“Intro to Middle English” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 18, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Storylines — Starts with the letter “P”
- 6A: Big hit? — Starts with the letter “T”
- 11A: ___ out (bring down) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 14A: Followers of Waheguru — Starts with the letter “S”
- 15A: Beverage cart’s path — Starts with the letter “A”
- 16A: Mojo Jojo in “The Powerpuff Girls,” e.g. — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: Certain receipts, perhaps — Starts with the letter “S”
- 19A: ___ sequitur — Starts with the letter “N”
- 20A: Sign of joy or sorrow — Starts with the letter “T”
- 21A: Word after “glass” or “stink” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22A: “The Matrix” actor Reeves — Starts with the letter “K”
- 24A: Dunkable cookie — Starts with the letter “O”
- 26A: Church song — Starts with the letter “H”
- 27A: Mufasa’s son — Starts with the letter “S”
- 30A: Campus near Hollywood — Starts with the letter “U”
- 33A: Percussive dance — Starts with the letter “T”
- 35A: “The best of both worlds,” e.g. — Starts with the letter “I”
- 36A: Churns up — Starts with the letter “R”
- 38A: Popular cooking spray brand — Starts with the letter “P”
- 40A: “That topic is off-limits!” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 43A: Retired QB Manning — Starts with the letter “E”
- 44A: Sound from a stable — Starts with the letter “N”
- 45A: Smells really bad — Starts with the letter “R”
- 46A: Bay Area airport code — Starts with the letter “S”
- 48A: ASAP, in the OR — Starts with the letter “S”
- 49A: God with 99 names — Starts with the letter “A”
- 50A: Result of oxidation — Starts with the letter “R”
- 52A: Drinks slowly — Starts with the letter “S”
- 54A: Molly Shannon’s “Never Been Kissed” role — Starts with the letter “A”
- 56A: Clean Water Act org. — Starts with the letter “E”
- 57A: Breakfast chain that also serves waffles — Starts with the letter “I”
- 61A: Fish-and-chips fish, often — Starts with the letter “C”
- 62A: Bearded lawn decoration — Starts with the letter “G”
- 66A: Egg___ (seasonal drink) — Starts with the letter “N”
- 67A: Wise saying — Starts with the letter “A”
- 68A: “This was no surprise to me” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 69A: ___ by (just manage) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 70A: Did some tailoring — Starts with the letter “S”
- 71A: Stop and Yield — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Sneaky “Hey!” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 2D: Hair pests — Starts with the letter “L”
- 3D: Gumbo vegetable — Starts with the letter “O”
- 4D: Dance with mechanical movements — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5D: Opposite of NNW — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: “Gotcha,” in a kid’s game — Starts with the letter “T”
- 7D: Put on the payroll — Starts with the letter “H”
- 8D: Women’s soccer powerhouse — Starts with the letter “U”
- 9D: The Twins play in it — Starts with the letter “M”
- 10D: Irksome — Starts with the letter “P”
- 11D: Yellow slapstick prop — Starts with the letter “B”
- 12D: “When you wish ___ a star . . .” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 13D: List that may drop down — Starts with the letter “M”
- 18D: Originally called — Starts with the letter “N”
- 23D: A real lifesaver, for short — Starts with the letter “E”
- 25D: Noodle soup that might be “instant” — Starts with the letter “R”
- 26D: Head light? — Starts with the letter “H”
- 27D: Mashed potatoes, e.g. — Starts with the letter “S”
- 28D: People you look up to — Starts with the letter “I”
- 29D: Compact appliance that keeps drinks cold — Starts with the letter “M”
- 31D: Line dance? — Starts with the letter “C”
- 32D: Super-fast rate — Starts with the letter “L”
- 34D: Heavy coat — Starts with the letter “P”
- 37D: Purse part — Starts with the letter “S”
- 39D: Netlike material — Starts with the letter “M”
- 41D: Garment in a Woody costume — Starts with the letter “V”
- 42D: Home to the Museum of Finnish Architecture — Starts with the letter “H”
