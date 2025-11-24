“Have It Both Ways” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 24, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Like a one-word text — Starts with the letter “T”

6A: Village People hit — Starts with the letter “Y”

10A: “That feels good!” — Starts with the letter “A”

13A: Brainstorming results — Starts with the letter “I”

14A: “What a !” (“Gorgeous!”) — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 15A: Once named — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 16A: “Poor me” occasions — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 18A: Broncos linebacker Greenlaw — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 19A: R&B singer Redding — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 20A: Horse rider’s strap — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 21A: A painting might be displayed on one — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 23A: Pro — Starts with the letter “ F “

“ 24A: Follow a pattern, say — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 25A: Place to pick wildflowers — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 27A: “You’re a breath of ___ air” — Starts with the letter “ F “

“ 29A: Potpie veggie — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 30A: Poetic tributes — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 32A: Corn on the ___ — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 34A: Business connections — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 35A: ___ stick (toy for bouncing) — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 36A: “Undoubtedly!” — Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 41A: “I’m right here, you know” — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 42A: “Despicable Me” protagonist — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 43A: Barrier built by beavers — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 44A: One and only — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 45A: Golf ball’s position — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 46A: Gem from an oyster — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 50A: Buffet table stack — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 52A: “American Dad!” network — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 54A: “, a deer, a female deer” — Starts with the letter “D”

55A: Paris transit system — Starts with the letter “M”

56A: “Desperate Housewives” star Hatcher — Starts with the letter “T”

58A: Pollution portmanteau — Starts with the letter “S”

59A: ‘”I cause allergies / I also make things weird” (“Santa ___ Winds” song lyrics)’ — Starts with the letter “A”

60A: Period of meaningful interaction — Starts with the letter “Q”

63A: “so hilarious” — Starts with the letter “L”

64A: “We also want in!” — Starts with the letter “U”

65A: “Beyond the Sea” singer Bobby — Starts with the letter “D”

66A: 4G ___ — Starts with the letter “L”

67A: Idyllic place — Starts with the letter “E”

68A: Knight’s horse — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: WNBA game start — Starts with the letter “T”

2D: Magazine supervisor — Starts with the letter “E”

3D: Leave the workforce — Starts with the letter “R”

4D: Verbalizes — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: Sixth sense (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”

6D: Himalayan cryptid — Starts with the letter “Y”

7D: Where the Start Game option is often listed — Starts with the letter “M”

8D: “Right on ___!” — Starts with the letter “C”

9D: On the ocean — Starts with the letter “A”

10D: “Yep, same here” — Starts with the letter “A”

11D: “Brace yourselves!” — Starts with the letter “H”

12D: Part of a foot or shoe — Starts with the letter “H”

14D: Prepare coffee, perhaps — Starts with the letter “B”

17D: “What ___ the odds?” — Starts with the letter “A”

22D: Pet shelter sign — Starts with the letter “A”

24D: “Scram!” — Starts with the letter “S”

26D: Made simpler — Starts with the letter “E”

28D: Bagel spread — Starts with the letter “S”

29D: Stimulate, like curiosity — Starts with the letter “P”

31D: Simba, to Mufasa — Starts with the letter “S”

33D: Brass instrument — Starts with the letter “B”

36D: Used to be — Starts with the letter “W”

37D: “That would be awful!” — Starts with the letter “I”

38D: Revealing — Starts with the letter “T”

39D: ___ area (where many Florida snowbirds are from) — Starts with the letter “T”

40D: Drains of energy — Starts with the letter “S”

47D: Look up to — Starts with the letter “A”

48D: Person you might split the rent with, informally — Starts with the letter “R”

49D: 6-Down, for example — Starts with the letter “L”

51D: Chef’s hat — Starts with the letter “T”

52D: Huey, Dewey and Louie, e.g. — Starts with the letter “T”

53D: Chomped down on — Starts with the letter “B”

55D: Build-A-Bear Workshop location, often — Starts with the letter “M”

57D: North Carolina university — Starts with the letter “E”

