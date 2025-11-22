“First Word Problems” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 22, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 22, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 22, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: “No , no fuss” — Starts with the letter “M“
- 5A: Homes — Starts with the letter “A“
- 11A: Gooey lump — Starts with the letter “G“
- 14A: ___ Trail (path in the Andes) — Starts with the letter “I“
- 15A: Like Pedro Pascal — Starts with the letter “L“
- 16A: “Honest” prez — Starts with the letter “A“
- 17A: Product for carpet stains — Starts with the letter “S“
- 19A: Fashion monogram — Starts with the letter “Y“
- 20A: “Succession” star Snook — Starts with the letter “S“
- 21A: Religious dissenter — Starts with the letter “H“
- 23A: Meditative exercise with asanas that are held for long periods of time — Starts with the letter “Y“
- 26A: Diamond type with a floral name — Starts with the letter “R“
- 28A: Many pop-ups — Starts with the letter “A“
- 29A: Recedes — Starts with the letter “E“
- 31A: Romance writer Roberts — Starts with the letter “N“
- 32A: Gent — Starts with the letter “F“
- 34A: Gradually diminished — Starts with the letter “W“
- 35A: Garage band practices — Starts with the letter “J“
- 38A: What a toddler might want removed from a 50-Down — Starts with the letter “C“
- 40A: Theme park with Test Track — Starts with the letter “E“
- 41A: Baby bird’s home — Starts with the letter “N“
- 42A: “Nurse Jackie” star Falco — Starts with the letter “E“
- 43A: Medicine-monitoring org. — Starts with the letter “F“
- 46A: Place to jot things down — Starts with the letter “N“
- 49A: Many Kathmandu residents — Starts with the letter “N“
- 52A: Toasted sandwiches — Starts with the letter “P“
- 54A: Trumpets’ section — Starts with the letter “B“
- 55A: ___ Moines — Starts with the letter “D“
- 56A: Salty drink used by some athletes to relieve muscle cramps — Starts with the letter “P“
- 59A: “You’re ___ to talk!” — Starts with the letter “O“
- 60A: Self- (confidence) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 61A: “Song 2” British band — Starts with the letter “B”
- 62A: “Exit full screen” key — Starts with the letter “E”
- 63A: Puts back at zero — Starts with the letter “R”
- 64A: Helper (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: “Come see me!” — Starts with the letter “M”
- 2D: Like most volunteer positions — Starts with the letter “U”
- 3D: Has contempt for — Starts with the letter “S”
- 4D: Skewered dish with peanut sauce — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: Blonde or brown brew — Starts with the letter “A”
- 6D: Sound of a collision in a comic book — Starts with the letter “B”
- 7D: “Then again . . .” in a text — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8D: Olympians who try not to make a splash? — Starts with the letter “D”
- 9D: January, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “E”
- 10D: Sensitive spots — Starts with the letter “S”
- 11D: Celebs with a strong LGBTQIA+ following — Starts with the letter “G”
- 12D: Not widely known — Starts with the letter “O”
- 13D: ___ Air (L.A. neighborhood) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 18D: Letter after pi — Starts with the letter “R”
- 22D: Person with renter’s insurance, perhaps — Starts with the letter “T”
- 24D: Salon products — Starts with the letter “G”
- 25D: Up to the task — Starts with the letter “A”
- 27D: Wee bit — Starts with the letter “T”
- 30D: “___ on a true story” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 32D: Attach securely — Starts with the letter “F”
- 33D: CPR specialist — Starts with the letter “E”
- 34D: Pursue romantically — Starts with the letter “W”
- 35D: “Be right there!” — Starts with the letter “J”
- 36D: Washer cycle — Starts with the letter “S”
- 37D: Slushy gas station treat — Starts with the letter “I”
- 38D: Dana Bash’s channel — Starts with the letter “C”
- 39D: Starts doing business again — Starts with the letter “R”
- 42D: Formal decrees — Starts with the letter “E”
