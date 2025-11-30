“Callbacks” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 30, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: ___ ex machina — Starts with the letter “D”

5A: Spellcaster — Starts with the letter “M”

9A: “It’s just a ___” — Starts with the letter “P”

14A: Smallest in a litter — Starts with the letter “R”

15A: Shows on TV — Starts with the letter “A”

16A: Darling — Starts with the letter “H”

17A: Ocean predator that’s actually a member of the dolphin family — Starts with the letter “O”

18A: Obnoxious person — Starts with the letter “S”

19A: Grilled corn topped with cotija cheese — Starts with the letter “E”

20A: “That’s not correct . . .” — Starts with the letter “W”

23A: One may tackle a black diamond — Starts with the letter “S”

24A: Get set — Starts with the letter “P”

25A: Dorm advisers — Starts with the letter “R”

28A: Talk and talk — Starts with the letter “Y”

29A: Condition often treated with ERP — Starts with the letter “O”

32A: Part of a “uniform” for some Silicon Valley CEOs — Starts with the letter “T”

34A: Basic organisms — Starts with the letter “A”

37A: Award Jean Smart has won four times for “Hacks” — Starts with the letter “E”

38A: VIP ticket that may include a backstage tour — Starts with the letter “A”

41A: Lake bordering Ontario — Starts with the letter “E”

42A: Grilling spot? — Starts with the letter “H”

43A: Powdered green tea — Starts with the letter “M”

45A: Perfect score given by a ballroom judge — Starts with the letter “T”

46A: “Sympathy ___ knife” (Charli xcx song) — Starts with the letter “I”

49A: Purple yam — Starts with the letter “U”

50A: Partiality — Starts with the letter “B”

53A: Agatha Christie and Anna Wintour, e.g. — Starts with the letter “D”

55A: Guacamole scooper — Starts with the letter “T”

58A: Assertion — Starts with the letter “C”

61A: “Star Wars: ___, Princess of Alderaan” — Starts with the letter “L”

62A: Repetitive technique for learning — Starts with the letter “R”

63A: Major artery — Starts with the letter “A”

64A: Gets older — Starts with the letter “A”

65A: Apple desktop — Starts with the letter “I”

66A: Wrinkle-smoothing injection — Starts with the letter “B”

67A: Informal meetup with gossip or music-making, say — Starts with the letter “S”

68A: Result of a fender bender — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Sleepy — Starts with the letter “D”

2D: “Aha!” — Starts with the letter “E”

3D: Detach, like a lapel mic — Starts with the letter “U”

4D: Like Cheez-Its that have lost some crunch — Starts with the letter “S”

5D: Gender expression label — Starts with the letter “M”

6D: “___ I a Woman?” — Starts with the letter “A”

7D: Cluster — Starts with the letter “G”

8D: One form of “to be,” in Spanish — Starts with the letter “E”

9D: Olympic swimmer Michael — Starts with the letter “P”

10D: Sacred — Starts with the letter “H”

11D: Portuguese for “year” — Starts with the letter “A”

12D: Stand-up’s routine — Starts with the letter “S”

13D: Word after “third” or “evil” — Starts with the letter “E”

21D: Scent — Starts with the letter “A”

22D: “I want a look!” — Starts with the letter “L”

25D: Parts of basketball hoops — Starts with the letter “R”

26D: Cactus limbs — Starts with the letter “A”

27D: Pigpen — Starts with the letter “S”

30D: Run jointly — Starts with the letter “C”

31D: Art ___ (architecture style) — Starts with the letter “D”

33D: Preliminary race — Starts with the letter “H”

34D: Smart ___ (know-it-all) — Starts with the letter “A”

35D: Poker table action — Starts with the letter “B”

36D: Helper (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “A”

38D: The “A” of UAE — Starts with the letter “A”

39D: Lo-cal, on food labels — Starts with the letter “L”

40D: Bamboo-loving mammal — Starts with the letter “P”

41D: Flightless bird — Starts with the letter “E”

44D: “The Gilded Age” streaming service — Starts with the letter “H”

46D: “Back from work, love of my life!” — Starts with the letter “I”

47D: Gluten-based meat substitute — Starts with the letter “S”

48D: Facet — Starts with the letter “A”

51D: Map book — Starts with the letter “A”

