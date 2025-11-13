“Down to Earth (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 13, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 13, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Passes that lead to baskets – Starts with the letter “A”
- 8A: Perform in “Oh, Mary!” – Starts with the letter “A”
- 11A: Cash dispenser – Starts with the letter “A”
- 14A: Braided bread – Starts with the letter “C”
- 15A: Misery – Starts with the letter “W”
- 16A: Sound from a dove – Starts with the letter “C”
- 17A: Hockey team’s advantage – Starts with the letter “H”
- 18A: Many a people pleaser – Starts with the letter “E”
- 20A: Ambient musician Brian – Starts with the letter “E”
- 21A: “Float On” rock band – Starts with the letter “M”
- 23A: Line (tailor’s version) – Starts with the letter “S”
- 25A: AOL alternative – Starts with the letter “M”
- 26A: “Star Wars” heroine played by Daisy Ridley – Starts with the letter “R”
- 27A: Esquires’ org. – Starts with the letter “A”
- 29A: Screeching halt – Starts with the letter “D”
- 34A: Prefix meaning “very small” – Starts with the letter “M”
- 37A: Bygone Russian ruler – Starts with the letter “T”
- 38A: Lake ___ (popular vacation spot in Italy) – Starts with the letter “C”
- 39A: Japanese culinary experience curated by the chef – Starts with the letter “O”
- 41A: Heavy hitters in an industry, say – Starts with the letter “T”
- 43A: Donkey-horse hybrid – Starts with the letter “M”
- 44A: Patches some blacktop – Starts with the letter “T”
- 46A: Belly button type – Starts with the letter “O”
- 47A: Person with a short fuse – Starts with the letter “S”
- 49A: Colony resident – Starts with the letter “A”
- 50A: Feel crummy – Starts with the letter “A”
- 51A: Journalist ___ Curry – Starts with the letter “A”
- 53A: Exchange – Starts with the letter “S”
- 57A: Statements of false modesty – Starts with the letter “H”
- 62A: “___ You the One?” (reality show) – Starts with the letter “A”
- 63A: Capacity – Starts with the letter “A”
- 64A: Reasons for doing things – Starts with the letter “M”
- 66A: Commemorative trinket – Starts with the letter “M”
- 67A: Air, earth, water or fire – Starts with the letter “E”
- 68A: Hindi honorific – Starts with the letter “S”
- 69A: Lump – Starts with the letter “G”
- 70A: South Asian pastries – Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Throbs – Starts with the letter “A”
- 2D: Gave out light – Starts with the letter “S”
- 3D: Country where men might have a pe’a tattoo – Starts with the letter “S”
- 4D: French for “island” – Starts with the letter “I”
- 5D: Like long odds – Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: Washington city, or a Toyota truck – Starts with the letter “T”
- 7D: Gets rid of – Starts with the letter “S”
- 8D: Amazes – Starts with the letter “A”
- 9D: “___ to popular belief . . .” – Starts with the letter “C”
- 10D: ___ up (joined forces) – Starts with the letter “T”
- 11D: Constitutional rights org. – Starts with the letter “A”
- 12D: Polydactyl cats have extra ones – Starts with the letter “T”
- 13D: “Gimme ___” (Britney Spears hit) – Starts with the letter “M”
- 19D: Youth group that changed its name in 2025 – Starts with the letter “B”
- 22D: Concludes – Starts with the letter “E”
- 24D: Fit to be sold – Starts with the letter “M”
- 28D: Feathery scarf – Starts with the letter “B”
- 30D: Consumes – Starts with the letter “E”
- 31D: “I don’t mean to ___ my own horn, but . . .” – Starts with the letter “T”
- 32D: Prefix meaning “all” – Starts with the letter “O”
- 33D: Sorority squat, e.g. – Starts with the letter “P”
- 34D: Some parents – Starts with the letter “M”
- 35D: Questionable statement from someone nodding off in front of the TV – Starts with the letter “I”
- 36D: L.A.’s state – Starts with the letter “C”
- 37D: Rip – Starts with the letter “T”
- 40D: Pointy heel – Starts with the letter “S”
- 42D: Downside – Starts with the letter “C”
- 45D: Caboose’s location – Starts with the letter “R”
