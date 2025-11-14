“Boo! (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 14, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Cardiff’s country – Starts with the letter “W”

6A: Includes on an email – Starts with the letter “C”

9A: Class focusing on the economy as a whole, for short – Starts with the letter “M”

14A: “What a bummer!” – Starts with the letter “I”

17A: “I can’t believe word already got around!” – Starts with the letter “N”

18A: Reaches out to on Insta – Starts with the letter “D”

19A: Secondary betting pile, in poker – Starts with the letter “S”

20A: Metroid console – Starts with the letter “N”

21A: Main airport for an airline – Starts with the letter “H”

22A: Greeting in Manaus – Starts with the letter “O”

24A: Baking container that’s filled with batter – Starts with the letter “C”

28A: Desert’s notable quality – Starts with the letter “D”

32A: Colorful part of the eye – Starts with the letter “I”

33A: Ends up in last place – Starts with the letter “L”

35A: Cell that can be fertilized – Starts with the letter “O”

36A: _ Clara, California – Starts with the letter “S”

38A: That woman – Starts with the letter “S”

39A: Narrow parts of wineglasses – Starts with the letter “S”

40A: Dec. 13, for Taylor Swift – Starts with the letter “B”

41A: Pointer – Starts with the letter “T”

42A: “That’s bad!” – Starts with the letter “O”

43A: “We _ the Champions” (Queen song) – Starts with the letter “A”

44A: Rainbow’s top color – Starts with the letter “R”

45A: Spider’s creation – Starts with the letter “W”

46A: Sneaky “Over here!” – Starts with the letter “P”

48A: Toenail treatments – Starts with the letter “P”

50A: Country singer McEntire – Starts with the letter “R”

53A: Single-celled organisms – Starts with the letter “A”

55A: Hot oil mishap – Starts with the letter “S”

57A: Forgives – Starts with the letter “P”

58A: Natural environment for an organism – Starts with the letter “H”

59A: Sculptor or painter – Starts with the letter “A”

60A: Omani’s neighbor – Starts with the letter “Y”

61A: Class covering the normal distribution, for short – Starts with the letter “S”

62A: Succinct – Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Air force? — Starts with the letter “W”

2D: Throat-clearing sound — Starts with the letter “A”

3D: Rules passed by Congress — Starts with the letter “L”

4D: UFO pilots — Starts with the letter “E”

5D: Prepares a board game for play — Starts with the letter “S”

6D: Zakouma National Park’s country — Starts with the letter “C”

7D: Spelunker’s site — Starts with the letter “C”

8D: “One small ___ for a man . . .” — Starts with the letter “S”

9D: In general — Starts with the letter “M”

10D: Dog’s sound — Starts with the letter “A”

11D: Printer cartridge color — Starts with the letter “C”

12D: Valentine’s Day flower — Starts with the letter “R”

13D: Ins and ___ — Starts with the letter “O”

15D: ___ sovereignty — Starts with the letter “T”

16D: High-rise subdivisions — Starts with the letter “F”

21D: Words said when shifting blame to a brother — Starts with the letter “H”

23D: “I’m busy right now” — Starts with the letter “A”

24D: Prefix for “normative” or “gender” — Starts with the letter “C”

25D: United ___ Emirates — Starts with the letter “A”

26D: “Ish” — Starts with the letter “K”

27D: “It really isn’t a big deal” — Starts with the letter “N”

28D: Pizza style associated with Chicago — Starts with the letter “D”

29D: “Actually, I prefer that!” — Starts with the letter “E”

30D: Kind of orange or martial art — Starts with the letter “S”

31D: Texting format, for short — Starts with the letter “S”

34D: ___ away (drew back) — Starts with the letter “S”

37D: “Yes, Captain” — Starts with the letter “A”

39D: “You reap what you ___” — Starts with the letter “S”

46D: Dads — Starts with the letter “P”

47D: Clever — Starts with the letter “S”

48D: Breathe heavily — Starts with the letter “P”

