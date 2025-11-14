“Boo! (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 14, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Cardiff’s country – Starts with the letter “W”
- 6A: Includes on an email – Starts with the letter “C”
- 9A: Class focusing on the economy as a whole, for short – Starts with the letter “M”
- 14A: “What a bummer!” – Starts with the letter “I”
- 17A: “I can’t believe word already got around!” – Starts with the letter “N”
- 18A: Reaches out to on Insta – Starts with the letter “D”
- 19A: Secondary betting pile, in poker – Starts with the letter “S”
- 20A: Metroid console – Starts with the letter “N”
- 21A: Main airport for an airline – Starts with the letter “H”
- 22A: Greeting in Manaus – Starts with the letter “O”
- 24A: Baking container that’s filled with batter – Starts with the letter “C”
- 28A: Desert’s notable quality – Starts with the letter “D”
- 32A: Colorful part of the eye – Starts with the letter “I”
- 33A: Ends up in last place – Starts with the letter “L”
- 35A: Cell that can be fertilized – Starts with the letter “O”
- 36A: _ Clara, California – Starts with the letter “S”
- 38A: That woman – Starts with the letter “S”
- 39A: Narrow parts of wineglasses – Starts with the letter “S”
- 40A: Dec. 13, for Taylor Swift – Starts with the letter “B”
- 41A: Pointer – Starts with the letter “T”
- 42A: “That’s bad!” – Starts with the letter “O”
- 43A: “We _ the Champions” (Queen song) – Starts with the letter “A”
- 44A: Rainbow’s top color – Starts with the letter “R”
- 45A: Spider’s creation – Starts with the letter “W”
- 46A: Sneaky “Over here!” – Starts with the letter “P”
- 48A: Toenail treatments – Starts with the letter “P”
- 50A: Country singer McEntire – Starts with the letter “R”
- 53A: Single-celled organisms – Starts with the letter “A”
- 55A: Hot oil mishap – Starts with the letter “S”
- 57A: Forgives – Starts with the letter “P”
- 58A: Natural environment for an organism – Starts with the letter “H”
- 59A: Sculptor or painter – Starts with the letter “A”
- 60A: Omani’s neighbor – Starts with the letter “Y”
- 61A: Class covering the normal distribution, for short – Starts with the letter “S”
- 62A: Succinct – Starts with the letter “T”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Air force? — Starts with the letter “W”
- 2D: Throat-clearing sound — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3D: Rules passed by Congress — Starts with the letter “L”
- 4D: UFO pilots — Starts with the letter “E”
- 5D: Prepares a board game for play — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: Zakouma National Park’s country — Starts with the letter “C”
- 7D: Spelunker’s site — Starts with the letter “C”
- 8D: “One small ___ for a man . . .” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9D: In general — Starts with the letter “M”
- 10D: Dog’s sound — Starts with the letter “A”
- 11D: Printer cartridge color — Starts with the letter “C”
- 12D: Valentine’s Day flower — Starts with the letter “R”
- 13D: Ins and ___ — Starts with the letter “O”
- 15D: ___ sovereignty — Starts with the letter “T”
- 16D: High-rise subdivisions — Starts with the letter “F”
- 21D: Words said when shifting blame to a brother — Starts with the letter “H”
- 23D: “I’m busy right now” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 24D: Prefix for “normative” or “gender” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 25D: United ___ Emirates — Starts with the letter “A”
- 26D: “Ish” — Starts with the letter “K”
- 27D: “It really isn’t a big deal” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 28D: Pizza style associated with Chicago — Starts with the letter “D”
- 29D: “Actually, I prefer that!” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 30D: Kind of orange or martial art — Starts with the letter “S”
- 31D: Texting format, for short — Starts with the letter “S”