- 48D: Using an emery board – Starts with the letter “F”
- 49D: Luanda’s country – Starts with the letter “A”
- 52D: Ed, Edd and Eddy, e.g. – Starts with the letter “N”
- 54D: Hand shakes? – Starts with the letter “W”
- 55D: Venue smaller than a stadium – Starts with the letter “A”
- 56D: Nuisances – Starts with the letter “P”
- 57D: Some Easter entrees – Starts with the letter “H”
- 58D: Rideshare option – Starts with the letter “U”
- 59D: “The Emancipation of ___” (Mariah Carey album) – Starts with the letter “M”
- 60D: “No booze provided” initials – Starts with the letter “B”
- 61D: Plant part – Starts with the letter “S”
- 65D: “If ur asking me . . .” – Starts with the letter “I”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Passes that lead to baskets – ASSISTS
- 8A: Perform in “Oh, Mary!” – ACT
- 11A: Cash dispenser – ATM
- 14A: Braided bread – CHALLAH
- 15A: Misery – WOE
- 16A: Sound from a dove – COO
- 17A: Hockey team’s advantage – HOMEICE
- 18A: Many a people pleaser – ENABLER
- 20A: Ambient musician Brian – ENO
- 21A: “Float On” rock band – MODESTMOUSE
- 23A: Line (tailor’s version) – SEAM
- 25A: AOL alternative – MSN
- 26A: “Star Wars” heroine played by Daisy Ridley – REY
- 27A: Esquires’ org. – ABA
- 29A: Screeching halt – DEADSTOP
- 34A: Prefix meaning “very small” – MICRO
- 37A: Bygone Russian ruler – TSAR
- 38A: Lake ___ (popular vacation spot in Italy) – COMO
- 39A: Japanese culinary experience curated by the chef – OMAKASE
- 41A: Heavy hitters in an industry, say – TYCOONS
- 43A: Donkey-horse hybrid – MULE
- 44A: Patches some blacktop – TARS
- 46A: Belly button type – OUTIE
- 47A: Person with a short fuse – SPITFIRE
- 49A: Colony resident – ANT
- 50A: Feel crummy – AIL
- 51A: Journalist ___ Curry – ANN
- 53A: Exchange – SWAP
- 57A: Statements of false modesty – HUMBLEBRAGS
- 62A: “___ You the One?” (reality show) – ARE
- 63A: Capacity – ABILITY
- 64A: Reasons for doing things – MOTIVES
- 66A: Commemorative trinket – MEMENTO
- 67A: Air, earth, water or fire – ELEMENT
- 68A: Hindi honorific – SRI
- 69A: Lump – GOB
- 70A: South Asian pastries – SAMOSAS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Throbs – ACHES
- 2D: Gave out light – SHONE
- 3D: Country where men might have a pe’a tattoo – SAMOA
- 4D: French for “island” – ILE
- 5D: Like long odds – SLIM
- 6D: Washington city, or a Toyota truck – TACOMA
- 7D: Gets rid of – – SHEDS
- 8D: Amazes – AWES
- 9D: “___ to popular belief . . .” – CONTRARY
- 10D: ___ up (joined forces) – TEAMED
- 11D: Constitutional rights org. – ACLU
- 12D: Polydactyl cats have extra ones – TOES
- 13D: “Gimme ___” (Britney Spears hit) – MORE
- 19D: Youth group that changed its name in 2025 – BOYSCOUTS
- 22D: Concludes – ENDS
- 24D: Fit to be sold – MARKETABLE
- 28D: Feathery scarf – BOA
- 30D: Consumes – EATS
- 31D: “I don’t mean to ___ my own horn, but . . .” – TOOT
- 32D: Prefix meaning “all” – OMNI
- 33D: Sorority squat, e.g. – POSE
- 34D: Some parents – MOMS
- 35D: Questionable statement from someone nodding off in front of the TV – IMUP
- 36D: L.A.’s state – CALI
- 37D: Rip – TEAR
- 40D: Pointy heel – STILETTO
- 42D: Downside – CON
- 45D: Caboose’s location – REAR
- 48D: Using an emery board – FILING
- 49D: Luanda’s country – ANGOLA
- 52D: Ed, Edd and Eddy, e.g. – NAMES
- 54D: Hand shakes? – WAVES
- 55D: Venue smaller than a stadium – ARENA
- 56D: Nuisances – PESTS
- 57D: Some Easter entrees – HAMS
- 58D: Rideshare option – UBER
- 59D: “The Emancipation of ___” (Mariah Carey album) – MIMI
- 60D: “No booze provided” initials – BYOB
- 61D: Plant part – STEM
- 65D: “If ur asking me . . . – IMO
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a clever and enjoyable solve that struck a great balance between creativity and accessibility. The grid flowed nicely, with smart cluing that rewarded focus without ever feeling too tricky. The overall construction felt tight and polished, giving the puzzle a natural rhythm from start to finish. It was a fun and thoughtfully designed crossword that left a strong sense of satisfaction once completed. Overall rating: 4.5 out of 5.