58D: ASAP — Starts with the letter “S”

61D: American currency (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “U”

62D: NFL gains — Starts with the letter “Y”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Like a one-word text – TERSE

6A: Village People hit – YMCA

10A: “That feels good!” AHH

13A: Brainstorming results – IDEAS

14A: “What a ___!” (“Gorgeous!”) – BEAUT

15A: Once named – NEE

16A: “Poor me” occasions – PITYPARTIES

18A: Broncos linebacker Greenlaw – DRE

19A: R&B singer Redding – OTIS

20A: Horse rider’s strap – REIN

21A: A painting might be displayed on one – EASEL

23A: Pro – FOR

24A: Follow a pattern, say – SEW

25A: Place to pick wildflowers – MEADOW

27A: “You’re a breath of ___ air” – FRESH

29A: Potpie veggie – PEA

30A: Poetic tributes – ODES

32A: Corn on the ___ – COB

34A: Business connections – INS

35A: ___ stick (toy for bouncing) – POGO

36A: “Undoubtedly!” – WITHOUTQUESTION

41A: “I’m right here, you know” – AHEM

42A: “Despicable Me” protagonist – GRU

43A: Barrier built by beavers – DAM

44A: One and only – SOLE

45A: Golf ball’s position – LIE

46A: Gem from an oyster – PEARL

50A: Buffet table stack – PLATES

52A: “American Dad!” network – TBS

54A: “___, a deer, a female deer” – DOE

55A: Paris transit system – METRO

56A: “Desperate Housewives” star Hatcher – TERI

58A: Pollution portmanteau – SMOG

59A: “I cause allergies / I also make things weird” (“Santa ___ Winds” song lyrics) – ANA

60A: Period of meaningful interaction – QUALITYTIME

63A: “so hilarious” – LOL

64A: “We also want in!” – USTOO

65A: “Beyond the Sea” singer Bobby – DARIN

66A: 4G ___ – LTE

67A: Idyllic place – EDEN

68A: Knight’s horse – STEED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: WNBA game start – TIPOFF

2D: Magazine supervisor – EDITOR

3D: Leave the workforce – RETIRE

4D: Verbalizes – SAYS

5D: Sixth sense (Abbr.) – ESP

6D: Himalayan cryptid – YETI

7D: Where the Start Game option is often listed – MAINMENU

8D: “Right on ___!” – CUE

9D: On the ocean – ATSEA

10D: “Yep, same here” – ANDSODOI

11D: “Brace yourselves!” – HEREWEGO

12D: Part of a foot or shoe – HEEL

14D: Prepare coffee, perhaps – BREW

17D: “What ___ the odds?” – ARE

22D: Pet shelter sign – ADOPTME

24D: “Scram!” – SHOO

26D: Made simpler – EASED

28D: Bagel spread – SCHMEAR

29D: Stimulate, like curiosity – PIQUE

31D: Simba, to Mufasa – SON

33D: Brass instrument – BUGLE

36D: Used to be – WAS

37D: “That would be awful!” – IHOPENOT

38D: Revealing – TELLTALE

39D: ___ area (where many Florida snowbirds are from) – TRISTATE

40D: Drains of energy – SAPS

47D: Look up to – ADMIRE

48D: Person you might split the rent with, informally – ROOMIE

49D: 6-Down, for example – LEGEND

51D: Chef’s hat – TOQUE

52D: Huey, Dewey and Louie, e.g. – TRIO

53D: Chomped down on – BIT

55D: Build-A-Bear Workshop location, often – MALL

57D: North Carolina university – ELON

58D: ASAP – STAT

61D: American currency (Abbr.) – USD

62D: NFL gains – YDS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a really pleasant solving flow, with clueing that felt fair and conversational while still keeping things engaging. The difficulty sat comfortably in the medium range, offering a couple of spots that required a moment of thought but never interrupting the overall rhythm. The tone was modern and light, making it an enjoyable and relaxing solve from start to finish. Overall, it struck a great balance between approachability and satisfaction. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

