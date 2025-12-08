“Vise Grip” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 8, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Color of an elephant’s skin — Starts with the letter “G”

5A: Optometrists examine them — Starts with the letter “E”

9A: Like a stereotypical dorm room — Starts with the letter “M”

14A: Rumi, for Arden Cho — Starts with the letter “R”

15A: Handed-down stories — Starts with the letter “L”

16A: Played a part — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: Toiling away — Starts with the letter “A”

18A: “Hamilton” character Aaron — Starts with the letter “B”

19A: Nutrition plans — Starts with the letter “D”

20A: Temporary access pass — Starts with the letter “V”

23A: Ambient musician Brian — Starts with the letter “E”

24A: “How much do I ___ you?” — Starts with the letter “O”

25A: ___ Odom Jr. (portrayer of 18-Across) — Starts with the letter “L”

28A: Fabric made from flax — Starts with the letter “L”

30A: Practice fighting — Starts with the letter “S”

32A: Lug — Starts with the letter “T”

33A: Apollo 13, for one — Starts with the letter “M”

36A: It might get lost over text — Starts with the letter “T”

37A: French leek-and-potato soup often served cold — Starts with the letter “V”

39A: Red vegetable in the Schrute Farms logo — Starts with the letter “B”

41A: Projecting insect part — Starts with the letter “A”

42A: Hi-___ image — Starts with the letter “R”

43A: Quechua speakers — Starts with the letter “I”

44A: Birds that caw — Starts with the letter “C”

48A: College reunion attendees — Starts with the letter “A”

50A: Flightless bird Down Under — Starts with the letter “E”

52A: Chart-topping song — Starts with the letter “H”

53A: Singer’s warm-up, often — Starts with the letter “V”

57A: Feeling of anxiety — Starts with the letter “A”

59A: Food brand for Rover, perhaps — Starts with the letter “A”

60A: “Wish” character voiced by Ariana DeBose — Starts with the letter “A”

61A: Sulks like a disappointed kid — Starts with the letter “P”

62A: Slothlike — Starts with the letter “S”

63A: Type of Scottish folk dance — Starts with the letter “R”

64A: Squad — Starts with the letter “P”

65A: Joel’s partner in “The Last of Us” — Starts with the letter “T”

66A: Plots in flower gardens — Starts with the letter “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Rocky surface for some cyclists — Starts with the letter “G”

2D: Spiral-shaped pasta — Starts with the letter “R”

3D: “Community” star Brie — Starts with the letter “A”

4D: Cooler brand named for a cryptid — Starts with the letter “Y”

5D: Curved plumbing fitting — Starts with the letter “E”

6D: “___ Welcome” (Maui’s song in “Moana”) — Starts with the letter “Y”

7D: Goofs up — Starts with the letter “E”

8D: Person from Belgrade — Starts with the letter “S”

9D: More ticked off — Starts with the letter “M”

10D: Vapers’ devices, for short — Starts with the letter “E”

11D: Work boot feature — Starts with the letter “S”

12D: Solidify like Jell-O — Starts with the letter “S”

13D: QB’s gains — Starts with the letter “Y”

21D: Gin mixer — Starts with the letter “T”

22D: Twelve-step program for friends and relatives — Starts with the letter “A”

26D: Atom with an electrical charge — Starts with the letter “I”

27D: Lamb’s mother — Starts with the letter “E”

29D: Radiate — Starts with the letter “E”

30D: ___ Monica Parker (blues artist) — Starts with the letter “S”

31D: Sit for a portrait — Starts with the letter “P”

34D: Country singer Twain — Starts with the letter “S”

35D: In ___ (aligned) — Starts with the letter “S”

36D: Former Russian ruler — Starts with the letter “T”

37D: Volcano that inspired Bastille’s song “Pompeii” — Starts with the letter “V”

38D: Rack up, like an expense — Starts with the letter “I”

39D: Garment that might have underwire — Starts with the letter “B”

40D: Moray or conger — Starts with the letter “E”

43D: As a precaution — Starts with the letter “I”

45D: “Gotcha, makes sense” — Starts with the letter “O”

46D: Hoped — Starts with the letter “W”

47D: Incredible bargains — Starts with the letter “S”

