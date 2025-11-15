“Last Place Finish” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 15, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Curved line on a music score — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5A: Soft hat with a visor — Starts with the letter “C”
- 8A: Ice cream drinks — Starts with the letter “M”
- 13A: Really, really like — Starts with the letter “L”
- 14A: “What a disaster!” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 15A: Sung drama for a soprano — Starts with the letter “O”
- 16A: Water, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: Tuning parts for cellos — Starts with the letter “P”
- 18A: “Message received” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 19A: Warm, hearty bowlful made with lake-grown grains — Starts with the letter “W”
- 22A: Deli counter device — Starts with the letter “S”
- 23A: Main food for blue whales — Starts with the letter “K”
- 24A: “Oh, what’s the ___?” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 27A: Salat al-Eid leader — Starts with the letter “I”
- 29A: Safest option — Starts with the letter “B”
- 31A: Serpent seen on a pharaoh’s crown — Starts with the letter “A”
- 33A: Salt, in a chem lab — Starts with the letter “N”
- 35A: Doggy docs — Starts with the letter “V”
- 36A: Reduced an imbalance — Starts with the letter “C”
- 40A: Burglarize — Starts with the letter “R”
- 41A: At no charge — Starts with the letter “F”
- 42A: Brand with emoji waffles — Starts with the letter “E”
- 44A: Bodysuit for a baby — Starts with the letter “O”
- 46A: Beats ___ minute — Starts with the letter “P”
- 47A: Physique, informally — Starts with the letter “B”
- 50A: Imminent danger — Starts with the letter “P”
- 51A: Vehicle for a valet — Starts with the letter “C”
- 53A: Square-bottled nail polish brand — Starts with the letter “E”
- 55A: “Can I assist you?” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 58A: Typical promgoer — Starts with the letter “T”
- 61A: Hang loosely — Starts with the letter “D”
- 62A: Lake fed by the Detroit River — Starts with the letter “E”
- 63A: High point — Starts with the letter “A”
- 64A: Sing in the Alps — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 65A: Like all federal election years — Starts with the letter “E”
- 66A: Serve, like wine — Starts with the letter “P”
- 67A: “Good thinking!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 68A: Niche enthusiast — Starts with the letter “N”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Cabbage-based sides — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2D: Mr. Spock’s strong suit — Starts with the letter “L”
- 3D: Body part that helps keep food out of your nose — Starts with the letter “U”
- 4D: See what someone is saying? — Starts with the letter “R”
- 5D: End of a chess game — Starts with the letter “C”
- 6D: It’s often a secondary emotion — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7D: The “P” in ASAP — Starts with the letter “P”
- 8D: Bumps on ski runs — Starts with the letter “M”
- 9D: Each — Starts with the letter “A”
- 10D: Tennis do-over — Starts with the letter “L”
- 11D: Ironman race, briefly — Starts with the letter “T”
- 12D: Took a load off — Starts with the letter “S”
- 14D: Pink in Bio nail polish brand — Starts with the letter “O”
- 20D: “Losing My Religion” band — Starts with the letter “R”
- 21D: Futbol cheer — Starts with the letter “O”
- 24D: Purple yam — Starts with the letter “U”
- 25D: Collector’s goal — Starts with the letter “S”
- 26D: UFO occupants — Starts with the letter “E”
- 28D: “The Princess Bride” actor ___ the Giant — Starts with the letter “A”
- 30D: “Modern Family” rating — Starts with the letter “T”
- 31D: Solo — Starts with the letter “A”
- 32D: Serious-minded — Starts with the letter “S”
- 34D: “Weekend Update” comic Michael — Starts with the letter “C”
- 36D: Trim, like a photo — Starts with the letter “C”
- 37D: Press “send” on a tax return — Starts with the letter “E”
- 38D: “Gosh!” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 39D: Reach a consensus — Starts with the letter “A”
