Where trails at the Grand Canyon begin – RIM

36D: “. . . and a partridge ___ pear tree” – INA

38D: “Next to the plate!” – BATTERUP

39D: Karaoke bar prop – MIC

40D: Casual gatherings – SOCIALS

42D: “Understood” – GOTYOU

43D: Had lunch, perhaps – ATE

45D: Native matriarch – AUNTIE

46D: College gymnastics star Haleigh – BRYANT

48D: Move slowly – CREEP

49D: Largest artery – AORTA

50D: Long, pointed weapon – SPEAR

51D: ___ kha kai – TOM

53D: Oklahoma city once home to the WNBA’s Shock – TULSA

56D: Baseball refs – UMPS

57D: Any ___ in a storm – PORT

60D: Rejections – NOS

62D: “Go, team! – RAH



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a steady and satisfying flow, with clueing that felt clear and friendly while still keeping things interesting. The difficulty sat comfortably in the medium range, offering a few spots that required a moment of thought but never slowing down the overall pace. The grid had a modern vibe and a nice variety of entries, making the solve feel engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a clean and enjoyable puzzle that delivered a pleasant daily challenge. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.