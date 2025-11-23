“Hit Bottom” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 23, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 23, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Come-___ (enticing offers) — Starts with the letter “O”
- 4A: Hairstyle for Antonio Madrigal — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8A: “Shoo, you pest!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 12A: Over with — Starts with the letter “D”
- 14A: Take the wheel — Starts with the letter “S”
- 15A: Curved structure in a Roman aqueduct — Starts with the letter “A”
- 16A: Shape of a pumpkin seed — Starts with the letter “O”
- 17A: What a host might say to start a meeting — Starts with the letter “H”
- 19A: Competition with freestyling — Starts with the letter “R”
- 21A: Tree with white bark — Starts with the letter “A”
- 22A: Yosemite National Park’s state, for short — Starts with the letter “C”
- 23A: Nutrient in spinach — Starts with the letter “I”
- 25A: ___ pal (female buddy) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 27A: Like aromatic lotions — Starts with the letter “S”
- 29A: Ho ___ Minh City — Starts with the letter “C”
- 32A: One might visit their former prof — Starts with the letter “A”
- 34A: Brewery barrel — Starts with the letter “K”
- 35A: Threw, like dice — Starts with the letter “R”
- 37A: Like a show about a show — Starts with the letter “M”
- 38A: Inc., in England — Starts with the letter “L”
- 40A: “If it ___ broke . . .” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 41A: Overabundance — Starts with the letter “E”
- 44A: Airport with many layovers — Starts with the letter “H”
- 46A: “Gloria” actress Rowlands — Starts with the letter “G”
- 47A: Cheerleading cheer — Starts with the letter “R”
- 48A: Place to sample varietals — Starts with the letter “W”
- 51A: Bother incessantly — Starts with the letter “N”
- 52A: “Immediately!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 53A: Burst of wind — Starts with the letter “G”
- 55A: Like fire-roasted salsa — Starts with the letter “S”
- 59A: Train station display — Starts with the letter “T”
- 63A: Car’s “I’m going to change lanes” indicator — Starts with the letter “T”
- 65A: Midnight fridge run — Starts with the letter “R”
- 66A: “How ___ can I put this . . .” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 67A: Long parts of giraffes — Starts with the letter “N”
- 68A: Dot of land in the sea — Starts with the letter “I”
- 69A: Snow removal vehicle — Starts with the letter “P”
- 70A: Gallery district north of TriBeCa — Starts with the letter “S”
- 71A: Really long time — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: It’s a real stinker — Starts with the letter “O”
- 2D: Exploding star — Starts with the letter “N”
- 3D: Purse with a click-shut clasp — Starts with the letter “S”
- 4D: Bickering — Starts with the letter “A”
- 5D: Short on money — Starts with the letter “F”
- 6D: Change back — Starts with the letter “R”
- 7D: Refinable rock — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8D: Puts into words — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9D: Corn or cotton — Starts with the letter “C”
- 10D: What an LED facial might treat — Starts with the letter “A”
- 11D: Subsequently — Starts with the letter “T”
- 13D: “Hijack” actor Idris — Starts with the letter “E”
- 14D: Comic’s gimmick — Starts with the letter “S”
- 18D: Absolute stranger — Starts with the letter “R”
- 20D: Critic Hilton — Starts with the letter “A”
- 24D: Opposite of ‘neath — Starts with the letter “O”
- 25D: Roblox fan, e.g. — Starts with the letter “G”
- 26D: Voice with an Echo — Starts with the letter “A”
- 28D: Grilled fish in unadon — Starts with the letter “E”
- 29D: Group of regular customers — Starts with the letter “C”
- 30D: Dye also known as mehndi — Starts with the letter “H”
- 31D: Pet collar attachment — Starts with the letter “I”
- 33D: “Parenthood” actress Whitman — Starts with the letter “M”
- 36D: Trail behind — Starts with the letter “L”
- 39D: Do a voice-over for — Starts with the letter “D”
- 42D: Moves side to side — Starts with the letter “S”
