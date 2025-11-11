“It’s Raining Men” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 11, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 11, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Ten-year period — Starts with the letter “D”

7A: Devices also known as beepers — Starts with the letter “P”

13A: “Girl With a Pearl ” — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 15A: Firm to bite, like pasta — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 16A: Anguished expression — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 17A: “I wouldn’t advise it” — Starts with the letter “B”

18A: Device for a cash withdrawal — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 19A: Like synthetic pesticide-free produce — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 21A: “There ___ is, in all her glory!” — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 22A: Diva’s moment to shine — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 23A: “Ain’t happening” — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 26A: Message on a Post-it — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 28A: State of disarray — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 31A: Chest Day unit — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 33A: Accident- (clumsy) — Starts with the letter “P”

35A: Hand over officially — Starts with the letter “C”

36A: iPhone voice — Starts with the letter “S”

37A: Roof’s overhang — Starts with the letter “E”

38A: Flowy top in Ancient Greek art — Starts with the letter “T”

39A: Leave out — Starts with the letter “O”

40A: Causes for overtime — Starts with the letter “T”

41A: Tribute with a short bio — Starts with the letter “O”

42A: Makes an escape — Starts with the letter “F”

43A: City with the Muny theater (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “S”

44A: Unexpected obstacle — Starts with the letter “S”

45A: Spotted — Starts with the letter “S”

46A: Executive’s aide (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”

48A: Seriously detest — Starts with the letter “H”

50A: Grp. with troupes for troops — Starts with the letter “U”

53A: Conductor — Starts with the letter “M”

56A: “I’m underwhelmed” — Starts with the letter “M”

57A: Low-risk wager — Starts with the letter “S”

60A: Carryall without a zipper — Starts with the letter “T”

63A: More often than not — Starts with the letter “U”

64A: “I don’t need to hear this!” — Starts with the letter “S”

65A: Ballet class supports — Starts with the letter “B”

66A: Thinly scattered — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Impressionist Edgar – Starts with the letter “D”

2D: Planet where we live – Starts with the letter “E”

3D: “Gone Girl” and “Then She Was Gone,” for two – Starts with the letter “C”

4D: Limb at the shoulder joint – Starts with the letter “A”

5D: Noche’s opposite – Starts with the letter “D”

6D: “One more song!” – Starts with the letter “E”

7D: Prepare ahead of time – Starts with the letter “P”

8D: Chocolate chips and pecans, for banana bread – Starts with the letter “A”

9D: Company with a spokeslizard – Starts with the letter “G”

10D: Conclude – Starts with the letter “E”

11D: Mail delivery path (Abbr.) – Starts with the letter “R”

12D: Jellyfish habitat – Starts with the letter “S”

14D: Spice Girl Halliwell – Starts with the letter “G”

15D: Grp. promoting pro bono legal work – Starts with the letter “A”

20D: Opportunity to play Scrabble – Starts with the letter “G”

22D: Wolfed down – Starts with the letter “A”

24D: 11, 13 or 17 – Starts with the letter “P”

25D: Like a creaky door in an empty house – Starts with the letter “E”

27D: Small bills for tipping – Starts with the letter “O”

29D: Insert or delete text – Starts with the letter “E”

30D: “Wait just a ___” – Starts with the letter “S”

32D: Apricot centers – Starts with the letter “P”

33D: Adoptathon picks – Starts with the letter “P”

34D: Dahi-based Indian dish – Starts with the letter “R”

35D: Country west of Haiti – Starts with the letter “C”

36D: One and only – Starts with the letter “S”

38D: Cargo weight measure – Starts with the letter “T”

42D: Payment – Starts with the letter “F”

44D: Home for horses – Starts with the letter “S”

45D: Brownstone porches – Starts with the letter “S”

47D: Makeup mishap from eye rubbing – Starts with the letter “S”

49D: Liberal ___ college – Starts with the letter “A”

51D: Stitched lines – Starts with the letter “S”

52D: “Well, shucks” – Starts with the letter “O”

54D: Fish enjoyed on Midsummer Ox Day – Starts with the letter “E”

55D: Hog’s home – Starts with the letter “S”

57D: Temp worker – Starts with the letter “S”

