“Something Wicked This Way Comes” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 17, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Wi-Fi device — Starts with the letter “M”

6A: Objective — Starts with the letter “A”

9A: “Don’t let ___ get away!” — Starts with the letter “T”

13A: Destination for a rock lover, maybe — Starts with the letter “A”

14A: Tawantinsuyu, aka the ___ Empire — Starts with the letter “I”

15A: Wander around — Starts with the letter “R”

16A: *Double — Starts with the letter “D”

18A: Blacksmith’s materials — Starts with the letter “O”

19A: A billion years — Starts with the letter “E”

20A: Little landmass in the sea — Starts with the letter “I”

21A: Lizard with a “green” and “marine” variety — Starts with the letter “I”

23A: Like a platitude — Starts with the letter “B”

24A: Word after “cat” or “power” — Starts with the letter “N”

25A: Performer’s prompt — Starts with the letter “C”

27A: *Double — Starts with the letter “T”

32A: Pickled bud — Starts with the letter “C”

34A: Be right for — Starts with the letter “S”

35A: Last number in many countdowns — Starts with the letter “O”

36A: Gave a boost to — Starts with the letter “L”

38A: Turns into — Starts with the letter “B”

41A: Potential orientation of someone in a queerplatonic relationship, for short — Starts with the letter “A”

42A: Alexandre with a home named Chateau de Monte-Cristo — Starts with the letter “D”

45A: Not subtle — Starts with the letter “O”

46A: *Toil — Starts with the letter “W”

48A: Notifies — Starts with the letter “A”

49A: Language that “galore” is derived from — Starts with the letter “G”

50A: Forbid — Starts with the letter “B”

51A: Ish — Starts with the letter “S”

53A: Eggs on Toast Skagen — Starts with the letter “R”

55A: Pair used to slalom — Starts with the letter “S”

59A: “Eureka!” — Starts with the letter “A”

60A: *Trouble — Starts with the letter “D”

64A: Dip pen’s tip — Starts with the letter “N”

65A: Stainless metal — Starts with the letter “S”

66A: All the time — Starts with the letter “O”

67A: Letters that might accompany a siren emoji — Starts with the letter “S”

68A: Spellcheck might catch one — Starts with the letter “T”

69A: Judges — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Crafted — Starts with the letter “M”

2D: ___ cows (cookie-inspired nickname for Belted Galloways) — Starts with the letter “O”

3D: College bigwig — Starts with the letter “D”

4D: Finale — Starts with the letter “E”

5D: Song in “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music” — Starts with the letter “M”

6D: “On the Pulse of Morning” poet Maya — Starts with the letter “A”

7D: Shave ___ (sweet summer treat) — Starts with the letter “I”

8D: Steep in a savory sauce — Starts with the letter “M”

9D: Performing group — Starts with the letter “T”

10D: Circle dance — Starts with the letter “H”

11D: Like well-trimmed bangs — Starts with the letter “E”

12D: Tablelike landform — Starts with the letter “M”

14D: A partner’s parents, sometimes — Starts with the letter “I”

17D: “That ___ fair!” — Starts with the letter “I”

22D: Neon or ozone — Starts with the letter “G”

23D: Red root vegetable — Starts with the letter “B”

25D: Egypt’s largest city — Starts with the letter “C”

26D: Available to be claimed — Starts with the letter “U”

28D: Garments for messy meals — Starts with the letter “B”

29D: Credited author of “The Odyssey” — Starts with the letter “H”

30D: Unmoving — Starts with the letter “I”

31D: Tries out — Starts with the letter “T”

32D: Sharp cat part — Starts with the letter “C”

33D: Anne of Green Gables and Pippi Longstocking, e.g. — Starts with the letter “R”

37D: Two-part — Starts with the letter “D”

39D: Coke or Pepsi — Starts with the letter “C”

40D: Like a pan used for baking — Starts with the letter “O”

43D: Hosp. scan — Starts with the letter “M”

44D: Increased presence of promotions — Starts with the letter “A”

47D: Kit ___ bar — Starts with the letter “K”

48D: Be a partner in crime — Starts with the letter “A”

51D: Without — Starts with the letter “S”

52D: Only state with a nonrectangular flag — Starts with the letter “O”

54D: Norway’s largest city — Starts with the letter “O”

