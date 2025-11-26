“The Irony! (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 26, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Fireplace residue – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 4A: “Lately, ___ been dressing for revenge” – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 8A: N95 masks, gloves, etc., for short – Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 11A: Farm storage structure – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 12A: Red, in French – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 13A: That man – Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 14A: Approaching a situation with a lot of energy – Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 16A: Fish also known as wahoo – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 17A: Cadbury treat with fondant filling – Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 18A: Smelled awful – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 20A: Observe – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 21A: Fungus that makes bread rise – Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 23A: Was dishonest – Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 24A: “uh no idea” – Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 25A: Had a bad tumble – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 28A: Perspective – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 31A: Unadorned – Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 33A: Aunt, in Spanish – Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 34A: “That’s rich coming from you!” – Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 38A: ___-mo replay – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 39A: Trees that produce acorns – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 40A: Makes pig sounds – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 41A: Something that’s no longer exciting to hear – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 44A: Long, long time – Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 45A: The “Y” of YSL – Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 46A: Spanish small plates – Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 49A: Public transit option – Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 52A: Each of the Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus” – Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 54A: Starchy food like tteokbokki – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 56A: Corn on the ___ – Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 57A: Room with a big screen and surround sound, maybe – Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 59A: Spherical sushi topping – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 60A: “In this ___, I will . . .” – Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 61A: Modern term for people who can’t seem to think for themselves – Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 62A: Football gains (Abbr.) – Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 63A: Moistens – Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 64A: “That was silly of me!” – Starts with the letter “D“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: “The White Lotus” star ___ Lou Wood — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 2D: Like unlikely chances — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 3D: Green melon named for its sweet flesh — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 4D: Contents of albums — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 5D: “I’m confused” — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 6D: Psyche parts — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 7D: Pay, like a bill — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 8D: Give a half-hearted effort — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 9D: Rhyming Starbucks drink also known as a Strawberry Acai Refresher — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 10D: Style associated with side-swept bangs — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 11D: Achy — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 12D: Latvia’s capital — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 14D: Includes on an email thread — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 15D: Nerdy enthusiast — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 19D: Help — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 22D: Open-top pastries — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 24D: Type — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 26D: Coffee alternative — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 27D: @s on Instagram — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 28D: Too — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 29D: Industry that includes Igbo-language films — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 30D: Positive aura — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 31D: Brag — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 32D: Inquire — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 35D: “___ old are you?” — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 36D: Unresolved part of a storyline — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 37D: Next of ___ — Starts with the letter “ K “

“ 42D: Padel court divider — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 43D: Abstain from — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 44D: Per item — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 47D: Regions — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 48D: Feel sorry for — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 49D: Tray of cookies, for example — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 50D: Luau instruments, for short — Starts with the letter “ U “

“ 51D: To be, in Portuguese — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 53D: Kiddie pool filler — Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 55D: Accessory on a guitar’s neck — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 56D: Shed tears — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 58D: Winter hrs. in Albuquerque — Starts with the letter “M“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Fireplace residue – ASH

4A: “Lately, ___ been dressing for revenge” – SHES

8A: N95 masks, gloves, etc., for short – PPE

11A: Farm storage structure – SILO

12A: Red, in French – ROUGE

13A: That man – HIM

14A: Approaching a situation with a lot of energy – COMINGINHOT

16A: Fish also known as wahoo – ONO

17A: Cadbury treat with fondant filling – CREMEEGG

18A: Smelled awful – STANK

20A: Observe – SEE

21A: Fungus that makes bread rise – YEAST

23A: Was dishonest – LIED

24A: “uh no idea” – IDK

25A: Had a bad tumble – ATEDIRT

28A: Perspective – ANGLE

31A: Unadorned – BARE

33A: Aunt, in Spanish – TIA

34A: “That’s rich coming from you!” – LOOKWHOSTALKING

38A: ___-mo replay – SLO

39A: Trees that produce acorns – OAKS

40A: Makes pig sounds – OINKS

41A: Something that’s no longer exciting to hear – OLDNEWS

44A: Long, long time – EON

45A: The “Y” of YSL – YVES

46A: Spanish small plates – TAPAS

49A: Public transit option – BUS

52A: Each of the Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus” – WITCH

54A: Starchy food like tteokbokki – RICECAKE

56A: Corn on the ___ – COB

57A: Room with a big screen and surround sound, maybe – HOMETHEATER

59A: Spherical sushi topping – ROE

60A: “In this ___, I will . . .” – ESSAY

61A: Modern term for people who can’t seem to think for themselves – NPCS

62A: Football gains (Abbr.) – YDS

63A: Moistens – WETS

64A: “That was silly of me!” – DOH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: “The White Lotus” star ___ Lou Wood – AIMEE

2D: Like unlikely chances – SLIM

3D: Green melon named for its sweet flesh – HONEYDEW

4D: Contents of albums – SONGS

5D: “I’m confused” – HUH

6D: Psyche parts – EGOS

7D: Pay, like a bill – SETTLE

8D: Give a half-hearted effort – PHONEITIN

9D: Rhyming Starbucks drink also known as a Strawberry Acai Refresher – PINKDRINK

10D: Style associated with side-swept bangs – EMO

11D: Achy – SORE

12D: Latvia’s capital – RIGA

14D: Includes on an email thread – CCS

15D: Nerdy enthusiast – GEEK

19D: Help – AID

22D: Open-top pastries – TARTS

24D: Type – ILK

26D: Coffee alternative – TEA

27D: @s on Instagram – TAGS

28D: Too – ALSO

29D: Industry that includes Igbo-language films – NOLLYWOOD

30D: Positive aura – GOODVIBES

31D: Brag – BOAST

32D: Inquire – ASK

35D: “___ old are you?” – HOW

36D: Unresolved part of a storyline – LOOSEEND

37D: Next of ___ – KIN

42D: Padel court divider – NET

43D: Abstain from – ESCHEW

44D: Per item – EACH

47D: Regions – AREAS

48D: Feel sorry for – PITY

49D: Tray of cookies, for example – BATCH

50D: Luau instruments, for short – UKES

51D: To be, in Portuguese – SER

53D: Kiddie pool filler – HOSE

55D: Accessory on a guitar’s neck – CAPO

56D: Shed tears – CRY

58D: Winter hrs. in Albuquerque – MST



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a fun, conversational tone that made the solving experience feel lively and modern. The clues were approachable but clever enough to keep things interesting, creating a smooth rhythm with very few slowdowns. It struck a great balance between accessible fill and playful language, making it an enjoyable puzzle to move through from start to finish. Overall, it felt like a friendly, well-crafted solve perfect for a quick daily brain stretch. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

