“Answer Keys (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 21, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Downsides — Starts with the letter “C”
- 5A: Fairy-tale villain who eats a grandmother — Starts with the letter “W”
- 9A: A bald person’s might sunburn — Starts with the letter “S”
- 14A: Holey shoe — Starts with the letter “C”
- 15A: Fan sound — Starts with the letter “W”
- 16A: Knight’s protective gear — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: “Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally” subject — Starts with the letter “M”
- 18A: Sherry, e.g. — Starts with the letter “W”
- 19A: Not a soul — Starts with the letter “N”
- 20A: “The Waste Land” poet — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22A: “Sounds good!” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 24A: Part of a kid’s bedtime routine, often — Starts with the letter “S”
- 26A: Elegant — Starts with the letter “S”
- 27A: “In ___ of gifts . . .” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 29A: Like a centenarian — Starts with the letter “O”
- 30A: “I ___ your pardon?” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 33A: First impression given by a house — Starts with the letter “C”
- 37A: Fly high — Starts with the letter “S”
- 38A: DIY mover’s rental — Starts with the letter “U”
- 39A: “How I Met Your Mother” protagonist — Starts with the letter “T”
- 40A: Burner’s place — Starts with the letter “S”
- 41A: Lincoln ___ (construction toy) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 42A: Participation dance in which you “shake it all about” — Starts with the letter “H”
- 44A: Most common English word — Starts with the letter “T”
- 45A: Luke, to Anakin — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46A: Bit of equestrian equipment — Starts with the letter “R”
- 47A: Chef’s cover-up — Starts with the letter “A”
- 49A: Incredible deal — Starts with the letter “S”
- 52A: Amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, say — Starts with the letter “H”
- 56A: Throw away — Starts with the letter “S”
- 58A: Caramelized vegetable in mujaddara — Starts with the letter “O”
- 59A: Mine extractions — Starts with the letter “O”
- 61A: Baddie in many fantasy games — Starts with the letter “O”
- 62A: It might have animated balloons — Starts with the letter “E”
- 63A: Shape of some coffee table tops — Starts with the letter “O”
- 64A: Sport in which athletes lie flat — Starts with the letter “L”
- 65A: Commission-based line of work, often — Starts with the letter “S”
- 66A: Reject — Starts with the letter “D”
- 67A: Bambi and Faline — Starts with the letter “D”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: “I want to be added to the email thread” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2D: Non-written tests — Starts with the letter “O”
- 3D: “Nose goes!” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 4D: Kids’ ride — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: URL intro — Starts with the letter “W”
- 6D: State where the cash register was invented — Starts with the letter “O”
- 7D: Golf course — Starts with the letter “L”
- 8D: Mooch — Starts with the letter “F”
- 9D: Polished, in a way — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10D: Swindler — Starts with the letter “C”
- 11D: Run ___ — Starts with the letter “A”
- 12D: Solitary — Starts with the letter “L”
- 13D: “Predator” prequel — Starts with the letter “P”
- 21D: “12 Angry Men” event — Starts with the letter “T”
- 23D: Raise one’s voice — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 25D: Casual version of 43-Down — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 28D: Causing mischief — Starts with the letter “U”
- 30D: Reserve — Starts with the letter “B”
- 31D: Overhang protecting a wall — Starts with the letter “E”
- 32D: Fictional doctor Meredith — Starts with the letter “G”
- 33D: ___ classic (niche hit) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 34D: “Seems like bad news . . .” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 35D: Ire — Starts with the letter “R”
- 36D: Fearful yelp — Starts with the letter “E”
- 37D: “Wow, that was merciless!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 40D: Acts like an angry alpaca — Starts with the letter “S”
