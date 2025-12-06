“Sleep In” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 6, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Metroid protagonist — Starts with the letter “S“
- 6A: Browser divisions — Starts with the letter “T“
- 10A: “That’s wild” — Starts with the letter “W“
- 14A: Wipe clean — Starts with the letter “E“
- 15A: Be next to — Starts with the letter “A“
- 16A: Egg-laying farm birds — Starts with the letter “H“
- 17A: Recollection that shapes one’s worldview and sense of self — Starts with the letter “C“
- 19A: Shrill shouts — Starts with the letter “Y“
- 20A: “Stop oversharing pls!” — Starts with the letter “T“
- 21A: Half of an Arnold Palmer — Starts with the letter “I“
- 23A: Eggs on sushi — Starts with the letter “R“
- 24A: Performed in a choir — Starts with the letter “S“
- 26A: Praise poems — Starts with the letter “O“
- 27A: Bagel sandwich eateries — Starts with the letter “D“
- 29A: Sail the seven ___ — Starts with the letter “S“
- 31A: Bricklaying workers — Starts with the letter “M“
- 32A: Home nation of author Akwaeke Emezi — Starts with the letter “N“
- 37A: Kiddo — Starts with the letter “T“
- 38A: It’s the least you can do! — Starts with the letter “B“
- 40A: Anatomical pouch — Starts with the letter “S“
- 41A: Bucharest’s country — Starts with the letter “R“
- 42A: Fictional city with a Bat-Signal — Starts with the letter “G“
- 44A: Sidling crustacean — Starts with the letter “C“
- 47A: Septet + one — Starts with the letter “O“
- 48A: Group of actors — Starts with the letter “C“
- 52A: Mongolian tent — Starts with the letter “Y“
- 54A: Result that might send a game to overtime — Starts with the letter “T“
- 55A: ABBA’s genre — Starts with the letter “E“
- 58A: Big Apple college, for short — Starts with the letter “N“
- 59A: Knitter’s ball — Starts with the letter “Y“
- 61A: Being that’s puny compared to a god — Starts with the letter “M“
- 63A: “The Badass Feminist Coloring Book” author Ijeoma — Starts with the letter “O“
- 64A: Org. against fur and leather — Starts with the letter “P“
- 65A: Drizzles, say — Starts with the letter “R“
- 66A: Mail delivery org. — Starts with the letter “U“
- 67A: Practice fighting — Starts with the letter “S“
- 68A: Consonant used in the Greek spelling of “Athena” — Starts with the letter “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Religious offshoots — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2D: Pleasant smells — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3D: Related to the 29-Across — Starts with the letter “M”
- 4D: Employ — Starts with the letter “U”
- 5D: Matchup before a championship — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: Domesticated — Starts with the letter “T”
- 7D: “Humble” residence — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8D: ___ Bees (lip balm brand) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 9D: Eyelid bump — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10D: “How come?” — Starts with the letter “W”
- 11D: Keepsake passed down through generations — Starts with the letter “H”
- 12D: Relevant — Starts with the letter “O”
- 13D: Evaluate — Starts with the letter “A”
- 18D: ___ mode (gas-saving car setting) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22D: Accessibility law (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 25D: Chocolate-and-cream emulsion — Starts with the letter “G”
- 28D: Environment with brackish water — Starts with the letter “E”
- 30D: “‘___ Cumference and the Great Knight of Angleland’ (children’s book)” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 31D: Primary — Starts with the letter “M”
- 33D: Hand sanitizer target — Starts with the letter “G”
- 34D: Brooding — Starts with the letter “E”
- 35D: Where trails at the Grand Canyon begin — Starts with the letter “R”
- 36D: “. . . and a partridge ___ pear tree” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 38D: “Next to the plate!” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 39D: Karaoke bar prop — Starts with the letter “M”
- 40D: Casual gatherings — Starts with the letter “S”
