Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 3, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 3, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 3, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Throw softly — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5A: Edge of the sidewalk — Starts with the letter “C”
- 9A: Waterfall spray — Starts with the letter “M”
- 13A: Izakaya drink — Starts with the letter “S”
- 14A: Double-reed in baroque pop — Starts with the letter “O”
- 15A: “That’s not my ___ of fun” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 16A: Feature of some suites on a cruise — Starts with the letter “P”
- 19A: Decorative part of some slot machines — Starts with the letter “L”
- 20A: [More details below] — Starts with the letter “S”
- 22A: Pastry served with tea — Starts with the letter “S”
- 24A: “When r u gonna show?” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 25A: U-shaped part of a pipe — Starts with the letter “T”
- 26A: Group of porpoises — Starts with the letter “P”
- 27A: Serbs or Slovaks — Starts with the letter “S”
- 30A: Gives the go-ahead to — Starts with the letter “O”
- 31A: Discipline with poses — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 33A: Pint with foam — Starts with the letter “A”
- 34A: Nemo’s “lucky” limb — Starts with the letter “F”
- 35A: Group of tuxedoed birds in Antarctica, say — Starts with the letter “P”
- 40A: “Chopped” host Allen — Starts with the letter “T”
- 41A: Good buddy — Starts with the letter “P”
- 42A: Let tears fall — Starts with the letter “W”
- 44A: Chili powder ingredient — Starts with the letter “C”
- 47A: Smooths, like wood — Starts with the letter “S”
- 49A: Tug of ___ — Starts with the letter “W”
- 50A: “It’s ___-win situation!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 51A: At any point — Starts with the letter “E”
- 53A: Mattel competitor — Starts with the letter “H”
- 55A: “Daria” network — Starts with the letter “M”
- 56A: TikTok upload, for short — Starts with the letter “V”
- 57A: Peony part — Starts with the letter “P”
- 58A: On-field event where an athlete’s number might be retired — Starts with the letter “P”
- 63A: Coin used at a Vienna gift shop — Starts with the letter “E”
- 64A: Clear the board — Starts with the letter “E”
- 65A: Milk tea with tapioca balls — Starts with the letter “B”
- 66A: Take a break — Starts with the letter “R”
- 67A: Capital with a daily ferry to Copenhagen — Starts with the letter “O”
- 68A: ___ Warlock (MCU character) — Starts with the letter “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Small amt. of shrimp paste — Starts with the letter “T”
- 2D: Sculling blade — Starts with the letter “O”
- 3D: Cabin at a snowy resort — Starts with the letter “S”
- 4D: Number of colors in a rainbow — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: ___ d’Azur (French Riviera) — Starts with the letter “C”
- 6D: Prefix akin to “ultra-” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 7D: Steal from — Starts with the letter “R”
- 8D: Animals — Starts with the letter “B”
- 9D: Accessories with trackballs — Starts with the letter “M”
- 10D: “Beats me!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 11D: Spanish for “Madame” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 12D: “The Life of a Showgirl” artist, to fans — Starts with the letter “T”
- 17D: Wide sts. — Starts with the letter “A”
- 18D: Broadway great Salonga — Starts with the letter “L”
- 21D: Releases shorter than LPs — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22D: Bond, for one — Starts with the letter “S”
- 23D: Hen’s hangout spot — Starts with the letter “C”
- 24D: Not over or under? — Starts with the letter “E”
- 28D: Praise highly — Starts with the letter “L”
- 29D: Comedian Wong — Starts with the letter “A”
- 30D: Liquid drizzled on a pan — Starts with the letter “O”
- 32D: Opposed to — Starts with the letter “A”
- 34D: Instructions on a perforated sheet — Starts with the letter “F”
- 36D: Swiss city known as the “Peace Capital” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 37D: Container for peeled lychees — Starts with the letter “C”
- 38D: Fresh recruits — Starts with the letter “N”
- 39D: Four-digit number on a diploma — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 43D: In favor of — Starts with the letter “P”
