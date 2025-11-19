“Groundbreaking” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 19, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: “I ___ help you with that” — Starts with the letter “C”

5A: Some holiday entrees — Starts with the letter “H”

9A: Main and 1st, often — Starts with the letter “S”

12A: Opera solo — Starts with the letter “A”

13A: Tennis champion Naomi — Starts with the letter “O”

15A: Oohs and ___ — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: Large tree branch — Starts with the letter “L”

18A: Like most composition book paper — Starts with the letter “L”

19A: “I don’t have a !” — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 20A: Holiday period marking the end of summer — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 23A: Empty, like a washer or dryer — Starts with the letter “ U “

“ 24A: Mole — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 25A: Direction from Toledo to Detroit (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 26A: ” It Ain’t So” (Weezer song) — Starts with the letter “S”

27A: Action word — Starts with the letter “V”

30A: Certain prerelease video game player — Starts with the letter “T”

32A: Got better — Starts with the letter “H”

34A: Emergency device found in most public places (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”

35A: Nickname for Celtics legend Bird — Starts with the letter “L”

38A: Head out — Starts with the letter “B”

40A: ___ of Levitation (Dr. Strange accessory) — Starts with the letter “C”

41A: They’re heard through the grapevine — Starts with the letter “R”

44A: Radiator sound — Starts with the letter “H”

45A: ___-fi movie — Starts with the letter “S”

48A: Bell’s Two Hearted, e.g. — Starts with the letter “I”

49A: Some ER workers — Starts with the letter “R”

51A: Way of doing things — Starts with the letter “S”

53A: Sustainably sourced wedding ring option — Starts with the letter “L”

57A: Parisian place? — Starts with the letter “L”

58A: Arm muscle — Starts with the letter “B”

59A: ___ facto — Starts with the letter “I”

60A: Like some Ph.D. candidates’ exams — Starts with the letter “O”

61A: Cracked part of a used book — Starts with the letter “S”

62A: “Cowardly” character in “The Wizard of Oz” — Starts with the letter “L”

63A: Show with celeb monologues — Starts with the letter “S”

64A: Inits. on a historic building — Starts with the letter “E”

65A: French 101 verb — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: One might be on a guitarist’s finger — Starts with the letter “C”

2D: Broadway star DeBose — Starts with the letter “A”

3D: With agility — Starts with the letter “N”

4D: Verboten — Starts with the letter “T”

5D: Cherish — Starts with the letter “H”

6D: Continent where Earth’s highest and lowest elevation points are both found — Starts with the letter “A”

7D: Lots — Starts with the letter “M”

8D: Makes biased — Starts with the letter “S”

9D: Burlap bag — Starts with the letter “S”

10D: Gifted — Starts with the letter “T”

11D: Gave the cold shoulder to — Starts with the letter “S”

14D: Skilled — Starts with the letter “A”

16D: Passover ritual — Starts with the letter “S”

21D: Someone dancing to EDM in a warehouse, say — Starts with the letter “R”

22D: Check out — Starts with the letter “E”

28D: “r u serious?” — Starts with the letter “R”

29D: Loud burp — Starts with the letter “B”

31D: Went to the bottom — Starts with the letter “S”

32D: Angel’s ring of light — Starts with the letter “H”

33D: Place to get a muffuletta — Starts with the letter “D”

35D: Legume that was discovered in Peru — Starts with the letter “L”

36D: Exchanged some 41-A — Starts with the letter “G”

37D: Class taken to pad a GPA — Starts with the letter “E”

38D: Big name in steel wool pads — Starts with the letter “B”

39D: Live-in helpers — Starts with the letter “A”

42D: 2022 film with the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” — Starts with the letter “R”

43D: Elitists — Starts with the letter “S”

45D: “Cut that out!” — Starts with the letter “S”

46D: Make radio-friendly, say — Starts with the letter “C”

47D: “That’s enough for me” — Starts with the letter “I”

