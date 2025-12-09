“Upsell” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 9, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: “I’m good, thanks” – PASS
- 5A: Appliances for making egg tarts – OVENS
- 10A: Parcel of land – LOT
- 13A: “Me = awesome!” – IROCK
- 15A: “Silent Night,” for one – CAROL
- 16A: “We met so long ___!” – AGO
- 17A: Alpine lake by Reno – TAHOE
- 18A: Started playing for pay – TURNEDPRO
- 20A: “That’s ___ my pay grade” – ABOVE
- 21A: Commercials – ADS
- 22A: Make simpler – EASE
- 23A: Nonsensical – INANE
- 25A: K2 or Kilimanjaro (Abbr.) – MTN
- 26A: Lentil dish – DAL
- 28A: Flood barrier – LEVEE
- 30A: “That’s all there ___ it!” – ISTO
- 34A: Small hailstone – PELLET
- 36A: Genre for Vampire Weekend – INDIEPOP
- 38A: More frosty – ICIER
- 39A: Like faded photographs – OLD
- 40A: “Crazy” singer Patsy – CLINE
- 41A: Disappears inexplicably – GOESAWOL
- 43A: Princess Jasmine’s father, for one – SULTAN
- 44A: Match up, like video and audio – SYNC
- 45A: “In what place?” – WHERE
- 47A: Fish in an unagi roll – EEL
- 48A: “Sooo cute!” – AWW
- 50A: Animals that can clap their flippers – SEALS
- 52A: Soft drink often mixed with rum – COLA
- 54A: Tea, in Korean – CHA
- 55A: Group of top players – ATEAM
- 59A: Jigsaw or nail gun – POWERTOOL
- 61A: Poke fun at – TEASE
- 62A: Unreturnable tennis serve – ACE
- 63A: Hunt like a panther – PROWL
- 64A: Shiver-inducing – EERIE
- 65A: Wordless acknowledgment – NOD
- 66A: “Carrie” actress Spacek – SISSY
- 67A: Exam for an aspiring J.D. – LSAT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Falafel bread – PITA
- 2D: United ___ Emirates – ARAB
- 3D: London neighborhood bordering Chinatown – SOHO
- 4D: Heat rating system for chili peppers – SCOVILLESCALE
- 5D: Gas rating number – OCTANE
- 6D: Theatrical revues popular in the early 20th century – VAUDEVILLESHOWS
- 7D: Commits a blunder – ERRS
- 8D: ___stop flight – NON
- 9D: Frozen rain – SLEET
- 10D: Swimmer’s units – LAPS
- 11D: Hulking creature in folklore – OGRE
- 12D: As well – TOO
- 14D: Very perceptive – KEEN
- 19D: Romance writer whose novels have all been bestsellers – DANIELLESTEEL
- 24D: Prefix for “country” or “pop” – ALT
- 25D: Pre-___ student – MED
- 26D: Fake duck, e.g. – DECOY
- 27D: Martian, for example – ALIEN
- 29D: Grand finale – END
- 31D: Petty malice – SPITE
- 32D: Like the Thai language – TONAL
- 33D: Honest about emotions – OPEN
- 34D: Mud-loving farm animals – PIGS
- 35D: Period in history – ERA
- 37D: Post-OR destination – ICU
- 39D: “That’s so cool!” – OOH
- 42D: Common URL starter – WWW
- 43D: Habitat for dolphins – SEA
- 46D: “No kidding?” – REALLY
- 49D: Twists out of shape – WARPS
- 51D: Not on time – LATE
- 52D: Pixar film with the song “Remember Me” – COCO
- 53D: Not yet paid – OWED
- 54D: Murmurs lovingly – COOS
- 56D: Bunny parts that twitch – EARS
- 57D: Dhamek Stupa’s continent – ASIA
- 58D: Come face-to-face with – MEET
- 59D: Vessel for searing salmon – PAN
- 60D: Prefix meaning “three – TRI
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This one had a pleasantly steady flow, helped by a couple of nicely defined longer entries that opened up the grid. I especially enjoyed the clue about someone changing career status and the one hinting at a musical style, both of which gave a gentle “aha” moment without feeling obscure. The surfaces mostly read smoothly and nothing felt unfair or overly cryptic for the format. Overall, a tidy and satisfying puzzle that kept me engaged, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.