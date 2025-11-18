“Intro to Middle English” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 18, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Storylines — Starts with the letter “P”

6A: Big hit? — Starts with the letter “T”

11A: ___ out (bring down) — Starts with the letter “B”

14A: Followers of Waheguru — Starts with the letter “S”

15A: Beverage cart’s path — Starts with the letter “A”

16A: Mojo Jojo in “The Powerpuff Girls,” e.g. — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: Certain receipts, perhaps — Starts with the letter “S”

19A: ___ sequitur — Starts with the letter “N”

20A: Sign of joy or sorrow — Starts with the letter “T”

21A: Word after “glass” or “stink” — Starts with the letter “E”

22A: “The Matrix” actor Reeves — Starts with the letter “K”

24A: Dunkable cookie — Starts with the letter “O”

26A: Church song — Starts with the letter “H”

27A: Mufasa’s son — Starts with the letter “S”

30A: Campus near Hollywood — Starts with the letter “U”

33A: Percussive dance — Starts with the letter “T”

35A: “The best of both worlds,” e.g. — Starts with the letter “I”

36A: Churns up — Starts with the letter “R”

38A: Popular cooking spray brand — Starts with the letter “P”

40A: “That topic is off-limits!” — Starts with the letter “D”

43A: Retired QB Manning — Starts with the letter “E”

44A: Sound from a stable — Starts with the letter “N”

45A: Smells really bad — Starts with the letter “R”

46A: Bay Area airport code — Starts with the letter “S”

48A: ASAP, in the OR — Starts with the letter “S”

49A: God with 99 names — Starts with the letter “A”

50A: Result of oxidation — Starts with the letter “R”

52A: Drinks slowly — Starts with the letter “S”

54A: Molly Shannon’s “Never Been Kissed” role — Starts with the letter “A”

56A: Clean Water Act org. — Starts with the letter “E”

57A: Breakfast chain that also serves waffles — Starts with the letter “I”

61A: Fish-and-chips fish, often — Starts with the letter “C”

62A: Bearded lawn decoration — Starts with the letter “G”

66A: Egg___ (seasonal drink) — Starts with the letter “N”

67A: Wise saying — Starts with the letter “A”

68A: “This was no surprise to me” — Starts with the letter “I”

69A: ___ by (just manage) — Starts with the letter “E”

70A: Did some tailoring — Starts with the letter “S”

71A: Stop and Yield — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Sneaky “Hey!” — Starts with the letter “P”

2D: Hair pests — Starts with the letter “L”

3D: Gumbo vegetable — Starts with the letter “O”

4D: Dance with mechanical movements — Starts with the letter “T”

5D: Opposite of NNW — Starts with the letter “S”

6D: “Gotcha,” in a kid’s game — Starts with the letter “T”

7D: Put on the payroll — Starts with the letter “H”

8D: Women’s soccer powerhouse — Starts with the letter “U”

9D: The Twins play in it — Starts with the letter “M”

10D: Irksome — Starts with the letter “P”

11D: Yellow slapstick prop — Starts with the letter “B”

12D: “When you wish ___ a star . . .” — Starts with the letter “U”

13D: List that may drop down — Starts with the letter “M”

18D: Originally called — Starts with the letter “N”

23D: A real lifesaver, for short — Starts with the letter “E”

25D: Noodle soup that might be “instant” — Starts with the letter “R”

26D: Head light? — Starts with the letter “H”

27D: Mashed potatoes, e.g. — Starts with the letter “S”

28D: People you look up to — Starts with the letter “I”

29D: Compact appliance that keeps drinks cold — Starts with the letter “M”

31D: Line dance? — Starts with the letter “C”

32D: Super-fast rate — Starts with the letter “L”

34D: Heavy coat — Starts with the letter “P”

37D: Purse part — Starts with the letter “S”

39D: Netlike material — Starts with the letter “M”

41D: Garment in a Woody costume — Starts with the letter “V”

42D: Home to the Museum of Finnish Architecture — Starts with the letter “H”

47D: Not safe, in softball — Starts with the letter “O”

51D: Long tales — Starts with the letter “S”

53D: Actor McKellen — Starts with the letter “I”

54D: What a skin care regimen might manage — Starts with the letter “A”

55D: Every ___ and cranny — Starts with the letter “N”

56D: Margin — Starts with the letter “E”

