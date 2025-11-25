“Falling Star” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 25, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: “Oh, I get it now” — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 4A: Letters on sunscreen bottles — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 7A: Back half of a record — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 12A: Also — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 13A: Pedestal for a golf ball — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 14A: Trims, like a bonsai plant — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 15A: Broadcasting — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 18A: Feline who’s fond of pets, perhaps — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 19A: Engine — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 20A: Gabbed with pals about other pals — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 22A: Self-___ (ability to care for yourself) — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 24A: No, in French — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 25A: Astronaut Ride — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 26A: “Thor” actor Dennings — Starts with the letter “ K “

“ 28A: Respond to an invitation — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 31A: “___-haw!” (exclamation that might be sent with a cowboy emoji) — Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 32A: Spell “something” wrong — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 33A: The Buffalo Bills, for one — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 34A: Start to defrost — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 37A: Like gallery shows — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 39A: IRS IDs — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 40A: Prefix for “plane” or “nautical” — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 41A: “Sure!” — Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 42A: Like the Smirking Face emoji — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 44A: Brick that hurts to step on — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 45A: That, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 46A: “Passing” actor Thompson — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 49A: Avoid capture by — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 51A: Like beers that don’t require a bottle opener — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 53A: Analyzed, like ore — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 55A: Univ. of Maryland athletes — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 57A: Planetary paths — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 59A: Look like — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 61A: Becomes swollen — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 62A: Autism Acceptance Mo. — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 63A: Snakelike sea creature — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 64A: Signs of things to come — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 65A: ___ Vegas — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 66A: Org. with PreCheck — Starts with the letter “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Tiny bit of matter — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 2D: Magna cum laude and summa cum laude, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 3D: Steaming steeped beverage — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 4D: Free from bacteria — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 5D: Veggie in a pod — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 6D: Pretend — Starts with the letter “ F “

“ 7D: Pinky’s animated partner in crime — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 8D: Network of people who are there for you — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 9D: Angers — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 10D: Out of charge — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 11D: Rough guess (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 14D: ___ and thx — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 16D: Los Angeles landmark blown away in “Sharknado” — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 17D: Former Nicktoon about a group of preteen extreme sports lovers — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 21D: Browns in a pan — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 23D: “You got it, Cap’n!” — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 27D: Lovers’ secret meetings — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 29D: Liv’s “Yellowjackets” character — Starts with the letter “ V “

“ 30D: Cause of some mood swings (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 34D: “Attend the ___ of Sweeney Todd . . .” — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 35D: Foot part — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 36D: Up for debate — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 38D: Out of practice — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 43D: A, B, C, etc. — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 47D: Fruity frozen treat — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 48D: Fruits that might be picked on a fall outing — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 50D: ___ Park, Colorado — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 52D: Totally perfect — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 54D: Donkey — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 56D: “The Fugitive” actor Ward — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 57D: “The price is flexible” letters — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 58D: Mai tai liquor — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 60D: Place to get a facial — Starts with the letter “S“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: “Oh, I get it now” – AHH

4A: Letters on sunscreen bottles – SPF

7A: Back half of a record – BSIDE

12A: Also – TOO

13A: Pedestal for a golf ball – TEE

14A: Trims, like a bonsai plant – PRUNES

15A: Broadcasting – ONTHEAIR

18A: Feline who’s fond of pets, perhaps – LAPCAT

19A: Engine – MOTOR

20A: Gabbed with pals about other pals – GOSSIPED

22A: Self-___ (ability to care for yourself) – RELIANCE

24A: No, in French – NON

25A: Astronaut Ride – SALLY

26A: “Thor” actor Dennings – KAT

28A: Respond to an invitation – RSVP

31A: “___-haw!” (exclamation that might be sent with a cowboy emoji) – YEE

32A: Spell “something” wrong – ERR

33A: The Buffalo Bills, for one – TEAM

34A: Start to defrost – THAW

37A: Like gallery shows – ARTSY

39A: IRS IDs – SSNS

40A: Prefix for “plane” or “nautical” – AERO

41A: “Sure!” – YUP

42A: Like the Smirking Face emoji – SLY

44A: Brick that hurts to step on – LEGO

45A: That, in Spanish – ESO

46A: “Passing” actor Thompson – TESSA

49A: Avoid capture by – ELUDE

51A: Like beers that don’t require a bottle opener – TWISTTOP

53A: Analyzed, like ore – ASSAYED

55A: Univ. of Maryland athletes – TERPS

57A: Planetary paths – ORBITS

59A: Look like – RESEMBLE

61A: Becomes swollen – BULGES

62A: Autism Acceptance Mo. – APR

63A: Snakelike sea creature – EEL

64A: Signs of things to come – OMENS

65A: ___ Vegas – LAS

66A: Org. with PreCheck – TSA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Tiny bit of matter – ATOM

2D: Magna cum laude and summa cum laude, e.g. – HONORS

3D: Steaming steeped beverage – HOTTEA

4D: Free from bacteria – STERILE

5D: Veggie in a pod – PEA

6D: Pretend – FEIGN

7D: Pinky’s animated partner in crime – BRAIN

8D: Network of people who are there for you – SUPPORTSYSTEM

9D: Angers – INCENSES

10D: Out of charge – DEAD

11D: Rough guess (Abbr.) – EST

14D: ___ and thx – PLS

16D: Los Angeles landmark blown away in”Sharknado” – HOLLYWOODSIGN

17D: Former Nicktoon about a group of preteen extreme sports lovers – ROCKETPOWER

21D: Browns in a pan – SEARS

23D: “You got it, Cap’n!” – AYEAYE

27D: Lovers’ secret meetings – TRYSTS

29D: Liv’s “Yellowjackets” character – VAN

30D: Cause of some mood swings (Abbr.) – PMS

34D: “Attend the ___ of Sweeney Todd . . .” – TALE

35D: Foot part – HEEL

36D: Up for debate – ARGUABLE

38D: Out of practice – RUSTY

43D: A, B, C, etc. – LETTERS

47D: Fruity frozen treat – SORBET

48D: Fruits that might be picked on a fall outing – APPLES

50D: ___ Park, Colorado – ESTES

52D: Totally perfect – IDEAL

54D: Donkey – ASS

56D: “The Fugitive” actor Ward – SELA

57D: “The price is flexible” letters – OBO

58D: Mai tai liquor – RUM

60D: Place to get a facial – SPA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and approachable feel, making it a comfortable solve without any major slowdowns. The cluing felt clear and modern, and the puzzle offered just enough variety to stay interesting while still keeping the difficulty on the lighter side. The grid flowed nicely from start to finish, creating a relaxed rhythm that made the solve feel satisfying rather than demanding. Overall, it was a clean, enjoyable puzzle that fit perfectly into a quick daily solving routine. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.