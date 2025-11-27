“Warming Up Some Leftovers” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 27, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Reading basics — Starts with the letter “A”

5A: Pet adoption org. — Starts with the letter “S”

9A: Loathe — Starts with the letter “A”

14A: Piggy bank opening — Starts with the letter “S”

15A: See 17-Across — Starts with the letter “H”

16A: Took the Jeep, say — Starts with the letter “D”

17A: With 15-Across, toy twirled around the waist — Starts with the letter “H”

18A: Spanish for “love” — Starts with the letter “A”

19A: Was super-loving — Starts with the letter “D”

20A: Official order — Starts with the letter “E”

22A: Nickname that drops “O” and “ia” — Starts with the letter “L”

24A: “Up First” airer — Starts with the letter “N”

25A: Horse gait — Starts with the letter “T”

26A: “Helluva Boss” boss — Starts with the letter “B”

28A: “The Avengers” film franchise, to fans — Starts with the letter “M”

30A: Nyan Cat or Taco Cat — Starts with the letter “M”

32A: Boil with anger — Starts with the letter “S”

35A: Mess up — Starts with the letter “E”

36A: Make less stiff, like new shoes — Starts with the letter “B”

38A: Small battery size — Starts with the letter “A”

39A: Sites that are collaboratively edited — Starts with the letter “W”

41A: Pesky bug — Starts with the letter “G”

42A: Last step in a hot cocoa recipe — Starts with the letter “S”

43A: Glimpses — Starts with the letter “S”

44A: “___ of Eden” — Starts with the letter “E”

45A: ___ enemies (bitter rivals) — Starts with the letter “S”

46A: “Paper Doll: Notes From a Late Bloomer” author Mulvaney — Starts with the letter “D”

48A: Cryptid that’s also a drinkware brand — Starts with the letter “Y”

50A: Flower whose name means “star” — Starts with the letter “A”

53A: Lion features — Starts with the letter “M”

56A: When the foods in 3-, 7- and 11-Down might be cooked — Starts with the letter “T”

61A: Alliance enemy in World of Warcraft — Starts with the letter “H”

62A: Fill with anger — Starts with the letter “R”

63A: Trig ratio — Starts with the letter “S”

64A: Admission of guilt in a social deduction game — Starts with the letter “I”

65A: Artisan’s website — Starts with the letter “E”

66A: “At Last” singer James — Starts with the letter “E”

67A: Scorch on a grill — Starts with the letter “S”

68A: Airport org. — Starts with the letter “T”

69A: Bygone Russian ruler — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: “Pokemon” protagonist — Starts with the letter “A”

2D: Color of bantha milk in “Star Wars” — Starts with the letter “B”

3D: Abrupt way to quit a habit — Starts with the letter “C”

4D: First step to a new story? — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: Break into pieces — Starts with the letter “S”

6D: Fluffy lapdog, for short — Starts with the letter “P”

7D: “Sounds good to me!” — Starts with the letter “C”

8D: Tax day month — Starts with the letter “A”

9D: Tack on — Starts with the letter “A”

10D: Third-place medal — Starts with the letter “B”

11D: Game with a lot of quick passes — Starts with the letter “H”

12D: “Get ___ it!” — Starts with the letter “O”

13D: Cranberry color — Starts with the letter “R”

21D: Detangling tools — Starts with the letter “C”

23D: Stop by — Starts with the letter “V”

27D: Number of seasons of “Smallville” — Starts with the letter “T”

28D: Kitten sounds — Starts with the letter “M”

29D: Expressed sadness — Starts with the letter “C”

31D: Huge — Starts with the letter “M”

33D: Word before “bow” or “tie” — Starts with the letter “H”

34D: Deserve — Starts with the letter “E”

37D: “Roar” singer Perry — Starts with the letter “K”

40D: Moana or Lilo, e.g. — Starts with the letter “I”

42D: Playground fixture kids go back and forth on — Starts with the letter “S”

44D: Treelike fantasy creatures — Starts with the letter “E”

45D: Superfan — Starts with the letter “S”

47D: Inquired — Starts with the letter “A”

49D: One of the Bronte sisters — Starts with the letter “E”

51D: Wading bird — Starts with the letter “E”

52D: Total hoots — Starts with the letter “R”

