“Warming Up Some Leftovers” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 27, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Reading basics — Starts with the letter “A”
- 5A: Pet adoption org. — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9A: Loathe — Starts with the letter “A”
- 14A: Piggy bank opening — Starts with the letter “S”
- 15A: See 17-Across — Starts with the letter “H”
- 16A: Took the Jeep, say — Starts with the letter “D”
- 17A: With 15-Across, toy twirled around the waist — Starts with the letter “H”
- 18A: Spanish for “love” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 19A: Was super-loving — Starts with the letter “D”
- 20A: Official order — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22A: Nickname that drops “O” and “ia” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 24A: “Up First” airer — Starts with the letter “N”
- 25A: Horse gait — Starts with the letter “T”
- 26A: “Helluva Boss” boss — Starts with the letter “B”
- 28A: “The Avengers” film franchise, to fans — Starts with the letter “M”
- 30A: Nyan Cat or Taco Cat — Starts with the letter “M”
- 32A: Boil with anger — Starts with the letter “S”
- 35A: Mess up — Starts with the letter “E”
- 36A: Make less stiff, like new shoes — Starts with the letter “B”
- 38A: Small battery size — Starts with the letter “A”
- 39A: Sites that are collaboratively edited — Starts with the letter “W”
- 41A: Pesky bug — Starts with the letter “G”
- 42A: Last step in a hot cocoa recipe — Starts with the letter “S”
- 43A: Glimpses — Starts with the letter “S”
- 44A: “___ of Eden” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 45A: ___ enemies (bitter rivals) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46A: “Paper Doll: Notes From a Late Bloomer” author Mulvaney — Starts with the letter “D”
- 48A: Cryptid that’s also a drinkware brand — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 50A: Flower whose name means “star” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 53A: Lion features — Starts with the letter “M”
- 56A: When the foods in 3-, 7- and 11-Down might be cooked — Starts with the letter “T”
- 61A: Alliance enemy in World of Warcraft — Starts with the letter “H”
- 62A: Fill with anger — Starts with the letter “R”
- 63A: Trig ratio — Starts with the letter “S”
- 64A: Admission of guilt in a social deduction game — Starts with the letter “I”
- 65A: Artisan’s website — Starts with the letter “E”
- 66A: “At Last” singer James — Starts with the letter “E”
- 67A: Scorch on a grill — Starts with the letter “S”
- 68A: Airport org. — Starts with the letter “T”
- 69A: Bygone Russian ruler — Starts with the letter “T”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: “Pokemon” protagonist — Starts with the letter “A”
- 2D: Color of bantha milk in “Star Wars” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 3D: Abrupt way to quit a habit — Starts with the letter “C”
- 4D: First step to a new story? — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: Break into pieces — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: Fluffy lapdog, for short — Starts with the letter “P”
- 7D: “Sounds good to me!” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 8D: Tax day month — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9D: Tack on — Starts with the letter “A”
- 10D: Third-place medal — Starts with the letter “B”
- 11D: Game with a lot of quick passes — Starts with the letter “H”
- 12D: “Get ___ it!” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 13D: Cranberry color — Starts with the letter “R”
- 21D: Detangling tools — Starts with the letter “C”
- 23D: Stop by — Starts with the letter “V”
- 27D: Number of seasons of “Smallville” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 28D: Kitten sounds — Starts with the letter “M”
- 29D: Expressed sadness — Starts with the letter “C”
- 31D: Huge — Starts with the letter “M”
- 33D: Word before “bow” or “tie” — Starts with the letter “H”
- 34D: Deserve — Starts with the letter “E”
- 37D: “Roar” singer Perry — Starts with the letter “K”
- 40D: Moana or Lilo, e.g. — Starts with the letter “I”
