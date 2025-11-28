“A Filling Puzzle” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 28, 2025.

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: “All ___ me” — Starts with the letter “A”

6A: Robin, rail or redstart — Starts with the letter “B”

10A: Metered vehicles — Starts with the letter “C”

14A: Sandpapery — Starts with the letter “R”

15A: Foul smell — Starts with the letter “O”

16A: Prima donna’s solo — Starts with the letter “A”

17A: Large ore deposit — Starts with the letter “M”

19A: Brunch, e.g. — Starts with the letter “M”

20A: Texting inits. — Starts with the letter “S”

21A: Cleverness — Starts with the letter “W”

22A: “Relax!” — Starts with the letter “A”

24A: Auction offer — Starts with the letter “B”

25A: What might be in a Zelda treasure chest — Starts with the letter “A”

27A: Super-wealthy person — Starts with the letter “G”

32A: Like many ultimate frisbee teams — Starts with the letter “C”

34A: Versatile synthetic material — Starts with the letter “N”

35A: Hit the ___ (go to sleep) — Starts with the letter “H”

36A: Sushi-grade tuna — Starts with the letter “A”

37A: “It’s been ___ since we’ve hung out!” — Starts with the letter “A”

38A: Adore — Starts with the letter “L”

39A: In the neighborhood — Starts with the letter “L”

41A: Short albums, for short — Starts with the letter “E”

44A: Tailless monkey relatives — Starts with the letter “A”

45A: Baked dessert that might be flavored with cocoa powder — Starts with the letter “C”

49A: Fishing counterpart of 8-Down — Starts with the letter “R”

50A: “Nuh-uh!” — Starts with the letter “N”

51A: Verifies to be true — Starts with the letter “P”

53A: Prima donna’s performances — Starts with the letter “O”

57A: Small model of Earth — Starts with the letter “G”

58A: Response to a hypocrite . . . or what might be said about 17-, 27- or 45-Across — Starts with the letter “T”

61A: Concrete reinforcement — Starts with the letter “R”

62A: “My bad!” — Starts with the letter “O”

63A: “Spider-Man: ___ the Spider-Verse” — Starts with the letter “I”

64A: ___ pasta (rhyming Jamaican dish) — Starts with the letter “R”

65A: Counterpart of gross — Starts with the letter “N”

66A: The “E” of SSE — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Body parts in sleeves — Starts with the letter “A”

2D: “Bam!” — Starts with the letter “B”

3D: Ins and ___ — Starts with the letter “O”

4D: “How gross!” — Starts with the letter “U”

5D: Musical featuring the Emerald City and a protagonist from Harlem — Starts with the letter “T”

6D: Run off — Starts with the letter “B”

7D: Marriage vow words — Starts with the letter “I”

8D: Fishing counterpart of 49-Across — Starts with the letter “R”

9D: “That’ll never happen!” — Starts with the letter “D”

10D: Photographer’s device — Starts with the letter “C”

11D: Zone — Starts with the letter “A”

12D: Implicit ___ training — Starts with the letter “B”

13D: Discount event — Starts with the letter “S”

18D: On a bike trip — Starts with the letter “R”

23D: 2,000 pounds — Starts with the letter “T”

24D: Terrible — Starts with the letter “B”

25D: “Nothing more is needed!” — Starts with the letter “A”

26D: Brazilian metropolis, for short — Starts with the letter “R”

27D: State Farm competitor — Starts with the letter “G”

28D: Caustic cleaning chemical — Starts with the letter “L”

29D: “Fingers crossed!” — Starts with the letter “I”

30D: Five-star review, e.g. — Starts with the letter “R”

31D: Spots on potatoes — Starts with the letter “E”

32D: Math class with integrals, for short — Starts with the letter “C”

33D: “It’s on the tip of my tongue!” — Starts with the letter “O”

37D: Succulent used to treat burns — Starts with the letter “A”

38D: Source of Niagara Falls’ water — Starts with the letter “L”

40D: Agile circus performer — Starts with the letter “A”

42D: Pigsty — Starts with the letter “P”

43D: Moves over a bit — Starts with the letter “S”

46D: MLB Hall of Famer Smith — Starts with the letter “L”

47D: Harlem Renaissance artist Charles — Starts with the letter “A”

48D: Smartphone downloads — Starts with the letter “A”

