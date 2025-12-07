“Loaded Dice” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 7, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 7, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Sign of an old injury — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5A: Floating navigation aid — Starts with the letter “B”
- 9A: ___ day (time to bench press) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 14A: Leafy green with a curly variety — Starts with the letter “K”
- 15A: Ctrl+Z command — Starts with the letter “U”
- 16A: Very fast — Starts with the letter “R”
- 17A: Privy to — Starts with the letter “I”
- 18A: ___ the pot — Starts with the letter “S”
- 19A: Memorial bios — Starts with the letter “O”
- 20A: “Just go for it!” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 23A: Go out with — Starts with the letter “S”
- 24A: Encountered — Starts with the letter “M”
- 25A: Picnic bug — Starts with the letter “A”
- 26A: Toboggan ride’s starting point — Starts with the letter “H”
- 29A: Sephora competitor — Starts with the letter “U”
- 33A: “Seriously, YOU betrayed me?” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 36A: “Oh noes!” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 37A: Larb or lyutika — Starts with the letter “S”
- 38A: The Heart of the Ocean in “Titanic” is one — Starts with the letter “D”
- 42A: Spanish for “tomorrow” — Starts with the letter “M”
- 43A: City in “The Iliad” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 44A: What a Puli dog resembles — Starts with the letter “M”
- 45A: 8-bit video game console — Starts with the letter “N”
- 46A: “Jojo Rabbit” actor Rockwell — Starts with the letter “S”
- 47A: Toward sunrise — Starts with the letter “E”
- 48A: Component of concrete — Starts with the letter “C”
- 51A: Nickname that drops “-colm” — Starts with the letter “M”
- 53A: Minecraft block — Starts with the letter “O”
- 54A: Julie Andrews’ co-star in “Mary Poppins” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 61A: ___ and crafts — Starts with the letter “A”
- 63A: Southernmost Great Lake — Starts with the letter “E”
- 64A: Itsy-bitsy — Starts with the letter “T”
- 65A: Feeling that workout — Starts with the letter “S”
- 66A: NaCl — Starts with the letter “S”
- 67A: ___ Lauder — Starts with the letter “E”
- 68A: Horse gait — Starts with the letter “T”
- 69A: Low pair in poker — Starts with the letter “T”
- 70A: Even scores — Starts with the letter “T”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Loses traction — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2D: Camp craft? — Starts with the letter “C”
- 3D: Heart song with the lyric “‘Til now, I always got by on my own” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 4D: Pay to borrow — Starts with the letter “R”
- 5D: Whole bunch — Starts with the letter “B”
- 6D: ___ Goose Game (game whose title was inspired by a stock photograph) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 7D: Bigwig Norse god — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8D: The “Y” in NYC — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 9D: ___ and scepter (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” prize) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 10D: Done as a routine — Starts with the letter “H”
- 11D: Large-scale story — Starts with the letter “E”
- 12D: Construction area — Starts with the letter “S”
- 13D: Six-point plays (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 21D: “Why’d you tell me that?” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 22D: “Still, sparkling or ___?” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 26D: Compassionate — Starts with the letter “H”
- 27D: Outdoor wedding reception structures — Starts with the letter “T”
- 28D: Drama with arias — Starts with the letter “O”
- 30D: Mammal known for spitting — Starts with the letter “L”
- 31D: Some Chipotle orders — Starts with the letter “T”
- 32D: Very skilled — Starts with the letter “A”
- 33D: Genre that includes techno, for short — Starts with the letter “E”
- 34D: ___ Maria (rhyming coffee liqueur) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 35D: Color similar to khaki — Starts with the letter “T”
- 37D: That’s what’s up! — Starts with the letter “S”
