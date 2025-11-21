“Answer Keys (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 21, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Downsides — Starts with the letter “C”

5A: Fairy-tale villain who eats a grandmother — Starts with the letter “W”

9A: A bald person’s might sunburn — Starts with the letter “S”

14A: Holey shoe — Starts with the letter “C”

15A: Fan sound — Starts with the letter “W”

16A: Knight’s protective gear — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: “Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally” subject — Starts with the letter “M”

18A: Sherry, e.g. — Starts with the letter “W”

19A: Not a soul — Starts with the letter “N”

20A: “The Waste Land” poet — Starts with the letter “E”

22A: “Sounds good!” — Starts with the letter “O”

24A: Part of a kid’s bedtime routine, often — Starts with the letter “S”

26A: Elegant — Starts with the letter “S”

27A: “In ___ of gifts . . .” — Starts with the letter “L”

29A: Like a centenarian — Starts with the letter “O”

30A: “I ___ your pardon?” — Starts with the letter “B”

33A: First impression given by a house — Starts with the letter “C”

37A: Fly high — Starts with the letter “S”

38A: DIY mover’s rental — Starts with the letter “U”

39A: “How I Met Your Mother” protagonist — Starts with the letter “T”

40A: Burner’s place — Starts with the letter “S”

41A: Lincoln ___ (construction toy) — Starts with the letter “L”

42A: Participation dance in which you “shake it all about” — Starts with the letter “H”

44A: Most common English word — Starts with the letter “T”

45A: Luke, to Anakin — Starts with the letter “S”

46A: Bit of equestrian equipment — Starts with the letter “R”

47A: Chef’s cover-up — Starts with the letter “A”

49A: Incredible deal — Starts with the letter “S”

52A: Amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, say — Starts with the letter “H”

56A: Throw away — Starts with the letter “S”

58A: Caramelized vegetable in mujaddara — Starts with the letter “O”

59A: Mine extractions — Starts with the letter “O”

61A: Baddie in many fantasy games — Starts with the letter “O”

62A: It might have animated balloons — Starts with the letter “E”

63A: Shape of some coffee table tops — Starts with the letter “O”

64A: Sport in which athletes lie flat — Starts with the letter “L”

65A: Commission-based line of work, often — Starts with the letter “S”

66A: Reject — Starts with the letter “D”

67A: Bambi and Faline — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: “I want to be added to the email thread” — Starts with the letter “C”

2D: Non-written tests — Starts with the letter “O”

3D: “Nose goes!” — Starts with the letter “N”

4D: Kids’ ride — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: URL intro — Starts with the letter “W”

6D: State where the cash register was invented — Starts with the letter “O”

7D: Golf course — Starts with the letter “L”

8D: Mooch — Starts with the letter “F”

9D: Polished, in a way — Starts with the letter “S”

10D: Swindler — Starts with the letter “C”

11D: Run ___ — Starts with the letter “A”

12D: Solitary — Starts with the letter “L”

13D: “Predator” prequel — Starts with the letter “P”

21D: “12 Angry Men” event — Starts with the letter “T”

23D: Raise one’s voice — Starts with the letter “Y”

25D: Casual version of 43-Down — Starts with the letter “Y”

28D: Causing mischief — Starts with the letter “U”

30D: Reserve — Starts with the letter “B”

31D: Overhang protecting a wall — Starts with the letter “E”

32D: Fictional doctor Meredith — Starts with the letter “G”

33D: ___ classic (niche hit) — Starts with the letter “C”

34D: “Seems like bad news . . .” — Starts with the letter “U”

35D: Ire — Starts with the letter “R”

36D: Fearful yelp — Starts with the letter “E”

37D: “Wow, that was merciless!” — Starts with the letter “S”

40D: Acts like an angry alpaca — Starts with the letter “S”

42D: Gnu feature — Starts with the letter “H”

43D: Word of consent — Starts with the letter “Y”

45D: Does some shopping — Starts with the letter “S”

47D: Have really fond feelings for — Starts with the letter “A”

48D: Chutzpah — Starts with the letter “N”

50D: Have a spat — Starts with the letter “A”

