“Face the Wrong Way” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

USA TODAY Crossword for November 20, 2025

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Oodles — Starts with the letter “G”

5A: Muscle twitch — Starts with the letter “S”

10A: Ever so slightly — Starts with the letter “A”

14A: Wicked — Starts with the letter “E”

15A: Pine nut-and-basil sauce — Starts with the letter “P”

16A: Eighteen-wheeler — Starts with the letter “S”

17A: “Hold On, Hold On” singer ___ Case — Starts with the letter “N”

18A: “Au revoir!” — Starts with the letter “A”

19A: Like most WNBA players — Starts with the letter “T”

20A: Manhattan-based showcase for indie films — Starts with the letter “T”

23A: Serious offense — Starts with the letter “S”

24A: Work well together — Starts with the letter “G”

25A: Smokey Bear ad, e.g. — Starts with the letter “P”

26A: Aliens (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”

27A: Mexican dish with shredded chicken — Starts with the letter “T”

29A: Italian for “love” — Starts with the letter “A”

31A: Discipline practiced on mats — Starts with the letter “Y”

33A: Similar — Starts with the letter “A”

34A: New York location of the first formal women’s rights convention — Starts with the letter “S”

37A: Borscht vegetable — Starts with the letter “B”

39A: The stuff we breathe — Starts with the letter “A”

40A: Place for a suburban garden — Starts with the letter “Y”

43A: “The Boys” actor Cash — Starts with the letter “A”

44A: Resulted in success — Starts with the letter “P”

48A: Amethyst, e.g. — Starts with the letter “G”

49A: Auto dealership purchase with a distinct smell — Starts with the letter “N”

51A: Mario and Bowser, for two — Starts with the letter “R”

53A: Place to drink coffee and play Catan — Starts with the letter “B”

57A: Distort — Starts with the letter “W”

58A: Bert’s roommate — Starts with the letter “E”

59A: “I need 10 CCs, ___!” — Starts with the letter “S”

61A: ___ Moxley (executive director of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute) — Starts with the letter “E”

62A: Civil rights org. — Starts with the letter “N”

63A: Makes a flub — Starts with the letter “E”

64A: Letters before a summary — Starts with the letter “T”

65A: “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” artist ___, the Creator — Starts with the letter “T”

66A: Went down — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Fellows — Starts with the letter “G”

2D: Totally past caring — Starts with the letter “O”

3D: Two-piece swimsuit — Starts with the letter “B”

4D: Untidy person — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: Period that began with the launch of Sputnik 1 — Starts with the letter “S”

6D: One of two on a Peloton — Starts with the letter “P”

7D: “Yeah, right!” — Starts with the letter “A”

8D: Pricey — Starts with the letter “S”

9D: Greek eggplant dish — Starts with the letter “M”

10D: Italian sparkling wine — Starts with the letter “A”

11D: Dam-building mammal — Starts with the letter “B”

12D: “No time to talk!” — Starts with the letter “I”

13D: Cash drawers — Starts with the letter “T”

21D: Encourage — Starts with the letter “E”

22D: One of Sri Lanka’s official languages — Starts with the letter “T”

28D: Russian “no” — Starts with the letter “N”

30D: Sole — Starts with the letter “O”

32D: Tart berry — Starts with the letter “A”

33D: “My ___ Is a Rising Sun” (picture book that celebrates Black hairstyles) — Starts with the letter “A”

34D: Theme park in the “Blackfish” documentary — Starts with the letter “S”

35D: Assistance — Starts with the letter “A”

36D: Hollywood union? — Starts with the letter “S”

37D: ___ hammer (metaphorical tool for an online-forum moderator) — Starts with the letter “B”

38D: Look at intently — Starts with the letter “E”

41D: Brush up on — Starts with the letter “R”

42D: Insta inbox contents — Starts with the letter “D”

44D: Golfer’s standard — Starts with the letter “P”

45D: Zealous — Starts with the letter “A”

46D: Unpaid-for publicity — Starts with the letter “F”

47D: Fan___ (some noncanonical stories) — Starts with the letter “F”

50D: Morsel served with lox — Starts with the letter “C”

52D: Flower holders — Starts with the letter “V”

