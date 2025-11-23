“Hit Bottom” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 23, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 23, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Come-___ (enticing offers) — Starts with the letter “O”

4A: Hairstyle for Antonio Madrigal — Starts with the letter “A”

8A: “Shoo, you pest!” — Starts with the letter “S”

12A: Over with — Starts with the letter “D”

14A: Take the wheel — Starts with the letter “S”

15A: Curved structure in a Roman aqueduct — Starts with the letter “A”

16A: Shape of a pumpkin seed — Starts with the letter “O”

17A: What a host might say to start a meeting — Starts with the letter “H”

19A: Competition with freestyling — Starts with the letter “R”

21A: Tree with white bark — Starts with the letter “A”

22A: Yosemite National Park’s state, for short — Starts with the letter “C”

23A: Nutrient in spinach — Starts with the letter “I”

25A: ___ pal (female buddy) — Starts with the letter “G”

27A: Like aromatic lotions — Starts with the letter “S”

29A: Ho ___ Minh City — Starts with the letter “C”

32A: One might visit their former prof — Starts with the letter “A”

34A: Brewery barrel — Starts with the letter “K”

35A: Threw, like dice — Starts with the letter “R”

37A: Like a show about a show — Starts with the letter “M”

38A: Inc., in England — Starts with the letter “L”

40A: “If it ___ broke . . .” — Starts with the letter “A”

41A: Overabundance — Starts with the letter “E”

44A: Airport with many layovers — Starts with the letter “H”

46A: “Gloria” actress Rowlands — Starts with the letter “G”

47A: Cheerleading cheer — Starts with the letter “R”

48A: Place to sample varietals — Starts with the letter “W”

51A: Bother incessantly — Starts with the letter “N”

52A: “Immediately!” — Starts with the letter “A”

53A: Burst of wind — Starts with the letter “G”

55A: Like fire-roasted salsa — Starts with the letter “S”

59A: Train station display — Starts with the letter “T”

63A: Car’s “I’m going to change lanes” indicator — Starts with the letter “T”

65A: Midnight fridge run — Starts with the letter “R”

66A: “How ___ can I put this . . .” — Starts with the letter “E”

67A: Long parts of giraffes — Starts with the letter “N”

68A: Dot of land in the sea — Starts with the letter “I”

69A: Snow removal vehicle — Starts with the letter “P”

70A: Gallery district north of TriBeCa — Starts with the letter “S”

71A: Really long time — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: It’s a real stinker — Starts with the letter “O”

2D: Exploding star — Starts with the letter “N”

3D: Purse with a click-shut clasp — Starts with the letter “S”

4D: Bickering — Starts with the letter “A”

5D: Short on money — Starts with the letter “F”

6D: Change back — Starts with the letter “R”

7D: Refinable rock — Starts with the letter “O”

8D: Puts into words — Starts with the letter “S”

9D: Corn or cotton — Starts with the letter “C”

10D: What an LED facial might treat — Starts with the letter “A”

11D: Subsequently — Starts with the letter “T”

13D: “Hijack” actor Idris — Starts with the letter “E”

14D: Comic’s gimmick — Starts with the letter “S”

18D: Absolute stranger — Starts with the letter “R”

20D: Critic Hilton — Starts with the letter “A”

24D: Opposite of ‘neath — Starts with the letter “O”

25D: Roblox fan, e.g. — Starts with the letter “G”

26D: Voice with an Echo — Starts with the letter “A”

28D: Grilled fish in unadon — Starts with the letter “E”

29D: Group of regular customers — Starts with the letter “C”

30D: Dye also known as mehndi — Starts with the letter “H”

31D: Pet collar attachment — Starts with the letter “I”

33D: “Parenthood” actress Whitman — Starts with the letter “M”

36D: Trail behind — Starts with the letter “L”

39D: Do a voice-over for — Starts with the letter “D”

42D: Moves side to side — Starts with the letter “S”

43D: Tamera, to Tia, for short — Starts with the letter “S”

45D: Rolls topped with lox — Starts with the letter “B”

49D: Mag whose cover has a yellow border — Starts with the letter “N”

50D: Same old routine — Starts with the letter “R”

54D: Wrapped dress — Starts with the letter “S”

55D: Staircase segment — Starts with the letter “S”

