“Callbacks” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 30, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: ___ ex machina — Starts with the letter “D”
- 5A: Spellcaster — Starts with the letter “M”
- 9A: “It’s just a ___” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 14A: Smallest in a litter — Starts with the letter “R”
- 15A: Shows on TV — Starts with the letter “A”
- 16A: Darling — Starts with the letter “H”
- 17A: Ocean predator that’s actually a member of the dolphin family — Starts with the letter “O”
- 18A: Obnoxious person — Starts with the letter “S”
- 19A: Grilled corn topped with cotija cheese — Starts with the letter “E”
- 20A: “That’s not correct . . .” — Starts with the letter “W”
- 23A: One may tackle a black diamond — Starts with the letter “S”
- 24A: Get set — Starts with the letter “P”
- 25A: Dorm advisers — Starts with the letter “R”
- 28A: Talk and talk — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 29A: Condition often treated with ERP — Starts with the letter “O”
- 32A: Part of a “uniform” for some Silicon Valley CEOs — Starts with the letter “T”
- 34A: Basic organisms — Starts with the letter “A”
- 37A: Award Jean Smart has won four times for “Hacks” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 38A: VIP ticket that may include a backstage tour — Starts with the letter “A”
- 41A: Lake bordering Ontario — Starts with the letter “E”
- 42A: Grilling spot? — Starts with the letter “H”
- 43A: Powdered green tea — Starts with the letter “M”
- 45A: Perfect score given by a ballroom judge — Starts with the letter “T”
- 46A: “Sympathy ___ knife” (Charli xcx song) — Starts with the letter “I”
- 49A: Purple yam — Starts with the letter “U”
- 50A: Partiality — Starts with the letter “B”
- 53A: Agatha Christie and Anna Wintour, e.g. — Starts with the letter “D”
- 55A: Guacamole scooper — Starts with the letter “T”
- 58A: Assertion — Starts with the letter “C”
- 61A: “Star Wars: ___, Princess of Alderaan” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 62A: Repetitive technique for learning — Starts with the letter “R”
- 63A: Major artery — Starts with the letter “A”
- 64A: Gets older — Starts with the letter “A”
- 65A: Apple desktop — Starts with the letter “I”
- 66A: Wrinkle-smoothing injection — Starts with the letter “B”
- 67A: Informal meetup with gossip or music-making, say — Starts with the letter “S”
- 68A: Result of a fender bender — Starts with the letter “D”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Sleepy — Starts with the letter “D”
- 2D: “Aha!” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 3D: Detach, like a lapel mic — Starts with the letter “U”
- 4D: Like Cheez-Its that have lost some crunch — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5D: Gender expression label — Starts with the letter “M”
- 6D: “___ I a Woman?” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7D: Cluster — Starts with the letter “G”
- 8D: One form of “to be,” in Spanish — Starts with the letter “E”
- 9D: Olympic swimmer Michael — Starts with the letter “P”
- 10D: Sacred — Starts with the letter “H”
- 11D: Portuguese for “year” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 12D: Stand-up’s routine — Starts with the letter “S”
- 13D: Word after “third” or “evil” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 21D: Scent — Starts with the letter “A”
- 22D: “I want a look!” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 25D: Parts of basketball hoops — Starts with the letter “R”
- 26D: Cactus limbs — Starts with the letter “A”
- 27D: Pigpen — Starts with the letter “S”
- 30D: Run jointly — Starts with the letter “C”
- 31D: Art ___ (architecture style) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 33D: Preliminary race — Starts with the letter “H”
- 34D: Smart ___ (know-it-all) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 35D: Poker table action — Starts with the letter “B”
- 36D: Helper (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 38D: The “A” of UAE — Starts with the letter “A”
- 39D: Lo-cal, on food labels — Starts with the letter “L”
- 40D: Bamboo-loving mammal — Starts with the letter “P”
