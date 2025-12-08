“Vise Grip” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 8, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Color of an elephant’s skin — Starts with the letter “G”
- 5A: Optometrists examine them — Starts with the letter “E”
- 9A: Like a stereotypical dorm room — Starts with the letter “M”
- 14A: Rumi, for Arden Cho — Starts with the letter “R”
- 15A: Handed-down stories — Starts with the letter “L”
- 16A: Played a part — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: Toiling away — Starts with the letter “A”
- 18A: “Hamilton” character Aaron — Starts with the letter “B”
- 19A: Nutrition plans — Starts with the letter “D”
- 20A: Temporary access pass — Starts with the letter “V”
- 23A: Ambient musician Brian — Starts with the letter “E”
- 24A: “How much do I ___ you?” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 25A: ___ Odom Jr. (portrayer of 18-Across) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 28A: Fabric made from flax — Starts with the letter “L”
- 30A: Practice fighting — Starts with the letter “S”
- 32A: Lug — Starts with the letter “T”
- 33A: Apollo 13, for one — Starts with the letter “M”
- 36A: It might get lost over text — Starts with the letter “T”
- 37A: French leek-and-potato soup often served cold — Starts with the letter “V”
- 39A: Red vegetable in the Schrute Farms logo — Starts with the letter “B”
- 41A: Projecting insect part — Starts with the letter “A”
- 42A: Hi-___ image — Starts with the letter “R”
- 43A: Quechua speakers — Starts with the letter “I”
- 44A: Birds that caw — Starts with the letter “C”
- 48A: College reunion attendees — Starts with the letter “A”
- 50A: Flightless bird Down Under — Starts with the letter “E”
- 52A: Chart-topping song — Starts with the letter “H”
- 53A: Singer’s warm-up, often — Starts with the letter “V”
- 57A: Feeling of anxiety — Starts with the letter “A”
- 59A: Food brand for Rover, perhaps — Starts with the letter “A”
- 60A: “Wish” character voiced by Ariana DeBose — Starts with the letter “A”
- 61A: Sulks like a disappointed kid — Starts with the letter “P”
- 62A: Slothlike — Starts with the letter “S”
- 63A: Type of Scottish folk dance — Starts with the letter “R”
- 64A: Squad — Starts with the letter “P”
- 65A: Joel’s partner in “The Last of Us” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 66A: Plots in flower gardens — Starts with the letter “B”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Rocky surface for some cyclists — Starts with the letter “G”
- 2D: Spiral-shaped pasta — Starts with the letter “R”
- 3D: “Community” star Brie — Starts with the letter “A”
- 4D: Cooler brand named for a cryptid — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 5D: Curved plumbing fitting — Starts with the letter “E”
- 6D: “___ Welcome” (Maui’s song in “Moana”) — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 7D: Goofs up — Starts with the letter “E”
- 8D: Person from Belgrade — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9D: More ticked off — Starts with the letter “M”
- 10D: Vapers’ devices, for short — Starts with the letter “E”
- 11D: Work boot feature — Starts with the letter “S”
- 12D: Solidify like Jell-O — Starts with the letter “S”
- 13D: QB’s gains — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 21D: Gin mixer — Starts with the letter “T”
- 22D: Twelve-step program for friends and relatives — Starts with the letter “A”
- 26D: Atom with an electrical charge — Starts with the letter “I”
- 27D: Lamb’s mother — Starts with the letter “E”
- 29D: Radiate — Starts with the letter “E”
- 30D: ___ Monica Parker (blues artist) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 31D: Sit for a portrait — Starts with the letter “P”
- 34D: Country singer Twain — Starts with the letter “S”
- 35D: In ___ (aligned) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 36D: Former Russian ruler — Starts with the letter “T”
- 37D: Volcano that inspired Bastille’s song “Pompeii” — Starts with the letter “V”
- 38D: Rack up, like an expense — Starts with the letter “I”
