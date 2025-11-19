“Groundbreaking” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 19, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: “I ___ help you with that” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 5A: Some holiday entrees — Starts with the letter “H”
- 9A: Main and 1st, often — Starts with the letter “S”
- 12A: Opera solo — Starts with the letter “A”
- 13A: Tennis champion Naomi — Starts with the letter “O”
- 15A: Oohs and ___ — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: Large tree branch — Starts with the letter “L”
- 18A: Like most composition book paper — Starts with the letter “L”
- 19A: “I don’t have a !” — Starts with the letter “C“
- 20A: Holiday period marking the end of summer — Starts with the letter “L“
- 23A: Empty, like a washer or dryer — Starts with the letter “U“
- 24A: Mole — Starts with the letter “S“
- 25A: Direction from Toledo to Detroit (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “N“
- 26A: ” It Ain’t So” (Weezer song) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 27A: Action word — Starts with the letter “V”
- 30A: Certain prerelease video game player — Starts with the letter “T”
- 32A: Got better — Starts with the letter “H”
- 34A: Emergency device found in most public places (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 35A: Nickname for Celtics legend Bird — Starts with the letter “L”
- 38A: Head out — Starts with the letter “B”
- 40A: ___ of Levitation (Dr. Strange accessory) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 41A: They’re heard through the grapevine — Starts with the letter “R”
- 44A: Radiator sound — Starts with the letter “H”
- 45A: ___-fi movie — Starts with the letter “S”
- 48A: Bell’s Two Hearted, e.g. — Starts with the letter “I”
- 49A: Some ER workers — Starts with the letter “R”
- 51A: Way of doing things — Starts with the letter “S”
- 53A: Sustainably sourced wedding ring option — Starts with the letter “L”
- 57A: Parisian place? — Starts with the letter “L”
- 58A: Arm muscle — Starts with the letter “B”
- 59A: ___ facto — Starts with the letter “I”
- 60A: Like some Ph.D. candidates’ exams — Starts with the letter “O”
- 61A: Cracked part of a used book — Starts with the letter “S”
- 62A: “Cowardly” character in “The Wizard of Oz” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 63A: Show with celeb monologues — Starts with the letter “S”
- 64A: Inits. on a historic building — Starts with the letter “E”
- 65A: French 101 verb — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: One might be on a guitarist’s finger — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2D: Broadway star DeBose — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3D: With agility — Starts with the letter “N”
- 4D: Verboten — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5D: Cherish — Starts with the letter “H”
- 6D: Continent where Earth’s highest and lowest elevation points are both found — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7D: Lots — Starts with the letter “M”
- 8D: Makes biased — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9D: Burlap bag — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10D: Gifted — Starts with the letter “T”
- 11D: Gave the cold shoulder to — Starts with the letter “S”
- 14D: Skilled — Starts with the letter “A”
- 16D: Passover ritual — Starts with the letter “S”
- 21D: Someone dancing to EDM in a warehouse, say — Starts with the letter “R”
- 22D: Check out — Starts with the letter “E”
- 28D: “r u serious?” — Starts with the letter “R”
- 29D: Loud burp — Starts with the letter “B”
- 31D: Went to the bottom — Starts with the letter “S”
- 32D: Angel’s ring of light — Starts with the letter “H”
- 33D: Place to get a muffuletta — Starts with the letter “D”
- 35D: Legume that was discovered in Peru — Starts with the letter “L”
- 36D: Exchanged some 41-A — Starts with the letter “G”
- 37D: Class taken to pad a GPA — Starts with the letter “E”
- 38D: Big name in steel wool pads — Starts with the letter “B”
