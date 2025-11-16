“Chess Moves” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 16, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: WNBA star Charles — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5A: PDX winter hours — Starts with the letter “P”
- 8A: Feeds the pot — Starts with the letter “A”
- 13A: Sad Keanu and Sad Kermit, for two — Starts with the letter “M”
- 14A: Satyajit Ray protagonist — Starts with the letter “A”
- 15A: See 44-Across — Starts with the letter “P”
- 16A: Feels yesterday’s erg workout, say — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: Hi-___ image — Starts with the letter “R”
- 18A: Column of smoke — Starts with the letter “P”
- 19A: Oxford postgraduate student, often — Starts with the letter “R”
- 22A: “___ Possible” (Disney Channel series) — Starts with the letter “K”
- 23A: Envy or greed, for example — Starts with the letter “S”
- 24A: Mike’s partner in candy — Starts with the letter “I”
- 25A: “___ not!” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 28A: Goes on dates with — Starts with the letter “S”
- 30A: Most ready to pick — Starts with the letter “R”
- 32A: D-backs, on a scoreboard — Starts with the letter “A”
- 33A: Cornmeal cake — Starts with the letter “A”
- 35A: Bat mitzvahs, for example — Starts with the letter “R”
- 37A: Melty Reuben ingredient — Starts with the letter “S”
- 40A: Slightly off — Starts with the letter “A”
- 42A: Rain gutter locales — Starts with the letter “E”
- 43A: “Breaking ___” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 44A: With 15-Across, swimming spots for tots — Starts with the letter “K”
- 47A: “Planet of the ___” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 51A: Storm’s center — Starts with the letter “E”
- 52A: Day before Wed. — Starts with the letter “T”
- 53A: Genetic molecule — Starts with the letter “R”
- 55A: Small battery size — Starts with the letter “A”
- 56A: “Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum!” sea shanty — Starts with the letter “D”
- 60A: Frog’s sound — Starts with the letter “C”
- 62A: Appreciative shout during a flamenco performance — Starts with the letter “O”
- 63A: Island nation near Tunisia — Starts with the letter “M”
- 64A: Made a decision — Starts with the letter “C”
- 65A: “Psych!” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 66A: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Pompeo — Starts with the letter “E”
- 67A: More painful — Starts with the letter “S”
- 68A: Ave. crossers — Starts with the letter “S”
- 69A: Fly like a pterodactyl — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Bug expert? — Starts with the letter “T“
- 2D: “Back from work!” — Starts with the letter “I“
- 3D: Have to have — Starts with the letter “N“
- 4D: Obnoxious people — Starts with the letter “A“
- 5D: Root vegetables similar to carrots — Starts with the letter “P“
- 6D: Design detail, for short — Starts with the letter “S“
- 7D: Keister — Starts with the letter “T“
- 8D: Gala host, perhaps? — Starts with the letter “A“
- 9D: The Big Easy — Starts with the letter “N“
- 10D: Bit of info on a band tee, maybe — Starts with the letter “T“
- 11D: Stately tree — Starts with the letter “E“
- 12D: U-turn from NNW — Starts with the letter “S“
- 13D: Commemorates — Starts with the letter “M“
- 20D: Thoroughbreds’ fathers — Starts with the letter “S“
- 21D: Gives the green light to — Starts with the letter “O“
- 26D: Extreme anger — Starts with the letter “I“
- 27D: Prefix for “connect” — Starts with the letter “D“
- 29D: Woodworking tools — Starts with the letter “S“
- 31D: Walked back and forth — Starts with the letter “P“
- 34D: Person who lives dangerously — Starts with the letter “R“
- 36D: “Barbie” star Rae — Starts with the letter “I“
- 37D: Discreet entrance — Starts with the letter “S“
- 38D: Headgear worn in kitchens — Starts with the letter “H“
- 39D: 10, 12, 14, 16, etc. — Starts with the letter “E“
- 40D: “Honest” president — Starts with the letter “A“
- 41D: “Star Wars” Day month — Starts with the letter “M“