52D: Prolonged attack — Starts with the letter “S”

54D: Pungent — Starts with the letter “A”

55D: Mambo legend Puente — Starts with the letter “T”

56D: Deceptions — Starts with the letter “L”

57D: Place for mascara — Starts with the letter “L”

58D: Taxi — Starts with the letter “C”

59D: London lavatory — Starts with the letter “L”

60D: Without it, Earth is just “eh” — Starts with the letter “A”

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: ___ ex machina – DEUS

5A: Spellcaster – MAGE

9A: “It’s just a ___” – PHASE

14A: Smallest in a litter – RUNT

15A: Shows on TV – AIRS

16A: Darling – HONEY

17A: Ocean predator that’s actually a member of the dolphin family – ORCA

18A: Obnoxious person – SNOT

19A: Grilled corn topped with cotija cheese – ELOTE

20A: “That’s not correct . . .” – WELLACTUALLY

23A: One may tackle a black diamond – SKIER

24A: Get set – PREP

25A: Dorm advisers – RAS

28A: Talk and talk – YAP

29A: Condition often treated with ERP – OCD

32A: Part of a “uniform” for some Silicon Valley CEOs – TSHIRT

34A: Basic organisms – AMOEBAS

37A: Award Jean Smart has won four times for “Hacks” – EMMY

38A: VIP ticket that may include a backstage tour – ALLACCRSSPASS

41A: Lake bordering Ontario – ERIE

42A: Grilling spot? – HOTSEAT

43A: Powdered green tea – MATCHA

45A: Perfect score given by a ballroom judge – TE N

N 46A: “Sympathy ___ knife” (Charli xcx song) – ISA

49A: Purple yam – UBE

50A: Partiality – BIAS

53A: Agatha Christie and Anna Wintour, e.g. – DAMES

55A: Guacamole scooper – TORTILLACHIP

58A: Assertion – CLAIM

61A: “Star Wars: ___, Princess of Alderaan” – LEIA

62A: Repetitive technique for learning – ROTE

63A: Major artery – AORTA

64A: Gets older – AGES

65A: Apple desktop – IMAC

66A: Wrinkle-smoothing injection – BOTOX

67A: Informal meetup with gossip or music-making, say – SESH

68A: Result of a fender bender – DENT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Sleepy – DROWSY

2D: “Aha!” – EUREKA

3D: Detach, like a lapel mic – UNCLIP

4D: Like Cheez-Its that have lost some crunch – STALE

5D: Gender expression label – MASC

6D: “___ I a Woman?” – AINT

7D: Cluster – GROUP

8D: One form of “to be,” in Spanish – ESTAR

9D: Olympic swimmer Michael – PHELPS

10D: Sacred – HOLY

11D: Portuguese for “year” – ANO

12D: Stand-up’s routine – SET

13D: Word after “third” or “evil” – EYE

21D: Scent – AROMA

22D: “I want a look!” – LETSSEE

25D: Parts of basketball hoops – RIMS

26D: Cactus limbs – ARMS

27D: Pigpen – STY

30D: Run jointly – COCHAIR

31D: Art ___ (architecture style) – DECO

33D: Preliminary race – HEAT

34D: Smart ___ (know-it-all) – ALEC

35D: Poker table action – BET

36D: Helper (Abbr.) – ASST

38D: The “A” of UAE – ARAB

39D: Lo-cal, on food labels – LITE

40D: Bamboo-loving mammal – PANDA

41D: Flightless bird – EMU

44D: “The Gilded Age” streaming service – HBOMAX

46D: “Back from work, love of my life!” – IMHOME

47D: Gluten-based meat substitute – SEITAN

48D: Facet – ASPECT

51D: Map book – ATLAS

52D: Prolonged attack – SIEGE

54D: Pungent – ACRID

55D: Mambo legend Puente – TITO

56D: Deceptions – LIES

57D: Place for mascara – LASH

58D: Taxi – CAB

59D: London lavatory – LOO

60D: Without it, Earth is just “eh” – ART



Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a lively and contemporary feel, with clueing that felt conversational and approachable throughout. The solve moved at a steady pace, offering a few clever touches that added personality without slowing things down. It struck a comfortable balance between challenge and ease, making it an enjoyable and satisfying daily puzzle. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