56D: ___ over (contemplate) — Starts with the letter “M”

57D: Approximately — Starts with the letter “O”

58D: Was aware of — Starts with the letter “K”

60D: Torpedo-shaped shark — Starts with the letter “M”

61D: Stitch’s friend — Starts with the letter “L”

62D: Garden with the Tree of Life — Starts with the letter “E”

64D: ___ and outs — Starts with the letter “I”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Come-___ (enticing offers) – ONS

4A: Hairstyle for Antonio Madrigal – AFRO

8A: “Shoo, you pest!” – SCAT

12A: Over with – DONE

14A: Take the wheel – STEER

15A: Curved structure in a Roman aqueduct – ARCH

16A: Shape of a pumpkin seed – OVAL

17A: What a host might say to start a meeting – HIEVERYONE

19A: Competition with freestyling – RAPBATTLE

21A: Tree with white bark – ASPEN

22A: Yosemite National Park’s state, for short – CALI

23A: Nutrient in spinach – IRON

25A: ___ pal (female buddy) – GAL

27A: Like aromatic lotions – SCENTED

29A: Ho ___ Minh City – CHI

32A: One might visit their former prof – ALUM

34A: Brewery barrel – KEG

35A: Threw, like dice – ROLLED

37A: Like a show about a show – META

38A: Inc., in England – LTD

40A: “If it ___ broke . . .” – AINT

41A: Overabundance – EXCESS

44A: Airport with many layovers – HUB

46A: “Gloria” actress Rowlands – GENA

47A: Cheerleading cheer – RAH

48A: Place to sample varietals – WINEBAR

51A: Bother incessantly – NAG

52A: “Immediately!” – ASAP

53A: Burst of wind – GUST

55A: Like fire-roasted salsa – SMOKY

59A: Train station display – TIMETABLE

63A: Car’s “I’m going to change lanes” indicator – TURNSIGNAL

65A: Midnight fridge run – RAID

66A: “How ___ can I put this . . .” – ELSE

67A: Long parts of giraffes – NECKS

68A: Dot of land in the sea – ISLE

69A: Snow removal vehicle – PLOW

70A: Gallery district north of TriBeCa – SOHO

71A: Really long time – EON

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: It’s a real stinker – ODOR

2D: Exploding star – NOVA

3D: Purse with a click-shut clasp – SNAPCLUTCH

4D: Bickering – ATIT

5D: Short on money – FEELINGTHEPINCH

6D: Change back – REVERT

7D: Refinable rock – ORE

8D: Puts into words – SAYS

9D: Corn or cotton – CROP

10D: What an LED facial might treat – ACNE

11D: Subsequently – THE N

N 13D: “Hijack” actor Idris – ELBA

14D: Comic’s gimmick – SHTICK

18D: Absolute stranger – RANDO

20D: Critic Hilton – ALS

24D: Opposite of ‘neath – OER

25D: Roblox fan, e.g. – GAMER

26D: Voice with an Echo – ALEXA

28D: Grilled fish in unadon – EEL

29D: Group of regular customers – CLIENTBASE

30D: Dye also known as mehndi – HENNA

31D: Pet collar attachment – IDTAG

33D: “Parenthood” actress Whitman – MAE

36D: Trail behind – LAG

39D: Do a voice-over for – DUB

42D: Moves side to side – SWAYS

43D: Tamera, to Tia, for short – SIS

45D: Rolls topped with lox – BAGELS

49D: Mag whose cover has a yellow border – NATGEO

50D: Same old routine – RUT

54D: Wrapped dress – SARI

55D: Staircase segment – STEP

56D: ___ over (contemplate) – MULL

57D: Approximately – ORSO

58D: Was aware of – KNEW

60D: Torpedo-shaped shark – MAKO

61D: Stitch’s friend – LILO

62D: Garden with the Tree of Life – EDEN

64D: ___ and outs – INS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a fun and smooth solve with a nice mix of modern cluing and approachable fill. The pacing felt steady, with most entries falling into place without much hesitation, yet still offering just enough challenge to stay engaging. The grid had a lively tone that made the solving experience feel fresh and upbeat from start to finish. Overall, it was a satisfying puzzle that struck a great balance between relaxed and rewarding. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.