56D: Toy named for a hovering bird of prey — Starts with the letter “K”

57D: It’s on an agenda — Starts with the letter “I”

58D: ID numbers — Starts with the letter “S”

61D: Gomez Addams’ cousin — Starts with the letter “I”

62D: Jedi from Jakku — Starts with the letter “R”

63D: Straight pretzel shape — Starts with the letter “R”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Wi-Fi device – MODEM

6A: Objective – AIM

9A: “Don’t let ___ get away!” – THEM

13A: Destination for a rock lover, maybe – ARENA

14A: Tawantinsuyu, aka the ___ Empire – INCA

15A: Wander around – ROVE

16A: *Double – DEADRINGER

18A: Blacksmith’s materials – ORES

19A: A billion years – EON

20A: Little landmass in the sea – ISLE

21A: Lizard with a “green” and “marine” variety – IGUANA

23A: Like a platitude – BANAL

24A: Word after “cat” or “power” – NAP

25A: Performer’s prompt – CUE

27A: *Double – TWOBASEHIT

32A: Pickled bud – CAPER

34A: Be right for – SUIT

35A: Last number in many countdowns – ONE

36A: Gave a boost to – LIFTED

38A: Turns into – BECOMES

41A: Potential orientation of someone in a queerplatonic relationship, for short – ARO

42A: Alexandre with a home named Chateau de Monte-Cristo – DUMAS

45A: Not subtle – OVERT

46A: *Toil – WORKHARD

48A: Notifies – ALERTS

49A: Language that “galore” is derived from – GAELIC

50A: Forbid – BAN

51A: Ish – SORTA

53A: Eggs on Toast Skagen – ROE

55A: Pair used to slalom – SKIS

59A: “Eureka!” – AHA

60A: *Trouble – DIRESTRAITS

64A: Dip pen’s tip – NIB

65A: Stainless metal – STEEL

66A: All the time – OFTEN

67A: Letters that might accompany a siren emoji – SOS

68A: Spellcheck might catch one – TYPO

69A: Judges – DEEMS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Crafted – MADE

2D: ___ cows (cookie-inspired nickname for Belted Galloways) – OREO

3D: College bigwig – DEAN

4D: Finale – END

5D: Song in “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music” – MARIA

6D: “On the Pulse of Morning” poet Maya – ANGELOU

7D: Shave ___ (sweet summer treat) – ICE

8D: Steep in a savory sauce – MARINATE

9D: Performing group – TROUPE

10D: Circle dance – HORA

11D: Like well-trimmed bangs – EVEN

12D: Tablelike landform – MESA

14D: A partner’s parents, sometimes – INLAWS

17D: “That ___ fair!” – ISNT

22D: Neon or ozone – GAS

23D: Red root vegetable – BEET

25D: Egypt’s largest city – CAIRO

26D: Available to be claimed – UPFORGRABS

28D: Garments for messy meals – BIBS

29D: Credited author of “The Odyssey” – HOMER

30D: Unmoving – INERT

31D: Tries out – TESTS

32D: Sharp cat part – CLAW

33D: Anne of Green Gables and Pippi Longstocking, e.g. – REDHEADS

37D: Two-part – DUAL

39D: Coke or Pepsi – COLA

40D: Like a pan used for baking – OVENSAFE

43D: Hosp. scan – MRI

44D: Increased presence of promotions – ADCREEP

47D: Kit ___ bar – KAT

48D: Be a partner in crime – ABET

51D: Without – SANS

52D: Only state with a nonrectangular flag – OHIO

54D: Norway’s largest city – OSLO

56D: Toy named for a hovering bird of prey – KITE

57D: It’s on an agenda – ITEM

58D: ID numbers – SSNS

61D: Gomez Addams’ cousin – ITT

62D: Jedi from Jakku – REY

63D: Straight pretzel shape – ROD



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a smooth solving experience with a nice balance between straightforward clues and a few that required a moment of thought. The pacing felt steady and fair, creating that satisfying rhythm where progress comes consistently without feeling too simple. The mix of general knowledge and familiar phrasing kept things engaging, making the puzzle feel accessible while still rewarding attention. Overall, it was an enjoyable and well-constructed grid that wrapped up with a pleasant sense of completion. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