- 42D: Gnu feature — Starts with the letter “H”
- 43D: Word of consent — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 45D: Does some shopping — Starts with the letter “S”
- 47D: Have really fond feelings for — Starts with the letter “A”
- 48D: Chutzpah — Starts with the letter “N”
- 50D: Have a spat — Starts with the letter “A”
- 51D: L, at LOFT — Starts with the letter “L”
- 52D: Handheld outdoor tools — Starts with the letter “H”
- 53D: People who made llama figurines — Starts with the letter “I”
- 54D: Punch in some digits — Starts with the letter “D”
- 55D: Like fictional high schooler Regina George — Starts with the letter “M”
- 57D: ___ pressure — Starts with the letter “P”
- 60D: On the ___ (secretly) — Starts with the letter “S”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Downsides – CONS
- 5A: Fairy-tale villain who eats a grandmother – WOLF
- 9A: A bald person’s might sunburn – SCALP
- 14A: Holey shoe – CROC
- 15A: Fan sound – WHIR
- 16A: Knight’s protective gear – ARMOR
- 17A: “Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally” subject – MATH
- 18A: Sherry, e.g. – WINE
- 19A: Not a soul – NOONE
- 20A: “The Waste Land” poet – ELIOT
- 22A: “Sounds good!” – OKEYDOKEY
- 24A: Part of a kid’s bedtime routine, often – STORY
- 26A: Elegant – SLEEK
- 27A: “In ___ of gifts . . .” – LIEU
- 29A: Like a centenarian – OLD
- 30A: “I ___ your pardon?” – BEG
- 33A: First impression given by a house – CURBAPPEAL
- 37A: Fly high – SOAR
- 38A: DIY mover’s rental – UHAUL
- 39A: “How I Met Your Mother” protagonist – TED
- 40A: Burner’s place – STOVE
- 41A: Lincoln ___ (construction toy) – LOGS
- 42A: Participation dance in which you “shake it all about” – HOKEYPOKEY
- 44A: Most common English word – THE
- 45A: Luke, to Anakin – SON
- 46A: Bit of equestrian equipment – REIN
- 47A: Chef’s cover-up – APRON
- 49A: Incredible deal – STEAL
- 52A: Amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, say – HIDDENGEM
- 56A: Throw away – SCRAP
- 58A: Caramelized vegetable in mujaddara – ONION
- 59A: Mine extractions – ORES
- 61A: Baddie in many fantasy games – OGRE
- 62A: It might have animated balloons – ECARD
- 63A: Shape of some coffee table tops – OVAL
- 64A: Sport in which athletes lie flat – LUGE
- 65A: Commission-based line of work, often – SALES
- 66A: Reject – DENY
- 67A: Bambi and Faline – DEER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: “I want to be added to the email thread” – CCME
- 2D: Non-written tests – ORALS
- 3D: “Nose goes!” – NOTIT
- 4D: Kids’ ride – SCHOOLBUS
- 5D: URL intro – WWW
- 6D: State where the cash register was invented – OHIO
- 7D: Golf course – LINKS
- 8D: Mooch – FREELOADER
- 9D: Polished, in a way – SANDED
- 10D: Swindler – CROOK
- 11D: Run ___ – AMOK
- 12D: Solitary – LONE
- 13D: “Predator” prequel – PREY
- 21D: “12 Angry Men” event – TRIAL
- 23D: Raise one’s voice – YELL
- 25D: Casual version of 43-Down – YEP
- 28D: Causing mischief – UPTONOGOOD
- 30D: Reserve – BOOK
- 31D: Overhang protecting a wall – EAVE
- 32D: Fictional doctor Meredith – GREY
- 33D: ___ classic (niche hit) – CULT
- 34D: “Seems like bad news . . .” – UHOH
- 35D: Ire – RAGE
- 36D: Fearful yelp – EEK
- 37D: “Wow, that was merciless!” – STONECOLD
- 40D: Acts like an angry alpaca – SPITS
- 42D: Gnu feature – HORN
- 43D: Word of consent – YES
- 45D: Does some shopping – SPENDS
- 47D: Have really fond feelings for – ADORE
- 48D: Chutzpah – NERVE
- 50D: Have a spat – ARGUE
- 51D: L, at LOFT – LARGE
- 52D: Handheld outdoor tools – HOES
- 53D: People who made llama figurines – INCA
- 54D: Punch in some digits – DIAL
- 55D: Like fictional high schooler Regina George – MEAN
- 57D: ___ pressure – PEER
- 60D: On the ___ (secretly) – SLY
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a really fun rhythm to it, with clueing that felt playful while still being totally fair. The puzzle flowed smoothly, and nothing felt forced or overly tricky, making it a very approachable but still enjoyable solve. The modern tone and light humor made the grid feel fresh, and it kept the momentum going from beginning to end. Overall, it struck a great balance between quick solving and satisfaction. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.