58D: Mong Kok, ___ Kong — Starts with the letter “H”

59D: A black cat crossing your path, e.g. — Starts with the letter “O”

60D: Synagogue seats — Starts with the letter “P”

63D: Suffix for “lemon” — Starts with the letter “A”

64D: Like uncooked fish — Starts with the letter “R”

65D: Brazilian jiujitsu uniforms — Starts with the letter “G”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Storylines PLOTS

6A: Big hit? – THUMP

11A: ___ out (bring down) – BUM

14A: Followers of Waheguru – SIKHS

15A: Beverage cart’s path – AISLE

16A: Mojo Jojo in “The Powerpuff Girls,” e.g. – APE

17A: Certain receipts, perhaps – SCREENGRABS

19A: ___ sequitur – NON

20A: Sign of joy or sorrow – TEAR

21A: Word after “glass” or “stink” – EYE

22A: “The Matrix” actor Reeves – KEANU

24A: Dunkable cookie – OREO

26A: Church song – HYMN

27A: Mufasa’s son – SIMBA

30A: Campus near Hollywood – UCLA

33A: Percussive dance – TAP

35A: “The best of both worlds,” e.g. – IDIOM

36A: Churns up – ROILS

38A: Popular cooking spray brand – PAM

40A: “That topic is off-limits!” – DONTEVENGOTHERE

43A: Retired QB Manning – ELI

44A: Sound from a stable – NEIGH

45A: Smells really bad – REEKS

46A: Bay Area airport code – SFO

48A: ASAP, in the OR – STAT

49A: God with 99 names – ALLAH

50A: Result of oxidation – RUST

52A: Drinks slowly – SIPS

54A: Molly Shannon’s “Never Been Kissed” role – ANITA

56A: Clean Water Act org. – EPA

57A: Breakfast chain that also serves waffles – IHOP

61A: Fish-and-chips fish, often – COD

62A: Bearded lawn decoration – GARDENGNOME

66A: Egg___ (seasonal drink) – NOG

67A: Wise saying – ADAGE

68A: “This was no surprise to me” – IKNEW

69A: ___ by (just manage) – EKE

70A: Did some tailoring – SEWED

71A: Stop and Yield – SIGNS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Sneaky “Hey!” – PSST

2D: Hair pests – LICE

3D: Gumbo vegetable – OKRA

4D: Dance with mechanical movements – THEROBOT

5D: Opposite of NNW – SSE

6D: “Gotcha,” in a kid’s game – TAGYOUREIT

7D: Put on the payroll – HIRE

8D: Women’s soccer powerhouse – USA

9D: The Twins play in it – MLB

10D: Irksome – PESKY

11D: Yellow slapstick prop – BANANAPEEL

12D: “When you wish ___ a star . . .” – UPON

13D: List that may drop down – MENU

18D: Originally called – NEE

23D: A real lifesaver, for short – EMT

25D: Noodle soup that might be “instant” – RAMEN

26D: Head light? – HALO

27D: Mashed potatoes, e.g. – SIDE

28D: People you look up to – IDOLS

29D: Compact appliance that keeps drinks cold – MINIFRIDGE

31D: Line dance? – CONGA

32D: Super-fast rate – LIGHTSPEED

34D: Heavy coat – PARKA

37D: Purse part – STRAP

39D: Netlike material – MESH

41D: Garment in a Woody costume – VEST

42D: Home to the Museum of Finnish Architecture – HELSINKI

47D: Not safe, in softball – OUT

51D: Long tales – SAGAS

53D: Actor McKellen – IAN

54D: What a skin care regimen might manage – ACNE

55D: Every ___ and cranny – NOOK

56D: Margin – EDGE

58D: Mong Kok, ___ Kong – HONG

59D: A black cat crossing your path, e.g. – OMEN

60D: Synagogue seats – PEWS

63D: Suffix for “lemon” – ADE

64D: Like uncooked fish – RAW

65D: Brazilian jiujitsu uniforms – GIS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a fun and modern feel, with clueing that felt fresh but still fair and approachable. The puzzle moved at a steady pace, offering a few moments that required a pause, but nothing that disrupted the overall flow. It had a good balance of general knowledge, conversational entries, and playful touches, which made the solving experience feel engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a solid and enjoyable grid, great for a daily mental warm-up. Overall rating: 4.5 out of 5.