- 44D: Happy one in the woods? — Starts with the letter “C”
- 45D: “Not so!” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 46D: ___ and shakers — Starts with the letter “M”
- 47D: Passover rituals — Starts with the letter “S”
- 48D: Fill completely — Starts with the letter “S”
- 52D: YouTube alternative — Starts with the letter “V”
- 54D: Brazilian dance — Starts with the letter “S”
- 57D: Cancun coin — Starts with the letter “P”
- 59D: “I’ve ___ you covered” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 60D: UC Berkeley, for short — Starts with the letter “C”
- 61D: Phoenix Suns’ org. — Starts with the letter “N”
- 62D: Tuber in asaro — Starts with the letter “Y”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 3, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Throw softly – TOSS
- 5A: Edge of the sidewalk – CURB
- 9A: Waterfall spray – MIST
- 13A: Izakaya drink – SAKE
- 14A: Double-reed in baroque pop – OBOE
- 15A: “That’s not my ___ of fun” – IDEA
- 16A: Feature of some suites on a cruise – PRIVATEBALCONY
- 19A: Decorative part of some slot machines – LEVER
- 20A: [More details below] – SEENOTE
- 22A: Pastry served with tea – SCONE
- 24A: “When r u gonna show?” – ETA
- 25A: U-shaped part of a pipe – TRAP
- 26A: Group of porpoises – POD
- 27A: Serbs or Slovaks – SLAVS
- 30A: Gives the go-ahead to – OKAYS
- 31A: Discipline with poses – YOGA
- 33A: Pint with foam – ALE
- 34A: Nemo’s “lucky” limb – FIN
- 35A: Group of tuxedoed birds in Antarctica, say – PENGUINCOLONY
- 40A: “Chopped” host Allen – TED
- 41A: Good buddy – PAL
- 42A: Let tears fall – WEEP
- 44A: Chili powder ingredient – CUMIN
- 47A: Smooths, like wood – SANDS
- 49A: Tug of ___ – WAR
- 50A: “It’s ___-win situation!” – ANO
- 51A: At any point – EVER
- 53A: Mattel competitor – HASBRO
- 55A: “Daria” network – MTV
- 56A: TikTok upload, for short – VID
- 57A: Peony part – PETAL
- 58A: On-field event where an athlete’s number might be retired – PREGAMECEREMONY
- 63A: Coin used at a Vienna gift shop – EURO
- 64A: Clear the board – ERASE
- 65A: Milk tea with tapioca balls – BOBA
- 66A: Take a break – REST
- 67A: Capital with a daily ferry to Copenhagen – OSLO
- 68A: ___ Warlock (MCU character) – ADAM
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Small amt. of shrimp paste – TSP
- 2D: Sculling blade – OAR
- 3D: Cabin at a snowy resort – SKILODGE
- 4D: Number of colors in a rainbow – SEVEN
- 5D: ___ d’Azur (French Riviera) – COTE
- 6D: Prefix akin to “ultra-” – UBER
- 7D: Steal from – ROB
- 8D: Animals – BEASTS
- 9D: Accessories with trackballs – MICE
- 10D: “Beats me!” – IDONTKNOW
- 11D: Spanish for “Madame” – SENORA
- 12D: “The Life of a Showgirl” artist, to fans – TAYTAY
- 17D: Wide sts. – AVES
- 18D: Broadway great Salonga – LEA
- 21D: Releases shorter than LPs – EPS
- 22D: Bond, for one – SPY
- 23D: Hen’s hangout spot – COOP
- 24D: Not over or under? – EVENPAR
- 28D: Praise highly – LAUD
- 29D: Comedian Wong – ALI
- 30D: Liquid drizzled on a pan – OIL
- 32D: Opposed to – ANTI
- 34D: Instructions on a perforated sheet – FOLDHERE
- 36D: Swiss city known as the “Peace Capital” – GENEVA
- 37D: Container for peeled lychees – CAN
- 38D: Fresh recruits – NEWBLOOD
- 39D: Four-digit number on a diploma – YEAR
- 43D: In favor of – PRO
- 44D: Happy one in the woods? – CAMPER
- 45D: “Not so!” – UNTRUE
- 46D: ___ and shakers – MOVERS
- 47D: Passover rituals – SEDERS
- 48D: Fill completely – SATE
- 52D: YouTube alternative – VIMEO
- 54D: Brazilian dance – SAMBA
- 57D: Cancun coin – PESO
- 59D: “I’ve ___ you covered” – GOT
- 60D: UC Berkeley, for short – CAL
- 61D: Phoenix Suns’ org. – NBA
- 62D: Tuber in asaro – YAM
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an enjoyable and steady solve that struck a nice balance between challenge and accessibility. The longer entries like PRIVATE BALCONY and PREGAME CEREMONY gave the grid depth, while the surrounding fill kept things flowing smoothly. Clues were clever but fair, offering just enough resistance to stay engaging without feeling tough. Overall, it was a clean, well-constructed puzzle that provided a pleasant solving experience. Overall rating: 4.3 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Mini Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Mini Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.