54D: Like an overcast sky — Starts with the letter “G”

55D: Persnickety — Starts with the letter “A”

56D: Mickey and Minnie, for two — Starts with the letter “M”

57D: Like freshly painted walls — Starts with the letter “W”

60D: “Shame on you!” — Starts with the letter “T”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Oodles – GOBS

5A: Muscle twitch – SPASM

10A: Ever so slightly – ABIT

14A: Wicked – EVIL

15A: Pine nut-and-basil sauce – PESTO

16A: Eighteen-wheeler – SEMI

17A: “Hold On, Hold On” singer ___ Case – NEKO

18A: “Au revoir!” – ADIEU

19A: Like most WNBA players – TALL

20A: Manhattan-based showcase for indie films – TRIBECAFESTIVAL

23A: Serious offense – SIN

24A: Work well together – GEL

25A: Smokey Bear ad, e.g. – PSA

26A: Aliens (Abbr.) – ETS

27A: Mexican dish with shredded chicken – TINGA

29A: Italian for “love” – AMORE

31A: Discipline practiced on mats – YOGA

33A: Similar – AKIN

34A: New York location of the first formal women’s rights convention – SENECAFALLS

37A: Borscht vegetable – BEET

39A: The stuff we breathe – AIR

40A: Place for a suburban garden – YARD

43A: “The Boys” actor Cash – AYA

44A: Resulted in success – PAIDOFF

48A: Amethyst, e.g. – GEM

49A: Auto dealership purchase with a distinct smell – NEWCAR

51A: Mario and Bowser, for two – RIVALS

53A: Place to drink coffee and play Catan – BOARDGAMECAFE

57A: Distort – WARP

58A: Bert’s roommate – ERNIE

59 “I need 10 CCs, ___!” – STAT

61A: ___ Moxley (executive director of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute) – ELLE

62A: Civil rights org. – NAACP

63A: Makes a flub – ERRS

64A: Letters before a summary – TLDR

65A: “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” artist ___, the Creator – TYLER

66A: Went down – SANK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Fellows – GENTS

2D: Totally past caring – OVERIT

3D: Two-piece swimsuit – BIKINI

4D: Untidy person – SLOB

5D: Period that began with the launch of Sputnik 1 – SPACEAGE

6D: One of two on a Peloton – PEDAL

7D: “Yeah, right!” – ASIF

8D: Pricey – STEEP

9D: Greek eggplant dish – MOUSSAKA

10D: Italian sparkling wine – ASTI

11D: Dam-building mammal – BEAVER

12D: “No time to talk!” – IMLATE

13D: Cash drawers – TILLS

21D: Encourage – EGGON

22D: One of Sri Lanka’s official languages – TAMIL

28D: Russian “no” – NYET

30D: Sole – ONLY

32D: Tart berry – ACAI

33D: “My ___ Is a Rising Sun” (picture book that celebrates Black hairstyles) – AFRO

34D: Theme park in the “Blackfish” documentary – SEAWORLD

35D: Assistance – AID

36D: Hollywood union? – SAGAFTRA

37D: ___ hammer (metaphorical tool for an online-forum moderator) – BAN

38D: Look at intently – EYEBALL

41D: Brush up on – RELEARN

42D: Insta inbox contents – DMS

44D: Golfer’s standard – PAR

45D: Zealous – ARDENT

46D: Unpaid-for publicity – FREEPR

47D: Fan___ (some noncanonical stories) – FIC

50D: Morsel served with lox – CAPER

52D: Flower holders – VASES

54D: Like an overcast sky – GRAY

55D: Persnickety – A*AL (Insert ‘N’ in place of ‘*’)

(Insert ‘N’ in place of ‘*’) 56D: Mickey and Minnie, for two – MICE

57D: Like freshly painted walls – WET

60D: “Shame on you!” – TSK



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a fun and modern vibe, with a steady solving rhythm that made the experience feel smooth and approachable. The clueing felt fair and contemporary, giving the puzzle a fresh tone without adding unnecessary difficulty. There were a few spots that required an extra moment of thinking, but overall the grid flowed nicely and stayed engaging from start to finish. A satisfying and well-balanced puzzle that felt rewarding to complete. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword