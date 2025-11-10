“Outerwear” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 10, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 10, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Shove — Starts with the letter “P”

5A: Granola grain — Starts with the letter “O”

8A: Decide — Starts with the letter “O”

11A: Fjord or cove — Starts with the letter “I”

13A: Political coalition — Starts with the letter “B”

15A: The Hundred ___ Wood (Winnie-the-Pooh’s home) — Starts with the letter “A”

16A: Submit a return online — Starts with the letter “E”

17A: “The Skeleton Key” actor Rowlands — Starts with the letter “G”

18A: Part of a clarinet — Starts with the letter “R”

19A: Corporate getaway that might feature team-building exercises — Starts with the letter “C”

22A: North Pole worker — Starts with the letter “E”

23A: Six-legged queen — Starts with the letter “A”

24A: Herb in absinthe — Starts with the letter “F”

26A: Leave high and dry — Starts with the letter “D”

29A: ___ Chapel (Vatican City attraction) — Starts with the letter “S”

30A: Prevent from clumping, say — Starts with the letter “S”

31A: Inundated — Starts with the letter “A”

33A: “Much ___ About Nothing” — Starts with the letter “A”

34A: Headwear in Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” music video — Starts with the letter “C”

37A: Visual communication system with fingerspelling (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”

40A: Loses color — Starts with the letter “P”

41A: “Scandal” surname — Starts with the letter “P”

44A: Scare suddenly — Starts with the letter “S”

46A: “Nothing is ___ stone” — Starts with the letter “S”

47A: Explosion sound effect — Starts with the letter “K”

48A: Cloth used for cleaning — Starts with the letter “R”

50A: Moody music genre — Starts with the letter “E”

52A: “. . . but which thing are you measuring this against here?” — Starts with the letter “C”

56A: Gumbo vegetable — Starts with the letter “O”

57A: “No phones during dinner,” maybe — Starts with the letter “R”

58A: First-year student, casually — Starts with the letter “F”

59A: “How’ve you ___?” — Starts with the letter “B”

60A: Color of Perry the Platypus — Starts with the letter “T”

61A: Untrue — Starts with the letter “F”

62A: Unlike this clue’s number — Starts with the letter “O”

63A: Coloring substance — Starts with the letter “D”

64A: Jury member — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Jigsaw puzzle part — Starts with the letter “P”

2D: Gradually becomes clear — Starts with the letter “U”

3D: Body-hugging clothing style — Starts with the letter “S”

4D: Assistance — Starts with the letter “H”

5D: Reproductive health specialist — Starts with the letter “O”

6D: Paying attention — Starts with the letter “A”

7D: Muscle quality — Starts with the letter “T”

8D: Wingspan expansion with an Australian Ibis card — Starts with the letter “O”

9D: Make believe — Starts with the letter “P”

10D: “How I Met Your Mother” role — Starts with the letter “T”

12D: Beverage that may be topped with salted cheese — Starts with the letter “T”

14D: Seafood gumbo staple — Starts with the letter “C”

15D: “___ we all?” — Starts with the letter “A”

20D: “I’m good, thanks” — Starts with the letter “N”

21D: Alter the form of — Starts with the letter “R”

25D: Name of the current 41-Across — Starts with the letter “L”

27D: ___ Tacs (mints) — Starts with the letter “T”

28D: Belly-baring shirt — Starts with the letter “C”

29D: Simon ___ (kids’ game) — Starts with the letter “S”

31D: Up to the task — Starts with the letter “A”

32D: Sadness — Starts with the letter “W”

35D: Target competitor — Starts with the letter “W”

36D: Little one — Starts with the letter “T”

37D: Pose a question — Starts with the letter “A”

38D: Like blocks in a Jenga tower — Starts with the letter “S”

39D: Worked hard — Starts with the letter “L”

42D: Mouth, in slang — Starts with the letter “P”

43D: As one large group — Starts with the letter “E”

45D: ___ numerals — Starts with the letter “R”

46D: Cpl.’s superior — Starts with the letter “S”

48D: Race with a baton — Starts with the letter “R”

49D: “Hello” singer — Starts with the letter “A”

51D: “None of the above” — Starts with the letter “O”

53D: Felt sorry about — Starts with the letter “R”

54D: Not on — Starts with the letter “O”

55D: Rolled-up sandwich — Starts with the letter “W”

56D: “Price negotiable,” in ads — Starts with the letter “O”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Shove – PUSH

5A: Granola grain – OAT

8A: Decide – OPT

11A: Fjord or cove – INLET

13A: Political coalition – BLOC

15A: The Hundred ___ Wood (Winnie-the-Pooh’s home) – ACRE

16A: Submit a return online – EFILE

17A: “The Skeleton Key” actor Rowlands – GENA

18A: Part of a clarinet – REED

19A: Corporate getaway that might feature team building exercises – COMPANYRETREAT

22A: North Pole worker – ELF

23A: Six-legged queen – ANT

24A: Herb in absinthe – FENNEL

26A: Leave high and dry – DITCH

29A: ___ Chapel (Vatican City attraction) – SISTINE

30A: Prevent from clumping, say – STIR

31A: Inundated – AWASH

33A: “Much ___ About Nothing” – ADO

34A: Headwear in Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” music video – COWBOYHAT

37A: Visual communication system with fingerspelling (Abbr.) – ASL

40A: Loses color – PALES

41A: “Scandal” surname – POPE

44A: Scare suddenly – STARTLE

46A: “Nothing is ___ stone” – SETIN

47A: Explosion sound effect – KABOOM

48A: Cloth used for cleaning – RAG

50A: Moody music genre – EMO

52A: “. . . but which thing are you measuring this against here?” – COMPAREDTOWHAT

56A: Gumbo vegetable – OKRA

57A: “No phones during dinner,” maybe – RULE

58A: First-year student, casually – FROSH

59A: “How’ve you ___?” – BEEN

60A: Color of Perry the Platypus – TEAL

61A: Untrue – FALSE

62A: Unlike this clue’s number – ODD

63A: Coloring substance – DYE

64A: Jury member – PEER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Jigsaw puzzle part – PIECE

2D: Gradually becomes clear – UNFOLDS

3D: Body-hugging clothing style – SLIMFIT

4D: Assistance – HELP

5D: Reproductive health specialist – OBGYN

6D: Paying attention – ALERT

7D: Muscle quality – TONE

8D: Wingspan expansion with an Australian Ibis card – OCEANIA

9D: Make believe – PRETEND

10D: “How I Met Your Mother” role – TED

12D: Beverage that may be topped with salted cheese – TEA

14D: Seafood gumbo staple – CATFISH

15D: “___ we all?” – ARENT

20D: “I’m good, thanks” – NAH

21D: Alter the form of – RESHAPE

25D: Name of the current 41-Across – LEO

27D: ___ Tacs (mints) – TIC

28D: Belly-baring shirt – CROPTOP

29D: Simon ___ (kids’ game) – SAYS

31D: Up to the task – ABLE

32D: Sadness – WOE

35D: Target competitor – WALMART

36D: Little one – TOT

37D: Pose a question – ASK

38D: Like blocks in a Jenga tower – STACKED

39D: Worked hard – LABORED

42D: Mouth, in slang – PIEHOLE

43D: As one large group – ENMASSE

45D: ___ numerals – ROMAN

46D: Cpl.’s superior – SGT

48D: Race with a baton – RELAY

49D: “Hello” singer – ADELE

51D: “None of the above” – OTHER

53D: Felt sorry about – RUED

54D: Not on – OFF

55D: Rolled-up sandwich – WRAP

56D: “Price negotiable,” in ads – OBO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an enjoyable and thoughtfully crafted solve that leaned toward the moderate side in difficulty. The grid had strong entries like COMPANY RETREAT and COWBOY HAT, giving it a cohesive and lively feel. The cluing struck a nice balance, straightforward enough to maintain flow but sprinkled with moments that made you pause and think. Smooth fill and a clean layout made for a polished overall experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.