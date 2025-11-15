“Last Place Finish” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 15, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Curved line on a music score — Starts with the letter “S”

5A: Soft hat with a visor — Starts with the letter “C”

8A: Ice cream drinks — Starts with the letter “M”

13A: Really, really like — Starts with the letter “L”

14A: “What a disaster!” — Starts with the letter “O”

15A: Sung drama for a soprano — Starts with the letter “O”

16A: Water, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: Tuning parts for cellos — Starts with the letter “P”

18A: “Message received” — Starts with the letter “G”

19A: Warm, hearty bowlful made with lake-grown grains — Starts with the letter “W”

22A: Deli counter device — Starts with the letter “S”

23A: Main food for blue whales — Starts with the letter “K”

24A: “Oh, what’s the ___?” — Starts with the letter “U”

27A: Salat al-Eid leader — Starts with the letter “I”

29A: Safest option — Starts with the letter “B”

31A: Serpent seen on a pharaoh’s crown — Starts with the letter “A”

33A: Salt, in a chem lab — Starts with the letter “N”

35A: Doggy docs — Starts with the letter “V”

36A: Reduced an imbalance — Starts with the letter “C”

40A: Burglarize — Starts with the letter “R”

41A: At no charge — Starts with the letter “F”

42A: Brand with emoji waffles — Starts with the letter “E”

44A: Bodysuit for a baby — Starts with the letter “O”

46A: Beats ___ minute — Starts with the letter “P”

47A: Physique, informally — Starts with the letter “B”

50A: Imminent danger — Starts with the letter “P”

51A: Vehicle for a valet — Starts with the letter “C”

53A: Square-bottled nail polish brand — Starts with the letter “E”

55A: “Can I assist you?” — Starts with the letter “N”

58A: Typical promgoer — Starts with the letter “T”

61A: Hang loosely — Starts with the letter “D”

62A: Lake fed by the Detroit River — Starts with the letter “E”

63A: High point — Starts with the letter “A”

64A: Sing in the Alps — Starts with the letter “Y”

65A: Like all federal election years — Starts with the letter “E”

66A: Serve, like wine — Starts with the letter “P”

67A: “Good thinking!” — Starts with the letter “S”

68A: Niche enthusiast — Starts with the letter “N”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Cabbage-based sides — Starts with the letter “S”

2D: Mr. Spock’s strong suit — Starts with the letter “L”

3D: Body part that helps keep food out of your nose — Starts with the letter “U”

4D: See what someone is saying? — Starts with the letter “R”

5D: End of a chess game — Starts with the letter “C”

6D: It’s often a secondary emotion — Starts with the letter “A”

7D: The “P” in ASAP — Starts with the letter “P”

8D: Bumps on ski runs — Starts with the letter “M”

9D: Each — Starts with the letter “A”

10D: Tennis do-over — Starts with the letter “L”

11D: Ironman race, briefly — Starts with the letter “T”

12D: Took a load off — Starts with the letter “S”

14D: Pink in Bio nail polish brand — Starts with the letter “O”

20D: “Losing My Religion” band — Starts with the letter “R”

21D: Futbol cheer — Starts with the letter “O”

24D: Purple yam — Starts with the letter “U”

25D: Collector’s goal — Starts with the letter “S”

26D: UFO occupants — Starts with the letter “E”

28D: “The Princess Bride” actor ___ the Giant — Starts with the letter “A”

30D: “Modern Family” rating — Starts with the letter “T”

31D: Solo — Starts with the letter “A”

32D: Serious-minded — Starts with the letter “S”

34D: “Weekend Update” comic Michael — Starts with the letter “C”

36D: Trim, like a photo — Starts with the letter “C”

37D: Press “send” on a tax return — Starts with the letter “E”

38D: “Gosh!” — Starts with the letter “G”

39D: Reach a consensus — Starts with the letter “A”

43D: Watch attentively — Starts with the letter “O”

45D: 2025 Wimbledon winner Jannik — Starts with the letter “S”

46D: Like many capitalized nouns — Starts with the letter “P”

48D: More ingratiating — Starts with the letter “O”

49D: Rely, or when parsed differently, a feature of 19-, 36- or 55-Across — Starts with the letter “D”

51D: Obsolescent PC storage format — Starts with the letter “C”

