“Upsell” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 9, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: “I’m good, thanks” – PASS

5A: Appliances for making egg tarts – OVENS

10A: Parcel of land – LOT

13A: “Me = awesome!” – IROCK

15A: “Silent Night,” for one – CAROL

16A: “We met so long ___!” – AGO

17A: Alpine lake by Reno – TAHOE

18A: Started playing for pay – TURNEDPRO

20A: “That’s ___ my pay grade” – ABOVE

21A: Commercials – ADS

22A: Make simpler – EASE

23A: Nonsensical – INANE

25A: K2 or Kilimanjaro (Abbr.) – MTN

26A: Lentil dish – DAL

28A: Flood barrier – LEVEE

30A: “That’s all there ___ it!” – ISTO

34A: Small hailstone – PELLET

36A: Genre for Vampire Weekend – INDIEPOP

38A: More frosty – ICIER

39A: Like faded photographs – OLD

40A: “Crazy” singer Patsy – CLINE

41A: Disappears inexplicably – GOESAWOL

43A: Princess Jasmine’s father, for one – SULTAN

44A: Match up, like video and audio – SYNC

45A: “In what place?” – WHERE

47A: Fish in an unagi roll – EEL

48A: “Sooo cute!” – AWW

50A: Animals that can clap their flippers – SEALS

52A: Soft drink often mixed with rum – COLA

54A: Tea, in Korean – CHA

55A: Group of top players – ATEAM

59A: Jigsaw or nail gun – POWERTOOL

61A: Poke fun at – TEASE

62A: Unreturnable tennis serve – ACE

63A: Hunt like a panther – PROWL

64A: Shiver-inducing – EERIE

65A: Wordless acknowledgment – NOD

66A: “Carrie” actress Spacek – SISSY

67A: Exam for an aspiring J.D. – LSAT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Falafel bread – PITA

2D: United ___ Emirates – ARAB

3D: London neighborhood bordering Chinatown – SOHO

4D: Heat rating system for chili peppers – SCOVILLESCALE

5D: Gas rating number – OCTANE

6D: Theatrical revues popular in the early 20th century – VAUDEVILLESHOWS

7D: Commits a blunder – ERRS

8D: ___stop flight – NON

9D: Frozen rain – SLEET

10D: Swimmer’s units – LAPS

11D: Hulking creature in folklore – OGRE

12D: As well – TOO

14D: Very perceptive – KEEN

19D: Romance writer whose novels have all been bestsellers – DANIELLESTEEL

24D: Prefix for “country” or “pop” – ALT

25D: Pre-___ student – MED

26D: Fake duck, e.g. – DECOY

27D: Martian, for example – ALIEN

29D: Grand finale – END

31D: Petty malice – SPITE

32D: Like the Thai language – TONAL

33D: Honest about emotions – OPEN

34D: Mud-loving farm animals – PIGS

35D: Period in history – ERA

37D: Post-OR destination – ICU

39D: “That’s so cool!” – OOH

42D: Common URL starter – WWW

43D: Habitat for dolphins – SEA

46D: “No kidding?” – REALLY

49D: Twists out of shape – WARPS

51D: Not on time – LATE

52D: Pixar film with the song “Remember Me” – COCO

53D: Not yet paid – OWED

54D: Murmurs lovingly – COOS

56D: Bunny parts that twitch – EARS

57D: Dhamek Stupa’s continent – ASIA

58D: Come face-to-face with – MEET

59D: Vessel for searing salmon – PAN

60D: Prefix meaning “three – TRI



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This one had a pleasantly steady flow, helped by a couple of nicely defined longer entries that opened up the grid. I especially enjoyed the clue about someone changing career status and the one hinting at a musical style, both of which gave a gentle “aha” moment without feeling obscure. The surfaces mostly read smoothly and nothing felt unfair or overly cryptic for the format. Overall, a tidy and satisfying puzzle that kept me engaged, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.