- 39D: Without interruption — Starts with the letter “O”
- 40D: Most unpleasant — Starts with the letter “N”
- 41D: There’s one in 1,000 — Starts with the letter “C”
- 47D: Firstborn — Starts with the letter “E”
- 48D: Travel effortlessly — Starts with the letter “C”
- 49D: Screwup — Starts with the letter “E”
- 50D: Mass transit option — Starts with the letter “M”
- 52D: Initial poker payment — Starts with the letter “A”
- 55D: Metaphorical sticking point — Starts with the letter “C”
- 56D: Weightlifter’s unit, maybe — Starts with the letter “K”
- 57D: Docs who treat pooches — Starts with the letter “V”
- 58D: Cooler maker — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 59D: Midleg joint — Starts with the letter “K”
- 60D: Emoji that may mean “I’m paying attention!” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 62D: Ready to go — Starts with the letter “S”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Sign of an old injury – SCAR
- 5A: Floating navigation aid – BUOY
- 9A: ___ day (time to bench press) – CHEST
- 14A: Leafy green with a curly variety – KALE
- 15A: Ctrl+Z command – UNDO
- 16A: Very fast – RAPID
- 17A: Privy to – INON
- 18A: ___ the pot – STIR
- 19A: Memorial bios – OBITS
- 20A: “Just go for it!” – DONTTHINKTWICE
- 23A: Go out with – SEE
- 24A: Encountered – MET
- 25A: Picnic bug – ANT
- 26A: Toboggan ride’s starting point – HILLTOP
- 29A: Sephora competitor – ULTA
- 33A: “Seriously, YOU betrayed me?” – ETTU
- 36A: “Oh noes!” – EEP
- 37A: Larb or lyutika – SALAD
- 38A: The Heart of the Ocean in “Titanic” is one – DIAMONDNECKLACE
- 42A: Spanish for “tomorrow” – MANANA
- 43A: City in “The Iliad” – TROY
- 44A: What a Puli dog resembles – MOP
- 45A: 8-bit video game console – NES
- 46A: “Jojo Rabbit” actor Rockwell – SAM
- 47A: Toward sunrise – EAST
- 48A: Component of concrete – CEMENT
- 51A: Nickname that drops “-colm” – MAL
- 53A: Minecraft block – ORE
- 54A: Julie Andrews’ co-star in “Mary Poppins” – DICKVANDYKE
- 61A: ___ and crafts – ARTS
- 63A: Southernmost Great Lake – ERIE
- 64A: Itsy-bitsy – TEENY
- 65A: Feeling that workout – SORE
- 66A: NaCl – SALT
- 67A: ___ Lauder – ESTEE
- 68A: Horse gait – TROT
- 69A: Low pair in poker – TWOS
- 70A: Even scores – TIES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Loses traction – SKIDS
- 2D: Camp craft? – CANOE
- 3D: Heart song with the lyric “‘Til now, I always got by on my own” – ALONE
- 4D: Pay to borrow – RENT
- 5D: Whole bunch – BUSHEL
- 6D: ___ Goose Game (game whose title was inspired by a stock photograph) – UNTITLED
- 7D: Bigwig Norse god – ODIN
- 8D: The “Y” in NYC – YORK
- 9D: ___ and scepter (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” prize) – CROWN
- 10D: Done as a routine – HABITUAL
- 11D: Large-scale story – EPIC
- 12D: Construction area – SITE
- 13D: Six-point plays (Abbr.) – TDS
- 21D: “Why’d you tell me that?” – TMI
- 22D: “Still, sparkling or ___?” – TAP
- 26D: Compassionate – HUMANE
- 27D: Outdoor wedding reception structures – TENTS
- 28D: Drama with arias – OPERA
- 30D: Mammal known for spitting – LLAMA
- 31D: Some Chipotle orders – TACOS
- 32D: Very skilled – ADEPT
- 33D: Genre that includes techno, for short – EDM
- 34D: ___ Maria (rhyming coffee liqueur) – TIA
- 35D: Color similar to khaki – TAN
- 37D: That’s what’s up! – SKY
- 39D: Without interruption – ONEND
- 40D: Most unpleasant – NASTIEST
- 41D: There’s one in 1,000 – COMMA
- 47D: Firstborn – ELDEST
- 48D: Travel effortlessly – COAST
- 49D: Screwup – ERROR
- 50D: Mass transit option – METRO
- 52D: Initial poker payment – ANTE
- 55D: Metaphorical sticking point – CRAW
- 56D: Weightlifter’s unit, maybe – KILO
- 57D: Docs who treat pooches – VETS
- 58D: Cooler maker – YETI
- 59D: Midleg joint – KNEE
- 60D: Emoji that may mean “I’m paying attention!” – EYES
- 62D: Ready to go – SET
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and approachable feel, with clueing that stayed friendly while still delivering a few thoughtful moments. The overall difficulty landed around the medium range, making for a comfortable solve without feeling too simple. The grid’s modern tone and clean construction kept things engaging all the way through, and it wrapped up with a really satisfying rhythm. A pleasant daily puzzle that hit a nice balance between fun and focus. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.