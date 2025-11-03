Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 3, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 3, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 3, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Throw softly — Starts with the letter “T”

5A: Edge of the sidewalk — Starts with the letter “C”

9A: Waterfall spray — Starts with the letter “M”

13A: Izakaya drink — Starts with the letter “S”

14A: Double-reed in baroque pop — Starts with the letter “O”

15A: “That’s not my ___ of fun” — Starts with the letter “I”

16A: Feature of some suites on a cruise — Starts with the letter “P”

19A: Decorative part of some slot machines — Starts with the letter “L”

20A: [More details below] — Starts with the letter “S”

22A: Pastry served with tea — Starts with the letter “S”

24A: “When r u gonna show?” — Starts with the letter “E”

25A: U-shaped part of a pipe — Starts with the letter “T”

26A: Group of porpoises — Starts with the letter “P”

27A: Serbs or Slovaks — Starts with the letter “S”

30A: Gives the go-ahead to — Starts with the letter “O”

31A: Discipline with poses — Starts with the letter “Y”

33A: Pint with foam — Starts with the letter “A”

34A: Nemo’s “lucky” limb — Starts with the letter “F”

35A: Group of tuxedoed birds in Antarctica, say — Starts with the letter “P”

40A: “Chopped” host Allen — Starts with the letter “T”

41A: Good buddy — Starts with the letter “P”

42A: Let tears fall — Starts with the letter “W”

44A: Chili powder ingredient — Starts with the letter “C”

47A: Smooths, like wood — Starts with the letter “S”

49A: Tug of ___ — Starts with the letter “W”

50A: “It’s ___-win situation!” — Starts with the letter “A”

51A: At any point — Starts with the letter “E”

53A: Mattel competitor — Starts with the letter “H”

55A: “Daria” network — Starts with the letter “M”

56A: TikTok upload, for short — Starts with the letter “V”

57A: Peony part — Starts with the letter “P”

58A: On-field event where an athlete’s number might be retired — Starts with the letter “P”

63A: Coin used at a Vienna gift shop — Starts with the letter “E”

64A: Clear the board — Starts with the letter “E”

65A: Milk tea with tapioca balls — Starts with the letter “B”

66A: Take a break — Starts with the letter “R”

67A: Capital with a daily ferry to Copenhagen — Starts with the letter “O”

68A: ___ Warlock (MCU character) — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Small amt. of shrimp paste — Starts with the letter “T”

2D: Sculling blade — Starts with the letter “O”

3D: Cabin at a snowy resort — Starts with the letter “S”

4D: Number of colors in a rainbow — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: ___ d’Azur (French Riviera) — Starts with the letter “C”

6D: Prefix akin to “ultra-” — Starts with the letter “U”

7D: Steal from — Starts with the letter “R”

8D: Animals — Starts with the letter “B”

9D: Accessories with trackballs — Starts with the letter “M”

10D: “Beats me!” — Starts with the letter “I”

11D: Spanish for “Madame” — Starts with the letter “S”

12D: “The Life of a Showgirl” artist, to fans — Starts with the letter “T”

17D: Wide sts. — Starts with the letter “A”

18D: Broadway great Salonga — Starts with the letter “L”

21D: Releases shorter than LPs — Starts with the letter “E”

22D: Bond, for one — Starts with the letter “S”

23D: Hen’s hangout spot — Starts with the letter “C”

24D: Not over or under? — Starts with the letter “E”

28D: Praise highly — Starts with the letter “L”

29D: Comedian Wong — Starts with the letter “A”

30D: Liquid drizzled on a pan — Starts with the letter “O”

32D: Opposed to — Starts with the letter “A”

34D: Instructions on a perforated sheet — Starts with the letter “F”

36D: Swiss city known as the “Peace Capital” — Starts with the letter “G”

37D: Container for peeled lychees — Starts with the letter “C”

38D: Fresh recruits — Starts with the letter “N”

39D: Four-digit number on a diploma — Starts with the letter “Y”

43D: In favor of — Starts with the letter “P”

44D: Happy one in the woods? — Starts with the letter “C”

45D: “Not so!” — Starts with the letter “U”

46D: ___ and shakers — Starts with the letter “M”

47D: Passover rituals — Starts with the letter “S”

48D: Fill completely — Starts with the letter “S”

52D: YouTube alternative — Starts with the letter “V”