- 42D: Playground fixture kids go back and forth on — Starts with the letter “S”
- 44D: Treelike fantasy creatures — Starts with the letter “E”
- 45D: Superfan — Starts with the letter “S”
- 47D: Inquired — Starts with the letter “A”
- 49D: One of the Bronte sisters — Starts with the letter “E”
- 51D: Wading bird — Starts with the letter “E”
- 52D: Total hoots — Starts with the letter “R”
- 54D: Makes changes to crossword clues, say — Starts with the letter “E”
- 55D: Figure on a holiday parade float — Starts with the letter “S”
- 56D: “Get a load of ___!” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 57D: A straw has one — Starts with the letter “H”
- 58D: Opera showstopper — Starts with the letter “A”
- 59D: International traveler’s need — Starts with the letter “V”
- 60D: 2025, e.g. — Starts with the letter “Y”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Reading basics – ABCS
- 5A: Pet adoption org. – SPCA
- 9A: Loathe – ABHOR
- 14A: Piggy bank opening – SLOT
- 15A: See 17-Across – HOOP
- 16A: Took the Jeep, say – DROVE
- 17A: With 15-Across, toy twirled around the waist – HULA
- 18A: Spanish for “love” – AMOR
- 19A: Was super-loving – DOTED
- 20A: Official order – EDICT
- 22A: Nickname that drops “O” and “ia” – LIV
- 24A: “Up First” airer – NPR
- 25A: Horse gait – TROT
- 26A: “Helluva Boss” boss – BLITZO
- 28A: “The Avengers” film franchise, to fans – MCU
- 30A: Nyan Cat or Taco Cat – MEME
- 32A: Boil with anger – SEETHE
- 35A: Mess up – ERR
- 36A: Make less stiff, like new shoes – BREAKIN
- 38A: Small battery size – AAA
- 39A: Sites that are collaboratively edited – WIKIS
- 41A: Pesky bug – GNAT
- 42A: Last step in a hot cocoa recipe – STIR
- 43A: Glimpses – SEES
- 44A: “___ of Eden” – EAST
- 45A: ___ enemies (bitter rivals) – SWORN
- 46A: “Paper Doll: Notes From a Late Bloomer” author Mulvaney – DYLAN
- 48A: Cryptid that’s also a drinkware brand – YETI
- 50A: Flower whose name means “star” – ASTER
- 53A: Lion features – MANES
- 56A: When the foods in 3-, 7- and 11-Down might be cooked – THANKSGIVINGDAY
- 61A: Alliance enemy in World of Warcraft – HORDE
- 62A: Fill with anger – ROIL
- 63A: Trig ratio – SINE
- 64A: Admission of guilt in a social deduction game – ILIED
- 65A: Artisan’s website – ETSY
- 66A: “At Last” singer James – ETTA
- 67A: Scorch on a grill – SEAR
- 68A: Airport org. – TSA
- 69A: Bygone Russian ruler – TSAR
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: “Pokemon” protagonist – ASH
- 2D: Color of bantha milk in “Star Wars” – BLUE
- 3D: Abrupt way to quit a habit – COLDTURKEY
- 4D: First step to a new story? – STAIR
- 5D: Break into pieces – SHATTER
- 6D: Fluffy lapdog, for short – POM
- 7D: “Sounds good to me!” – COOLBEANS
- 8D: Tax day month – APRIL
- 9D: Tack on – ADD
- 10D: Third-place medal – BRONZE
- 11D: Game with a lot of quick passes – HOTPOTATO
- 12D: “Get ___ it!” – OVER
- 13D: Cranberry color – RED
- 21D: Detangling tools – COMBS
- 23D: Stop by – VISIT
- 27D: Number of seasons of “Smallville” – TEN
- 28D: Kitten sounds – MEWS
- 29D: Expressed sadness – CRIED
- 31D: Huge – MEGA
- 33D: Word before “bow” or “tie” – HAIR
- 34D: Deserve – EARN
- 37D: “Roar” singer Perry – KATY
- 40D: Moana or Lilo, e.g. – ISLANDER
- 42D: Playground fixture kids go back and forth on – SWINGSET
- 44D: Treelike fantasy creatures – ENTS
- 45D: Superfan – STAN
- 47D: Inquired – ASKED
- 49D: One of the Bronte sisters – EMILY
- 51D: Wading bird – EGRET
- 52D: Total hoots – RIOTS
- 54D: Makes changes to crossword clues, say – EDITS
- 55D: Figure on a holiday parade float – SANTA
- 56D: “Get a load of ___!” – THIS
- 57D: A straw has one – HOLE
- 58D: Opera showstopper – ARIA
- 59D: International traveler’s need – VISA
- 60D: 2025, e.g. – YEAR
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle felt light and smooth, making it a relaxed and enjoyable solve without any major sticking points. The mix of modern references and everyday language gave it a lively tone, and the clueing stayed fair while still delivering a few satisfying moments of recognition. The overall pacing was steady, creating a nice solving rhythm perfect for a quick daily puzzle break. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.