- 39D: Live-in helpers — Starts with the letter “A”
- 42D: 2022 film with the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” — Starts with the letter “R”
- 43D: Elitists — Starts with the letter “S”
- 45D: “Cut that out!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46D: Make radio-friendly, say — Starts with the letter “C”
- 47D: “That’s enough for me” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 50D: Filch — Starts with the letter “S”
- 52D: “___! You’re on camera” (security warning) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 54D: Seaside bird — Starts with the letter “G”
- 55D: CBS procedural with seven spinoffs — Starts with the letter “N”
- 56D: Can imperfection — Starts with the letter “D”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: “I ___ help you with that” – CANT
- 5A: Some holiday entrees – HAMS
- 9A: Main and 1st, often – STS
- 12A: Opera solo – ARIA
- 13A: Tennis champion Naomi – OSAKA
- 15A: Oohs and ___ – AAHS
- 17A: Large tree branch – LIMB
- 18A: Like most composition book paper – LINED
- 19A: “I don’t have a ___!” – CLUE
- 20A: Holiday period marking the end of summer – LABORDAYWEEKEND
- 23A: Empty, like a washer or dryer – UNLOAD
- 24A: Mole – SPY
- 25A: Direction from Toledo to Detroit (Abbr.) – NNE
- 26A: “___ It Ain’t So” (Weezer song) – SAY
- 27A: Action word – VERB
- 30A: Certain prerelease video game player – TESTER
- 32A: Got better – HEALED
- 34A: Emergency device found in most public places (Abbr.) – AED
- 35A: Nickname for Celtics legend Bird – LARRYLEGEND
- 38A: Head out – BAIL
- 40A: ___ of Levitation (Dr. Strange accessory) – CLOAK
- 41A: They’re heard through the grapevine – RUMORS
- 44A: Radiator sound – HISS
- 45A: ___-fi movie – SCI
- 48A: Bell’s Two Hearted, e.g. – IPA
- 49A: Some ER workers – RNS
- 51A: Way of doing things – SYSTEM
- 53A: Sustainably sourced wedding ring option – LABGROWNDIAMOND
- 57A: Parisian place? – LIEU
- 58A: Arm muscle – BICEP
- 59A: ___ facto – IPSO
- 60A: Like some Ph.D. candidates’ exams – ORAL
- 61A: Cracked part of a used book – SPINE
- 62A: “Cowardly” character in “The Wizard of Oz” – LION
- 63A: Show with celeb monologues – SNL
- 64A: Inits. on a historic building – ESTD
- 65A: French 101 verb – ETRE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: One might be on a guitarist’s finger – CALLUS
- 2D: Broadway star DeBose – ARIANA
- 3D: With agility – NIMBLY
- 4D: Verboten – TABOO
- 5D: Cherish – HOLDDEAR
- 6D: Continent where Earth’s highest and lowest elevation points are both found – ASIA
- 7D: Lots – MANY
- 8D: Makes biased – SKEWS
- 9D: Burlap bag – SACK
- 10D: Gifted – TALENTED
- 11D: Gave the cold shoulder to – SHUNNED
- 14D: Skilled – ADEPT
- 16D: Passover ritual – SEDER
- 21D: Someone dancing to EDM in a warehouse, say – RAVER
- 22D: Check out – EYE
- 28D: “r u serious?” – RLY
- 29D: Loud burp – BELCH
- 31D: Went to the bottom – SANK
- 32D: Angel’s ring of light – HALO
- 33D: Place to get a muffuletta – DELI
- 35D: Legume that was discovered in Peru – LIMABEAN
- 36D: Exchanged some 41-A – GOSSIPED
- 37D: Class taken to pad a GPA – EASYA
- 38D: Big name in steel wool pads – BRILLO
- 39D: Live-in helpers – AUPAIRS
- 42D: 2022 film with the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- 43D: Elitists – SNOBS
- 45D: “Cut that out!” – STOPIT
- 46D: Make radio-friendly, say – CENSOR
- 47D: “That’s enough for me” – IMDONE
- 50D: Filch – SWIPE
- 52D: “___! You’re on camera” (security warning) – SMILE
- 54D: Seaside bird – GULL
- 55D: CBS procedural with seven spinoffs – NCIS
- 56D: Can imperfection – DENT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and steady flow, making it an enjoyable solve without major sticking points. The clueing felt clear and approachable, offering just enough variety to stay interesting while still feeling relaxed. The grid had a good balance of familiar language and fresh touches, which kept the momentum going nicely from start to finish. Overall, it made for a satisfying and well-paced puzzle experience. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.