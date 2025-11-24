“Have It Both Ways” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 24, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Like a one-word text — Starts with the letter “T”
- 6A: Village People hit — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 10A: “That feels good!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 13A: Brainstorming results — Starts with the letter “I”
- 14A: “What a !” (“Gorgeous!”) — Starts with the letter “B“
- 15A: Once named — Starts with the letter “N“
- 16A: “Poor me” occasions — Starts with the letter “P“
- 18A: Broncos linebacker Greenlaw — Starts with the letter “D“
- 19A: R&B singer Redding — Starts with the letter “O“
- 20A: Horse rider’s strap — Starts with the letter “R“
- 21A: A painting might be displayed on one — Starts with the letter “E“
- 23A: Pro — Starts with the letter “F“
- 24A: Follow a pattern, say — Starts with the letter “S“
- 25A: Place to pick wildflowers — Starts with the letter “M“
- 27A: “You’re a breath of ___ air” — Starts with the letter “F“
- 29A: Potpie veggie — Starts with the letter “P“
- 30A: Poetic tributes — Starts with the letter “O“
- 32A: Corn on the ___ — Starts with the letter “C“
- 34A: Business connections — Starts with the letter “I“
- 35A: ___ stick (toy for bouncing) — Starts with the letter “P“
- 36A: “Undoubtedly!” — Starts with the letter “W“
- 41A: “I’m right here, you know” — Starts with the letter “A“
- 42A: “Despicable Me” protagonist — Starts with the letter “G“
- 43A: Barrier built by beavers — Starts with the letter “D“
- 44A: One and only — Starts with the letter “S“
- 45A: Golf ball’s position — Starts with the letter “L“
- 46A: Gem from an oyster — Starts with the letter “P“
- 50A: Buffet table stack — Starts with the letter “P“
- 52A: “American Dad!” network — Starts with the letter “T“
- 54A: “, a deer, a female deer” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 55A: Paris transit system — Starts with the letter “M”
- 56A: “Desperate Housewives” star Hatcher — Starts with the letter “T”
- 58A: Pollution portmanteau — Starts with the letter “S”
- 59A: ‘”I cause allergies / I also make things weird” (“Santa ___ Winds” song lyrics)’ — Starts with the letter “A”
- 60A: Period of meaningful interaction — Starts with the letter “Q”
- 63A: “so hilarious” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 64A: “We also want in!” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 65A: “Beyond the Sea” singer Bobby — Starts with the letter “D”
- 66A: 4G ___ — Starts with the letter “L”
- 67A: Idyllic place — Starts with the letter “E”
- 68A: Knight’s horse — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: WNBA game start — Starts with the letter “T”
- 2D: Magazine supervisor — Starts with the letter “E”
- 3D: Leave the workforce — Starts with the letter “R”
- 4D: Verbalizes — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: Sixth sense (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 6D: Himalayan cryptid — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 7D: Where the Start Game option is often listed — Starts with the letter “M”
- 8D: “Right on ___!” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 9D: On the ocean — Starts with the letter “A”
- 10D: “Yep, same here” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 11D: “Brace yourselves!” — Starts with the letter “H”
- 12D: Part of a foot or shoe — Starts with the letter “H”
- 14D: Prepare coffee, perhaps — Starts with the letter “B”
- 17D: “What ___ the odds?” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 22D: Pet shelter sign — Starts with the letter “A”
- 24D: “Scram!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 26D: Made simpler — Starts with the letter “E”
- 28D: Bagel spread — Starts with the letter “S”
- 29D: Stimulate, like curiosity — Starts with the letter “P”
- 31D: Simba, to Mufasa — Starts with the letter “S”
- 33D: Brass instrument — Starts with the letter “B”
- 36D: Used to be — Starts with the letter “W”
- 37D: “That would be awful!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 38D: Revealing — Starts with the letter “T”