51D: L, at LOFT — Starts with the letter “L”

52D: Handheld outdoor tools — Starts with the letter “H”

53D: People who made llama figurines — Starts with the letter “I”

54D: Punch in some digits — Starts with the letter “D”

55D: Like fictional high schooler Regina George — Starts with the letter “M”

57D: ___ pressure — Starts with the letter “P”

60D: On the ___ (secretly) — Starts with the letter “S”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Downsides – CONS

5A: Fairy-tale villain who eats a grandmother – WOLF

9A: A bald person’s might sunburn – SCALP

14A: Holey shoe – CROC

15A: Fan sound – WHIR

16A: Knight’s protective gear – ARMOR

17A: “Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally” subject – MATH

18A: Sherry, e.g. – WINE

19A: Not a soul – NOONE

20A: “The Waste Land” poet – ELIOT

22A: “Sounds good!” – OKEYDOKEY

24A: Part of a kid’s bedtime routine, often – STORY

26A: Elegant – SLEEK

27A: “In ___ of gifts . . .” – LIEU

29A: Like a centenarian – OLD

30A: “I ___ your pardon?” – BEG

33A: First impression given by a house – CURBAPPEAL

37A: Fly high – SOAR

38A: DIY mover’s rental – UHAUL

39A: “How I Met Your Mother” protagonist – TED

40A: Burner’s place – STOVE

41A: Lincoln ___ (construction toy) – LOGS

42A: Participation dance in which you “shake it all about” – HOKEYPOKEY

44A: Most common English word – THE

45A: Luke, to Anakin – SON

46A: Bit of equestrian equipment – REIN

47A: Chef’s cover-up – APRON

49A: Incredible deal – STEAL

52A: Amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, say – HIDDENGEM

56A: Throw away – SCRAP

58A: Caramelized vegetable in mujaddara – ONION

59A: Mine extractions – ORES

61A: Baddie in many fantasy games – OGRE

62A: It might have animated balloons – ECARD

63A: Shape of some coffee table tops – OVAL

64A: Sport in which athletes lie flat – LUGE

65A: Commission-based line of work, often – SALES

66A: Reject – DENY

67A: Bambi and Faline – DEER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: “I want to be added to the email thread” – CCME

2D: Non-written tests – ORALS

3D: “Nose goes!” – NOTIT

4D: Kids’ ride – SCHOOLBUS

5D: URL intro – WWW

6D: State where the cash register was invented – OHIO

7D: Golf course – LINKS

8D: Mooch – FREELOADER

9D: Polished, in a way – SANDED

10D: Swindler – CROOK

11D: Run ___ – AMOK

12D: Solitary – LONE

13D: “Predator” prequel – PREY

21D: “12 Angry Men” event – TRIAL

23D: Raise one’s voice – YELL

25D: Casual version of 43-Down – YEP

28D: Causing mischief – UPTONOGOOD

30D: Reserve – BOOK

31D: Overhang protecting a wall – EAVE

32D: Fictional doctor Meredith – GREY

33D: ___ classic (niche hit) – CULT

34D: “Seems like bad news . . .” – UHOH

35D: Ire – RAGE

36D: Fearful yelp – EEK

37D: “Wow, that was merciless!” – STONECOLD

40D: Acts like an angry alpaca – SPITS

42D: Gnu feature – HORN

43D: Word of consent – YES

45D: Does some shopping – SPENDS

47D: Have really fond feelings for – ADORE

48D: Chutzpah – NERVE

50D: Have a spat – ARGUE

51D: L, at LOFT – LARGE

52D: Handheld outdoor tools – HOES

53D: People who made llama figurines – INCA

54D: Punch in some digits – DIAL

55D: Like fictional high schooler Regina George – MEAN

57D: ___ pressure – PEER

60D: On the ___ (secretly) – SLY



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a really fun rhythm to it, with clueing that felt playful while still being totally fair. The puzzle flowed smoothly, and nothing felt forced or overly tricky, making it a very approachable but still enjoyable solve. The modern tone and light humor made the grid feel fresh, and it kept the momentum going from beginning to end. Overall, it struck a great balance between quick solving and satisfaction. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.