- 41D: Flightless bird — Starts with the letter “E”
- 44D: “The Gilded Age” streaming service — Starts with the letter “H”
- 46D: “Back from work, love of my life!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 47D: Gluten-based meat substitute — Starts with the letter “S”
- 48D: Facet — Starts with the letter “A”
- 51D: Map book — Starts with the letter “A”
- 52D: Prolonged attack — Starts with the letter “S”
- 54D: Pungent — Starts with the letter “A”
- 55D: Mambo legend Puente — Starts with the letter “T”
- 56D: Deceptions — Starts with the letter “L”
- 57D: Place for mascara — Starts with the letter “L”
- 58D: Taxi — Starts with the letter “C”
- 59D: London lavatory — Starts with the letter “L”
- 60D: Without it, Earth is just “eh” — Starts with the letter “A”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: ___ ex machina – DEUS
- 5A: Spellcaster – MAGE
- 9A: “It’s just a ___” – PHASE
- 14A: Smallest in a litter – RUNT
- 15A: Shows on TV – AIRS
- 16A: Darling – HONEY
- 17A: Ocean predator that’s actually a member of the dolphin family – ORCA
- 18A: Obnoxious person – SNOT
- 19A: Grilled corn topped with cotija cheese – ELOTE
- 20A: “That’s not correct . . .” – WELLACTUALLY
- 23A: One may tackle a black diamond – SKIER
- 24A: Get set – PREP
- 25A: Dorm advisers – RAS
- 28A: Talk and talk – YAP
- 29A: Condition often treated with ERP – OCD
- 32A: Part of a “uniform” for some Silicon Valley CEOs – TSHIRT
- 34A: Basic organisms – AMOEBAS
- 37A: Award Jean Smart has won four times for “Hacks” – EMMY
- 38A: VIP ticket that may include a backstage tour – ALLACCRSSPASS
- 41A: Lake bordering Ontario – ERIE
- 42A: Grilling spot? – HOTSEAT
- 43A: Powdered green tea – MATCHA
- 45A: Perfect score given by a ballroom judge – TEN
- 46A: “Sympathy ___ knife” (Charli xcx song) – ISA
- 49A: Purple yam – UBE
- 50A: Partiality – BIAS
- 53A: Agatha Christie and Anna Wintour, e.g. – DAMES
- 55A: Guacamole scooper – TORTILLACHIP
- 58A: Assertion – CLAIM
- 61A: “Star Wars: ___, Princess of Alderaan” – LEIA
- 62A: Repetitive technique for learning – ROTE
- 63A: Major artery – AORTA
- 64A: Gets older – AGES
- 65A: Apple desktop – IMAC
- 66A: Wrinkle-smoothing injection – BOTOX
- 67A: Informal meetup with gossip or music-making, say – SESH
- 68A: Result of a fender bender – DENT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Sleepy – DROWSY
- 2D: “Aha!” – EUREKA
- 3D: Detach, like a lapel mic – UNCLIP
- 4D: Like Cheez-Its that have lost some crunch – STALE
- 5D: Gender expression label – MASC
- 6D: “___ I a Woman?” – AINT
- 7D: Cluster – GROUP
- 8D: One form of “to be,” in Spanish – ESTAR
- 9D: Olympic swimmer Michael – PHELPS
- 10D: Sacred – HOLY
- 11D: Portuguese for “year” – ANO
- 12D: Stand-up’s routine – SET
- 13D: Word after “third” or “evil” – EYE
- 21D: Scent – AROMA
- 22D: “I want a look!” – LETSSEE
- 25D: Parts of basketball hoops – RIMS
- 26D: Cactus limbs – ARMS
- 27D: Pigpen – STY
- 30D: Run jointly – COCHAIR
- 31D: Art ___ (architecture style) – DECO
- 33D: Preliminary race – HEAT
- 34D: Smart ___ (know-it-all) – ALEC
- 35D: Poker table action – BET
- 36D: Helper (Abbr.) – ASST
- 38D: The “A” of UAE – ARAB
- 39D: Lo-cal, on food labels – LITE
- 40D: Bamboo-loving mammal – PANDA
- 41D: Flightless bird – EMU
- 44D: “The Gilded Age” streaming service – HBOMAX
- 46D: “Back from work, love of my life!” – IMHOME
- 47D: Gluten-based meat substitute – SEITAN
- 48D: Facet – ASPECT
- 51D: Map book – ATLAS
- 52D: Prolonged attack – SIEGE
- 54D: Pungent – ACRID
- 55D: Mambo legend Puente – TITO
- 56D: Deceptions – LIES
- 57D: Place for mascara – LASH
- 58D: Taxi – CAB
- 59D: London lavatory – LOO
- 60D: Without it, Earth is just “eh” – ART
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a lively and contemporary feel, with clueing that felt conversational and approachable throughout. The solve moved at a steady pace, offering a few clever touches that added personality without slowing things down. It struck a comfortable balance between challenge and ease, making it an enjoyable and satisfying daily puzzle. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.