- 43D: Watch attentively — Starts with the letter “O”
- 45D: 2025 Wimbledon winner Jannik — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46D: Like many capitalized nouns — Starts with the letter “P”
- 48D: More ingratiating — Starts with the letter “O”
- 49D: Rely, or when parsed differently, a feature of 19-, 36- or 55-Across — Starts with the letter “D”
- 51D: Obsolescent PC storage format — Starts with the letter “C”
- 52D: Carne ___ — Starts with the letter “A”
- 54D: Luster — Starts with the letter “S”
- 56D: Ben & Jerry’s rival — Starts with the letter “E”
- 57D: Change from solid to liquid — Starts with the letter “M”
- 58D: Gregory Hines’ dance genre — Starts with the letter “T”
- 59D: Green prefix — Starts with the letter “E”
- 60D: Bird in Liberty Mutual ads — Starts with the letter “E”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Curved line on a music score – SLUR
- 5A: Soft hat with a visor – CAP
- 8A: Ice cream drinks – MALTS
- 13A: Really, really like – LOVE
- 14A: “What a disaster!” – OHNO
- 15A: Sung drama for a soprano – OPERA
- 16A: Water, in Spanish – AGUA
- 17A: Tuning parts for cellos – PEGS
- 18A: “Message received” – GOTIT
- 19A: Warm, hearty bowlful made with lake-grown grains – WILDRICESOUP
- 22A: Deli counter device – SCALE
- 23A: Main food for blue whales – KRILL
- 24A: “Oh, what’s the ___?” – USE
- 27A: Salat al-Eid leader – IMAM
- 29A: Safest option – BESTBET
- 31A: Serpent seen on a pharaoh’s crown – ASP
- 33A: Salt, in a chem lab – NACL
- 35A: Doggy docs – VETS
- 36A: Reduced an imbalance – CLOSEDTHEGAP
- 40A: Burglarize – ROB
- 41A: At no charge – FREE
- 42A: Brand with emoji waffles – EGGO
- 44A: Bodysuit for a baby – ONESIE
- 46A: Beats ___ minute – PER
- 47A: Physique, informally – BOD
- 50A: Imminent danger – PERIL
- 51A: Vehicle for a valet – CAR
- 53A: Square-bottled nail polish brand – ESSIE
- 55A: “Can I assist you?” – NEEDSOMEHELP
- 58A: Typical promgoer – TEEN
- 61A: Hang loosely – DRAPE
- 62A: Lake fed by the Detroit River – ERIE
- 63A: High point – ACME
- 64A: Sing in the Alps – YODEL
- 65A: Like all federal election years – EVEN
- 66A: Serve, like wine – POUR
- 67A: “Good thinking!” – SMART
- 68A: Niche enthusiast – NERD
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Cabbage-based sides – SLAWS
- 2D: Mr. Spock’s strong suit – LOGIC
- 3D: Body part that helps keep food out of your nose – UVULA
- 4D: See what someone is saying? – READLIPS
- 5D: End of a chess game – CHECKMATE
- 6D: It’s often a secondary emotion – ANGER
- 7D: The “P” in ASAP – POSSIBLE
- 8D: Bumps on ski runs – MOGULS
- 9D: Each – APOP
- 10D: Tennis do-over – LET
- 11D: Ironman race, briefly – TRI
- 12D: Took a load off – SAT
- 14D: Pink in Bio nail polish brand – OPI
- 20D: “Losing My Religion” band – REM
- 21D: Futbol cheer – OLE
- 24D: Purple yam – UBE
- 25D: Collector’s goal – SET
- 26D: UFO occupants – ETS
- 28D: “The Princess Bride” actor ___ the Giant – ANDRE
- 30D: “Modern Family” rating – TVPG
- 31D: Solo – ALONE
- 32D: Serious-minded – SOBER
- 34D: “Weekend Update” comic Michael – CHE
- 36D: Trim, like a photo – CROP
- 37D: Press “send” on a tax return – EFILE
- 38D: “Gosh!” – GEE
- 39D: Reach a consensus – AGREE
- 43D: Watch attentively – OBSERVE
- 45D: 2025 Wimbledon winner Jannik – SINNER
- 46D: Like many capitalized nouns – PROPER
- 48D: More ingratiating – OILIER
- 49D: Rely, or when parsed differently, a feature of 19-, 36- or 55-Across – DEPEND
- 51D: Obsolescent PC storage format – CDROM
- 52D: Carne ___ – ASADA
- 54D: Luster – SHEEN
- 56D: Ben & Jerry’s rival – EDYS
- 57D: Change from solid to liquid – MELT
- 58D: Gregory Hines’ dance genre – TAP
- 59D: Green prefix – ECO
- 60D: Bird in Liberty Mutual ads – EMU
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a lively and well-constructed solve that leaned slightly toward the easier side. The grid flowed smoothly, with straightforward cluing that made for a steady and enjoyable pace. It had a clean, modern feel with just enough variety to stay interesting without slowing down. The balance of accessibility and fun made it an ideal weekend warm-up for solvers of all levels. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.