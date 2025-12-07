“Loaded Dice” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 7, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 7, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Sign of an old injury — Starts with the letter “S”

5A: Floating navigation aid — Starts with the letter “B”

9A: ___ day (time to bench press) — Starts with the letter “C”

14A: Leafy green with a curly variety — Starts with the letter “K”

15A: Ctrl+Z command — Starts with the letter “U”

16A: Very fast — Starts with the letter “R”

17A: Privy to — Starts with the letter “I”

18A: ___ the pot — Starts with the letter “S”

19A: Memorial bios — Starts with the letter “O”

20A: “Just go for it!” — Starts with the letter “D”

23A: Go out with — Starts with the letter “S”

24A: Encountered — Starts with the letter “M”

25A: Picnic bug — Starts with the letter “A”

26A: Toboggan ride’s starting point — Starts with the letter “H”

29A: Sephora competitor — Starts with the letter “U”

33A: “Seriously, YOU betrayed me?” — Starts with the letter “E”

36A: “Oh noes!” — Starts with the letter “E”

37A: Larb or lyutika — Starts with the letter “S”

38A: The Heart of the Ocean in “Titanic” is one — Starts with the letter “D”

42A: Spanish for “tomorrow” — Starts with the letter “M”

43A: City in “The Iliad” — Starts with the letter “T”

44A: What a Puli dog resembles — Starts with the letter “M”

45A: 8-bit video game console — Starts with the letter “N”

46A: “Jojo Rabbit” actor Rockwell — Starts with the letter “S”

47A: Toward sunrise — Starts with the letter “E”

48A: Component of concrete — Starts with the letter “C”

51A: Nickname that drops “-colm” — Starts with the letter “M”

53A: Minecraft block — Starts with the letter “O”

54A: Julie Andrews’ co-star in “Mary Poppins” — Starts with the letter “D”

61A: ___ and crafts — Starts with the letter “A”

63A: Southernmost Great Lake — Starts with the letter “E”

64A: Itsy-bitsy — Starts with the letter “T”

65A: Feeling that workout — Starts with the letter “S”

66A: NaCl — Starts with the letter “S”

67A: ___ Lauder — Starts with the letter “E”

68A: Horse gait — Starts with the letter “T”

69A: Low pair in poker — Starts with the letter “T”

70A: Even scores — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Loses traction — Starts with the letter “S”

2D: Camp craft? — Starts with the letter “C”

3D: Heart song with the lyric “‘Til now, I always got by on my own” — Starts with the letter “A”

4D: Pay to borrow — Starts with the letter “R”

5D: Whole bunch — Starts with the letter “B”

6D: ___ Goose Game (game whose title was inspired by a stock photograph) — Starts with the letter “U”

7D: Bigwig Norse god — Starts with the letter “O”

8D: The “Y” in NYC — Starts with the letter “Y”

9D: ___ and scepter (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” prize) — Starts with the letter “C”

10D: Done as a routine — Starts with the letter “H”

11D: Large-scale story — Starts with the letter “E”

12D: Construction area — Starts with the letter “S”

13D: Six-point plays (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “T”

21D: “Why’d you tell me that?” — Starts with the letter “T”

22D: “Still, sparkling or ___?” — Starts with the letter “T”

26D: Compassionate — Starts with the letter “H”

27D: Outdoor wedding reception structures — Starts with the letter “T”

28D: Drama with arias — Starts with the letter “O”

30D: Mammal known for spitting — Starts with the letter “L”

31D: Some Chipotle orders — Starts with the letter “T”

32D: Very skilled — Starts with the letter “A”

33D: Genre that includes techno, for short — Starts with the letter “E”

34D: ___ Maria (rhyming coffee liqueur) — Starts with the letter “T”

35D: Color similar to khaki — Starts with the letter “T”

37D: That’s what’s up! — Starts with the letter “S”

39D: Without interruption — Starts with the letter “O”

40D: Most unpleasant — Starts with the letter “N”

41D: There’s one in 1,000 — Starts with the letter “C”

47D: Firstborn — Starts with the letter “E”

48D: Travel effortlessly — Starts with the letter “C”

49D: Screwup — Starts with the letter “E”

50D: Mass transit option — Starts with the letter “M”

52D: Initial poker payment — Starts with the letter “A”

