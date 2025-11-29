“Heartstrings (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 29, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Woolly Andean mammal — Starts with the letter “A“
- 7A: Percussion instrument that’s shaken — Starts with the letter “M“
- 13A: Two-kid playground fixture — Starts with the letter “S“
- 14A: Exact revenge — Starts with the letter “G“
- 15A: Genre featuring works that shouldn’t be taken at face value — Starts with the letter “S“
- 16A: Experiencing nature in comfort, say — Starts with the letter “G“
- 17A: Tampon alternative — Starts with the letter “P“
- 18A: Animal that might have a beard — Starts with the letter “G“
- 19A: Snacked — Starts with the letter “A“
- 20A: Ready for customers — Starts with the letter “O“
- 22A: Overly formal — Starts with the letter “P“
- 23A: ___ tots — Starts with the letter “T“
- 25A: It’s a bummer! — Starts with the letter “W“
- 26A: Large family group — Starts with the letter “C“
- 27A: Spiced fall drink — Starts with the letter “C“
- 28A: Preferred way to express and receive care — Starts with the letter “L“
- 31A: “The email didn’t come through. Can you ___ it?” — Starts with the letter “R“
- 32A: Code ___ (signs of underlying problems, in programming) — Starts with the letter “S“
- 35A: Assume leadership — Starts with the letter “T“
- 38A: Essays — Starts with the letter “P“
- 41A: Underwater creatures that look like 58-Across — Starts with the letter “E“
- 42A: Kin, for short — Starts with the letter “F“
- 43A: Some fencing swords — Starts with the letter “E“
- 44A: It was once explored by Sojourner — Starts with the letter “M“
- 45A: Appendages insured by some athletes — Starts with the letter “L“
- 46A: Agree wordlessly — Starts with the letter “N“
- 47A: “No, thanks” — Starts with the letter “P“
- 48A: “The Simpsons” interjection — Starts with the letter “D“
- 49A: Day care buddy, perhaps — Starts with the letter “P“
- 52A: Make bubbly — Starts with the letter “A“
- 55A: Ready to listen — Starts with the letter “A“
- 56A: Person who may perform arabesques or ball changes — Starts with the letter “D“
- 57A: Couldn’t resist laughing — Starts with the letter “L“
- 58A: Ophidiophobe’s fear — Starts with the letter “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Braying animal — Starts with the letter “A”
- 2D: Singer Salonga — Starts with the letter “L”
- 3D: Personal annoyance — Starts with the letter “P”
- 4D: From Vietnam, say — Starts with the letter “A”
- 5D: Hallmark product — Starts with the letter “C”
- 6D: Wonderment — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7D: “Red” or “white” food category — Starts with the letter “M”
- 8D: Machine that spits out $20 bills — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9D: Agent, for short — Starts with the letter “R”
- 10D: Fly — Starts with the letter “A”
- 11D: ___ of gravity — Starts with the letter “C”
- 12D: Rage — Starts with the letter “A”
- 14D: Flashy rock subgenre — Starts with the letter “G”
- 16D: ___ rate (typical price) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 18D: “Thank U, Next” singer — Starts with the letter “G”
- 20D: Hooting bird — Starts with the letter “O”
- 21D: “Aww, you ___ thing!” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 22D: Ab exercises — Starts with the letter “P”
- 23D: Detroit baseball team — Starts with the letter “T”
- 24D: “Someone Like You” singer — Starts with the letter “A”
- 26D: Makes empty — Starts with the letter “C”
- 27D: Animals jumped over by some Yemeni athletes — Starts with the letter “C”
- 29D: ___ Lauder — Starts with the letter “E”
- 30D: Theater greeters — Starts with the letter “U”
- 33D: Clever trick to save money or time — Starts with the letter “L”
- 34D: Manage to get — Starts with the letter “S”
- 36D: Make fun of — Starts with the letter “T”
- 37D: Texting format, for short — Starts with the letter “S”
- 38D: Friend to write letters to — Starts with the letter “P”
