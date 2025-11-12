“Ad Stacking” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 12, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 12, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Awards season omission — Starts with the letter “S”

5A: Faith with a holy site in Mecca — Starts with the letter “I”

10A: Software test version — Starts with the letter “B”

14A: Cocktail word with a tilde — Starts with the letter “P”

15A: Spanish for “good” — Starts with the letter “B”

16A: “What a shame!” — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: Substance with a low pH — Starts with the letter “A”

18A: Logistical hiccups — Starts with the letter “S”

19A: Cab — Starts with the letter “T”

20A: Do-over on a movie set — Starts with the letter “R”

22A: Picked up — Starts with the letter “D”

24A: Teeth-related — Starts with the letter “D”

26A: The ones right here — Starts with the letter “T”

27A: ___ azul (plant used for tequila) — Starts with the letter “A”

30A: Boise’s state — Starts with the letter “I”

32A: Like sinigang and kare-kare — Starts with the letter “F”

34A: ___ tax — Starts with the letter “I”

39A: French word hidden in “times have changed” — Starts with the letter “A”

40A: Wounded by a jellyfish — Starts with the letter “S”

42A: x-, y- or z- line — Starts with the letter “A”

43A: Subside — Starts with the letter “R”

45A: “I want your actual opinion” — Starts with the letter “B”

47A: Domain — Starts with the letter “R”

49A: Large ray — Starts with the letter “M”

50A: Sri ___ — Starts with the letter “L”

54A: Asked for more catnip, perhaps — Starts with the letter “M”

56A: Action-packed — Starts with the letter “E”

58A: Tooth’s outer layer — Starts with the letter “E”

62A: What bicycle crunches work — Starts with the letter “C”

63A: Story in court — Starts with the letter “A”

65A: Jump into a pool — Starts with the letter “D”

66A: “The surprise party guest of honor is coming!” — Starts with the letter “H”

67A: Put off until later — Starts with the letter “D”

68A: Largest continent — Starts with the letter “A”

69A: Ice cream brand — Starts with the letter “E”

70A: Horse for a knight — Starts with the letter “S”

71A: Runny part of a sunny-side-up egg — Starts with the letter “Y”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Train for a boxing match — Starts with the letter “S”

2D: “Play ___!” (“No fighting back there!”) — Starts with the letter “N”

3D: Inch or pound — Starts with the letter “U”

4D: Foul tip? — Starts with the letter “B”

5D: “Peer Gynt” playwright Henrik — Starts with the letter “I”

6D: Star seen on many flags — Starts with the letter “S”

7D: Be one person by day and another by night, say — Starts with the letter “L”

8D: “Beauty and the Beast” actor Lansbury — Starts with the letter “A”

9D: Nearly all — Starts with the letter “M”

10D: Amount of brownies — Starts with the letter “B”

11D: Fill with glee — Starts with the letter “E”

12D: Payments to the IRS — Starts with the letter “T”

13D: “Step ___!” — Starts with the letter “A”

21D: Retain — Starts with the letter “K”

23D: British boarding school — Starts with the letter “E”

25D: Shade — Starts with the letter “T”

27D: A long way off — Starts with the letter “A”

28D: Be generous — Starts with the letter “G”

29D: Actor Mapa — Starts with the letter “A”

31D: ___ jump (track event) — Starts with the letter “H”

33D: “Gotcha” — Starts with the letter “I”

35D: July 1 observance for some North Americans — Starts with the letter “C”

36D: Animals that pull plows — Starts with the letter “O”

37D: Ocean spray — Starts with the letter “M”

38D: ___ noche (tonight) — Starts with the letter “E”

41D: Pixar clownfish — Starts with the letter “N”

44D: “Fiddlesticks!” — Starts with the letter “D”

46D: Warning sign — Starts with the letter “O”

48D: Good luck charm — Starts with the letter “A”

50D: ___ flan (creamy 32-Across dessert) — Starts with the letter “L”

51D: Steer clear of — Starts with the letter “A”

52D: Like Chidi Anagonye in “The Good Place” — Starts with the letter “N”

53D: Ripped jeans might show them — Starts with the letter “K”

