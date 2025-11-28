“A Filling Puzzle” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 28, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: “All ___ me” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 6A: Robin, rail or redstart — Starts with the letter “B”
- 10A: Metered vehicles — Starts with the letter “C”
- 14A: Sandpapery — Starts with the letter “R”
- 15A: Foul smell — Starts with the letter “O”
- 16A: Prima donna’s solo — Starts with the letter “A”
- 17A: Large ore deposit — Starts with the letter “M”
- 19A: Brunch, e.g. — Starts with the letter “M”
- 20A: Texting inits. — Starts with the letter “S”
- 21A: Cleverness — Starts with the letter “W”
- 22A: “Relax!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 24A: Auction offer — Starts with the letter “B”
- 25A: What might be in a Zelda treasure chest — Starts with the letter “A”
- 27A: Super-wealthy person — Starts with the letter “G”
- 32A: Like many ultimate frisbee teams — Starts with the letter “C”
- 34A: Versatile synthetic material — Starts with the letter “N”
- 35A: Hit the ___ (go to sleep) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 36A: Sushi-grade tuna — Starts with the letter “A”
- 37A: “It’s been ___ since we’ve hung out!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 38A: Adore — Starts with the letter “L”
- 39A: In the neighborhood — Starts with the letter “L”
- 41A: Short albums, for short — Starts with the letter “E”
- 44A: Tailless monkey relatives — Starts with the letter “A”
- 45A: Baked dessert that might be flavored with cocoa powder — Starts with the letter “C”
- 49A: Fishing counterpart of 8-Down — Starts with the letter “R”
- 50A: “Nuh-uh!” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 51A: Verifies to be true — Starts with the letter “P”
- 53A: Prima donna’s performances — Starts with the letter “O”
- 57A: Small model of Earth — Starts with the letter “G”
- 58A: Response to a hypocrite . . . or what might be said about 17-, 27- or 45-Across — Starts with the letter “T”
- 61A: Concrete reinforcement — Starts with the letter “R”
- 62A: “My bad!” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 63A: “Spider-Man: ___ the Spider-Verse” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 64A: ___ pasta (rhyming Jamaican dish) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 65A: Counterpart of gross — Starts with the letter “N”
- 66A: The “E” of SSE — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Body parts in sleeves — Starts with the letter “A”
- 2D: “Bam!” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 3D: Ins and ___ — Starts with the letter “O”
- 4D: “How gross!” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 5D: Musical featuring the Emerald City and a protagonist from Harlem — Starts with the letter “T”
- 6D: Run off — Starts with the letter “B”
- 7D: Marriage vow words — Starts with the letter “I”
- 8D: Fishing counterpart of 49-Across — Starts with the letter “R”
- 9D: “That’ll never happen!” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 10D: Photographer’s device — Starts with the letter “C”
- 11D: Zone — Starts with the letter “A”
- 12D: Implicit ___ training — Starts with the letter “B”
- 13D: Discount event — Starts with the letter “S”
- 18D: On a bike trip — Starts with the letter “R”
- 23D: 2,000 pounds — Starts with the letter “T”
- 24D: Terrible — Starts with the letter “B”
- 25D: “Nothing more is needed!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 26D: Brazilian metropolis, for short — Starts with the letter “R”
- 27D: State Farm competitor — Starts with the letter “G”
- 28D: Caustic cleaning chemical — Starts with the letter “L”
- 29D: “Fingers crossed!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 30D: Five-star review, e.g. — Starts with the letter “R”
- 31D: Spots on potatoes — Starts with the letter “E”
- 32D: Math class with integrals, for short — Starts with the letter “C”
- 33D: “It’s on the tip of my tongue!” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 37D: Succulent used to treat burns — Starts with the letter “A”