- 34D: ___ away (drew back) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 37D: “Yes, Captain” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 39D: “You reap what you ___” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46D: Dads — Starts with the letter “P”
- 47D: Clever — Starts with the letter “S”
- 48D: Breathe heavily — Starts with the letter “P”
- 49D: Fix, like a pet — Starts with the letter “S”
- 51D: Legumes in some chili recipes — Starts with the letter “B”
- 52D: Nickname hidden in “parties” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 54D: Like a ___ (stylishly and confidently, colloquially) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 56D: Illicitly assist — Starts with the letter “A”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Cardiff’s country – WALES
- 6A: Includes on an email – CCS
- 9A: Class focusing on the economy as a whole, forshort – MACRO
- 14A: “What a bummer!” IHATETHATFORYOU
- 17A: “I can’t believe word already got around!” – NEWSTRAVELSFAST
- 18A: Reaches out to on Insta – DMS
- 19A: Secondary betting pile, in poker – SIDEPOT
- 20A: Metroid console – NES
- 21A: Main airport for an airline – HUB
- 22A: Greeting in Manaus – OLA
- 24A: Baking container that’s filled with batter – CAKEPAN
- 28A: Desert’s notable quality – DRYNESS
- 32A: Colorful part of the eye – IRIS
- 33A: Ends up in last place – LOSES
- 35A: Cell that can be fertilized – OVUM
- 36A: _ Clara, California – SANTA
- 38A: That woman – SHE
- 39A: Narrow parts of wineglasses – STEMS
- 40A: Dec. 13, for Taylor Swift – BDAY
- 41A: Pointer – TIP
- 42A: “That’s bad!” – OHNO
- 43A: “We _ the Champions” (Queen song) – ARE
- 44A: Rainbow’s top color – RED
- 45A: Spider’s creation – WEB
- 46A: Sneaky “Over here!” – PSST
- 48A: Toenail treatments – PEDIS
- 50A: Country singer McEntire – REBA
- 53A: Single-celled organisms – AMOEBAS
- 55A: Hot oil mishap – SPATTER
- 57A: Forgives – PARDONS
- 58A: Natural environment for an organism – HABITAT
- 59A: Sculptor or painter – ARTIST
- 60A: Omani’s neighbor – YEMENI
- 61A: Class covering the normal distribution, for short – STATS
- 62A: Succinct – TERSE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Air force? – WIND
- 2D: Throat-clearing sound – AHEM
- 3D: Rules passed by Congress – LAWS
- 4D: UFO pilots – ETS
- 5D: Prepares a board game for play – SETSUP
- 6D: Zakouma National Park’s country – CHAD
- 7D: Spelunker’s site – CAVE
- 8D: “One small ___ for a man . . .” – STEP
- 9D: In general – MOSTLY
- 10D: Dog’s sound – ARF
- 11D: Printer cartridge color – CYAN
- 12D: Valentine’s Day flower – ROSE
- 13D: Ins and ___ – OUTS
- 15D: ___ sovereignty – TRIBAL
- 16D: High-rise subdivisions – FLOORS
- 21D: Words said when shifting blame to a brother – HESTARTEDIT
- 23D: “I’m busy right now” – ANOTHERTIME
- 24D: Prefix for “normative” or “gender” – CIS
- 25D: United ___ Emirates – ARAB
- 26D: “Ish” – KINDASORTA
- 27D: “It really isn’t a big deal” – NOSTRESS
- 28D: Pizza style associated with Chicago – DEEPDISH
- 29D: “Actually, I prefer that!” – EVENBETTER
- 30D: Kind of orange or martial art – SUMO
- 31D: Texting format, for short – SMS
- 34D: ___ away (drew back) – SHIED
- 37D: “Yes, Captain” – AYE
- 39D: “You reap what you ___” – SOW
- 46D: Dads – PAPAS
- 47D: Clever – SMART
- 48D: Breathe heavily – PANT
- 49D: Fix, like a pet – SPAY
- 51D: Legumes in some chili recipes – BEANS
- 52D: Nickname hidden in “parties” – ARTIE
- 54D: Like a ___ (stylishly and confidently, colloquially) – BOSS
- 56D: Illicitly assist – ABET
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an energetic and well-crafted solve that leaned toward the medium difficulty range. The clues were smart and contemporary, making for a smooth but engaging experience throughout. The puzzle’s pacing felt natural, with a few satisfying “aha” moments that kept it interesting without ever feeling forced. Overall, it was a well-balanced crossword that offered both freshness and fun. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.