- 42D: “Understood” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 43D: Had lunch, perhaps — Starts with the letter “A”
- 45D: Native matriarch — Starts with the letter “A”
- 46D: College gymnastics star Haleigh — Starts with the letter “B”
- 48D: Move slowly — Starts with the letter “C”
- 49D: Largest artery — Starts with the letter “A”
- 50D: Long, pointed weapon — Starts with the letter “S”
- 51D: ___ kha kai — Starts with the letter “T”
- 53D: Oklahoma city once home to the WNBA’s Shock — Starts with the letter “T”
- 56D: Baseball refs — Starts with the letter “U”
- 57D: Any ___ in a storm — Starts with the letter “P”
- 60D: Rejections — Starts with the letter “N”
- 62D: ‘”Go, team!’ — Starts with the letter “R”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Metroid protagonist – SAMUS
- 6A: Browser divisions – TABS
- 10A: “That’s wild” – WHOA
- 14A: Wipe clean – ERASE
- 15A: Be next to – ABUT
- 16A: Egg-laying farm birds – HENS
- 17A: Recollection that shapes one’s worldview and sense of self – COREMEMORY
- 19A: Shrill shouts – YIPS
- 20A: “Stop oversharing pls!” – TMI
- 21A: Half of an Arnold Palmer – ICEDTEA
- 23A: Eggs on sushi – ROE
- 24A: Performed in a choir – SANG
- 26A: Praise poems – ODES
- 27A: Bagel sandwich eateries – DELIS
- 29A: Sail the seven ___ – SEAS
- 31A: Bricklaying workers – MASONS
- 32A: Home nation of author Akwaeke Emezi – NIGERIA
- 37A: Kiddo – TOT
- 38A: It’s the least you can do! – BAREMINIMUM
- 40A: Anatomical pouch – SAC
- 41A: Bucharest’s country – ROMANIA
- 42A: Fictional city with a Bat-Signal – GOTHAM
- 44A: Sidling crustacean – CRAB
- 47A: Septet + one – OCTET
- 48A: Group of actors – CAST
- 52A: Mongolian tent – YURT
- 54A: Result that might send a game to overtime – TIE
- 55A: ABBA’s genre – EUROPOP
- 58A: Big Apple college, for short – NYU
- 59A: Knitter’s ball – YARN
- 61A: Being that’s puny compared to a god – MEREMORTAL
- 63A: “The Badass Feminist Coloring Book” author Ijeoma – OLUO
- 64A: Org. against fur and leather – PETA
- 65A: Drizzles, say – RAINS
- 66A: Mail delivery org. – USPS
- 67A: Practice fighting – SPAR
- 68A: Consonant used in the Greek spelling of “Athena” – THETA
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Religious offshoots – SECTS
- 2D: Pleasant smells – AROMAS
- 3D: Related to the 29-Across – MARINE
- 4D: Employ – USE
- 5D: Matchup before a championship – SEMI
- 6D: Domesticated – TAMED
- 7D: “Humble” residence – ABODE
- 8D: ___ Bees (lip balm brand) – BURTS
- 9D: Eyelid bump – STYE
- 10D: “How come?” – WHY
- 11D: Keepsake passed down through generations – HEIRLOOM
- 12D: Relevant – ONPOINT
- 13D: Evaluate – ASSESS
- 18D: ___ mode (gas-saving car setting) – ECO
- 22D: Accessibility law (Abbr.) – ADA
- 25D: Chocolate-and-cream emulsion – GANACHE
- 28D: Environment with brackish water – ESTUARY
- 30D: “___ Cumference and the Great Knight of Angleland” (children’s book) – SIR
- 31D: Primary – MAIN
- 33D: Hand sanitizer target – GERM
- 34D: Brooding – EMO
- 35D: Where trails at the Grand Canyon begin – RIM
- 36D: “. . . and a partridge ___ pear tree” – INA
- 38D: “Next to the plate!” – BATTERUP
- 39D: Karaoke bar prop – MIC
- 40D: Casual gatherings – SOCIALS
- 42D: “Understood” – GOTYOU
- 43D: Had lunch, perhaps – ATE
- 45D: Native matriarch – AUNTIE
- 46D: College gymnastics star Haleigh – BRYANT
- 48D: Move slowly – CREEP
- 49D: Largest artery – AORTA
- 50D: Long, pointed weapon – SPEAR
- 51D: ___ kha kai – TOM
- 53D: Oklahoma city once home to the WNBA’s Shock – TULSA
- 56D: Baseball refs – UMPS
- 57D: Any ___ in a storm – PORT
- 60D: Rejections – NOS
- 62D: “Go, team! – RAH
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a steady and satisfying flow, with clueing that felt clear and friendly while still keeping things interesting. The difficulty sat comfortably in the medium range, offering a few spots that required a moment of thought but never slowing down the overall pace. The grid had a modern vibe and a nice variety of entries, making the solve feel engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a clean and enjoyable puzzle that delivered a pleasant daily challenge. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.