“Heartstrings (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 29, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Woolly Andean mammal — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 7A: Percussion instrument that’s shaken — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 13A: Two-kid playground fixture — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 14A: Exact revenge — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 15A: Genre featuring works that shouldn’t be taken at face value — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 16A: Experiencing nature in comfort, say — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 17A: Tampon alternative — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 18A: Animal that might have a beard — Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 19A: Snacked — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 20A: Ready for customers — Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 22A: Overly formal — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 23A: ___ tots — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 25A: It’s a bummer! — Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 26A: Large family group — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 27A: Spiced fall drink — Starts with the letter “ C “

“ 28A: Preferred way to express and receive care — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 31A: “The email didn’t come through. Can you ___ it?” — Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 32A: Code ___ (signs of underlying problems, in programming) — Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 35A: Assume leadership — Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 38A: Essays — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 41A: Underwater creatures that look like 58-Across — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 42A: Kin, for short — Starts with the letter “ F “

“ 43A: Some fencing swords — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 44A: It was once explored by Sojourner — Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 45A: Appendages insured by some athletes — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 46A: Agree wordlessly — Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 47A: “No, thanks” — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 48A: “The Simpsons” interjection — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 49A: Day care buddy, perhaps — Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 52A: Make bubbly — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 55A: Ready to listen — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 56A: Person who may perform arabesques or ball changes — Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 57A: Couldn’t resist laughing — Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 58A: Ophidiophobe’s fear — Starts with the letter “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Braying animal — Starts with the letter “A”

2D: Singer Salonga — Starts with the letter “L”

3D: Personal annoyance — Starts with the letter “P”

4D: From Vietnam, say — Starts with the letter “A”

5D: Hallmark product — Starts with the letter “C”

6D: Wonderment — Starts with the letter “A”

7D: “Red” or “white” food category — Starts with the letter “M”

8D: Machine that spits out $20 bills — Starts with the letter “A”

9D: Agent, for short — Starts with the letter “R”

10D: Fly — Starts with the letter “A”

11D: ___ of gravity — Starts with the letter “C”

12D: Rage — Starts with the letter “A”

14D: Flashy rock subgenre — Starts with the letter “G”

16D: ___ rate (typical price) — Starts with the letter “G”

18D: “Thank U, Next” singer — Starts with the letter “G”

20D: Hooting bird — Starts with the letter “O”

21D: “Aww, you ___ thing!” — Starts with the letter “P”

22D: Ab exercises — Starts with the letter “P”

23D: Detroit baseball team — Starts with the letter “T”

24D: “Someone Like You” singer — Starts with the letter “A”

26D: Makes empty — Starts with the letter “C”

27D: Animals jumped over by some Yemeni athletes — Starts with the letter “C”

29D: ___ Lauder — Starts with the letter “E”

30D: Theater greeters — Starts with the letter “U”

33D: Clever trick to save money or time — Starts with the letter “L”

34D: Manage to get — Starts with the letter “S”

36D: Make fun of — Starts with the letter “T”

37D: Texting format, for short — Starts with the letter “S”

38D: Friend to write letters to — Starts with the letter “P”

39D: Moon landing program — Starts with the letter “A”

40D: Pair on a bicycle — Starts with the letter “P”

44D: Gymnastics cushions — Starts with the letter “M”

45D: ___ Doone (cookie brand) — Starts with the letter “L”

47D: Hair line — Starts with the letter “P”

48D: Faculty member — Starts with the letter “D”

50D: “Haven’t Met You ___” (Michael Buble song) — Starts with the letter “Y”

51D: ___ tai (tropical cocktail) — Starts with the letter “M”

52D: Sponsored content — Starts with the letter “A”

53D: Small item in a golf bag — Starts with the letter “T”

54D: Triage sites (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Woolly Andean mammal – ALPACA

7A: Percussion instrument that’s shaken – MARACA

13A: Two-kid playground fixture – SEESAW

14A: Exact revenge – GETEVEN

15A: Genre featuring works that shouldn’t be taken at face value – SATIRE

16A: Experiencing nature in comfort, say – GLAMPING

17A: Tampon alternative – PAD

18A: Animal that might have a beard – GOAT

19A: Snacked – ATE

20A: Ready for customers – OPEN

22A: Overly formal – PRIM

23A: ___ tots – TATER

25A: It’s a bummer! – WOE

26A: Large family group – CLAN

27A: Spiced fall drink – CIDER

28A: Preferred way to express and receive care – LOVELANGUAGE

31A: “The email didn’t come through. Can you ___ it?” – RESEND

32A: Code ___ (signs of underlying problems, in programming) – SMELLS

35A: Assume leadership – TAKETHEREINS

38A: Essays – PAPERS

41A: Underwater creatures that look like 58-Across – EELS

42A: Kin, for short – FAM

43A: Some fencing swords – EPEES

44A: It was once explored by Sojourner – MARS

45A: Appendages insured by some athletes – LEGS

46A: Agree wordlessly – NOD

47A: “No, thanks” – PASS

48A: “The Simpsons” interjection – DOH

49A: Day care buddy, perhaps – PLAYMATE

52A: Make bubbly – AERATE

55A: Ready to listen – ALLEARS

56A: Person who may perform arabesques or ball changes – DANCER

57A: Couldn’t resist laughing – LOSTIT

58A: Ophidiophobe’s fear – SNAKES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Braying animal – ASS

2D: Singer Salonga – LEA

3D: Personal annoyance – PETPEEVE

4D: From Vietnam, say – ASIAN

5D: Hallmark product – CARD

6D: Wonderment – AWE

7D: “Red” or “white” food category – MEAT

8D: Machine that spits out $20 bills – ATM

9D: Agent, for short – REP

10D: Fly – AVIATE

11D: ___ of gravity – CENTER

12D: Rage – ANGER

14D: Flashy rock subgenre – GLAM

16D: ___ rate (typical price) – GOING

18D: “Thank U, Next” singer – GRANDE

20D: Hooting bird – OWL

21D: “Aww, you ___ thing!” – POOR

22D: Ab exercises – PLANKS

23D: Detroit baseball team – TIGERS

24D: “Someone Like You” singer – ADELE

26D: Makes empty – CLEARS

27D: Animals jumped over by some Yemeni athletes – CAMELS

29D: ___ Lauder – ESTEE

30D: Theater greeters – USHERS

33D: Clever trick to save money or time – LIFEHACK

34D: Manage to get – SNAG

36D: Make fun of – TEASE

37D: Texting format, for short – SMS

38D: Friend to write letters to – PENPAL

39D: Moon landing program – APOLLO

40D: Pair on a bicycle – PEDALS

44D: Gymnastics cushions – MATS

45D: ___ Doone (cookie brand) – LORNA

47D: Hair line – PART

48D: Faculty member – DEAN

50D: “Haven’t Met You ___” (Michael Buble song) – YET

51D: ___ tai (tropical cocktail) – MAI

52D: Sponsored content – ADS

53D: Small item in a golf bag – TEE

54D: Triage sites (Abbr.) – ERS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and upbeat feel, with clueing that felt modern and conversational without being overly tricky. The grid flowed nicely and kept a steady rhythm, offering a few fun moments of recognition along the way. Nothing felt unfair or out of place, making it a relaxed solve that still felt rewarding to finish. Overall, it was a clean and enjoyable puzzle perfect for a quick daily brain stretch. Overall rating: 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.