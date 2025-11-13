“Down to Earth (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 13, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 13, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Passes that lead to baskets – Starts with the letter “A”

8A: Perform in “Oh, Mary!” – Starts with the letter “A”

11A: Cash dispenser – Starts with the letter “A”

14A: Braided bread – Starts with the letter “C”

15A: Misery – Starts with the letter “W”

16A: Sound from a dove – Starts with the letter “C”

17A: Hockey team’s advantage – Starts with the letter “H”

18A: Many a people pleaser – Starts with the letter “E”

20A: Ambient musician Brian – Starts with the letter “E”

21A: “Float On” rock band – Starts with the letter “M”

23A: Line (tailor’s version) – Starts with the letter “S”

25A: AOL alternative – Starts with the letter “M”

26A: “Star Wars” heroine played by Daisy Ridley – Starts with the letter “R”

27A: Esquires’ org. – Starts with the letter “A”

29A: Screeching halt – Starts with the letter “D”

34A: Prefix meaning “very small” – Starts with the letter “M”

37A: Bygone Russian ruler – Starts with the letter “T”

38A: Lake ___ (popular vacation spot in Italy) – Starts with the letter “C”

39A: Japanese culinary experience curated by the chef – Starts with the letter “O”

41A: Heavy hitters in an industry, say – Starts with the letter “T”

43A: Donkey-horse hybrid – Starts with the letter “M”

44A: Patches some blacktop – Starts with the letter “T”

46A: Belly button type – Starts with the letter “O”

47A: Person with a short fuse – Starts with the letter “S”

49A: Colony resident – Starts with the letter “A”

50A: Feel crummy – Starts with the letter “A”

51A: Journalist ___ Curry – Starts with the letter “A”

53A: Exchange – Starts with the letter “S”

57A: Statements of false modesty – Starts with the letter “H”

62A: “___ You the One?” (reality show) – Starts with the letter “A”

63A: Capacity – Starts with the letter “A”

64A: Reasons for doing things – Starts with the letter “M”

66A: Commemorative trinket – Starts with the letter “M”

67A: Air, earth, water or fire – Starts with the letter “E”

68A: Hindi honorific – Starts with the letter “S”

69A: Lump – Starts with the letter “G”

70A: South Asian pastries – Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Throbs – Starts with the letter “A”

2D: Gave out light – Starts with the letter “S”

3D: Country where men might have a pe’a tattoo – Starts with the letter “S”

4D: French for “island” – Starts with the letter “I”

5D: Like long odds – Starts with the letter “S”

6D: Washington city, or a Toyota truck – Starts with the letter “T”

7D: Gets rid of – Starts with the letter “S”

8D: Amazes – Starts with the letter “A”

9D: “___ to popular belief . . .” – Starts with the letter “C”

10D: ___ up (joined forces) – Starts with the letter “T”

11D: Constitutional rights org. – Starts with the letter “A”

12D: Polydactyl cats have extra ones – Starts with the letter “T”

13D: “Gimme ___” (Britney Spears hit) – Starts with the letter “M”

19D: Youth group that changed its name in 2025 – Starts with the letter “B”

22D: Concludes – Starts with the letter “E”

24D: Fit to be sold – Starts with the letter “M”

28D: Feathery scarf – Starts with the letter “B”

30D: Consumes – Starts with the letter “E”

31D: “I don’t mean to ___ my own horn, but . . .” – Starts with the letter “T”

32D: Prefix meaning “all” – Starts with the letter “O”

33D: Sorority squat, e.g. – Starts with the letter “P”

34D: Some parents – Starts with the letter “M”

35D: Questionable statement from someone nodding off in front of the TV – Starts with the letter “I”

36D: L.A.’s state – Starts with the letter “C”

37D: Rip – Starts with the letter “T”

40D: Pointy heel – Starts with the letter “S”

42D: Downside – Starts with the letter “C”

45D: Caboose’s location – Starts with the letter “R”

48D: Using an emery board – Starts with the letter “F”

49D: Luanda’s country – Starts with the letter “A”

52D: Ed, Edd and Eddy, e.g. – Starts with the letter “N”

54D: Hand shakes? – Starts with the letter “W”

55D: Venue smaller than a stadium – Starts with the letter “A”

56D: Nuisances – Starts with the letter “P”

