“Something Wicked This Way Comes” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 17, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Wi-Fi device — Starts with the letter “M”
- 6A: Objective — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9A: “Don’t let ___ get away!” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 13A: Destination for a rock lover, maybe — Starts with the letter “A”
- 14A: Tawantinsuyu, aka the ___ Empire — Starts with the letter “I”
- 15A: Wander around — Starts with the letter “R”
- 16A: *Double — Starts with the letter “D”
- 18A: Blacksmith’s materials — Starts with the letter “O”
- 19A: A billion years — Starts with the letter “E”
- 20A: Little landmass in the sea — Starts with the letter “I”
- 21A: Lizard with a “green” and “marine” variety — Starts with the letter “I”
- 23A: Like a platitude — Starts with the letter “B”
- 24A: Word after “cat” or “power” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 25A: Performer’s prompt — Starts with the letter “C”
- 27A: *Double — Starts with the letter “T”
- 32A: Pickled bud — Starts with the letter “C”
- 34A: Be right for — Starts with the letter “S”
- 35A: Last number in many countdowns — Starts with the letter “O”
- 36A: Gave a boost to — Starts with the letter “L”
- 38A: Turns into — Starts with the letter “B”
- 41A: Potential orientation of someone in a queerplatonic relationship, for short — Starts with the letter “A”
- 42A: Alexandre with a home named Chateau de Monte-Cristo — Starts with the letter “D”
- 45A: Not subtle — Starts with the letter “O”
- 46A: *Toil — Starts with the letter “W”
- 48A: Notifies — Starts with the letter “A”
- 49A: Language that “galore” is derived from — Starts with the letter “G”
- 50A: Forbid — Starts with the letter “B”
- 51A: Ish — Starts with the letter “S”
- 53A: Eggs on Toast Skagen — Starts with the letter “R”
- 55A: Pair used to slalom — Starts with the letter “S”
- 59A: “Eureka!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 60A: *Trouble — Starts with the letter “D”
- 64A: Dip pen’s tip — Starts with the letter “N”
- 65A: Stainless metal — Starts with the letter “S”
- 66A: All the time — Starts with the letter “O”
- 67A: Letters that might accompany a siren emoji — Starts with the letter “S”
- 68A: Spellcheck might catch one — Starts with the letter “T”
- 69A: Judges — Starts with the letter “D”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Crafted — Starts with the letter “M”
- 2D: ___ cows (cookie-inspired nickname for Belted Galloways) — Starts with the letter “O”
- 3D: College bigwig — Starts with the letter “D”
- 4D: Finale — Starts with the letter “E”
- 5D: Song in “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music” — Starts with the letter “M”
- 6D: “On the Pulse of Morning” poet Maya — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7D: Shave ___ (sweet summer treat) — Starts with the letter “I”
- 8D: Steep in a savory sauce — Starts with the letter “M”
- 9D: Performing group — Starts with the letter “T”
- 10D: Circle dance — Starts with the letter “H”
- 11D: Like well-trimmed bangs — Starts with the letter “E”
- 12D: Tablelike landform — Starts with the letter “M”
- 14D: A partner’s parents, sometimes — Starts with the letter “I”
- 17D: “That ___ fair!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 22D: Neon or ozone — Starts with the letter “G”
- 23D: Red root vegetable — Starts with the letter “B”
- 25D: Egypt’s largest city — Starts with the letter “C”
- 26D: Available to be claimed — Starts with the letter “U”
- 28D: Garments for messy meals — Starts with the letter “B”
- 29D: Credited author of “The Odyssey” — Starts with the letter “H”
- 30D: Unmoving — Starts with the letter “I”
- 31D: Tries out — Starts with the letter “T”
- 32D: Sharp cat part — Starts with the letter “C”
- 33D: Anne of Green Gables and Pippi Longstocking, e.g. — Starts with the letter “R”
- 37D: Two-part — Starts with the letter “D”
- 39D: Coke or Pepsi — Starts with the letter “C”
- 40D: Like a pan used for baking — Starts with the letter “O”
- 43D: Hosp. scan — Starts with the letter “M”
- 44D: Increased presence of promotions — Starts with the letter “A”
- 47D: Kit ___ bar — Starts with the letter “K”
- 48D: Be a partner in crime — Starts with the letter “A”
- 51D: Without — Starts with the letter “S”
- 52D: Only state with a nonrectangular flag — Starts with the letter “O”
- 54D: Norway’s largest city — Starts with the letter “O”
- 56D: Toy named for a hovering bird of prey — Starts with the letter “K”
- 57D: It’s on an agenda — Starts with the letter “I”
- 58D: ID numbers — Starts with the letter “S”
- 61D: Gomez Addams’ cousin — Starts with the letter “I”
- 62D: Jedi from Jakku — Starts with the letter “R”
- 63D: Straight pretzel shape — Starts with the letter “R”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Wi-Fi device – MODEM
- 6A: Objective – AIM
- 9A: “Don’t let ___ get away!” – THEM
- 13A: Destination for a rock lover, maybe – ARENA
- 14A: Tawantinsuyu, aka the ___ Empire – INCA
- 15A: Wander around – ROVE
- 16A: *Double – DEADRINGER
- 18A: Blacksmith’s materials – ORES
- 19A: A billion years – EON
- 20A: Little landmass in the sea – ISLE
- 21A: Lizard with a “green” and “marine” variety – IGUANA
- 23A: Like a platitude – BANAL
- 24A: Word after “cat” or “power” – NAP
- 25A: Performer’s prompt – CUE
- 27A: *Double – TWOBASEHIT
- 32A: Pickled bud – CAPER
- 34A: Be right for – SUIT
- 35A: Last number in many countdowns – ONE
- 36A: Gave a boost to – LIFTED
- 38A: Turns into – BECOMES
- 41A: Potential orientation of someone in a queerplatonic relationship, for short – ARO
- 42A: Alexandre with a home named Chateau de Monte-Cristo – DUMAS
- 45A: Not subtle – OVERT
- 46A: *Toil – WORKHARD
- 48A: Notifies – ALERTS
- 49A: Language that “galore” is derived from – GAELIC
- 50A: Forbid – BAN
- 51A: Ish – SORTA
- 53A: Eggs on Toast Skagen – ROE
- 55A: Pair used to slalom – SKIS
- 59A: “Eureka!” – AHA
- 60A: *Trouble – DIRESTRAITS
- 64A: Dip pen’s tip – NIB
- 65A: Stainless metal – STEEL
- 66A: All the time – OFTEN
- 67A: Letters that might accompany a siren emoji – SOS
- 68A: Spellcheck might catch one – TYPO
- 69A: Judges – DEEMS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Crafted – MADE
- 2D: ___ cows (cookie-inspired nickname for Belted Galloways) – OREO
- 3D: College bigwig – DEAN
- 4D: Finale – END
- 5D: Song in “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music” – MARIA
- 6D: “On the Pulse of Morning” poet Maya – ANGELOU
- 7D: Shave ___ (sweet summer treat) – ICE
- 8D: Steep in a savory sauce – MARINATE
- 9D: Performing group – TROUPE
- 10D: Circle dance – HORA
- 11D: Like well-trimmed bangs – EVEN
- 12D: Tablelike landform – MESA
- 14D: A partner’s parents, sometimes – INLAWS
- 17D: “That ___ fair!” – ISNT
- 22D: Neon or ozone – GAS
- 23D: Red root vegetable – BEET
- 25D: Egypt’s largest city – CAIRO
- 26D: Available to be claimed – UPFORGRABS
- 28D: Garments for messy meals – BIBS
- 29D: Credited author of “The Odyssey” – HOMER
- 30D: Unmoving – INERT
- 31D: Tries out – TESTS
- 32D: Sharp cat part – CLAW
- 33D: Anne of Green Gables and Pippi Longstocking, e.g. – REDHEADS
- 37D: Two-part – DUAL
- 39D: Coke or Pepsi – COLA
- 40D: Like a pan used for baking – OVENSAFE
- 43D: Hosp. scan – MRI
- 44D: Increased presence of promotions – ADCREEP
- 47D: Kit ___ bar – KAT
- 48D: Be a partner in crime – ABET
- 51D: Without – SANS
- 52D: Only state with a nonrectangular flag – OHIO
- 54D: Norway’s largest city – OSLO
- 56D: Toy named for a hovering bird of prey – KITE
- 57D: It’s on an agenda – ITEM
- 58D: ID numbers – SSNS
- 61D: Gomez Addams’ cousin – ITT
- 62D: Jedi from Jakku – REY
- 63D: Straight pretzel shape – ROD
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle offered a smooth solving experience with a nice balance between straightforward clues and a few that required a moment of thought. The pacing felt steady and fair, creating that satisfying rhythm where progress comes consistently without feeling too simple. The mix of general knowledge and familiar phrasing kept things engaging, making the puzzle feel accessible while still rewarding attention. Overall, it was an enjoyable and well-constructed grid that wrapped up with a pleasant sense of completion. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
