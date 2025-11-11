“It’s Raining Men” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 11, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 11, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Ten-year period — Starts with the letter “D”
- 7A: Devices also known as beepers — Starts with the letter “P”
- 13A: “Girl With a Pearl ” — Starts with the letter “E“
- 15A: Firm to bite, like pasta — Starts with the letter “A“
- 16A: Anguished expression — Starts with the letter “G“
- 17A: “I wouldn’t advise it” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 18A: Device for a cash withdrawal — Starts with the letter “A“
- 19A: Like synthetic pesticide-free produce — Starts with the letter “O“
- 21A: “There ___ is, in all her glory!” — Starts with the letter “S“
- 22A: Diva’s moment to shine — Starts with the letter “A“
- 23A: “Ain’t happening” — Starts with the letter “N“
- 26A: Message on a Post-it — Starts with the letter “N“
- 28A: State of disarray — Starts with the letter “M“
- 31A: Chest Day unit — Starts with the letter “R“
- 33A: Accident- (clumsy) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 35A: Hand over officially — Starts with the letter “C”
- 36A: iPhone voice — Starts with the letter “S”
- 37A: Roof’s overhang — Starts with the letter “E”
- 38A: Flowy top in Ancient Greek art — Starts with the letter “T”
- 39A: Leave out — Starts with the letter “O”
- 40A: Causes for overtime — Starts with the letter “T”
- 41A: Tribute with a short bio — Starts with the letter “O”
- 42A: Makes an escape — Starts with the letter “F”
- 43A: City with the Muny theater (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 44A: Unexpected obstacle — Starts with the letter “S”
- 45A: Spotted — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46A: Executive’s aide (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 48A: Seriously detest — Starts with the letter “H”
- 50A: Grp. with troupes for troops — Starts with the letter “U”
- 53A: Conductor — Starts with the letter “M”
- 56A: “I’m underwhelmed” — Starts with the letter “M”
- 57A: Low-risk wager — Starts with the letter “S”
- 60A: Carryall without a zipper — Starts with the letter “T”
- 63A: More often than not — Starts with the letter “U”
- 64A: “I don’t need to hear this!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 65A: Ballet class supports — Starts with the letter “B”
- 66A: Thinly scattered — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Impressionist Edgar – Starts with the letter “D”
- 2D: Planet where we live – Starts with the letter “E”
- 3D: “Gone Girl” and “Then She Was Gone,” for two – Starts with the letter “C”
- 4D: Limb at the shoulder joint – Starts with the letter “A”
- 5D: Noche’s opposite – Starts with the letter “D”
- 6D: “One more song!” – Starts with the letter “E”
- 7D: Prepare ahead of time – Starts with the letter “P”
- 8D: Chocolate chips and pecans, for banana bread – Starts with the letter “A”
- 9D: Company with a spokeslizard – Starts with the letter “G”
- 10D: Conclude – Starts with the letter “E”
- 11D: Mail delivery path (Abbr.) – Starts with the letter “R”
- 12D: Jellyfish habitat – Starts with the letter “S”
- 14D: Spice Girl Halliwell – Starts with the letter “G”
- 15D: Grp. promoting pro bono legal work – Starts with the letter “A”
- 20D: Opportunity to play Scrabble – Starts with the letter “G”
- 22D: Wolfed down – Starts with the letter “A”
- 24D: 11, 13 or 17 – Starts with the letter “P”
- 25D: Like a creaky door in an empty house – Starts with the letter “E”
- 27D: Small bills for tipping – Starts with the letter “O”
- 29D: Insert or delete text – Starts with the letter “E”
- 30D: “Wait just a ___” – Starts with the letter “S”
- 32D: Apricot centers – Starts with the letter “P”
- 33D: Adoptathon picks – Starts with the letter “P”
- 34D: Dahi-based Indian dish – Starts with the letter “R”
- 35D: Country west of Haiti – Starts with the letter “C”
- 36D: One and only – Starts with the letter “S”
- 38D: Cargo weight measure – Starts with the letter “T”
- 42D: Payment – Starts with the letter “F”
