“The Irony! (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 26, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Fireplace residue – Starts with the letter “A“
- 4A: “Lately, ___ been dressing for revenge” – Starts with the letter “S“
- 8A: N95 masks, gloves, etc., for short – Starts with the letter “P“
- 11A: Farm storage structure – Starts with the letter “S“
- 12A: Red, in French – Starts with the letter “R“
- 13A: That man – Starts with the letter “H“
- 14A: Approaching a situation with a lot of energy – Starts with the letter “C“
- 16A: Fish also known as wahoo – Starts with the letter “O“
- 17A: Cadbury treat with fondant filling – Starts with the letter “C“
- 18A: Smelled awful – Starts with the letter “S“
- 20A: Observe – Starts with the letter “S“
- 21A: Fungus that makes bread rise – Starts with the letter “Y“
- 23A: Was dishonest – Starts with the letter “L“
- 24A: “uh no idea” – Starts with the letter “I“
- 25A: Had a bad tumble – Starts with the letter “A“
- 28A: Perspective – Starts with the letter “A“
- 31A: Unadorned – Starts with the letter “B“
- 33A: Aunt, in Spanish – Starts with the letter “T“
- 34A: “That’s rich coming from you!” – Starts with the letter “L“
- 38A: ___-mo replay – Starts with the letter “S“
- 39A: Trees that produce acorns – Starts with the letter “O“
- 40A: Makes pig sounds – Starts with the letter “O“
- 41A: Something that’s no longer exciting to hear – Starts with the letter “O“
- 44A: Long, long time – Starts with the letter “E“
- 45A: The “Y” of YSL – Starts with the letter “Y“
- 46A: Spanish small plates – Starts with the letter “T“
- 49A: Public transit option – Starts with the letter “B“
- 52A: Each of the Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus” – Starts with the letter “W“
- 54A: Starchy food like tteokbokki – Starts with the letter “R“
- 56A: Corn on the ___ – Starts with the letter “C“
- 57A: Room with a big screen and surround sound, maybe – Starts with the letter “H“
- 59A: Spherical sushi topping – Starts with the letter “R“
- 60A: “In this ___, I will . . .” – Starts with the letter “E“
- 61A: Modern term for people who can’t seem to think for themselves – Starts with the letter “N“
- 62A: Football gains (Abbr.) – Starts with the letter “Y“
- 63A: Moistens – Starts with the letter “W“
- 64A: “That was silly of me!” – Starts with the letter “D“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: “The White Lotus” star ___ Lou Wood — Starts with the letter “A“
- 2D: Like unlikely chances — Starts with the letter “S“
- 3D: Green melon named for its sweet flesh — Starts with the letter “H“
- 4D: Contents of albums — Starts with the letter “S“
- 5D: “I’m confused” — Starts with the letter “H“
- 6D: Psyche parts — Starts with the letter “E“
- 7D: Pay, like a bill — Starts with the letter “S“
- 8D: Give a half-hearted effort — Starts with the letter “P“
- 9D: Rhyming Starbucks drink also known as a Strawberry Acai Refresher — Starts with the letter “P“
- 10D: Style associated with side-swept bangs — Starts with the letter “E“
- 11D: Achy — Starts with the letter “S“
- 12D: Latvia’s capital — Starts with the letter “R“
- 14D: Includes on an email thread — Starts with the letter “C“
- 15D: Nerdy enthusiast — Starts with the letter “G“
- 19D: Help — Starts with the letter “A“
- 22D: Open-top pastries — Starts with the letter “T“
- 24D: Type — Starts with the letter “I“
- 26D: Coffee alternative — Starts with the letter “T“
- 27D: @s on Instagram — Starts with the letter “T“
- 28D: Too — Starts with the letter “A“
- 29D: Industry that includes Igbo-language films — Starts with the letter “N“
- 30D: Positive aura — Starts with the letter “G“
- 31D: Brag — Starts with the letter “B“
- 32D: Inquire — Starts with the letter “A“
- 35D: “___ old are you?” — Starts with the letter “H“
- 36D: Unresolved part of a storyline — Starts with the letter “L“
- 37D: Next of ___ — Starts with the letter “K“
- 42D: Padel court divider — Starts with the letter “N“
- 43D: Abstain from — Starts with the letter “E“