- 43D: Thrashes about — Starts with the letter “F”
- 44D: ___ throw (track and field event) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 45D: State confidently — Starts with the letter “A”
- 47D: “Imagine Me & You” star Perabo — Starts with the letter “P”
- 48D: Ingredient in black jelly beans — Starts with the letter “A”
- 50D: Sandwich with two spreads — Starts with the letter “P”
- 51D: The “A” of the ABC islands — Starts with the letter “A”
- 53D: ___-Ball (arcade game) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 55D: Fawn’s mother — Starts with the letter “D”
- 57D: Permit — Starts with the letter “L”
- 58D: Letters on an ambulance — Starts with the letter “E”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: “No ___, no fuss” – MUSS
- 5A: Homes – ABODES
- 11A: Gooey lump – GOB
- 14A: ___ Trail (path in the Andes) – INCA
- 15A: Like Pedro Pascal – LATINO
- 16A: “Honest” prez – ABE
- 17A: Product for carpet stains – SPOTREMOVER
- 19A: Fashion monogram – YSL
- 20A: “Succession” star Snook – SARAH
- 21A: Religious dissenter – HERETIC
- 23A: Meditative exercise with asanas that are held for long periods of time – YINYOGA
- 26A: Diamond type with a floral name – ROSECUT
- 28A: Many pop-ups – ADS
- 29A: Recedes – EBBS
- 31A: Romance writer Roberts – NORA
- 32A: Gent – FELLA
- 34A: Gradually diminished – WANED
- 35A: Garage band practices – JAMSESSIONS
- 38A: What a toddler might want removed from a 50-Down – CRUST
- 40A: Theme park with Test Track – EPCOT
- 41A: Baby bird’s home – NEST
- 42A: “Nurse Jackie” star Falco – EDIE
- 43A: Medicine-monitoring org. – FDA
- 46A: Place to jot things down – NOTEPAD
- 49A: Many Kathmandu residents – NEPALIS
- 52A: Toasted sandwiches – PANINIS
- 54A: Trumpets’ section – BRASS
- 55A: ___ Moines – DES
- 56A: Salty drink used by some athletes to relieve muscle cramps – PICKLEJUICE
- 59A: “You’re ___ to talk!” – ONE
- 60A: Self-___ (confidence) – ESTEEM
- 61A: “Song 2” British band – BLUR
- 62A: “Exit full screen” key – ESC
- 63A: Puts back at zero – RESETS
- 64A: Helper (Abbr.) – ASST
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: “Come see me!”- MISSYA
- 2D: Like most volunteer positions – UNPAID
- 3D: Has contempt for – SCORNS
- 4D: Skewered dish with peanut sauce – SATAY
- 5D: Blonde or brown brew – ALE
- 6D: Sound of a collision in a comic book – BAM
- 7D: “Then again . . .” in a text – OTOH
- 8D: Olympians who try not to make a splash? – DIVERS
- 9D: January, in Spanish – ENERO
- 10D: Sensitive spots – SORES
- 11D: Celebs with a strong LGBTQIA+ following – GAYICONS
- 12D: Not widely known – OBSCURE
- 13D: ___ Air (L.A. neighborhood) – BEL
- 18D: Letter after pi – RHO
- 22D: Person with renter’s insurance, perhaps – TENANT
- 24D: Salon products – GELS
- 25D: Up to the task – ABLE
- 27D: Wee bit – TAD
- 30D: “___ on a true story” – BASED
- 32D: Attach securely – FASTEN
- 33D: CPR specialist – EMT
- 34D: Pursue romantically – WOO
- 35D: “Be right there!” – JUSTASEC
- 36D: Washer cycle – SPIN
- 37D: Slushy gas station treat – ICEE
- 38D: Dana Bash’s channel – CNN
- 39D: Starts doing business again – REOPENS
- 42D: Formal decrees – EDICTS
- 43D: Thrashes about – FLAILS
- 44D: ___ throw (track and field event) – DISCUS
- 45D: State confidently – ASSERT
- 47D: “Imagine Me & You” star Perabo – PIPER
- 48D: Ingredient in black jelly beans – ANISE
- 50D: Sandwich with two spreads – PBJ
- 51D: The “A” of the ABC islands – ARUBA
- 53D: ___-Ball (arcade game) – SKEE
- 55D: Fawn’s mother – DOE
- 57D: Permit – LET
- 58D: Letters on an ambulance – EMS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a relaxed and approachable feel, making it an enjoyable solve without any major roadblocks. The cluing felt clean and intuitive, keeping the puzzle moving at a steady pace while still offering a few moments that required a little extra thought. The grid had a nice mix of modern touches and everyday language, which helped keep things engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a smooth, pleasant puzzle experience perfect for a casual weekend solve. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.