- 45D: Birth control option (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “I“
- 46D: They’re hunted by Huntr/x, in a 2025 Netflix film — Starts with the letter “D“
- 48D: Rice dish with saffron — Starts with the letter “P“
- 49D: Holiday that might include the egg-tapping game tsougrisma — Starts with the letter “E“
- 50D: Underworld overlord — Starts with the letter “S“
- 54D: Peaks — Starts with the letter “A“
- 57D: Make less difficult — Starts with the letter “E“
- 58D: “You’ve got _ of nerve!” — Starts with the letter “A“
- 59D: Ring of light — Starts with the letter “H“
- 60D: Loops in on an email — Starts with the letter “C“
- 61D: Letter after p — Starts with the letter “R“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: WNBA star Charles – TINA
- 5A: PDX winter hours – PST
- 8A: Feeds the pot – ANTES
- 13A: Sad Keanu and Sad Kermit, for two – MEMES
- 14A: Satyajit Ray protagonist – APU
- 15A: See 44-Across – POOLS
- 16A: Feels yesterday’s erg workout, say – ACHES
- 17A: Hi-___ image – RES
- 18A: Column of smoke – PLUME
- 19A: Oxford postgraduate student, often – RHODESSCHOLAR
- 22A: “___ Possible” (Disney Channel series) – KIM
- 23A: Envy or greed, for example – SIN
- 24A: Mike’s partner in candy – IKE
- 25A: “___ not!” – DID
- 28A: Goes on dates with – SEES
- 30A: Most ready to pick – RIPEST
- 32A: D-backs, on a scoreboard – ARI
- 33A: Cornmeal cake – AREPA
- 35A: Bat mitzvahs, for example – RITES
- 37A: Melty Reuben ingredient – SWISSCHEESE
- 40A: Slightly off – AMISS
- 42A: Rain gutter locales – EAVES
- 43A: “Breaking ___” – BAD
- 44A: With 15-Across, swimming spots for tots – KIDDIE
- 47A: “Planet of the ___” – APES
- 51A: Storm’s center – EYE
- 52A: Day before Wed. – TUE
- 53A: Genetic molecule – RNA
- 55A: Small battery size – AAA
- 56A: “Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum!” sea shanty – DEADMANSCHEST
- 60A: Frog’s sound – CROAK
- 62A: Appreciative shout during a flamenco performance – OLE
- 63 A:Island nation near Tunisia – MALTA
- 64A: Made a decision – CHOSE
- 65A: “Psych!” – NOT
- 66A: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Pompeo – ELLEN
- 67A: More painful – SORER
- 68A: Ave. crossers – STS
- 69A: Fly like a pterodacty – SOAR
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Bug expert? – TECHIE
- 2D: “Back from work!” – IMHOME
- 3D: Have to have – NEED
- 4D: Obnoxious people – ASSES
- 5D: Root vegetables similar to carrots – PARSNIPS
- 6D: Design detail, for short – SPEC
- 7D: Keister – TUSHIE
- 8D: Gala host, perhaps? – APPLETREE
- 9D: The Big Easy – NOLA
- 10D: Bit of info on a band tee, maybe – TOURDATE
- 11D: Stately tree – ELM
- 12D: U-turn from NNW – SSE
- 13D: Commemorates – MARKS
- 20D: Thoroughbreds’ fathers – SIRES
- 21D: Gives the green light to – OKS
- 26D: Extreme anger – IRE
- 27D: Prefix for “connect” – DIS
- 29D: Woodworking tools – SAWS
- 31D: Walked back and forth – PACED
- 34D: Person who lives dangerously – RISKTAKER
- 36D: “Barbie” star Rae – ISSA
- 37D: Discreet entrance – SIDEDOOR
- 38D: Headgear worn in kitchens – HAIRNETS
- 39D: 10, 12, 14, 16, etc. – EVENS
- 40D: “Honest” president – ABE
- 41D: “Star Wars” Day month – MAY
- 45D: Birth control option (Abbr.) – IUD
- 46D:They’re hunted by Huntr/x, in a 2025 Netflix film – DEMONS
- 48D: Rice dish with saffron – PAELLA
- 49D: Holiday that might include the egg tapping game tsougrisma – EASTER
- 50D: Underworld overlord – SATAN
- 54D: Peaks – ACMES
- 57D: Make less difficult – EASE
- 58D: “You’ve got ___ of nerve!” – ALOT
- 59D: Ring of light – HALO
- 60D: Loops in on an email – CCS
- 61D: Letter after p – RHO
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and steady solving rhythm, leaning toward the easier side with just a couple of spots that required an extra moment of thought. The cluing felt clean and approachable, making the puzzle flow nicely without any major stalls. It had a friendly tone and a good balance of modern references and everyday language, which kept it engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a relaxed and satisfying solve that felt ideal for a weekend. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.