50D: Filch — Starts with the letter “S”

52D: “___! You’re on camera” (security warning) — Starts with the letter “S”

54D: Seaside bird — Starts with the letter “G”

55D: CBS procedural with seven spinoffs — Starts with the letter “N”

56D: Can imperfection — Starts with the letter “D”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: “I ___ help you with that” – CANT

5A: Some holiday entrees – HAMS

9A: Main and 1st, often – STS

12A: Opera solo – ARIA

13A: Tennis champion Naomi – OSAKA

15A: Oohs and ___ – AAHS

17A: Large tree branch – LIMB

18A: Like most composition book paper – LINED

19A: “I don’t have a ___!” – CLUE

20A: Holiday period marking the end of summer – LABORDAYWEEKEND

23A: Empty, like a washer or dryer – UNLOAD

24A: Mole – SPY

25A: Direction from Toledo to Detroit (Abbr.) – NNE

26A: “___ It Ain’t So” (Weezer song) – SAY

27A: Action word – VERB

30A: Certain prerelease video game player – TESTER

32A: Got better – HEALED

34A: Emergency device found in most public places (Abbr.) – AED

35A: Nickname for Celtics legend Bird – LARRYLEGEND

38A: Head out – BAIL

40A: ___ of Levitation (Dr. Strange accessory) – CLOAK

41A: They’re heard through the grapevine – RUMORS

44A: Radiator sound – HISS

45A: ___-fi movie – SCI

48A: Bell’s Two Hearted, e.g. – IPA

49A: Some ER workers – RNS

51A: Way of doing things – SYSTEM

53A: Sustainably sourced wedding ring option – LABGROWNDIAMOND

57A: Parisian place? – LIEU

58A: Arm muscle – BICEP

59A: ___ facto – IPSO

60A: Like some Ph.D. candidates’ exams – ORAL

61A: Cracked part of a used book – SPINE

62A: “Cowardly” character in “The Wizard of Oz” – LION

63A: Show with celeb monologues – SNL

64A: Inits. on a historic building – ESTD

65A: French 101 verb – ETRE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: One might be on a guitarist’s finger – CALLUS

2D: Broadway star DeBose – ARIANA

3D: With agility – NIMBLY

4D: Verboten – TABOO

5D: Cherish – HOLDDEAR

6D: Continent where Earth’s highest and lowest elevation points are both found – ASIA

7D: Lots – MANY

8D: Makes biased – SKEWS

9D: Burlap bag – SACK

10D: Gifted – TALENTED

11D: Gave the cold shoulder to – SHUNNED

14D: Skilled – ADEPT

16D: Passover ritual – SEDER

21D: Someone dancing to EDM in a warehouse, say – RAVER

22D: Check out – EYE

28D: “r u serious?” – RLY

29D: Loud burp – BELCH

31D: Went to the bottom – SANK

32D: Angel’s ring of light – HALO

33D: Place to get a muffuletta – DELI

35D: Legume that was discovered in Peru – LIMABEAN

36D: Exchanged some 41-A – GOSSIPED

37D: Class taken to pad a GPA – EASYA

38D: Big name in steel wool pads – BRILLO

39D: Live-in helpers – AUPAIRS

42D: 2022 film with the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

43D: Elitists – SNOBS

45D: “Cut that out!” – STOPIT

46D: Make radio-friendly, say – CENSOR

47D: “That’s enough for me” – IMDONE

50D: Filch – SWIPE

52D: “___! You’re on camera” (security warning) – SMILE

54D: Seaside bird – GULL

55D: CBS procedural with seven spinoffs – NCIS

56D: Can imperfection – DENT



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and steady flow, making it an enjoyable solve without major sticking points. The clueing felt clear and approachable, offering just enough variety to stay interesting while still feeling relaxed. The grid had a good balance of familiar language and fresh touches, which kept the momentum going nicely from start to finish. Overall, it made for a satisfying and well-paced puzzle experience. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.