- 39D: Moon landing program — Starts with the letter “A”
- 40D: Pair on a bicycle — Starts with the letter “P”
- 44D: Gymnastics cushions — Starts with the letter “M”
- 45D: ___ Doone (cookie brand) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 47D: Hair line — Starts with the letter “P”
- 48D: Faculty member — Starts with the letter “D”
- 50D: “Haven’t Met You ___” (Michael Buble song) — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 51D: ___ tai (tropical cocktail) — Starts with the letter “M”
- 52D: Sponsored content — Starts with the letter “A”
- 53D: Small item in a golf bag — Starts with the letter “T”
- 54D: Triage sites (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Woolly Andean mammal – ALPACA
- 7A: Percussion instrument that’s shaken – MARACA
- 13A: Two-kid playground fixture – SEESAW
- 14A: Exact revenge – GETEVEN
- 15A: Genre featuring works that shouldn’t be taken at face value – SATIRE
- 16A: Experiencing nature in comfort, say – GLAMPING
- 17A: Tampon alternative – PAD
- 18A: Animal that might have a beard – GOAT
- 19A: Snacked – ATE
- 20A: Ready for customers – OPEN
- 22A: Overly formal – PRIM
- 23A: ___ tots – TATER
- 25A: It’s a bummer! – WOE
- 26A: Large family group – CLAN
- 27A: Spiced fall drink – CIDER
- 28A: Preferred way to express and receive care – LOVELANGUAGE
- 31A: “The email didn’t come through. Can you ___ it?” – RESEND
- 32A: Code ___ (signs of underlying problems, in programming) – SMELLS
- 35A: Assume leadership – TAKETHEREINS
- 38A: Essays – PAPERS
- 41A: Underwater creatures that look like 58-Across – EELS
- 42A: Kin, for short – FAM
- 43A: Some fencing swords – EPEES
- 44A: It was once explored by Sojourner – MARS
- 45A: Appendages insured by some athletes – LEGS
- 46A: Agree wordlessly – NOD
- 47A: “No, thanks” – PASS
- 48A: “The Simpsons” interjection – DOH
- 49A: Day care buddy, perhaps – PLAYMATE
- 52A: Make bubbly – AERATE
- 55A: Ready to listen – ALLEARS
- 56A: Person who may perform arabesques or ball changes – DANCER
- 57A: Couldn’t resist laughing – LOSTIT
- 58A: Ophidiophobe’s fear – SNAKES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Braying animal – ASS
- 2D: Singer Salonga – LEA
- 3D: Personal annoyance – PETPEEVE
- 4D: From Vietnam, say – ASIAN
- 5D: Hallmark product – CARD
- 6D: Wonderment – AWE
- 7D: “Red” or “white” food category – MEAT
- 8D: Machine that spits out $20 bills – ATM
- 9D: Agent, for short – REP
- 10D: Fly – AVIATE
- 11D: ___ of gravity – CENTER
- 12D: Rage – ANGER
- 14D: Flashy rock subgenre – GLAM
- 16D: ___ rate (typical price) – GOING
- 18D: “Thank U, Next” singer – GRANDE
- 20D: Hooting bird – OWL
- 21D: “Aww, you ___ thing!” – POOR
- 22D: Ab exercises – PLANKS
- 23D: Detroit baseball team – TIGERS
- 24D: “Someone Like You” singer – ADELE
- 26D: Makes empty – CLEARS
- 27D: Animals jumped over by some Yemeni athletes – CAMELS
- 29D: ___ Lauder – ESTEE
- 30D: Theater greeters – USHERS
- 33D: Clever trick to save money or time – LIFEHACK
- 34D: Manage to get – SNAG
- 36D: Make fun of – TEASE
- 37D: Texting format, for short – SMS
- 38D: Friend to write letters to – PENPAL
- 39D: Moon landing program – APOLLO
- 40D: Pair on a bicycle – PEDALS
- 44D: Gymnastics cushions – MATS
- 45D: ___ Doone (cookie brand) – LORNA
- 47D: Hair line – PART
- 48D: Faculty member – DEAN
- 50D: “Haven’t Met You ___” (Michael Buble song) – YET
- 51D: ___ tai (tropical cocktail) – MAI
- 52D: Sponsored content – ADS
- 53D: Small item in a golf bag – TEE
- 54D: Triage sites (Abbr.) – ERS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and upbeat feel, with clueing that felt modern and conversational without being overly tricky. The grid flowed nicely and kept a steady rhythm, offering a few fun moments of recognition along the way. Nothing felt unfair or out of place, making it a relaxed solve that still felt rewarding to finish. Overall, it was a clean and enjoyable puzzle perfect for a quick daily brain stretch. Overall rating: 3.5 out of 5.