51D: Earnest request — Starts with the letter “P”

52D: Steals from — Starts with the letter “R”

54D: Singer Sawayama — Starts with the letter “R”

55D: Performs in a play — Starts with the letter “A”

56D: Hard-hit baseball — Starts with the letter “S”

57D: Bear’s warning sound — Starts with the letter “G”

59D: Gardening tool — Starts with the letter “H”

60D: Fitting — Starts with the letter “A”

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: “All ___ me” – ABOUT

6A: Robin, rail or redstart – BIRD

10A: Metered vehicles – CABS

14A: Sandpapery – ROUGH

15A: Foul smell – ODOR

16A: Prima donna’s solo – ARIA

17A: Large ore deposit – MOTHERLODE

19A: Brunch, e.g. – MEAL

20A: Texting inits. – SMS

21A: Cleverness – WIT

22A: “Relax!” – ATEASE

24A: Auction offer – BID

25A: What might be in a Zelda treasure chest – ARMOR

27A: Super-wealthy person – GAZILLIONAIRE

32A: Like many ultimate frisbee teams – COED

34A: Versatile synthetic material – NYLON

35A: Hit the ___ (go to sleep) – HAY

36A: Sushi-grade tuna – AHI

37A: “It’s been ___ since we’ve hung out!” – AGES

38A: Adore – LOVE

39A: In the neighborhood – LOCAL

41A: Short albums, for short – EPS

44A: Tailless monkey relatives – APES

45A: Baked dessert that might be flavored with cocoa powder – CHOCOLATECAKE

49A: Fishing counterpart of 8-Down – REEL

50A: “Nuh-uh!” – NOPE

51A: Verifies to be true – PROVES

53A: Prima donna’s performances – OPERAS

57A: Small model of Earth – GLOBE

58A: Response to a hypocrite . . . or what might be said about 17-, 27- or 45-Across – THATSRICH

61A: Concrete reinforcement – REBAR

62A: “My bad!” – OOPS

63A: “Spider-Man: ___ the Spider-Verse” – INTO

64A: ___ pasta (rhyming Jamaican dish) – RASTA

65A: Counterpart of gross – NET

66A: The “E” of SSE – EAST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Body parts in sleeves – ARMS

2D: “Bam!” – BOOM

3D: Ins and ___ – OUTS

4D: “How gross!” – UGH

5D: Musical featuring the Emerald City and a protagonist from Harlem – THEWIZ

6D: Run off – BOLT

7D: Marriage vow words – IDO

8D: Fishing counterpart of 49-Across – ROD

9D: “That’ll never happen!” – DREAMON

10D: Photographer’s device – CAMERA

11D: Zone – AREA

12D: Implicit ___ training – BIAS

13D: Discount event – SALE

18D: On a bike trip – RIDING

23D: 2,000 pounds – TON

24D: Terrible – BAD

25D: “Nothing more is needed!” – ALLSET

26D: Brazilian metropolis, for short – RIO

27D: State Farm competitor – GEICO

28D: Caustic cleaning chemical – LYE

29D: “Fingers crossed!” – IHOPE

30D: Five-star review, e.g. – RAVE

31D: Spots on potatoes – EYES

32D: Math class with integrals, for short – CALC

33D: “It’s on the tip of my tongue!” – OHOH

37D: Succulent used to treat burns – ALOEVERA

38D: Source of Niagara Falls’ water – LAKEERIE

40D: Agile circus performer – ACROBAT

42D: Pigsty – PEN

43D: Moves over a bit – SCOOTS

46D: MLB Hall of Famer Smith – LEE

47D: Harlem Renaissance artist Charles – ALSTON

48D: Smartphone downloads – APPS

51D: Earnest request – PLEA

52D: Steals from – ROBS

54D: Singer Sawayama – RINA

55D: Performs in a play – ACTS

56D: Hard-hit baseball – SHOT

57D: Bear’s warning sound – GRR

59D: Gardening tool – HOE

60D: Fitting – APT



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had an easygoing and enjoyable feel, with clueing that leaned friendly and accessible while still keeping things interesting. The grid flowed smoothly from start to finish, and the puzzle maintained a nice rhythm without any spots that felt too tricky or out of place. The tone felt modern and lighthearted, making it a fun daily solve that fits perfectly into a quick break. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

