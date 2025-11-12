“Ad Stacking” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 12, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 12, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Awards season omission — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5A: Faith with a holy site in Mecca — Starts with the letter “I”
- 10A: Software test version — Starts with the letter “B”
- 14A: Cocktail word with a tilde — Starts with the letter “P”
- 15A: Spanish for “good” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 16A: “What a shame!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: Substance with a low pH — Starts with the letter “A”
- 18A: Logistical hiccups — Starts with the letter “S”
- 19A: Cab — Starts with the letter “T”
- 20A: Do-over on a movie set — Starts with the letter “R”
- 22A: Picked up — Starts with the letter “D”
- 24A: Teeth-related — Starts with the letter “D”
- 26A: The ones right here — Starts with the letter “T”
- 27A: ___ azul (plant used for tequila) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 30A: Boise’s state — Starts with the letter “I”
- 32A: Like sinigang and kare-kare — Starts with the letter “F”
- 34A: ___ tax — Starts with the letter “I”
- 39A: French word hidden in “times have changed” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 40A: Wounded by a jellyfish — Starts with the letter “S”
- 42A: x-, y- or z- line — Starts with the letter “A”
- 43A: Subside — Starts with the letter “R”
- 45A: “I want your actual opinion” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 47A: Domain — Starts with the letter “R”
- 49A: Large ray — Starts with the letter “M”
- 50A: Sri ___ — Starts with the letter “L”
- 54A: Asked for more catnip, perhaps — Starts with the letter “M”
- 56A: Action-packed — Starts with the letter “E”
- 58A: Tooth’s outer layer — Starts with the letter “E”
- 62A: What bicycle crunches work — Starts with the letter “C”
- 63A: Story in court — Starts with the letter “A”
- 65A: Jump into a pool — Starts with the letter “D”
- 66A: “The surprise party guest of honor is coming!” — Starts with the letter “H”
- 67A: Put off until later — Starts with the letter “D”
- 68A: Largest continent — Starts with the letter “A”
- 69A: Ice cream brand — Starts with the letter “E”
- 70A: Horse for a knight — Starts with the letter “S”
- 71A: Runny part of a sunny-side-up egg — Starts with the letter “Y”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Train for a boxing match — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2D: “Play ___!” (“No fighting back there!”) — Starts with the letter “N”
- 3D: Inch or pound — Starts with the letter “U”
- 4D: Foul tip? — Starts with the letter “B”
- 5D: “Peer Gynt” playwright Henrik — Starts with the letter “I”
- 6D: Star seen on many flags — Starts with the letter “S”
- 7D: Be one person by day and another by night, say — Starts with the letter “L”
- 8D: “Beauty and the Beast” actor Lansbury — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9D: Nearly all — Starts with the letter “M”
- 10D: Amount of brownies — Starts with the letter “B”
- 11D: Fill with glee — Starts with the letter “E”
- 12D: Payments to the IRS — Starts with the letter “T”
- 13D: “Step ___!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 21D: Retain — Starts with the letter “K”
- 23D: British boarding school — Starts with the letter “E”
- 25D: Shade — Starts with the letter “T”
- 27D: A long way off — Starts with the letter “A”
- 28D: Be generous — Starts with the letter “G”
- 29D: Actor Mapa — Starts with the letter “A”
- 31D: ___ jump (track event) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 33D: “Gotcha” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 35D: July 1 observance for some North Americans — Starts with the letter “C”
- 36D: Animals that pull plows — Starts with the letter “O”
- 37D: Ocean spray — Starts with the letter “M”
- 38D: ___ noche (tonight) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 41D: Pixar clownfish — Starts with the letter “N”
- 44D: “Fiddlesticks!” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 46D: Warning sign — Starts with the letter “O”
- 48D: Good luck charm — Starts with the letter “A”
- 50D: ___ flan (creamy 32-Across dessert) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 51D: Steer clear of — Starts with the letter “A”
- 52D: Like Chidi Anagonye in “The Good Place” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 53D: Ripped jeans might show them — Starts with the letter “K”
- 55D: Peculiar — Starts with the letter “W”
- 57D: Fidget spinners and hoverboards, for example — Starts with the letter “F”
- 59D: Soup paste — Starts with the letter “M”
- 60D: Doofenshmirtz ___ Inc. (villainous company in “Phineas and Ferb”) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 61D: Security breach — Starts with the letter “L”
- 64D: Spelling contest — Starts with the letter “B”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Awards season omission – SNUB
- 5A: Faith with a holy site in Mecca – ISLAM
- 10A: Software test version – BETA
- 14A: Cocktail word with a tilde – PINA
- 15A: Spanish for “good” – BUENO
- 16A: “What a shame!” – ALAS
- 17A: Substance with a low pH – ACID
- 18A: Logistical hiccups – SNAGS
- 19A: Cab – TAXI
- 20A: Do-over on a movie set – RETAKE
- 22A: Picked up – DETECTED
- 24A: Teeth-related – DENTAL
- 26A: The ones right here – THESE
- 27A: ___ azul (plant used for tequila) – AGAVE
- 30A: Boise’s state – IDAHO
- 32A: Like sinigang and kare-kare – FILIPINO
- 34A: ___ tax – INCOME
- 39A: French word hidden in “times have changed” – AVEC
- 40A: Wounded by a jellyfish – STUNG
- 42A: x-, y- or z- line – AXIS
- 43A: Subside – RECEDE
- 45A: “I want your actual opinion” – BEHONEST
- 47A: Domain – REALM
- 49A: Large ray – MANTA
- 50A: Sri ___ – LANKA
- 54A: Asked for more catnip, perhaps – MEOWED
- 56A: Action-packed – EVENTFUL
- 58A: Tooth’s outer layer – ENAMEL
- 62A: What bicycle crunches work – CORE
- 63A: Story in court – ALIBI
- 65A: Jump into a pool – DIVE
- 66A: “The surprise party guest of honor is coming!” – HIDE
- 67A: Put off until later – DEFER
- 68A: Largest continent – ASIA
- 69A: Ice cream brand – EDYS
- 70A: Horse for a knight – STEED
- 71A: Runny part of a sunny-side-up egg – YOLK
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Train for a boxing match. – SPAR
- 2D: “Play ___!” (“No fighting back there!”) – NICE
- 3D: Inch or pound – UNIT
- 4D: Foul tip? – BADADVICE
- 5D: “Peer Gynt” playwright Henrik – IBSEN
- 6D: Star seen on many flags – SUN
- 7D: Be one person by day and another by night, say – LEADADOUBLELIFE
- 8D: “Beauty and the Beast” actor Lansbury – ANGELA
- 9D: Nearly all – MOST
- 10D: Amount of brownies – BATCH
- 11D: Fill with glee – ELATE
- 12D: Payments to the IRS – TAXES
- 13D: “Step ___!” – ASIDE
- 21D: Retain – KEEP
- 23D: British boarding school – ETON
- 25D: Shade – TINT
- 27D: A long way off – AFAR
- 28D: Be generous – GIVE
- 29D: Actor Mapa – ALEC
- 31D: ___ jump (track event) – HIGH
- 33D: “Gotcha” – ISEE
- 35D: July 1 observance for some North Americans – CANADADAY
- 36D: Animals that pull plows – OXEN
- 37D: Ocean spray – MIST
- 38D: ___ noche (tonight) – ESTA
- 41D: Pixar clownfish – NEMO
- 44D: “Fiddlesticks!” – DRAT
- 46D: Warning sign – OMEN
- 48D: Good luck charm – AMULET
- 50D: ___ flan (creamy 32-Across dessert) – LECHE
- 51D: Steer clear of – AVOID
- 52D: Like Chidi Anagonye in “The Good Place” – NERDY
- 53D: Ripped jeans might show them – KNEES
- 55D: Peculiar – WEIRD
- 57D: Fidget spinners and hoverboards, for example – FADS
- 59D: Soup paste – MISO
- 60D: Doofenshmirtz ___ Inc. (villainous company in “Phineas and Ferb”) – EVIL
- 61D: Security breach – LEAK
- 64D: Spelling contest – BEE
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a smooth and balanced solve that offered a pleasant mix of simplicity and subtle challenge. The pacing felt just right, keeping the momentum going without any frustrating slowdowns. Cluing was straightforward yet engaging, making it enjoyable for both casual solvers and regular enthusiasts. Overall, it was a clean and thoughtfully crafted puzzle that delivered a satisfying midweek experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