- 38D: Source of Niagara Falls’ water — Starts with the letter “L”
- 40D: Agile circus performer — Starts with the letter “A”
- 42D: Pigsty — Starts with the letter “P”
- 43D: Moves over a bit — Starts with the letter “S”
- 46D: MLB Hall of Famer Smith — Starts with the letter “L”
- 47D: Harlem Renaissance artist Charles — Starts with the letter “A”
- 48D: Smartphone downloads — Starts with the letter “A”
- 51D: Earnest request — Starts with the letter “P”
- 52D: Steals from — Starts with the letter “R”
- 54D: Singer Sawayama — Starts with the letter “R”
- 55D: Performs in a play — Starts with the letter “A”
- 56D: Hard-hit baseball — Starts with the letter “S”
- 57D: Bear’s warning sound — Starts with the letter “G”
- 59D: Gardening tool — Starts with the letter “H”
- 60D: Fitting — Starts with the letter “A”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: “All ___ me” – ABOUT
- 6A: Robin, rail or redstart – BIRD
- 10A: Metered vehicles – CABS
- 14A: Sandpapery – ROUGH
- 15A: Foul smell – ODOR
- 16A: Prima donna’s solo – ARIA
- 17A: Large ore deposit – MOTHERLODE
- 19A: Brunch, e.g. – MEAL
- 20A: Texting inits. – SMS
- 21A: Cleverness – WIT
- 22A: “Relax!” – ATEASE
- 24A: Auction offer – BID
- 25A: What might be in a Zelda treasure chest – ARMOR
- 27A: Super-wealthy person – GAZILLIONAIRE
- 32A: Like many ultimate frisbee teams – COED
- 34A: Versatile synthetic material – NYLON
- 35A: Hit the ___ (go to sleep) – HAY
- 36A: Sushi-grade tuna – AHI
- 37A: “It’s been ___ since we’ve hung out!” – AGES
- 38A: Adore – LOVE
- 39A: In the neighborhood – LOCAL
- 41A: Short albums, for short – EPS
- 44A: Tailless monkey relatives – APES
- 45A: Baked dessert that might be flavored with cocoa powder – CHOCOLATECAKE
- 49A: Fishing counterpart of 8-Down – REEL
- 50A: “Nuh-uh!” – NOPE
- 51A: Verifies to be true – PROVES
- 53A: Prima donna’s performances – OPERAS
- 57A: Small model of Earth – GLOBE
- 58A: Response to a hypocrite . . . or what might be said about 17-, 27- or 45-Across – THATSRICH
- 61A: Concrete reinforcement – REBAR
- 62A: “My bad!” – OOPS
- 63A: “Spider-Man: ___ the Spider-Verse” – INTO
- 64A: ___ pasta (rhyming Jamaican dish) – RASTA
- 65A: Counterpart of gross – NET
- 66A: The “E” of SSE – EAST
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Body parts in sleeves – ARMS
- 2D: “Bam!” – BOOM
- 3D: Ins and ___ – OUTS
- 4D: “How gross!” – UGH
- 5D: Musical featuring the Emerald City and a protagonist from Harlem – THEWIZ
- 6D: Run off – BOLT
- 7D: Marriage vow words – IDO
- 8D: Fishing counterpart of 49-Across – ROD
- 9D: “That’ll never happen!” – DREAMON
- 10D: Photographer’s device – CAMERA
- 11D: Zone – AREA
- 12D: Implicit ___ training – BIAS
- 13D: Discount event – SALE
- 18D: On a bike trip – RIDING
- 23D: 2,000 pounds – TON
- 24D: Terrible – BAD
- 25D: “Nothing more is needed!” – ALLSET
- 26D: Brazilian metropolis, for short – RIO
- 27D: State Farm competitor – GEICO
- 28D: Caustic cleaning chemical – LYE
- 29D: “Fingers crossed!” – IHOPE
- 30D: Five-star review, e.g. – RAVE
- 31D: Spots on potatoes – EYES
- 32D: Math class with integrals, for short – CALC
- 33D: “It’s on the tip of my tongue!” – OHOH
- 37D: Succulent used to treat burns – ALOEVERA
- 38D: Source of Niagara Falls’ water – LAKEERIE
- 40D: Agile circus performer – ACROBAT
- 42D: Pigsty – PEN
- 43D: Moves over a bit – SCOOTS
- 46D: MLB Hall of Famer Smith – LEE
- 47D: Harlem Renaissance artist Charles – ALSTON
- 48D: Smartphone downloads – APPS
- 51D: Earnest request – PLEA
- 52D: Steals from – ROBS
- 54D: Singer Sawayama – RINA
- 55D: Performs in a play – ACTS
- 56D: Hard-hit baseball – SHOT
- 57D: Bear’s warning sound – GRR
- 59D: Gardening tool – HOE
- 60D: Fitting – APT
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had an easygoing and enjoyable feel, with clueing that leaned friendly and accessible while still keeping things interesting. The grid flowed smoothly from start to finish, and the puzzle maintained a nice rhythm without any spots that felt too tricky or out of place. The tone felt modern and lighthearted, making it a fun daily solve that fits perfectly into a quick break. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.