57D: Some Easter entrees – Starts with the letter “H”

58D: Rideshare option – Starts with the letter “U”

59D: “The Emancipation of ___” (Mariah Carey album) – Starts with the letter “M”

60D: “No booze provided” initials – Starts with the letter “B”

61D: Plant part – Starts with the letter “S”

65D: “If ur asking me . . .” – Starts with the letter “I”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Passes that lead to baskets – ASSISTS

8A: Perform in “Oh, Mary!” – ACT

11A: Cash dispenser – ATM

14A: Braided bread – CHALLAH

15A: Misery – WOE

16A: Sound from a dove – COO

17A: Hockey team’s advantage – HOMEICE

18A: Many a people pleaser – ENABLER

20A: Ambient musician Brian – ENO

21A: “Float On” rock band – MODESTMOUSE

23A: Line (tailor’s version) – SEAM

25A: AOL alternative – MSN

26A: “Star Wars” heroine played by Daisy Ridley – REY

27A: Esquires’ org. – ABA

29A: Screeching halt – DEADSTOP

34A: Prefix meaning “very small” – MICRO

37A: Bygone Russian ruler – TSAR

38A: Lake ___ (popular vacation spot in Italy) – COMO

39A: Japanese culinary experience curated by the chef – OMAKASE

41A: Heavy hitters in an industry, say – TYCOONS

43A: Donkey-horse hybrid – MULE

44A: Patches some blacktop – TARS

46A: Belly button type – OUTIE

47A: Person with a short fuse – SPITFIRE

49A: Colony resident – ANT

50A: Feel crummy – AIL

51A: Journalist ___ Curry – ANN

53A: Exchange – SWAP

57A: Statements of false modesty – HUMBLEBRAGS

62A: “___ You the One?” (reality show) – ARE

63A: Capacity – ABILITY

64A: Reasons for doing things – MOTIVES

66A: Commemorative trinket – MEMENTO

67A: Air, earth, water or fire – ELEMENT

68A: Hindi honorific – SRI

69A: Lump – GOB

70A: South Asian pastries – SAMOSAS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Throbs – ACHES

2D: Gave out light – SHONE

3D: Country where men might have a pe’a tattoo – SAMOA

4D: French for “island” – ILE

5D: Like long odds – SLIM

6D: Washington city, or a Toyota truck – TACOMA

7D: Gets rid of – – SHEDS

8D: Amazes – AWES

9D: “___ to popular belief . . .” – CONTRARY

10D: ___ up (joined forces) – TEAMED

11D: Constitutional rights org. – ACLU

12D: Polydactyl cats have extra ones – TOES

13D: “Gimme ___” (Britney Spears hit) – MORE

19D: Youth group that changed its name in 2025 – BOYSCOUTS

22D: Concludes – ENDS

24D: Fit to be sold – MARKETABLE

28D: Feathery scarf – BOA

30D: Consumes – EATS

31D: “I don’t mean to ___ my own horn, but . . .” – TOOT

32D: Prefix meaning “all” – OMNI

33D: Sorority squat, e.g. – POSE

34D: Some parents – MOMS

35D: Questionable statement from someone nodding off in front of the TV – IMUP

36D: L.A.’s state – CALI

37D: Rip – TEAR

40D: Pointy heel – STILETTO

42D: Downside – CON

45D: Caboose’s location – REAR

48D: Using an emery board – FILING

49D: Luanda’s country – ANGOLA

52D: Ed, Edd and Eddy, e.g. – NAMES

54D: Hand shakes? – WAVES

55D: Venue smaller than a stadium – ARENA

56D: Nuisances – PESTS

57D: Some Easter entrees – HAMS

58D: Rideshare option – UBER

59D: “The Emancipation of ___” (Mariah Carey album) – MIMI

60D: “No booze provided” initials – BYOB

61D: Plant part – STEM

65D: “If ur asking me . . . – IMO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a clever and enjoyable solve that struck a great balance between creativity and accessibility. The grid flowed nicely, with smart cluing that rewarded focus without ever feeling too tricky. The overall construction felt tight and polished, giving the puzzle a natural rhythm from start to finish. It was a fun and thoughtfully designed crossword that left a strong sense of satisfaction once completed. Overall rating: 4.5 out of 5.

