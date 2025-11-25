“Falling Star” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 25, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: “Oh, I get it now” — Starts with the letter “A“
- 4A: Letters on sunscreen bottles — Starts with the letter “S“
- 7A: Back half of a record — Starts with the letter “B“
- 12A: Also — Starts with the letter “T“
- 13A: Pedestal for a golf ball — Starts with the letter “T“
- 14A: Trims, like a bonsai plant — Starts with the letter “P“
- 15A: Broadcasting — Starts with the letter “O“
- 18A: Feline who’s fond of pets, perhaps — Starts with the letter “L“
- 19A: Engine — Starts with the letter “M“
- 20A: Gabbed with pals about other pals — Starts with the letter “G“
- 22A: Self-___ (ability to care for yourself) — Starts with the letter “R“
- 24A: No, in French — Starts with the letter “N“
- 25A: Astronaut Ride — Starts with the letter “S“
- 26A: “Thor” actor Dennings — Starts with the letter “K“
- 28A: Respond to an invitation — Starts with the letter “R“
- 31A: “___-haw!” (exclamation that might be sent with a cowboy emoji) — Starts with the letter “Y“
- 32A: Spell “something” wrong — Starts with the letter “E“
- 33A: The Buffalo Bills, for one — Starts with the letter “T“
- 34A: Start to defrost — Starts with the letter “T“
- 37A: Like gallery shows — Starts with the letter “A“
- 39A: IRS IDs — Starts with the letter “S“
- 40A: Prefix for “plane” or “nautical” — Starts with the letter “A“
- 41A: “Sure!” — Starts with the letter “Y“
- 42A: Like the Smirking Face emoji — Starts with the letter “S“
- 44A: Brick that hurts to step on — Starts with the letter “L“
- 45A: That, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “E“
- 46A: “Passing” actor Thompson — Starts with the letter “T“
- 49A: Avoid capture by — Starts with the letter “E“
- 51A: Like beers that don’t require a bottle opener — Starts with the letter “T“
- 53A: Analyzed, like ore — Starts with the letter “A“
- 55A: Univ. of Maryland athletes — Starts with the letter “T“
- 57A: Planetary paths — Starts with the letter “O“
- 59A: Look like — Starts with the letter “R“
- 61A: Becomes swollen — Starts with the letter “B“
- 62A: Autism Acceptance Mo. — Starts with the letter “A“
- 63A: Snakelike sea creature — Starts with the letter “E“
- 64A: Signs of things to come — Starts with the letter “O“
- 65A: ___ Vegas — Starts with the letter “L“
- 66A: Org. with PreCheck — Starts with the letter “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Tiny bit of matter — Starts with the letter “A“
- 2D: Magna cum laude and summa cum laude, e.g. — Starts with the letter “H“
- 3D: Steaming steeped beverage — Starts with the letter “H“
- 4D: Free from bacteria — Starts with the letter “S“
- 5D: Veggie in a pod — Starts with the letter “P“
- 6D: Pretend — Starts with the letter “F“
- 7D: Pinky’s animated partner in crime — Starts with the letter “B“
- 8D: Network of people who are there for you — Starts with the letter “S“
- 9D: Angers — Starts with the letter “I“
- 10D: Out of charge — Starts with the letter “D“
- 11D: Rough guess (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E“
- 14D: ___ and thx — Starts with the letter “P“
- 16D: Los Angeles landmark blown away in “Sharknado” — Starts with the letter “H“
- 17D: Former Nicktoon about a group of preteen extreme sports lovers — Starts with the letter “R“
- 21D: Browns in a pan — Starts with the letter “S“
- 23D: “You got it, Cap’n!” — Starts with the letter “A“
- 27D: Lovers’ secret meetings — Starts with the letter “T“
- 29D: Liv’s “Yellowjackets” character — Starts with the letter “V“
- 30D: Cause of some mood swings (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “P“
- 34D: “Attend the ___ of Sweeney Todd . . .” — Starts with the letter “T“
- 35D: Foot part — Starts with the letter “H“
- 36D: Up for debate — Starts with the letter “A“
- 38D: Out of practice — Starts with the letter “R“