- 39D: Garment that might have underwire — Starts with the letter “B”
- 40D: Moray or conger — Starts with the letter “E”
- 43D: As a precaution — Starts with the letter “I”
- 45D: “Gotcha, makes sense” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 46D: Hoped — Starts with the letter “W”
- 47D: Incredible bargains — Starts with the letter “S”
- 49D: Applesauce brand — Starts with the letter “M”
- 50D: Trade shows — Starts with the letter “E”
- 51D: Cat sounds — Starts with the letter “M”
- 54D: Final — Starts with the letter “L”
- 55D: French fashion magazine — Starts with the letter “E”
- 56D: Bread or rice — Starts with the letter “C”
- 57D: Angry Birds, e.g. — Starts with the letter “A”
- 58D: Slimy stuff — Starts with the letter “G”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Color of an elephant’s skin- GRAY
- 5A: Optometrists examine them – EYES
- 9A: Like a stereotypical dorm room – MESSY
- 14A: Rumi, for Arden Cho – ROLE
- 15A: Handed-down stories – LORE
- 16A: Played a part – ACTED
- 17A: Toiling away – ATIT
- 18A: “Hamilton” character Aaron – BURR
- 19A: Nutrition plans – DIETS
- 20A: Temporary access pass – VISITORSBADGE
- 23A: Ambient musician Brian – ENO
- 24A: “How much do I ___ you?” – OWE
- 25A: ___ Odom Jr. (portrayer of 18-Across) – LESLIE
- 28A: Fabric made from flax – LINEN
- 30A: Practice fighting – SPAR
- 32A: Lug – TOW
- 33A: Apollo 13, for one – MISSION
- 36A: It might get lost over text – TONE
- 37A: French leek-and-potato soup often served cold – VICHYSSOISE
- 39A: Red vegetable in the Schrute Farms logo – BEET
- 41A: Projecting insect part – ANTENNA
- 42A: Hi-___ image – RES
- 43A: Quechua speakers – INCA
- 44A: Birds that caw – CROWS
- 48A: College reunion attendees – ALUMNI
- 50A: Flightless bird Down Under – EMU
- 52A: Chart-topping song – HIT
- 53A: Singer’s warm-up, often – VOCALEXERCISE
- 57A: Feeling of anxiety – AGITA
- 59A: Food brand for Rover, perhaps – ALPO
- 60A: “Wish” character voiced by Ariana DeBose – ASHA
- 61A: Sulks like a disappointed kid – POUTS
- 62A: Slothlike – SLOW
- 63A: Type of Scottish folk dance – REEL
- 64A: Squad – POSSE
- 65A: Joel’s partner in “The Last of Us” – TESS
- 66A: Plots in flower gardens – BEDS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Rocky surface for some cyclists – GRAVEL
- 2D: Spiral-shaped pasta – ROTINI
- 3D: “Community” star Brie – ALISON
- 4D: Cooler brand named for a cryptid – YETI
- 5D: Curved plumbing fitting – ELBOW
- 6D: “___ Welcome” (Maui’s song in “Moana”) – YOURE
- 7D: Goofs up – ERRS
- 8D: Person from Belgrade – SERB
- 9D: More ticked off – MADDER
- 10D: Vapers’ devices, for short – ECIGS
- 11D: Work boot feature – STEELTOE
- 12D: Solidify like Jell-O – SET
- 13D: QB’s gains – YDS
- 21D: Gin mixer – TONIC
- 22D: Twelve-step program for friends and relatives – ALANON
- 26D: Atom with an electrical charge – ION
- 27D: Lamb’s mother – EWE
- 29D: Radiate – EMIT
- 30D: ___ Monica Parker (blues artist) – SISTA
- 31D: Sit for a portrait – POSE
- 34D: Country singer Twain – SHANIA
- 35D: In ___ (aligned) – SYNC
- 36D: Former Russian ruler – TSAR
- 37D: Volcano that inspired Bastille’s song “Pompeii” – VESUVIUS
- 38D: Rack up, like an expense – INCUR
- 39D: Garment that might have underwire – BRA
- 40D: Moray or conger – EEL
- 43D: As a precaution – INCASE
- 45D: “Gotcha, makes sense” – OHISEE
- 46D: Hoped – WISHED
- 47D: Incredible bargains – STEALS
- 49D: Applesauce brand – MOTTS
- 50D: Trade shows – EXPOS
- 51D: Cat sounds – MEOWS
- 54D: Final – LAST
- 55D: French fashion magazine – ELLE
- 56D: Bread or rice – CARB
- 57D: Angry Birds, e.g. – APP
- 58D: Slimy stuff – GOO
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle delivered a smooth and enjoyable solve, with clueing that felt clear and modern while still leaving a few moments to pause and think. The grid flowed nicely from corner to corner, never feeling overly tough but still holding interest all the way through. Its mix of everyday language and contemporary references kept things lively without pushing the difficulty up too high. Overall, it was a polished and satisfying daily puzzle. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.