58D: Happy ___ clam – Starts with the letter “A”

59D: Corgi’s coat – Starts with the letter “F”

61D: Light touch to test a mic – Starts with the letter “T”

62D: Noteworthy period – Starts with the letter “E”

Today's USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Ten-year period – DECADE

7A: Devices also known as beepers – PAGERS

13A: “Girl With a Pearl ___” – EARRING

15A: Firm to bite, like pasta – ALDENTE

16A: Anguished expression – GRIMACE

17A: “I wouldn’t advise it” – BADIDEA

18A: Device for a cash withdrawal – ATM

19A: Like synthetic pesticide-free produce – ORGANIC

21A: “There ___ is, in all her glory!” – SHE

22A: Diva’s moment to shine – ARIA

23A: “Ain’t happening” – NOPE

26A: Message on a Post-it – NOTE

28A: State of disarray – MESS

31A: Chest Day unit – REP

33A: Accident-___ (clumsy) – PRONE

35A: Hand over officially – CEDE

36A: iPhone voice – SIRI

37A: Roof’s overhang – EAVE

38A: Flowy top in Ancient Greek art – TUNIC

39A: Leave out – OMIT

40A: Causes for overtime – TIES

41A: Tribute with a short bio – OBIT

42A: Makes an escape – FLEES

43A: City with the Muny theater (Abbr.) – STL

44A: Unexpected obstacle – SNAG

45A: Spotted – SEEN

46A: Executive’s aide (Abbr.) – ASST

48A: Seriously detest – HATE

50A: Grp. with troupes for troops – USO

53A: Conductor – MAESTRO

56A: “I’m underwhelmed” – MEH

57A: Low-risk wager – SAFEBET

60A: Carryall without a zipper – TOTEBAG

63A: More often than not – USUALLY

64A: “I don’t need to hear this!” – SPAREME

65A: Ballet class supports – BARRES

66A: Thinly scattered – SPARSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Impressionist Edgar – DEGAS

2D: Planet where we live – EARTH

3D: “Gone Girl” and “Then She Was Gone,” for two – CRIMENOVELS

4D: Limb at the shoulder joint – ARM

5D: Noche’s opposite – DIA

6D: “One more song!” – ENCORE

7D: Prepare ahead of time – PLAN

8D: Chocolate chips and pecans, for banana bread – ADDINS

9D: Company with a spokeslizard – GEICO

10D: Conclude – END

11D: Mail delivery path (Abbr.) – RTE

12D: Jellyfish habitat – SEA

14D: Spice Girl Halliwell – GERI

15D: Grp. promoting pro bono legal work – ABA

20D: Opportunity to play Scrabble – GAMENIGHT

22D: Wolfed down – ATE

24D: 11, 13 or 17 – PRIMENUMBER

25D: Like a creaky door in an empty house – EERIE

27D: Small bills for tipping – ONES

29D: Insert or delete text – EDIT

30D: “Wait just a ___” – SEC

32D: Apricot centers – PITS

33D: Adoptathon picks – PETS

34D: Dahi-based Indian dish – RAITA

35D: Country west of Haiti – CUBA

36D: One and only – SOLE

38D: Cargo weight measure – TON

42D: Payment – FEE

44D: Home for horses – STABLE

45D: Brownstone porches – STOOPS

47D: Makeup mishap from eye rubbing – SMEAR

49D: Liberal ___ college – ARTS

51D: Stitched lines – SEAMS

52D: “Well, shucks” – OHGEE

54D: Fish enjoyed on Midsummer Ox Day – EELS

55D: Hog’s home – STY

57D: Temp worker – SUB

58D: Happy ___ clam – ASA

59D: Corgi’s coat – FUR

61D: Light touch to test a mic – TAP

62D: Noteworthy period – ERA





Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a smooth and easygoing solve that offered a great balance of accessibility and engagement. The grid featured clean and conversational entries like BAD IDEA, SAFE BET, and TOTE BAG, which kept the puzzle feeling fresh and current. The cluing was straightforward but satisfying, creating a steady rhythm that made the solve enjoyable from start to finish. Overall, it was a polished and relaxing crossword that hit just the right note for a weekday. Overall rating: 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.