55D: Metaphorical sticking point — Starts with the letter “C”

56D: Weightlifter’s unit, maybe — Starts with the letter “K”

57D: Docs who treat pooches — Starts with the letter “V”

58D: Cooler maker — Starts with the letter “Y”

59D: Midleg joint — Starts with the letter “K”

60D: Emoji that may mean “I’m paying attention!” — Starts with the letter “E”

62D: Ready to go — Starts with the letter “S”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Sign of an old injury – SCAR

5A: Floating navigation aid – BUOY

9A: ___ day (time to bench press) – CHEST

14A: Leafy green with a curly variety – KALE

15A: Ctrl+Z command – UNDO

16A: Very fast – RAPID

17A: Privy to – INON

18A: ___ the pot – STIR

19A: Memorial bios – OBITS

20A: “Just go for it!” – DONTTHINKTWICE

23A: Go out with – SEE

24A: Encountered – MET

25A: Picnic bug – ANT

26A: Toboggan ride’s starting point – HILLTOP

29A: Sephora competitor – ULTA

33A: “Seriously, YOU betrayed me?” – ETTU

36A: “Oh noes!” – EEP

37A: Larb or lyutika – SALAD

38A: The Heart of the Ocean in “Titanic” is one – DIAMONDNECKLACE

42A: Spanish for “tomorrow” – MANANA

43A: City in “The Iliad” – TROY

44A: What a Puli dog resembles – MOP

45A: 8-bit video game console – NES

46A: “Jojo Rabbit” actor Rockwell – SAM

47A: Toward sunrise – EAST

48A: Component of concrete – CEMENT

51A: Nickname that drops “-colm” – MAL

53A: Minecraft block – ORE

54A: Julie Andrews’ co-star in “Mary Poppins” – DICKVANDYKE

61A: ___ and crafts – ARTS

63A: Southernmost Great Lake – ERIE

64A: Itsy-bitsy – TEENY

65A: Feeling that workout – SORE

66A: NaCl – SALT

67A: ___ Lauder – ESTEE

68A: Horse gait – TROT

69A: Low pair in poker – TWOS

70A: Even scores – TIES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Loses traction – SKIDS

2D: Camp craft? – CANOE

3D: Heart song with the lyric “‘Til now, I always got by on my own” – ALONE

4D: Pay to borrow – RENT

5D: Whole bunch – BUSHEL

6D: ___ Goose Game (game whose title was inspired by a stock photograph) – UNTITLED

7D: Bigwig Norse god – ODIN

8D: The “Y” in NYC – YORK

9D: ___ and scepter (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” prize) – CROWN

10D: Done as a routine – HABITUAL

11D: Large-scale story – EPIC

12D: Construction area – SITE

13D: Six-point plays (Abbr.) – TDS

21D: “Why’d you tell me that?” – TMI

22D: “Still, sparkling or ___?” – TAP

26D: Compassionate – HUMANE

27D: Outdoor wedding reception structures – TENTS

28D: Drama with arias – OPERA

30D: Mammal known for spitting – LLAMA

31D: Some Chipotle orders – TACOS

32D: Very skilled – ADEPT

33D: Genre that includes techno, for short – EDM

34D: ___ Maria (rhyming coffee liqueur) – TIA

35D: Color similar to khaki – TAN

37D: That’s what’s up! – SKY

39D: Without interruption – ONEND

40D: Most unpleasant – NASTIEST

41D: There’s one in 1,000 – COMMA

47D: Firstborn – ELDEST

48D: Travel effortlessly – COAST

49D: Screwup – ERROR

50D: Mass transit option – METRO

52D: Initial poker payment – ANTE

55D: Metaphorical sticking point – CRAW

56D: Weightlifter’s unit, maybe – KILO

57D: Docs who treat pooches – VETS

58D: Cooler maker – YETI

59D: Midleg joint – KNEE

60D: Emoji that may mean “I’m paying attention!” – EYES

62D: Ready to go – SET



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and approachable feel, with clueing that stayed friendly while still delivering a few thoughtful moments. The overall difficulty landed around the medium range, making for a comfortable solve without feeling too simple. The grid’s modern tone and clean construction kept things engaging all the way through, and it wrapped up with a really satisfying rhythm. A pleasant daily puzzle that hit a nice balance between fun and focus. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