- 47D: Not safe, in softball — Starts with the letter “O”
- 51D: Long tales — Starts with the letter “S”
- 53D: Actor McKellen — Starts with the letter “I”
- 54D: What a skin care regimen might manage — Starts with the letter “A”
- 55D: Every ___ and cranny — Starts with the letter “N”
- 56D: Margin — Starts with the letter “E”
- 58D: Mong Kok, ___ Kong — Starts with the letter “H”
- 59D: A black cat crossing your path, e.g. — Starts with the letter “O”
- 60D: Synagogue seats — Starts with the letter “P”
- 63D: Suffix for “lemon” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 64D: Like uncooked fish — Starts with the letter “R”
- 65D: Brazilian jiujitsu uniforms — Starts with the letter “G”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Storylines PLOTS
- 6A: Big hit? – THUMP
- 11A: ___ out (bring down) – BUM
- 14A: Followers of Waheguru – SIKHS
- 15A: Beverage cart’s path – AISLE
- 16A: Mojo Jojo in “The Powerpuff Girls,” e.g. – APE
- 17A: Certain receipts, perhaps – SCREENGRABS
- 19A: ___ sequitur – NON
- 20A: Sign of joy or sorrow – TEAR
- 21A: Word after “glass” or “stink” – EYE
- 22A: “The Matrix” actor Reeves – KEANU
- 24A: Dunkable cookie – OREO
- 26A: Church song – HYMN
- 27A: Mufasa’s son – SIMBA
- 30A: Campus near Hollywood – UCLA
- 33A: Percussive dance – TAP
- 35A: “The best of both worlds,” e.g. – IDIOM
- 36A: Churns up – ROILS
- 38A: Popular cooking spray brand – PAM
- 40A: “That topic is off-limits!” – DONTEVENGOTHERE
- 43A: Retired QB Manning – ELI
- 44A: Sound from a stable – NEIGH
- 45A: Smells really bad – REEKS
- 46A: Bay Area airport code – SFO
- 48A: ASAP, in the OR – STAT
- 49A: God with 99 names – ALLAH
- 50A: Result of oxidation – RUST
- 52A: Drinks slowly – SIPS
- 54A: Molly Shannon’s “Never Been Kissed” role – ANITA
- 56A: Clean Water Act org. – EPA
- 57A: Breakfast chain that also serves waffles – IHOP
- 61A: Fish-and-chips fish, often – COD
- 62A: Bearded lawn decoration – GARDENGNOME
- 66A: Egg___ (seasonal drink) – NOG
- 67A: Wise saying – ADAGE
- 68A: “This was no surprise to me” – IKNEW
- 69A: ___ by (just manage) – EKE
- 70A: Did some tailoring – SEWED
- 71A: Stop and Yield – SIGNS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Sneaky “Hey!” – PSST
- 2D: Hair pests – LICE
- 3D: Gumbo vegetable – OKRA
- 4D: Dance with mechanical movements – THEROBOT
- 5D: Opposite of NNW – SSE
- 6D: “Gotcha,” in a kid’s game – TAGYOUREIT
- 7D: Put on the payroll – HIRE
- 8D: Women’s soccer powerhouse – USA
- 9D: The Twins play in it – MLB
- 10D: Irksome – PESKY
- 11D: Yellow slapstick prop – BANANAPEEL
- 12D: “When you wish ___ a star . . .” – UPON
- 13D: List that may drop down – MENU
- 18D: Originally called – NEE
- 23D: A real lifesaver, for short – EMT
- 25D: Noodle soup that might be “instant” – RAMEN
- 26D: Head light? – HALO
- 27D: Mashed potatoes, e.g. – SIDE
- 28D: People you look up to – IDOLS
- 29D: Compact appliance that keeps drinks cold – MINIFRIDGE
- 31D: Line dance? – CONGA
- 32D: Super-fast rate – LIGHTSPEED
- 34D: Heavy coat – PARKA
- 37D: Purse part – STRAP
- 39D: Netlike material – MESH
- 41D: Garment in a Woody costume – VEST
- 42D: Home to the Museum of Finnish Architecture – HELSINKI
- 47D: Not safe, in softball – OUT
- 51D: Long tales – SAGAS
- 53D: Actor McKellen – IAN
- 54D: What a skin care regimen might manage – ACNE
- 55D: Every ___ and cranny – NOOK
- 56D: Margin – EDGE
- 58D: Mong Kok, ___ Kong – HONG
- 59D: A black cat crossing your path, e.g. – OMEN
- 60D: Synagogue seats – PEWS
- 63D: Suffix for “lemon” – ADE
- 64D: Like uncooked fish – RAW
- 65D: Brazilian jiujitsu uniforms – GIS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a fun and modern feel, with clueing that felt fresh but still fair and approachable. The puzzle moved at a steady pace, offering a few moments that required a pause, but nothing that disrupted the overall flow. It had a good balance of general knowledge, conversational entries, and playful touches, which made the solving experience feel engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a solid and enjoyable grid, great for a daily mental warm-up. Overall rating: 4.5 out of 5.
