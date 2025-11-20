“Face the Wrong Way” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 20, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Oodles — Starts with the letter “G”
- 5A: Muscle twitch — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10A: Ever so slightly — Starts with the letter “A”
- 14A: Wicked — Starts with the letter “E”
- 15A: Pine nut-and-basil sauce — Starts with the letter “P”
- 16A: Eighteen-wheeler — Starts with the letter “S”
- 17A: “Hold On, Hold On” singer ___ Case — Starts with the letter “N”
- 18A: “Au revoir!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 19A: Like most WNBA players — Starts with the letter “T”
- 20A: Manhattan-based showcase for indie films — Starts with the letter “T”
- 23A: Serious offense — Starts with the letter “S”
- 24A: Work well together — Starts with the letter “G”
- 25A: Smokey Bear ad, e.g. — Starts with the letter “P”
- 26A: Aliens (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 27A: Mexican dish with shredded chicken — Starts with the letter “T”
- 29A: Italian for “love” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 31A: Discipline practiced on mats — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 33A: Similar — Starts with the letter “A”
- 34A: New York location of the first formal women’s rights convention — Starts with the letter “S”
- 37A: Borscht vegetable — Starts with the letter “B”
- 39A: The stuff we breathe — Starts with the letter “A”
- 40A: Place for a suburban garden — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 43A: “The Boys” actor Cash — Starts with the letter “A”
- 44A: Resulted in success — Starts with the letter “P”
- 48A: Amethyst, e.g. — Starts with the letter “G”
- 49A: Auto dealership purchase with a distinct smell — Starts with the letter “N”
- 51A: Mario and Bowser, for two — Starts with the letter “R”
- 53A: Place to drink coffee and play Catan — Starts with the letter “B”
- 57A: Distort — Starts with the letter “W”
- 58A: Bert’s roommate — Starts with the letter “E”
- 59A: “I need 10 CCs, ___!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 61A: ___ Moxley (executive director of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 62A: Civil rights org. — Starts with the letter “N”
- 63A: Makes a flub — Starts with the letter “E”
- 64A: Letters before a summary — Starts with the letter “T”
- 65A: “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” artist ___, the Creator — Starts with the letter “T”
- 66A: Went down — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Fellows — Starts with the letter “G”
- 2D: Totally past caring — Starts with the letter “O”
- 3D: Two-piece swimsuit — Starts with the letter “B”
- 4D: Untidy person — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: Period that began with the launch of Sputnik 1 — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: One of two on a Peloton — Starts with the letter “P”
- 7D: “Yeah, right!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8D: Pricey — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9D: Greek eggplant dish — Starts with the letter “M”
- 10D: Italian sparkling wine — Starts with the letter “A”
- 11D: Dam-building mammal — Starts with the letter “B”
- 12D: “No time to talk!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 13D: Cash drawers — Starts with the letter “T”
- 21D: Encourage — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22D: One of Sri Lanka’s official languages — Starts with the letter “T”
- 28D: Russian “no” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 30D: Sole — Starts with the letter “O”
- 32D: Tart berry — Starts with the letter “A”
- 33D: “My ___ Is a Rising Sun” (picture book that celebrates Black hairstyles) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 34D: Theme park in the “Blackfish” documentary — Starts with the letter “S”
- 35D: Assistance — Starts with the letter “A”
- 36D: Hollywood union? — Starts with the letter “S”
- 37D: ___ hammer (metaphorical tool for an online-forum moderator) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 38D: Look at intently — Starts with the letter “E”