55D: Peculiar — Starts with the letter “W”

57D: Fidget spinners and hoverboards, for example — Starts with the letter “F”

59D: Soup paste — Starts with the letter “M”

60D: Doofenshmirtz ___ Inc. (villainous company in “Phineas and Ferb”) — Starts with the letter “E”

61D: Security breach — Starts with the letter “L”

64D: Spelling contest — Starts with the letter “B”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Awards season omission – SNUB

5A: Faith with a holy site in Mecca – ISLAM

10A: Software test version – BETA

14A: Cocktail word with a tilde – PINA

15A: Spanish for “good” – BUENO

16A: “What a shame!” – ALAS

17A: Substance with a low pH – ACID

18A: Logistical hiccups – SNAGS

19A: Cab – TAXI

20A: Do-over on a movie set – RETAKE

22A: Picked up – DETECTED

24A: Teeth-related – DENTAL

26A: The ones right here – THESE

27A: ___ azul (plant used for tequila) – AGAVE

30A: Boise’s state – IDAHO

32A: Like sinigang and kare-kare – FILIPINO

34A: ___ tax – INCOME

39A: French word hidden in “times have changed” – AVEC

40A: Wounded by a jellyfish – STUNG

42A: x-, y- or z- line – AXIS

43A: Subside – RECEDE

45A: “I want your actual opinion” – BEHONEST

47A: Domain – REALM

49A: Large ray – MANTA

50A: Sri ___ – LANKA

54A: Asked for more catnip, perhaps – MEOWED

56A: Action-packed – EVENTFUL

58A: Tooth’s outer layer – ENAMEL

62A: What bicycle crunches work – CORE

63A: Story in court – ALIBI

65A: Jump into a pool – DIVE

66A: “The surprise party guest of honor is coming!” – HIDE

67A: Put off until later – DEFER

68A: Largest continent – ASIA

69A: Ice cream brand – EDYS

70A: Horse for a knight – STEED

71A: Runny part of a sunny-side-up egg – YOLK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Train for a boxing match. – SPAR

2D: “Play ___!” (“No fighting back there!”) – NICE

3D: Inch or pound – UNIT

4D: Foul tip? – BADADVICE

5D: “Peer Gynt” playwright Henrik – IBSEN

6D: Star seen on many flags – SUN

7D: Be one person by day and another by night, say – LEADADOUBLELIFE

8D: “Beauty and the Beast” actor Lansbury – ANGELA

9D: Nearly all – MOST

10D: Amount of brownies – BATCH

11D: Fill with glee – ELATE

12D: Payments to the IRS – TAXES

13D: “Step ___!” – ASIDE

21D: Retain – KEEP

23D: British boarding school – ETON

25D: Shade – TINT

27D: A long way off – AFAR

28D: Be generous – GIVE

29D: Actor Mapa – ALEC

31D: ___ jump (track event) – HIGH

33D: “Gotcha” – ISEE

35D: July 1 observance for some North Americans – CANADADAY

36D: Animals that pull plows – OXEN

37D: Ocean spray – MIST

38D: ___ noche (tonight) – ESTA

41D: Pixar clownfish – NEMO

44D: “Fiddlesticks!” – DRAT

46D: Warning sign – OMEN

48D: Good luck charm – AMULET

50D: ___ flan (creamy 32-Across dessert) – LECHE

51D: Steer clear of – AVOID

52D: Like Chidi Anagonye in “The Good Place” – NERDY

53D: Ripped jeans might show them – KNEES

55D: Peculiar – WEIRD

57D: Fidget spinners and hoverboards, for example – FADS

59D: Soup paste – MISO

60D: Doofenshmirtz ___ Inc. (villainous company in “Phineas and Ferb”) – EVIL

61D: Security breach – LEAK

64D: Spelling contest – BEE



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a smooth and balanced solve that offered a pleasant mix of simplicity and subtle challenge. The pacing felt just right, keeping the momentum going without any frustrating slowdowns. Cluing was straightforward yet engaging, making it enjoyable for both casual solvers and regular enthusiasts. Overall, it was a clean and thoughtfully crafted puzzle that delivered a satisfying midweek experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.