- 43D: Tamera, to Tia, for short — Starts with the letter “S”
- 45D: Rolls topped with lox — Starts with the letter “B”
- 49D: Mag whose cover has a yellow border — Starts with the letter “N”
- 50D: Same old routine — Starts with the letter “R”
- 54D: Wrapped dress — Starts with the letter “S”
- 55D: Staircase segment — Starts with the letter “S”
- 56D: ___ over (contemplate) — Starts with the letter “M”
- 57D: Approximately — Starts with the letter “O”
- 58D: Was aware of — Starts with the letter “K”
- 60D: Torpedo-shaped shark — Starts with the letter “M”
- 61D: Stitch’s friend — Starts with the letter “L”
- 62D: Garden with the Tree of Life — Starts with the letter “E”
- 64D: ___ and outs — Starts with the letter “I”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Come-___ (enticing offers) – ONS
- 4A: Hairstyle for Antonio Madrigal – AFRO
- 8A: “Shoo, you pest!” – SCAT
- 12A: Over with – DONE
- 14A: Take the wheel – STEER
- 15A: Curved structure in a Roman aqueduct – ARCH
- 16A: Shape of a pumpkin seed – OVAL
- 17A: What a host might say to start a meeting – HIEVERYONE
- 19A: Competition with freestyling – RAPBATTLE
- 21A: Tree with white bark – ASPEN
- 22A: Yosemite National Park’s state, for short – CALI
- 23A: Nutrient in spinach – IRON
- 25A: ___ pal (female buddy) – GAL
- 27A: Like aromatic lotions – SCENTED
- 29A: Ho ___ Minh City – CHI
- 32A: One might visit their former prof – ALUM
- 34A: Brewery barrel – KEG
- 35A: Threw, like dice – ROLLED
- 37A: Like a show about a show – META
- 38A: Inc., in England – LTD
- 40A: “If it ___ broke . . .” – AINT
- 41A: Overabundance – EXCESS
- 44A: Airport with many layovers – HUB
- 46A: “Gloria” actress Rowlands – GENA
- 47A: Cheerleading cheer – RAH
- 48A: Place to sample varietals – WINEBAR
- 51A: Bother incessantly – NAG
- 52A: “Immediately!” – ASAP
- 53A: Burst of wind – GUST
- 55A: Like fire-roasted salsa – SMOKY
- 59A: Train station display – TIMETABLE
- 63A: Car’s “I’m going to change lanes” indicator – TURNSIGNAL
- 65A: Midnight fridge run – RAID
- 66A: “How ___ can I put this . . .” – ELSE
- 67A: Long parts of giraffes – NECKS
- 68A: Dot of land in the sea – ISLE
- 69A: Snow removal vehicle – PLOW
- 70A: Gallery district north of TriBeCa – SOHO
- 71A: Really long time – EON
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: It’s a real stinker – ODOR
- 2D: Exploding star – NOVA
- 3D: Purse with a click-shut clasp – SNAPCLUTCH
- 4D: Bickering – ATIT
- 5D: Short on money – FEELINGTHEPINCH
- 6D: Change back – REVERT
- 7D: Refinable rock – ORE
- 8D: Puts into words – SAYS
- 9D: Corn or cotton – CROP
- 10D: What an LED facial might treat – ACNE
- 11D: Subsequently – THEN
- 13D: “Hijack” actor Idris – ELBA
- 14D: Comic’s gimmick – SHTICK
- 18D: Absolute stranger – RANDO
- 20D: Critic Hilton – ALS
- 24D: Opposite of ‘neath – OER
- 25D: Roblox fan, e.g. – GAMER
- 26D: Voice with an Echo – ALEXA
- 28D: Grilled fish in unadon – EEL
- 29D: Group of regular customers – CLIENTBASE
- 30D: Dye also known as mehndi – HENNA
- 31D: Pet collar attachment – IDTAG
- 33D: “Parenthood” actress Whitman – MAE
- 36D: Trail behind – LAG
- 39D: Do a voice-over for – DUB
- 42D: Moves side to side – SWAYS
- 43D: Tamera, to Tia, for short – SIS
- 45D: Rolls topped with lox – BAGELS
- 49D: Mag whose cover has a yellow border – NATGEO
- 50D: Same old routine – RUT
- 54D: Wrapped dress – SARI
- 55D: Staircase segment – STEP
- 56D: ___ over (contemplate) – MULL
- 57D: Approximately – ORSO
- 58D: Was aware of – KNEW
- 60D: Torpedo-shaped shark – MAKO
- 61D: Stitch’s friend – LILO
- 62D: Garden with the Tree of Life – EDEN
- 64D: ___ and outs – INS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a fun and smooth solve with a nice mix of modern cluing and approachable fill. The pacing felt steady, with most entries falling into place without much hesitation, yet still offering just enough challenge to stay engaging. The grid had a lively tone that made the solving experience feel fresh and upbeat from start to finish. Overall, it was a satisfying puzzle that struck a great balance between relaxed and rewarding. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.