52D: Carne ___ — Starts with the letter “A”

54D: Luster — Starts with the letter “S”

56D: Ben & Jerry’s rival — Starts with the letter “E”

57D: Change from solid to liquid — Starts with the letter “M”

58D: Gregory Hines’ dance genre — Starts with the letter “T”

59D: Green prefix — Starts with the letter “E”

60D: Bird in Liberty Mutual ads — Starts with the letter “E”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Curved line on a music score – SLUR

5A: Soft hat with a visor – CAP

8A: Ice cream drinks – MALTS

13A: Really, really like – LOVE

14A: “What a disaster!” – OHNO

15A: Sung drama for a soprano – OPERA

16A: Water, in Spanish – AGUA

17A: Tuning parts for cellos – PEGS

18A: “Message received” – GOTIT

19A: Warm, hearty bowlful made with lake-grown grains – WILDRICESOUP

22A: Deli counter device – SCALE

23A: Main food for blue whales – KRILL

24A: “Oh, what’s the ___?” – USE

27A: Salat al-Eid leader – IMAM

29A: Safest option – BESTBET

31A: Serpent seen on a pharaoh’s crown – ASP

33A: Salt, in a chem lab – NACL

35A: Doggy docs – VETS

36A: Reduced an imbalance – CLOSEDTHEGAP

40A: Burglarize – ROB

41A: At no charge – FREE

42A: Brand with emoji waffles – EGGO

44A: Bodysuit for a baby – ONESIE

46A: Beats ___ minute – PER

47A: Physique, informally – BOD

50A: Imminent danger – PERIL

51A: Vehicle for a valet – CAR

53A: Square-bottled nail polish brand – ESSIE

55A: “Can I assist you?” – NEEDSOMEHELP

58A: Typical promgoer – TEEN

61A: Hang loosely – DRAPE

62A: Lake fed by the Detroit River – ERIE

63A: High point – ACME

64A: Sing in the Alps – YODEL

65A: Like all federal election years – EVEN

66A: Serve, like wine – POUR

67A: “Good thinking!” – SMART

68A: Niche enthusiast – NERD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Cabbage-based sides – SLAWS

2D: Mr. Spock’s strong suit – LOGIC

3D: Body part that helps keep food out of your nose – UVULA

4D: See what someone is saying? – READLIPS

5D: End of a chess game – CHECKMATE

6D: It’s often a secondary emotion – ANGER

7D: The “P” in ASAP – POSSIBLE

8D: Bumps on ski runs – MOGULS

9D: Each – APOP

10D: Tennis do-over – LET

11D: Ironman race, briefly – TRI

12D: Took a load off – SAT

14D: Pink in Bio nail polish brand – OPI

20D: “Losing My Religion” band – REM

21D: Futbol cheer – OLE

24D: Purple yam – UBE

25D: Collector’s goal – SET

26D: UFO occupants – ETS

28D: “The Princess Bride” actor ___ the Giant – ANDRE

30D: “Modern Family” rating – TVPG

31D: Solo – ALONE

32D: Serious-minded – SOBER

34D: “Weekend Update” comic Michael – CHE

36D: Trim, like a photo – CROP

37D: Press “send” on a tax return – EFILE

38D: “Gosh!” – GEE

39D: Reach a consensus – AGREE

43D: Watch attentively – OBSERVE

45D: 2025 Wimbledon winner Jannik – SINNER

46D: Like many capitalized nouns – PROPER

48D: More ingratiating – OILIER

49D: Rely, or when parsed differently, a feature of 19-, 36- or 55-Across – DEPEND

51D: Obsolescent PC storage format – CDROM

52D: Carne ___ – ASADA

54D: Luster – SHEEN

56D: Ben & Jerry’s rival – EDYS

57D: Change from solid to liquid – MELT

58D: Gregory Hines’ dance genre – TAP

59D: Green prefix – ECO

60D: Bird in Liberty Mutual ads – EMU



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a lively and well-constructed solve that leaned slightly toward the easier side. The grid flowed smoothly, with straightforward cluing that made for a steady and enjoyable pace. It had a clean, modern feel with just enough variety to stay interesting without slowing down. The balance of accessibility and fun made it an ideal weekend warm-up for solvers of all levels. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.