49D: Applesauce brand — Starts with the letter “M”

50D: Trade shows — Starts with the letter “E”

51D: Cat sounds — Starts with the letter “M”

54D: Final — Starts with the letter “L”

55D: French fashion magazine — Starts with the letter “E”

56D: Bread or rice — Starts with the letter “C”

57D: Angry Birds, e.g. — Starts with the letter “A”

58D: Slimy stuff — Starts with the letter “G”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Color of an elephant’s skin- GRAY

5A: Optometrists examine them – EYES

9A: Like a stereotypical dorm room – MESSY

14A: Rumi, for Arden Cho – ROLE

15A: Handed-down stories – LORE

16A: Played a part – ACTED

17A: Toiling away – ATIT

18A: “Hamilton” character Aaron – BURR

19A: Nutrition plans – DIETS

20A: Temporary access pass – VISITORSBADGE

23A: Ambient musician Brian – ENO

24A: “How much do I ___ you?” – OWE

25A: ___ Odom Jr. (portrayer of 18-Across) – LESLIE

28A: Fabric made from flax – LINEN

30A: Practice fighting – SPAR

32A: Lug – TOW

33A: Apollo 13, for one – MISSION

36A: It might get lost over text – TONE

37A: French leek-and-potato soup often served cold – VICHYSSOISE

39A: Red vegetable in the Schrute Farms logo – BEET

41A: Projecting insect part – ANTENNA

42A: Hi-___ image – RES

43A: Quechua speakers – INCA

44A: Birds that caw – CROWS

48A: College reunion attendees – ALUMNI

50A: Flightless bird Down Under – EMU

52A: Chart-topping song – HIT

53A: Singer’s warm-up, often – VOCALEXERCISE

57A: Feeling of anxiety – AGITA

59A: Food brand for Rover, perhaps – ALPO

60A: “Wish” character voiced by Ariana DeBose – ASHA

61A: Sulks like a disappointed kid – POUTS

62A: Slothlike – SLOW

63A: Type of Scottish folk dance – REEL

64A: Squad – POSSE

65A: Joel’s partner in “The Last of Us” – TESS

66A: Plots in flower gardens – BEDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Rocky surface for some cyclists – GRAVEL

2D: Spiral-shaped pasta – ROTINI

3D: “Community” star Brie – ALISON

4D: Cooler brand named for a cryptid – YETI

5D: Curved plumbing fitting – ELBOW

6D: “___ Welcome” (Maui’s song in “Moana”) – YOURE

7D: Goofs up – ERRS

8D: Person from Belgrade – SERB

9D: More ticked off – MADDER

10D: Vapers’ devices, for short – ECIGS

11D: Work boot feature – STEELTOE

12D: Solidify like Jell-O – SET

13D: QB’s gains – YDS

21D: Gin mixer – TONIC

22D: Twelve-step program for friends and relatives – ALANON

26D: Atom with an electrical charge – ION

27D: Lamb’s mother – EWE

29D: Radiate – EMIT

30D: ___ Monica Parker (blues artist) – SISTA

31D: Sit for a portrait – POSE

34D: Country singer Twain – SHANIA

35D: In ___ (aligned) – SYNC

36D: Former Russian ruler – TSAR

37D: Volcano that inspired Bastille’s song “Pompeii” – VESUVIUS

38D: Rack up, like an expense – INCUR

39D: Garment that might have underwire – BRA

40D: Moray or conger – EEL

43D: As a precaution – INCASE

45D: “Gotcha, makes sense” – OHISEE

46D: Hoped – WISHED

47D: Incredible bargains – STEALS

49D: Applesauce brand – MOTTS

50D: Trade shows – EXPOS

51D: Cat sounds – MEOWS

54D: Final – LAST

55D: French fashion magazine – ELLE

56D: Bread or rice – CARB

57D: Angry Birds, e.g. – APP

58D: Slimy stuff – GOO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle delivered a smooth and enjoyable solve, with clueing that felt clear and modern while still leaving a few moments to pause and think. The grid flowed nicely from corner to corner, never feeling overly tough but still holding interest all the way through. Its mix of everyday language and contemporary references kept things lively without pushing the difficulty up too high. Overall, it was a polished and satisfying daily puzzle. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