54D: Brazilian dance — Starts with the letter “S”

57D: Cancun coin — Starts with the letter “P”

59D: “I’ve ___ you covered” — Starts with the letter “G”

60D: UC Berkeley, for short — Starts with the letter “C”

61D: Phoenix Suns’ org. — Starts with the letter “N”

62D: Tuber in asaro — Starts with the letter “Y”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Throw softly – TOSS

5A: Edge of the sidewalk – CURB

9A: Waterfall spray – MIST

13A: Izakaya drink – SAKE

14A: Double-reed in baroque pop – OBOE

15A: “That’s not my ___ of fun” – IDEA

16A: Feature of some suites on a cruise – PRIVATEBALCONY

19A: Decorative part of some slot machines – LEVER

20A: [More details below] – SEENOTE

22A: Pastry served with tea – SCONE

24A: “When r u gonna show?” – ETA

25A: U-shaped part of a pipe – TRAP

26A: Group of porpoises – POD

27A: Serbs or Slovaks – SLAVS

30A: Gives the go-ahead to – OKAYS

31A: Discipline with poses – YOGA

33A: Pint with foam – ALE

34A: Nemo’s “lucky” limb – FIN

35A: Group of tuxedoed birds in Antarctica, say – PENGUINCOLONY

40A: “Chopped” host Allen – TED

41A: Good buddy – PAL

42A: Let tears fall – WEEP

44A: Chili powder ingredient – CUMIN

47A: Smooths, like wood – SANDS

49A: Tug of ___ – WAR

50A: “It’s ___-win situation!” – ANO

51A: At any point – EVER

53A: Mattel competitor – HASBRO

55A: “Daria” network – MTV

56A: TikTok upload, for short – VID

57A: Peony part – PETAL

58A: On-field event where an athlete’s number might be retired – PREGAMECEREMONY

63A: Coin used at a Vienna gift shop – EURO

64A: Clear the board – ERASE

65A: Milk tea with tapioca balls – BOBA

66A: Take a break – REST

67A: Capital with a daily ferry to Copenhagen – OSLO

68A: ___ Warlock (MCU character) – ADAM

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Small amt. of shrimp paste – TSP

2D: Sculling blade – OAR

3D: Cabin at a snowy resort – SKILODGE

4D: Number of colors in a rainbow – SEVEN

5D: ___ d’Azur (French Riviera) – COTE

6D: Prefix akin to “ultra-” – UBER

7D: Steal from – ROB

8D: Animals – BEASTS

9D: Accessories with trackballs – MICE

10D: “Beats me!” – IDONTKNOW

11D: Spanish for “Madame” – SENORA

12D: “The Life of a Showgirl” artist, to fans – TAYTAY

17D: Wide sts. – AVES

18D: Broadway great Salonga – LEA

21D: Releases shorter than LPs – EPS

22D: Bond, for one – SPY

23D: Hen’s hangout spot – COOP

24D: Not over or under? – EVENPAR

28D: Praise highly – LAUD

29D: Comedian Wong – ALI

30D: Liquid drizzled on a pan – OIL

32D: Opposed to – ANTI

34D: Instructions on a perforated sheet – FOLDHERE

36D: Swiss city known as the “Peace Capital” – GENEVA

37D: Container for peeled lychees – CAN

38D: Fresh recruits – NEWBLOOD

39D: Four-digit number on a diploma – YEAR

43D: In favor of – PRO

44D: Happy one in the woods? – CAMPER

45D: “Not so!” – UNTRUE

46D: ___ and shakers – MOVERS

47D: Passover rituals – SEDERS

48D: Fill completely – SATE

52D: YouTube alternative – VIMEO

54D: Brazilian dance – SAMBA

57D: Cancun coin – PESO

59D: “I’ve ___ you covered” – GOT

60D: UC Berkeley, for short – CAL

61D: Phoenix Suns’ org. – NBA

62D: Tuber in asaro – YAM



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an enjoyable and steady solve that struck a nice balance between challenge and accessibility. The longer entries like PRIVATE BALCONY and PREGAME CEREMONY gave the grid depth, while the surrounding fill kept things flowing smoothly. Clues were clever but fair, offering just enough resistance to stay engaging without feeling tough. Overall, it was a clean, well-constructed puzzle that provided a pleasant solving experience. Overall rating: 4.3 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