- 43D: A, B, C, etc. — Starts with the letter “L“
- 47D: Fruity frozen treat — Starts with the letter “S“
- 48D: Fruits that might be picked on a fall outing — Starts with the letter “A“
- 50D: ___ Park, Colorado — Starts with the letter “E“
- 52D: Totally perfect — Starts with the letter “I“
- 54D: Donkey — Starts with the letter “A“
- 56D: “The Fugitive” actor Ward — Starts with the letter “S“
- 57D: “The price is flexible” letters — Starts with the letter “O“
- 58D: Mai tai liquor — Starts with the letter “R“
- 60D: Place to get a facial — Starts with the letter “S“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: “Oh, I get it now” – AHH
- 4A: Letters on sunscreen bottles – SPF
- 7A: Back half of a record – BSIDE
- 12A: Also – TOO
- 13A: Pedestal for a golf ball – TEE
- 14A: Trims, like a bonsai plant – PRUNES
- 15A: Broadcasting – ONTHEAIR
- 18A: Feline who’s fond of pets, perhaps – LAPCAT
- 19A: Engine – MOTOR
- 20A: Gabbed with pals about other pals – GOSSIPED
- 22A: Self-___ (ability to care for yourself) – RELIANCE
- 24A: No, in French – NON
- 25A: Astronaut Ride – SALLY
- 26A: “Thor” actor Dennings – KAT
- 28A: Respond to an invitation – RSVP
- 31A: “___-haw!” (exclamation that might be sent with a cowboy emoji) – YEE
- 32A: Spell “something” wrong – ERR
- 33A: The Buffalo Bills, for one – TEAM
- 34A: Start to defrost – THAW
- 37A: Like gallery shows – ARTSY
- 39A: IRS IDs – SSNS
- 40A: Prefix for “plane” or “nautical” – AERO
- 41A: “Sure!” – YUP
- 42A: Like the Smirking Face emoji – SLY
- 44A: Brick that hurts to step on – LEGO
- 45A: That, in Spanish – ESO
- 46A: “Passing” actor Thompson – TESSA
- 49A: Avoid capture by – ELUDE
- 51A: Like beers that don’t require a bottle opener – TWISTTOP
- 53A: Analyzed, like ore – ASSAYED
- 55A: Univ. of Maryland athletes – TERPS
- 57A: Planetary paths – ORBITS
- 59A: Look like – RESEMBLE
- 61A: Becomes swollen – BULGES
- 62A: Autism Acceptance Mo. – APR
- 63A: Snakelike sea creature – EEL
- 64A: Signs of things to come – OMENS
- 65A: ___ Vegas – LAS
- 66A: Org. with PreCheck – TSA
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Tiny bit of matter – ATOM
- 2D: Magna cum laude and summa cum laude, e.g. – HONORS
- 3D: Steaming steeped beverage – HOTTEA
- 4D: Free from bacteria – STERILE
- 5D: Veggie in a pod – PEA
- 6D: Pretend – FEIGN
- 7D: Pinky’s animated partner in crime – BRAIN
- 8D: Network of people who are there for you – SUPPORTSYSTEM
- 9D: Angers – INCENSES
- 10D: Out of charge – DEAD
- 11D: Rough guess (Abbr.) – EST
- 14D: ___ and thx – PLS
- 16D: Los Angeles landmark blown away in”Sharknado” – HOLLYWOODSIGN
- 17D: Former Nicktoon about a group of preteen extreme sports lovers – ROCKETPOWER
- 21D: Browns in a pan – SEARS
- 23D: “You got it, Cap’n!” – AYEAYE
- 27D: Lovers’ secret meetings – TRYSTS
- 29D: Liv’s “Yellowjackets” character – VAN
- 30D: Cause of some mood swings (Abbr.) – PMS
- 34D: “Attend the ___ of Sweeney Todd . . .” – TALE
- 35D: Foot part – HEEL
- 36D: Up for debate – ARGUABLE
- 38D: Out of practice – RUSTY
- 43D: A, B, C, etc. – LETTERS
- 47D: Fruity frozen treat – SORBET
- 48D: Fruits that might be picked on a fall outing – APPLES
- 50D: ___ Park, Colorado – ESTES
- 52D: Totally perfect – IDEAL
- 54D: Donkey – ASS
- 56D: “The Fugitive” actor Ward – SELA
- 57D: “The price is flexible” letters – OBO
- 58D: Mai tai liquor – RUM
- 60D: Place to get a facial – SPA
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and approachable feel, making it a comfortable solve without any major slowdowns. The cluing felt clear and modern, and the puzzle offered just enough variety to stay interesting while still keeping the difficulty on the lighter side. The grid flowed nicely from start to finish, creating a relaxed rhythm that made the solve feel satisfying rather than demanding. Overall, it was a clean, enjoyable puzzle that fit perfectly into a quick daily solving routine. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.