54D: Makes changes to crossword clues, say — Starts with the letter “E”

55D: Figure on a holiday parade float — Starts with the letter “S”

56D: “Get a load of ___!” — Starts with the letter “T”

57D: A straw has one — Starts with the letter “H”

58D: Opera showstopper — Starts with the letter “A”

59D: International traveler’s need — Starts with the letter “V”

60D: 2025, e.g. — Starts with the letter “Y”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Reading basics – ABCS

5A: Pet adoption org. – SPCA

9A: Loathe – ABHOR

14A: Piggy bank opening – SLOT

15A: See 17-Across – HOOP

16A: Took the Jeep, say – DROVE

17A: With 15-Across, toy twirled around the waist – HULA

18A: Spanish for “love” – AMOR

19A: Was super-loving – DOTED

20A: Official order – EDICT

22A: Nickname that drops “O” and “ia” – LIV

24A: “Up First” airer – NPR

25A: Horse gait – TROT

26A: “Helluva Boss” boss – BLITZO

28A: “The Avengers” film franchise, to fans – MCU

30A: Nyan Cat or Taco Cat – MEME

32A: Boil with anger – SEETHE

35A: Mess up – ERR

36A: Make less stiff, like new shoes – BREAKIN

38A: Small battery size – AAA

39A: Sites that are collaboratively edited – WIKIS

41A: Pesky bug – GNAT

42A: Last step in a hot cocoa recipe – STIR

43A: Glimpses – SEES

44A: “___ of Eden” – EAST

45A: ___ enemies (bitter rivals) – SWORN

46A: “Paper Doll: Notes From a Late Bloomer” author Mulvaney – DYLAN

48A: Cryptid that’s also a drinkware brand – YETI

50A: Flower whose name means “star” – ASTER

53A: Lion features – MANES

56A: When the foods in 3-, 7- and 11-Down might be cooked – THANKSGIVINGDAY

61A: Alliance enemy in World of Warcraft – HORDE

62A: Fill with anger – ROIL

63A: Trig ratio – SINE

64A: Admission of guilt in a social deduction game – ILIED

65A: Artisan’s website – ETSY

66A: “At Last” singer James – ETTA

67A: Scorch on a grill – SEAR

68A: Airport org. – TSA

69A: Bygone Russian ruler – TSAR

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: “Pokemon” protagonist – ASH

2D: Color of bantha milk in “Star Wars” – BLUE

3D: Abrupt way to quit a habit – COLDTURKEY

4D: First step to a new story? – STAIR

5D: Break into pieces – SHATTER

6D: Fluffy lapdog, for short – POM

7D: “Sounds good to me!” – COOLBEANS

8D: Tax day month – APRIL

9D: Tack on – ADD

10D: Third-place medal – BRONZE

11D: Game with a lot of quick passes – HOTPOTATO

12D: “Get ___ it!” – OVER

13D: Cranberry color – RED

21D: Detangling tools – COMBS

23D: Stop by – VISIT

27D: Number of seasons of “Smallville” – TEN

28D: Kitten sounds – MEWS

29D: Expressed sadness – CRIED

31D: Huge – MEGA

33D: Word before “bow” or “tie” – HAIR

34D: Deserve – EARN

37D: “Roar” singer Perry – KATY

40D: Moana or Lilo, e.g. – ISLANDER

42D: Playground fixture kids go back and forth on – SWINGSET

44D: Treelike fantasy creatures – ENTS

45D: Superfan – STAN

47D: Inquired – ASKED

49D: One of the Bronte sisters – EMILY

51D: Wading bird – EGRET

52D: Total hoots – RIOTS

54D: Makes changes to crossword clues, say – EDITS

55D: Figure on a holiday parade float – SANTA

56D: “Get a load of ___!” – THIS

57D: A straw has one – HOLE

58D: Opera showstopper – ARIA

59D: International traveler’s need – VISA

60D: 2025, e.g. – YEAR



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle felt light and smooth, making it a relaxed and enjoyable solve without any major sticking points. The mix of modern references and everyday language gave it a lively tone, and the clueing stayed fair while still delivering a few satisfying moments of recognition. The overall pacing was steady, creating a nice solving rhythm perfect for a quick daily puzzle break. Overall rating: 3 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.