- 44D: Home for horses – Starts with the letter “S”
- 45D: Brownstone porches – Starts with the letter “S”
- 47D: Makeup mishap from eye rubbing – Starts with the letter “S”
- 49D: Liberal ___ college – Starts with the letter “A”
- 51D: Stitched lines – Starts with the letter “S”
- 52D: “Well, shucks” – Starts with the letter “O”
- 54D: Fish enjoyed on Midsummer Ox Day – Starts with the letter “E”
- 55D: Hog’s home – Starts with the letter “S”
- 57D: Temp worker – Starts with the letter “S”
- 58D: Happy ___ clam – Starts with the letter “A”
- 59D: Corgi’s coat – Starts with the letter “F”
- 61D: Light touch to test a mic – Starts with the letter “T”
- 62D: Noteworthy period – Starts with the letter “E”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Ten-year period – DECADE
- 7A: Devices also known as beepers – PAGERS
- 13A: “Girl With a Pearl ___” – EARRING
- 15A: Firm to bite, like pasta – ALDENTE
- 16A: Anguished expression – GRIMACE
- 17A: “I wouldn’t advise it” – BADIDEA
- 18A: Device for a cash withdrawal – ATM
- 19A: Like synthetic pesticide-free produce – ORGANIC
- 21A: “There ___ is, in all her glory!” – SHE
- 22A: Diva’s moment to shine – ARIA
- 23A: “Ain’t happening” – NOPE
- 26A: Message on a Post-it – NOTE
- 28A: State of disarray – MESS
- 31A: Chest Day unit – REP
- 33A: Accident-___ (clumsy) – PRONE
- 35A: Hand over officially – CEDE
- 36A: iPhone voice – SIRI
- 37A: Roof’s overhang – EAVE
- 38A: Flowy top in Ancient Greek art – TUNIC
- 39A: Leave out – OMIT
- 40A: Causes for overtime – TIES
- 41A: Tribute with a short bio – OBIT
- 42A: Makes an escape – FLEES
- 43A: City with the Muny theater (Abbr.) – STL
- 44A: Unexpected obstacle – SNAG
- 45A: Spotted – SEEN
- 46A: Executive’s aide (Abbr.) – ASST
- 48A: Seriously detest – HATE
- 50A: Grp. with troupes for troops – USO
- 53A: Conductor – MAESTRO
- 56A: “I’m underwhelmed” – MEH
- 57A: Low-risk wager – SAFEBET
- 60A: Carryall without a zipper – TOTEBAG
- 63A: More often than not – USUALLY
- 64A: “I don’t need to hear this!” – SPAREME
- 65A: Ballet class supports – BARRES
- 66A: Thinly scattered – SPARSE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Impressionist Edgar – DEGAS
- 2D: Planet where we live – EARTH
- 3D: “Gone Girl” and “Then She Was Gone,” for two – CRIMENOVELS
- 4D: Limb at the shoulder joint – ARM
- 5D: Noche’s opposite – DIA
- 6D: “One more song!” – ENCORE
- 7D: Prepare ahead of time – PLAN
- 8D: Chocolate chips and pecans, for banana bread – ADDINS
- 9D: Company with a spokeslizard – GEICO
- 10D: Conclude – END
- 11D: Mail delivery path (Abbr.) – RTE
- 12D: Jellyfish habitat – SEA
- 14D: Spice Girl Halliwell – GERI
- 15D: Grp. promoting pro bono legal work – ABA
- 20D: Opportunity to play Scrabble – GAMENIGHT
- 22D: Wolfed down – ATE
- 24D: 11, 13 or 17 – PRIMENUMBER
- 25D: Like a creaky door in an empty house – EERIE
- 27D: Small bills for tipping – ONES
- 29D: Insert or delete text – EDIT
- 30D: “Wait just a ___” – SEC
- 32D: Apricot centers – PITS
- 33D: Adoptathon picks – PETS
- 34D: Dahi-based Indian dish – RAITA
- 35D: Country west of Haiti – CUBA
- 36D: One and only – SOLE
- 38D: Cargo weight measure – TON
- 42D: Payment – FEE
- 44D: Home for horses – STABLE
- 45D: Brownstone porches – STOOPS
- 47D: Makeup mishap from eye rubbing – SMEAR
- 49D: Liberal ___ college – ARTS
- 51D: Stitched lines – SEAMS
- 52D: “Well, shucks” – OHGEE
- 54D: Fish enjoyed on Midsummer Ox Day – EELS
- 55D: Hog’s home – STY
- 57D: Temp worker – SUB
- 58D: Happy ___ clam – ASA
- 59D: Corgi’s coat – FUR
- 61D: Light touch to test a mic – TAP
- 62D: Noteworthy period – ERA
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a smooth and easygoing solve that offered a great balance of accessibility and engagement. The grid featured clean and conversational entries like BAD IDEA, SAFE BET, and TOTE BAG, which kept the puzzle feeling fresh and current. The cluing was straightforward but satisfying, creating a steady rhythm that made the solve enjoyable from start to finish. Overall, it was a polished and relaxing crossword that hit just the right note for a weekday. Overall rating: 3.5 out of 5.