- 44D: Per item — Starts with the letter “E“
- 47D: Regions — Starts with the letter “A“
- 48D: Feel sorry for — Starts with the letter “P“
- 49D: Tray of cookies, for example — Starts with the letter “B“
- 50D: Luau instruments, for short — Starts with the letter “U“
- 51D: To be, in Portuguese — Starts with the letter “S“
- 53D: Kiddie pool filler — Starts with the letter “H“
- 55D: Accessory on a guitar’s neck — Starts with the letter “C“
- 56D: Shed tears — Starts with the letter “C“
- 58D: Winter hrs. in Albuquerque — Starts with the letter “M“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Fireplace residue – ASH
- 4A: “Lately, ___ been dressing for revenge” – SHES
- 8A: N95 masks, gloves, etc., for short – PPE
- 11A: Farm storage structure – SILO
- 12A: Red, in French – ROUGE
- 13A: That man – HIM
- 14A: Approaching a situation with a lot of energy – COMINGINHOT
- 16A: Fish also known as wahoo – ONO
- 17A: Cadbury treat with fondant filling – CREMEEGG
- 18A: Smelled awful – STANK
- 20A: Observe – SEE
- 21A: Fungus that makes bread rise – YEAST
- 23A: Was dishonest – LIED
- 24A: “uh no idea” – IDK
- 25A: Had a bad tumble – ATEDIRT
- 28A: Perspective – ANGLE
- 31A: Unadorned – BARE
- 33A: Aunt, in Spanish – TIA
- 34A: “That’s rich coming from you!” – LOOKWHOSTALKING
- 38A: ___-mo replay – SLO
- 39A: Trees that produce acorns – OAKS
- 40A: Makes pig sounds – OINKS
- 41A: Something that’s no longer exciting to hear – OLDNEWS
- 44A: Long, long time – EON
- 45A: The “Y” of YSL – YVES
- 46A: Spanish small plates – TAPAS
- 49A: Public transit option – BUS
- 52A: Each of the Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus” – WITCH
- 54A: Starchy food like tteokbokki – RICECAKE
- 56A: Corn on the ___ – COB
- 57A: Room with a big screen and surround sound, maybe – HOMETHEATER
- 59A: Spherical sushi topping – ROE
- 60A: “In this ___, I will . . .” – ESSAY
- 61A: Modern term for people who can’t seem to think for themselves – NPCS
- 62A: Football gains (Abbr.) – YDS
- 63A: Moistens – WETS
- 64A: “That was silly of me!” – DOH
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: “The White Lotus” star ___ Lou Wood – AIMEE
- 2D: Like unlikely chances – SLIM
- 3D: Green melon named for its sweet flesh – HONEYDEW
- 4D: Contents of albums – SONGS
- 5D: “I’m confused” – HUH
- 6D: Psyche parts – EGOS
- 7D: Pay, like a bill – SETTLE
- 8D: Give a half-hearted effort – PHONEITIN
- 9D: Rhyming Starbucks drink also known as a Strawberry Acai Refresher – PINKDRINK
- 10D: Style associated with side-swept bangs – EMO
- 11D: Achy – SORE
- 12D: Latvia’s capital – RIGA
- 14D: Includes on an email thread – CCS
- 15D: Nerdy enthusiast – GEEK
- 19D: Help – AID
- 22D: Open-top pastries – TARTS
- 24D: Type – ILK
- 26D: Coffee alternative – TEA
- 27D: @s on Instagram – TAGS
- 28D: Too – ALSO
- 29D: Industry that includes Igbo-language films – NOLLYWOOD
- 30D: Positive aura – GOODVIBES
- 31D: Brag – BOAST
- 32D: Inquire – ASK
- 35D: “___ old are you?” – HOW
- 36D: Unresolved part of a storyline – LOOSEEND
- 37D: Next of ___ – KIN
- 42D: Padel court divider – NET
- 43D: Abstain from – ESCHEW
- 44D: Per item – EACH
- 47D: Regions – AREAS
- 48D: Feel sorry for – PITY
- 49D: Tray of cookies, for example – BATCH
- 50D: Luau instruments, for short – UKES
- 51D: To be, in Portuguese – SER
- 53D: Kiddie pool filler – HOSE
- 55D: Accessory on a guitar’s neck – CAPO
- 56D: Shed tears – CRY
- 58D: Winter hrs. in Albuquerque – MST
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a fun, conversational tone that made the solving experience feel lively and modern. The clues were approachable but clever enough to keep things interesting, creating a smooth rhythm with very few slowdowns. It struck a great balance between accessible fill and playful language, making it an enjoyable puzzle to move through from start to finish. Overall, it felt like a friendly, well-crafted solve perfect for a quick daily brain stretch. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
