“First Word Problems” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 22, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 22, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 22, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: “No , no fuss” — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 5A: Homes — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 11A: Gooey lump — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 14A: ___ Trail (path in the Andes) — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 15A: Like Pedro Pascal — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 16A: “Honest” prez — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 17A: Product for carpet stains — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 19A: Fashion monogram — Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 20A: “Succession” star Snook — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 21A: Religious dissenter — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 23A: Meditative exercise with asanas that are held for long periods of time — Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 26A: Diamond type with a floral name — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 28A: Many pop-ups — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 29A: Recedes — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 31A: Romance writer Roberts — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 32A: Gent — Starts with the letter “ F “

“ 34A: Gradually diminished — Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 35A: Garage band practices — Starts with the letter “ J “

“ 38A: What a toddler might want removed from a 50-Down — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 40A: Theme park with Test Track — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 41A: Baby bird’s home — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 42A: “Nurse Jackie” star Falco — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 43A: Medicine-monitoring org. — Starts with the letter “ F “

“ 46A: Place to jot things down — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 49A: Many Kathmandu residents — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 52A: Toasted sandwiches — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 54A: Trumpets’ section — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 55A: ___ Moines — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 56A: Salty drink used by some athletes to relieve muscle cramps — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 59A: “You’re ___ to talk!” — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 60A: Self- (confidence) — Starts with the letter “E”

61A: “Song 2” British band — Starts with the letter “B”

62A: “Exit full screen” key — Starts with the letter “E”

63A: Puts back at zero — Starts with the letter “R”

64A: Helper (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: “Come see me!” — Starts with the letter “M”

2D: Like most volunteer positions — Starts with the letter “U”

3D: Has contempt for — Starts with the letter “S”

4D: Skewered dish with peanut sauce — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: Blonde or brown brew — Starts with the letter “A”

6D: Sound of a collision in a comic book — Starts with the letter “B”

7D: “Then again . . .” in a text — Starts with the letter “O”

8D: Olympians who try not to make a splash? — Starts with the letter “D”

9D: January, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “E”

10D: Sensitive spots — Starts with the letter “S”

11D: Celebs with a strong LGBTQIA+ following — Starts with the letter “G”

12D: Not widely known — Starts with the letter “O”

13D: ___ Air (L.A. neighborhood) — Starts with the letter “B”

18D: Letter after pi — Starts with the letter “R”

22D: Person with renter’s insurance, perhaps — Starts with the letter “T”

24D: Salon products — Starts with the letter “G”

25D: Up to the task — Starts with the letter “A”

27D: Wee bit — Starts with the letter “T”

30D: “___ on a true story” — Starts with the letter “B”

32D: Attach securely — Starts with the letter “F”

33D: CPR specialist — Starts with the letter “E”

34D: Pursue romantically — Starts with the letter “W”

35D: “Be right there!” — Starts with the letter “J”

36D: Washer cycle — Starts with the letter “S”

37D: Slushy gas station treat — Starts with the letter “I”

38D: Dana Bash’s channel — Starts with the letter “C”

39D: Starts doing business again — Starts with the letter “R”

42D: Formal decrees — Starts with the letter “E”

43D: Thrashes about — Starts with the letter “F”

44D: ___ throw (track and field event) — Starts with the letter “D”

45D: State confidently — Starts with the letter “A”

47D: “Imagine Me & You” star Perabo — Starts with the letter “P”

48D: Ingredient in black jelly beans — Starts with the letter “A”

50D: Sandwich with two spreads — Starts with the letter “P”

51D: The “A” of the ABC islands — Starts with the letter “A”

53D: ___-Ball (arcade game) — Starts with the letter “S”

55D: Fawn’s mother — Starts with the letter “D”

57D: Permit — Starts with the letter “L”

58D: Letters on an ambulance — Starts with the letter “E”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: “No ___, no fuss” – MUSS

5A: Homes – ABODES

11A: Gooey lump – GOB

14A: ___ Trail (path in the Andes) – INCA

15A: Like Pedro Pascal – LATINO

16A: “Honest” prez – ABE

17A: Product for carpet stains – SPOTREMOVER

19A: Fashion monogram – YSL

20A: “Succession” star Snook – SARAH

21A: Religious dissenter – HERETIC

23A: Meditative exercise with asanas that are held for long periods of time – YINYOGA

26A: Diamond type with a floral name – ROSECUT

28A: Many pop-ups – ADS

29A: Recedes – EBBS

31A: Romance writer Roberts – NORA

32A: Gent – FELLA

34A: Gradually diminished – WANED

35A: Garage band practices – JAMSESSIONS

38A: What a toddler might want removed from a 50-Down – CRUST

40A: Theme park with Test Track – EPCOT

41A: Baby bird’s home – NEST

42A: “Nurse Jackie” star Falco – EDIE

43A: Medicine-monitoring org. – FDA

46A: Place to jot things down – NOTEPAD

49A: Many Kathmandu residents – NEPALIS

52A: Toasted sandwiches – PANINIS

54A: Trumpets’ section – BRASS

55A: ___ Moines – DES

56A: Salty drink used by some athletes to relieve muscle cramps – PICKLEJUICE

59A: “You’re ___ to talk!” – ONE

60A: Self-___ (confidence) – ESTEEM

61A: “Song 2” British band – BLUR

62A: “Exit full screen” key – ESC

63A: Puts back at zero – RESETS

64A: Helper (Abbr.) – ASST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: “Come see me!”- MISSYA

2D: Like most volunteer positions – UNPAID

3D: Has contempt for – SCORNS

4D: Skewered dish with peanut sauce – SATAY

5D: Blonde or brown brew – ALE

6D: Sound of a collision in a comic book – BAM

7D: “Then again . . .” in a text – OTOH

8D: Olympians who try not to make a splash? – DIVERS

9D: January, in Spanish – ENERO

10D: Sensitive spots – SORES

11D: Celebs with a strong LGBTQIA+ following – GAYICONS

12D: Not widely known – OBSCURE

13D: ___ Air (L.A. neighborhood) – BEL

18D: Letter after pi – RHO

22D: Person with renter’s insurance, perhaps – TENANT

24D: Salon products – GELS

25D: Up to the task – ABLE

27D: Wee bit – TAD

30D: “___ on a true story” – BASED

32D: Attach securely – FASTEN

33D: CPR specialist – EMT

34D: Pursue romantically – WOO

35D: “Be right there!” – JUSTASEC

36D: Washer cycle – SPIN

37D: Slushy gas station treat – ICEE

38D: Dana Bash’s channel – CNN

39D: Starts doing business again – REOPENS

42D: Formal decrees – EDICTS

43D: Thrashes about – FLAILS

44D: ___ throw (track and field event) – DISCUS

45D: State confidently – ASSERT

47D: “Imagine Me & You” star Perabo – PIPER

48D: Ingredient in black jelly beans – ANISE

50D: Sandwich with two spreads – PBJ

51D: The “A” of the ABC islands – ARUBA

53D: ___-Ball (arcade game) – SKEE

55D: Fawn’s mother – DOE

57D: Permit – LET

58D: Letters on an ambulance – EMS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a relaxed and approachable feel, making it an enjoyable solve without any major roadblocks. The cluing felt clean and intuitive, keeping the puzzle moving at a steady pace while still offering a few moments that required a little extra thought. The grid had a nice mix of modern touches and everyday language, which helped keep things engaging from start to finish. Overall, it was a smooth, pleasant puzzle experience perfect for a casual weekend solve. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