49D: Fix, like a pet — Starts with the letter “S”

51D: Legumes in some chili recipes — Starts with the letter “B”

52D: Nickname hidden in “parties” — Starts with the letter “A”

54D: Like a ___ (stylishly and confidently, colloquially) — Starts with the letter “B”

56D: Illicitly assist — Starts with the letter “A”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Cardiff’s country – WALES

6A: Includes on an email – CCS

9A: Class focusing on the economy as a whole, forshort – MACRO

14A: “What a bummer!” IHATETHATFORYOU

17A: “I can’t believe word already got around!” – NEWSTRAVELSFAST

18A: Reaches out to on Insta – DMS

19A: Secondary betting pile, in poker – SIDEPOT

20A: Metroid console – NES

21A: Main airport for an airline – HUB

22A: Greeting in Manaus – OLA

24A: Baking container that’s filled with batter – CAKEPAN

28A: Desert’s notable quality – DRYNESS

32A: Colorful part of the eye – IRIS

33A: Ends up in last place – LOSES

35A: Cell that can be fertilized – OVUM

36A: _ Clara, California – SANTA

38A: That woman – SHE

39A: Narrow parts of wineglasses – STEMS

40A: Dec. 13, for Taylor Swift – BDAY

41A: Pointer – TIP

42A: “That’s bad!” – OHNO

43A: “We _ the Champions” (Queen song) – ARE

44A: Rainbow’s top color – RED

45A: Spider’s creation – WEB

46A: Sneaky “Over here!” – PSST

48A: Toenail treatments – PEDIS

50A: Country singer McEntire – REBA

53A: Single-celled organisms – AMOEBAS

55A: Hot oil mishap – SPATTER

57A: Forgives – PARDONS

58A: Natural environment for an organism – HABITAT

59A: Sculptor or painter – ARTIST

60A: Omani’s neighbor – YEMENI

61A: Class covering the normal distribution, for short – STATS

62A: Succinct – TERSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Air force? – WIND

2D: Throat-clearing sound – AHEM

3D: Rules passed by Congress – LAWS

4D: UFO pilots – ETS

5D: Prepares a board game for play – SETSUP

6D: Zakouma National Park’s country – CHAD

7D: Spelunker’s site – CAVE

8D: “One small ___ for a man . . .” – STEP

9D: In general – MOSTLY

10D: Dog’s sound – ARF

11D: Printer cartridge color – CYAN

12D: Valentine’s Day flower – ROSE

13D: Ins and ___ – OUTS

15D: ___ sovereignty – TRIBAL

16D: High-rise subdivisions – FLOORS

21D: Words said when shifting blame to a brother – HESTARTEDIT

23D: “I’m busy right now” – ANOTHERTIME

24D: Prefix for “normative” or “gender” – CIS

25D: United ___ Emirates – ARAB

26D: “Ish” – KINDASORTA

27D: “It really isn’t a big deal” – NOSTRESS

28D: Pizza style associated with Chicago – DEEPDISH

29D: “Actually, I prefer that!” – EVENBETTER

30D: Kind of orange or martial art – SUMO

31D: Texting format, for short – SMS

34D: ___ away (drew back) – SHIED

37D: “Yes, Captain” – AYE

39D: “You reap what you ___” – SOW

46D: Dads – PAPAS

47D: Clever – SMART

48D: Breathe heavily – PANT

49D: Fix, like a pet – SPAY

51D: Legumes in some chili recipes – BEANS

52D: Nickname hidden in “parties” – ARTIE

54D: Like a ___ (stylishly and confidently, colloquially) – BOSS

56D: Illicitly assist – ABET



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an energetic and well-crafted solve that leaned toward the medium difficulty range. The clues were smart and contemporary, making for a smooth but engaging experience throughout. The puzzle’s pacing felt natural, with a few satisfying “aha” moments that kept it interesting without ever feeling forced. Overall, it was a well-balanced crossword that offered both freshness and fun. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

