“Chess Moves” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 16, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: WNBA star Charles — Starts with the letter “T”

5A: PDX winter hours — Starts with the letter “P”

8A: Feeds the pot — Starts with the letter “A”

13A: Sad Keanu and Sad Kermit, for two — Starts with the letter “M”

14A: Satyajit Ray protagonist — Starts with the letter “A”

15A: See 44-Across — Starts with the letter “P”

16A: Feels yesterday’s erg workout, say — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: Hi-___ image — Starts with the letter “R”

18A: Column of smoke — Starts with the letter “P”

19A: Oxford postgraduate student, often — Starts with the letter “R”

22A: “___ Possible” (Disney Channel series) — Starts with the letter “K”

23A: Envy or greed, for example — Starts with the letter “S”

24A: Mike’s partner in candy — Starts with the letter “I”

25A: “___ not!” — Starts with the letter “D”

28A: Goes on dates with — Starts with the letter “S”

30A: Most ready to pick — Starts with the letter “R”

32A: D-backs, on a scoreboard — Starts with the letter “A”

33A: Cornmeal cake — Starts with the letter “A”

35A: Bat mitzvahs, for example — Starts with the letter “R”

37A: Melty Reuben ingredient — Starts with the letter “S”

40A: Slightly off — Starts with the letter “A”

42A: Rain gutter locales — Starts with the letter “E”

43A: “Breaking ___” — Starts with the letter “B”

44A: With 15-Across, swimming spots for tots — Starts with the letter “K”

47A: “Planet of the ___” — Starts with the letter “A”

51A: Storm’s center — Starts with the letter “E”

52A: Day before Wed. — Starts with the letter “T”

53A: Genetic molecule — Starts with the letter “R”

55A: Small battery size — Starts with the letter “A”

56A: “Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum!” sea shanty — Starts with the letter “D”

60A: Frog’s sound — Starts with the letter “C”

62A: Appreciative shout during a flamenco performance — Starts with the letter “O”

63A: Island nation near Tunisia — Starts with the letter “M”

64A: Made a decision — Starts with the letter “C”

65A: “Psych!” — Starts with the letter “N”

66A: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Pompeo — Starts with the letter “E”

67A: More painful — Starts with the letter “S”

68A: Ave. crossers — Starts with the letter “S”

69A: Fly like a pterodactyl — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Bug expert? — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 2D: “Back from work!” — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 3D: Have to have — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 4D: Obnoxious people — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 5D: Root vegetables similar to carrots — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 6D: Design detail, for short — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 7D: Keister — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 8D: Gala host, perhaps? — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 9D: The Big Easy — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 10D: Bit of info on a band tee, maybe — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 11D: Stately tree — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 12D: U-turn from NNW — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 13D: Commemorates — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 20D: Thoroughbreds’ fathers — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 21D: Gives the green light to — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 26D: Extreme anger — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 27D: Prefix for “connect” — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 29D: Woodworking tools — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 31D: Walked back and forth — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 34D: Person who lives dangerously — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 36D: “Barbie” star Rae — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 37D: Discreet entrance — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 38D: Headgear worn in kitchens — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 39D: 10, 12, 14, 16, etc. — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 40D: “Honest” president — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 41D: “Star Wars” Day month — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 45D: Birth control option (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 46D: They’re hunted by Huntr/x, in a 2025 Netflix film — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 48D: Rice dish with saffron — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 49D: Holiday that might include the egg-tapping game tsougrisma — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 50D: Underworld overlord — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 54D: Peaks — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 57D: Make less difficult — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 58D: “You’ve got _ of nerve!” — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 59D: Ring of light — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 60D: Loops in on an email — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 61D: Letter after p — Starts with the letter “R“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: WNBA star Charles – TINA

5A: PDX winter hours – PST

8A: Feeds the pot – ANTES

13A: Sad Keanu and Sad Kermit, for two – MEMES

14A: Satyajit Ray protagonist – APU

15A: See 44-Across – POOLS

16A: Feels yesterday’s erg workout, say – ACHES

17A: Hi-___ image – RES

18A: Column of smoke – PLUME

19A: Oxford postgraduate student, often – RHODESSCHOLAR

22A: “___ Possible” (Disney Channel series) – KIM

23A: Envy or greed, for example – SIN

24A: Mike’s partner in candy – IKE

25A: “___ not!” – DID

28A: Goes on dates with – SEES

30A: Most ready to pick – RIPEST

32A: D-backs, on a scoreboard – ARI

33A: Cornmeal cake – AREPA

35A: Bat mitzvahs, for example – RITES

37A: Melty Reuben ingredient – SWISSCHEESE

40A: Slightly off – AMISS

42A: Rain gutter locales – EAVES

43A: “Breaking ___” – BAD

44A: With 15-Across, swimming spots for tots – KIDDIE

47A: “Planet of the ___” – APES

51A: Storm’s center – EYE

52A: Day before Wed. – TUE

53A: Genetic molecule – RNA

55A: Small battery size – AAA

56A: “Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum!” sea shanty – DEADMANSCHEST

60A: Frog’s sound – CROAK

62A: Appreciative shout during a flamenco performance – OLE

63 A:Island nation near Tunisia – MALTA

64A: Made a decision – CHOSE

65A: “Psych!” – NOT

66A: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Pompeo – ELLEN

67A: More painful – SORER

68A: Ave. crossers – STS

69A: Fly like a pterodacty – SOAR

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Bug expert? – TECHIE

2D: “Back from work!” – IMHOME

3D: Have to have – NEED

4D: Obnoxious people – ASSES

5D: Root vegetables similar to carrots – PARSNIPS

6D: Design detail, for short – SPEC

7D: Keister – TUSHIE

8D: Gala host, perhaps? – APPLETREE

9D: The Big Easy – NOLA

10D: Bit of info on a band tee, maybe – TOURDATE

11D: Stately tree – ELM

12D: U-turn from NNW – SSE

13D: Commemorates – MARKS

20D: Thoroughbreds’ fathers – SIRES

21D: Gives the green light to – OKS

26D: Extreme anger – IRE

27D: Prefix for “connect” – DIS

29D: Woodworking tools – SAWS

31D: Walked back and forth – PACED

34D: Person who lives dangerously – RISKTAKER

36D: “Barbie” star Rae – ISSA

37D: Discreet entrance – SIDEDOOR

38D: Headgear worn in kitchens – HAIRNETS

39D: 10, 12, 14, 16, etc. – EVENS

40D: “Honest” president – ABE

41D: “Star Wars” Day month – MAY

45D: Birth control option (Abbr.) – IUD

46D:They’re hunted by Huntr/x, in a 2025 Netflix film – DEMONS

48D: Rice dish with saffron – PAELLA

49D: Holiday that might include the egg tapping game tsougrisma – EASTER

50D: Underworld overlord – SATAN

54D: Peaks – ACMES

57D: Make less difficult – EASE

58D: “You’ve got ___ of nerve!” – ALOT

59D: Ring of light – HALO

60D: Loops in on an email – CCS

61D: Letter after p – RHO



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and steady solving rhythm, leaning toward the easier side with just a couple of spots that required an extra moment of thought. The cluing felt clean and approachable, making the puzzle flow nicely without any major stalls. It had a friendly tone and a good balance of modern references and everyday language, which kept it engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a relaxed and satisfying solve that felt ideal for a weekend. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