- 39D: ___ area (where many Florida snowbirds are from) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 40D: Drains of energy — Starts with the letter “S”
- 47D: Look up to — Starts with the letter “A”
- 48D: Person you might split the rent with, informally — Starts with the letter “R”
- 49D: 6-Down, for example — Starts with the letter “L”
- 51D: Chef’s hat — Starts with the letter “T”
- 52D: Huey, Dewey and Louie, e.g. — Starts with the letter “T”
- 53D: Chomped down on — Starts with the letter “B”
- 55D: Build-A-Bear Workshop location, often — Starts with the letter “M”
- 57D: North Carolina university — Starts with the letter “E”
- 58D: ASAP — Starts with the letter “S”
- 61D: American currency (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 62D: NFL gains — Starts with the letter “Y”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Like a one-word text – TERSE
- 6A: Village People hit – YMCA
- 10A: “That feels good!” AHH
- 13A: Brainstorming results – IDEAS
- 14A: “What a ___!” (“Gorgeous!”) – BEAUT
- 15A: Once named – NEE
- 16A: “Poor me” occasions – PITYPARTIES
- 18A: Broncos linebacker Greenlaw – DRE
- 19A: R&B singer Redding – OTIS
- 20A: Horse rider’s strap – REIN
- 21A: A painting might be displayed on one – EASEL
- 23A: Pro – FOR
- 24A: Follow a pattern, say – SEW
- 25A: Place to pick wildflowers – MEADOW
- 27A: “You’re a breath of ___ air” – FRESH
- 29A: Potpie veggie – PEA
- 30A: Poetic tributes – ODES
- 32A: Corn on the ___ – COB
- 34A: Business connections – INS
- 35A: ___ stick (toy for bouncing) – POGO
- 36A: “Undoubtedly!” – WITHOUTQUESTION
- 41A: “I’m right here, you know” – AHEM
- 42A: “Despicable Me” protagonist – GRU
- 43A: Barrier built by beavers – DAM
- 44A: One and only – SOLE
- 45A: Golf ball’s position – LIE
- 46A: Gem from an oyster – PEARL
- 50A: Buffet table stack – PLATES
- 52A: “American Dad!” network – TBS
- 54A: “___, a deer, a female deer” – DOE
- 55A: Paris transit system – METRO
- 56A: “Desperate Housewives” star Hatcher – TERI
- 58A: Pollution portmanteau – SMOG
- 59A: “I cause allergies / I also make things weird” (“Santa ___ Winds” song lyrics) – ANA
- 60A: Period of meaningful interaction – QUALITYTIME
- 63A: “so hilarious” – LOL
- 64A: “We also want in!” – USTOO
- 65A: “Beyond the Sea” singer Bobby – DARIN
- 66A: 4G ___ – LTE
- 67A: Idyllic place – EDEN
- 68A: Knight’s horse – STEED
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: WNBA game start – TIPOFF
- 2D: Magazine supervisor – EDITOR
- 3D: Leave the workforce – RETIRE
- 4D: Verbalizes – SAYS
- 5D: Sixth sense (Abbr.) – ESP
- 6D: Himalayan cryptid – YETI
- 7D: Where the Start Game option is often listed – MAINMENU
- 8D: “Right on ___!” – CUE
- 9D: On the ocean – ATSEA
- 10D: “Yep, same here” – ANDSODOI
- 11D: “Brace yourselves!” – HEREWEGO
- 12D: Part of a foot or shoe – HEEL
- 14D: Prepare coffee, perhaps – BREW
- 17D: “What ___ the odds?” – ARE
- 22D: Pet shelter sign – ADOPTME
- 24D: “Scram!” – SHOO
- 26D: Made simpler – EASED
- 28D: Bagel spread – SCHMEAR
- 29D: Stimulate, like curiosity – PIQUE
- 31D: Simba, to Mufasa – SON
- 33D: Brass instrument – BUGLE
- 36D: Used to be – WAS
- 37D: “That would be awful!” – IHOPENOT
- 38D: Revealing – TELLTALE
- 39D: ___ area (where many Florida snowbirds are from) – TRISTATE
- 40D: Drains of energy – SAPS
- 47D: Look up to – ADMIRE
- 48D: Person you might split the rent with, informally – ROOMIE
- 49D: 6-Down, for example – LEGEND
- 51D: Chef’s hat – TOQUE
- 52D: Huey, Dewey and Louie, e.g. – TRIO
- 53D: Chomped down on – BIT
- 55D: Build-A-Bear Workshop location, often – MALL
- 57D: North Carolina university – ELON
- 58D: ASAP – STAT
- 61D: American currency (Abbr.) – USD
- 62D: NFL gains – YDS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a really pleasant solving flow, with clueing that felt fair and conversational while still keeping things engaging. The difficulty sat comfortably in the medium range, offering a couple of spots that required a moment of thought but never interrupting the overall rhythm. The tone was modern and light, making it an enjoyable and relaxing solve from start to finish. Overall, it struck a great balance between approachability and satisfaction. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