- 41D: Brush up on — Starts with the letter “R”
- 42D: Insta inbox contents — Starts with the letter “D”
- 44D: Golfer’s standard — Starts with the letter “P”
- 45D: Zealous — Starts with the letter “A”
- 46D: Unpaid-for publicity — Starts with the letter “F”
- 47D: Fan___ (some noncanonical stories) — Starts with the letter “F”
- 50D: Morsel served with lox — Starts with the letter “C”
- 52D: Flower holders — Starts with the letter “V”
- 54D: Like an overcast sky — Starts with the letter “G”
- 55D: Persnickety — Starts with the letter “A”
- 56D: Mickey and Minnie, for two — Starts with the letter “M”
- 57D: Like freshly painted walls — Starts with the letter “W”
- 60D: “Shame on you!” — Starts with the letter “T”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Oodles – GOBS
- 5A: Muscle twitch – SPASM
- 10A: Ever so slightly – ABIT
- 14A: Wicked – EVIL
- 15A: Pine nut-and-basil sauce – PESTO
- 16A: Eighteen-wheeler – SEMI
- 17A: “Hold On, Hold On” singer ___ Case – NEKO
- 18A: “Au revoir!” – ADIEU
- 19A: Like most WNBA players – TALL
- 20A: Manhattan-based showcase for indie films – TRIBECAFESTIVAL
- 23A: Serious offense – SIN
- 24A: Work well together – GEL
- 25A: Smokey Bear ad, e.g. – PSA
- 26A: Aliens (Abbr.) – ETS
- 27A: Mexican dish with shredded chicken – TINGA
- 29A: Italian for “love” – AMORE
- 31A: Discipline practiced on mats – YOGA
- 33A: Similar – AKIN
- 34A: New York location of the first formal women’s rights convention – SENECAFALLS
- 37A: Borscht vegetable – BEET
- 39A: The stuff we breathe – AIR
- 40A: Place for a suburban garden – YARD
- 43A: “The Boys” actor Cash – AYA
- 44A: Resulted in success – PAIDOFF
- 48A: Amethyst, e.g. – GEM
- 49A: Auto dealership purchase with a distinct smell – NEWCAR
- 51A: Mario and Bowser, for two – RIVALS
- 53A: Place to drink coffee and play Catan – BOARDGAMECAFE
- 57A: Distort – WARP
- 58A: Bert’s roommate – ERNIE
- 59 “I need 10 CCs, ___!” – STAT
- 61A: ___ Moxley (executive director of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute) – ELLE
- 62A: Civil rights org. – NAACP
- 63A: Makes a flub – ERRS
- 64A: Letters before a summary – TLDR
- 65A: “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” artist ___, the Creator – TYLER
- 66A: Went down – SANK
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Fellows – GENTS
- 2D: Totally past caring – OVERIT
- 3D: Two-piece swimsuit – BIKINI
- 4D: Untidy person – SLOB
- 5D: Period that began with the launch of Sputnik 1 – SPACEAGE
- 6D: One of two on a Peloton – PEDAL
- 7D: “Yeah, right!” – ASIF
- 8D: Pricey – STEEP
- 9D: Greek eggplant dish – MOUSSAKA
- 10D: Italian sparkling wine – ASTI
- 11D: Dam-building mammal – BEAVER
- 12D: “No time to talk!” – IMLATE
- 13D: Cash drawers – TILLS
- 21D: Encourage – EGGON
- 22D: One of Sri Lanka’s official languages – TAMIL
- 28D: Russian “no” – NYET
- 30D: Sole – ONLY
- 32D: Tart berry – ACAI
- 33D: “My ___ Is a Rising Sun” (picture book that celebrates Black hairstyles) – AFRO
- 34D: Theme park in the “Blackfish” documentary – SEAWORLD
- 35D: Assistance – AID
- 36D: Hollywood union? – SAGAFTRA
- 37D: ___ hammer (metaphorical tool for an online-forum moderator) – BAN
- 38D: Look at intently – EYEBALL
- 41D: Brush up on – RELEARN
- 42D: Insta inbox contents – DMS
- 44D: Golfer’s standard – PAR
- 45D: Zealous – ARDENT
- 46D: Unpaid-for publicity – FREEPR
- 47D: Fan___ (some noncanonical stories) – FIC
- 50D: Morsel served with lox – CAPER
- 52D: Flower holders – VASES
- 54D: Like an overcast sky – GRAY
- 55D: Persnickety – A*AL (Insert ‘N’ in place of ‘*’)
- 56D: Mickey and Minnie, for two – MICE
- 57D: Like freshly painted walls – WET
- 60D: “Shame on you!” – TSK
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a fun and modern vibe, with a steady solving rhythm that made the experience feel smooth and approachable. The clueing felt fair and contemporary, giving the puzzle a fresh tone without adding unnecessary difficulty. There were a few spots that required an extra moment of thinking, but overall the grid flowed nicely and stayed engaging from start to finish. A satisfying and well-balanced puzzle that felt rewarding to complete. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.