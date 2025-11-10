“Outerwear” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 10, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 10, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Shove — Starts with the letter “P”
- 5A: Granola grain — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8A: Decide — Starts with the letter “O”
- 11A: Fjord or cove — Starts with the letter “I”
- 13A: Political coalition — Starts with the letter “B”
- 15A: The Hundred ___ Wood (Winnie-the-Pooh’s home) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 16A: Submit a return online — Starts with the letter “E”
- 17A: “The Skeleton Key” actor Rowlands — Starts with the letter “G”
- 18A: Part of a clarinet — Starts with the letter “R”
- 19A: Corporate getaway that might feature team-building exercises — Starts with the letter “C”
- 22A: North Pole worker — Starts with the letter “E”
- 23A: Six-legged queen — Starts with the letter “A”
- 24A: Herb in absinthe — Starts with the letter “F”
- 26A: Leave high and dry — Starts with the letter “D”
- 29A: ___ Chapel (Vatican City attraction) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 30A: Prevent from clumping, say — Starts with the letter “S”
- 31A: Inundated — Starts with the letter “A”
- 33A: “Much ___ About Nothing” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 34A: Headwear in Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” music video — Starts with the letter “C”
- 37A: Visual communication system with fingerspelling (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 40A: Loses color — Starts with the letter “P”
- 41A: “Scandal” surname — Starts with the letter “P”
- 44A: Scare suddenly — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46A: “Nothing is ___ stone” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 47A: Explosion sound effect — Starts with the letter “K”
- 48A: Cloth used for cleaning — Starts with the letter “R”
- 50A: Moody music genre — Starts with the letter “E”
- 52A: “. . . but which thing are you measuring this against here?” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 56A: Gumbo vegetable — Starts with the letter “O”
- 57A: “No phones during dinner,” maybe — Starts with the letter “R”
- 58A: First-year student, casually — Starts with the letter “F”
- 59A: “How’ve you ___?” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 60A: Color of Perry the Platypus — Starts with the letter “T”
- 61A: Untrue — Starts with the letter “F”
- 62A: Unlike this clue’s number — Starts with the letter “O”
- 63A: Coloring substance — Starts with the letter “D”
- 64A: Jury member — Starts with the letter “P”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Jigsaw puzzle part — Starts with the letter “P”
- 2D: Gradually becomes clear — Starts with the letter “U”
- 3D: Body-hugging clothing style — Starts with the letter “S”
- 4D: Assistance — Starts with the letter “H”
- 5D: Reproductive health specialist — Starts with the letter “O”
- 6D: Paying attention — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7D: Muscle quality — Starts with the letter “T”
- 8D: Wingspan expansion with an Australian Ibis card — Starts with the letter “O”
- 9D: Make believe — Starts with the letter “P”
- 10D: “How I Met Your Mother” role — Starts with the letter “T”
- 12D: Beverage that may be topped with salted cheese — Starts with the letter “T”
- 14D: Seafood gumbo staple — Starts with the letter “C”
- 15D: “___ we all?” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 20D: “I’m good, thanks” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 21D: Alter the form of — Starts with the letter “R”
- 25D: Name of the current 41-Across — Starts with the letter “L”
- 27D: ___ Tacs (mints) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 28D: Belly-baring shirt — Starts with the letter “C”
- 29D: Simon ___ (kids’ game) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 31D: Up to the task — Starts with the letter “A”
- 32D: Sadness — Starts with the letter “W”
- 35D: Target competitor — Starts with the letter “W”
- 36D: Little one — Starts with the letter “T”
- 37D: Pose a question — Starts with the letter “A”
- 38D: Like blocks in a Jenga tower — Starts with the letter “S”
- 39D: Worked hard — Starts with the letter “L”
- 42D: Mouth, in slang — Starts with the letter “P”
- 43D: As one large group — Starts with the letter “E”
- 45D: ___ numerals — Starts with the letter “R”
- 46D: Cpl.’s superior — Starts with the letter “S”
- 48D: Race with a baton — Starts with the letter “R”
- 49D: “Hello” singer — Starts with the letter “A”
- 51D: “None of the above” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 53D: Felt sorry about — Starts with the letter “R”
- 54D: Not on — Starts with the letter “O”
- 55D: Rolled-up sandwich — Starts with the letter “W”
- 56D: “Price negotiable,” in ads — Starts with the letter “O”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Shove – PUSH
- 5A: Granola grain – OAT
- 8A: Decide – OPT
- 11A: Fjord or cove – INLET
- 13A: Political coalition – BLOC
- 15A: The Hundred ___ Wood (Winnie-the-Pooh’s home) – ACRE
- 16A: Submit a return online – EFILE
- 17A: “The Skeleton Key” actor Rowlands – GENA
- 18A: Part of a clarinet – REED
- 19A: Corporate getaway that might feature team building exercises – COMPANYRETREAT
- 22A: North Pole worker – ELF
- 23A: Six-legged queen – ANT
- 24A: Herb in absinthe – FENNEL
- 26A: Leave high and dry – DITCH
- 29A: ___ Chapel (Vatican City attraction) – SISTINE
- 30A: Prevent from clumping, say – STIR
- 31A: Inundated – AWASH
- 33A: “Much ___ About Nothing” – ADO
- 34A: Headwear in Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” music video – COWBOYHAT
- 37A: Visual communication system with fingerspelling (Abbr.) – ASL
- 40A: Loses color – PALES
- 41A: “Scandal” surname – POPE
- 44A: Scare suddenly – STARTLE
- 46A: “Nothing is ___ stone” – SETIN
- 47A: Explosion sound effect – KABOOM
- 48A: Cloth used for cleaning – RAG
- 50A: Moody music genre – EMO
- 52A: “. . . but which thing are you measuring this against here?” – COMPAREDTOWHAT
- 56A: Gumbo vegetable – OKRA
- 57A: “No phones during dinner,” maybe – RULE
- 58A: First-year student, casually – FROSH
- 59A: “How’ve you ___?” – BEEN
- 60A: Color of Perry the Platypus – TEAL
- 61A: Untrue – FALSE
- 62A: Unlike this clue’s number – ODD
- 63A: Coloring substance – DYE
- 64A: Jury member – PEER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Jigsaw puzzle part – PIECE
- 2D: Gradually becomes clear – UNFOLDS
- 3D: Body-hugging clothing style – SLIMFIT
- 4D: Assistance – HELP
- 5D: Reproductive health specialist – OBGYN
- 6D: Paying attention – ALERT
- 7D: Muscle quality – TONE
- 8D: Wingspan expansion with an Australian Ibis card – OCEANIA
- 9D: Make believe – PRETEND
- 10D: “How I Met Your Mother” role – TED
- 12D: Beverage that may be topped with salted cheese – TEA
- 14D: Seafood gumbo staple – CATFISH
- 15D: “___ we all?” – ARENT
- 20D: “I’m good, thanks” – NAH
- 21D: Alter the form of – RESHAPE
- 25D: Name of the current 41-Across – LEO
- 27D: ___ Tacs (mints) – TIC
- 28D: Belly-baring shirt – CROPTOP
- 29D: Simon ___ (kids’ game) – SAYS
- 31D: Up to the task – ABLE
- 32D: Sadness – WOE
- 35D: Target competitor – WALMART
- 36D: Little one – TOT
- 37D: Pose a question – ASK
- 38D: Like blocks in a Jenga tower – STACKED
- 39D: Worked hard – LABORED
- 42D: Mouth, in slang – PIEHOLE
- 43D: As one large group – ENMASSE
- 45D: ___ numerals – ROMAN
- 46D: Cpl.’s superior – SGT
- 48D: Race with a baton – RELAY
- 49D: “Hello” singer – ADELE
- 51D: “None of the above” – OTHER
- 53D: Felt sorry about – RUED
- 54D: Not on – OFF
- 55D: Rolled-up sandwich – WRAP
- 56D: “Price negotiable,” in ads – OBO
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an enjoyable and thoughtfully crafted solve that leaned toward the moderate side in difficulty. The grid had strong entries like COMPANY RETREAT and COWBOY HAT, giving it a cohesive and lively feel. The cluing struck a nice balance, straightforward enough to maintain flow but sprinkled with moments that made you pause and think. Smooth fill and a clean layout made for a polished overall experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.