“It’s Up to You!” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 5, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 5, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 5, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Stated with authority — Starts with the letter “S”

7A: It has the highest concentration of calories of any macronutrient — Starts with the letter “F”

10A: Jam container — Starts with the letter “J”

13A: Lets in — Starts with the letter “A”

14A: Circle segments — Starts with the letter “A”

15A: Native of Colorado — Starts with the letter “U”

16A: Casual anagram? — Starts with the letter “C”

17A: Advertising lingo for “easy” — Starts with the letter “N”

19A: Texting format, for short — Starts with the letter “S”

20A: Happy exclamation from a claw machine player — Starts with the letter “G”

22A: Abbreviation in a citation — Starts with the letter “E”

23A: Golf peg — Starts with the letter “T”

25A: “At the ___ of the Day” (“Les Miz” song) — Starts with the letter “E”

26A: Not quite right — Starts with the letter “A”

27A: Plugging away — Starts with the letter “A”

29A: “Press ___ key to continue” — Starts with the letter “A”

30A: Leg part above an ankle tat — Starts with the letter “S”

31A: Part of an optical telescope — Starts with the letter “L”

32A: Tofu alternative — Starts with the letter “T”

34A: Film buff’s channel — Starts with the letter “T”

37A: Some clock batteries — Starts with the letter “A”

38A: “Fat chance!” for one — Starts with the letter “R”

39A: “See ya!” — Starts with the letter “C”

40A: Like a dish with chili pepper icons next to it on a menu — Starts with the letter “S”

42A: Garment for some brides — Starts with the letter “S”

43A: “I don’t think so . . .” — Starts with the letter “U”

44A: Suitable for a Seder — Starts with the letter “K”

46A: Like some grapes and watermelons — Starts with the letter “S”

48A: “___girl!” — Starts with the letter “A”

49A: Stressful spot — Starts with the letter “H”

51A: Ghost, for one — Starts with the letter “S”

53A: Certain — Starts with the letter “S”

56A: Get 40 winks — Starts with the letter “T”

59A: Rips to pieces — Starts with the letter “S”

61A: Emphatic denial — Starts with the letter “I”

62A: Spring ___ (tiny chorus frog) — Starts with the letter “P”

63A: Silent agreement — Starts with the letter “N”

64A: Opposite of NNW — Starts with the letter “S”

65A: Extras — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Squid ink holders — Starts with the letter “S”

2D: “Madam I’m ___” (palindrome) — Starts with the letter “A”

3D: “You really do have to” — Starts with the letter “I”

4D: Put down — Starts with the letter “D”

5D: Performer’s platform — Starts with the letter “S”

6D: Kon-Tiki Museum city — Starts with the letter “O”

7D: Fern leaf — Starts with the letter “F”

8D: Dull pain — Starts with the letter “A”

9D: Airport org. with security screening bins — Starts with the letter “T”

10D: “You almost missed the deadline!” — Starts with the letter “J”

11D: Book of maps — Starts with the letter “A”

12D: Insta videos — Starts with the letter “R”

14D: Information volunteered to a hotline, perhaps — Starts with the letter “A”

18D: Highway rig — Starts with the letter “S”

21D: Beliefs — Starts with the letter “T”

24D: UFO occupants — Starts with the letter “E”

26D: “That feels nice” sound — Starts with the letter “A”

27D: Denali National Park’s state — Starts with the letter “A”

28D: “I’m a little ___, short and stout” — Starts with the letter “T”

29D: Had a bagel, say — Starts with the letter “A”

30D: Small sofa — Starts with the letter “S”

33D: Catholic clergy member — Starts with the letter “P”

35D: Containers for some store-bought soups — Starts with the letter “C”

36D: Cows’ sounds — Starts with the letter “M”

38D: Deli bread — Starts with the letter “R”

39D: Like operagoers and yogurt — Starts with the letter “C”

41D: Ran after — Starts with the letter “C”

45D: Large horned herbivores — Starts with the letter “R”

47D: Raced — Starts with the letter “D”

50D: Make a formal speech — Starts with the letter “O”

52D: Gives a bad review to — Starts with the letter “P”

54D: Seized car — Starts with the letter “R”

55D: Biblical paradise — Starts with the letter “E”

56D: Sn, to a chemist — Starts with the letter “T”

57D: Kerfuffle — Starts with the letter “A”

58D: “You’re on Your Own, ___” (Taylor Swift song) — Starts with the letter “K”

59D: “Me day” place — Starts with the letter “S”

60D: They’re a year above jrs. — Starts with the letter “S”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Stated with authority – SAIDSO

7A: It has the highest concentration of calories of any macronutrient – FAT

10A: Jam container – JAR

13A: Lets in – ADMITS

14A: Circle segments – ARCS

15A: Native of Colorado – UTE

16A: Casual anagram? – CAUSAL

17A: Advertising lingo for “easy” – NOHASSLE

19A: Texting format, for short – SMS

20A: Happy exclamation from a claw machine player – GOTONE

22A: Abbreviation in a citation – ETAL

23A: Golf peg – TEE

25A: “At the ___ of the Day” (“Les Miz” song) – END

26A: Not quite right – AMISS

27A: Plugging away – ATIT

29A: “Press ___ key to continue” – ANY

30A: Leg part above an ankle tat – SHIN

31A: Part of an optical telescope – LENS

32A: Tofu alternative – TEMPEH

34A: Film buff’s channel – TCM

37A: Some clock batteries – AAS

38A: “Fat chance!” for one – RETORT

39A: “See ya!” – CIAO

40A: Like a dish with chili pepper icons next to it on a menu – SPICY

42A: Garment for some brides – SUIT

43A: “I don’t think so . . .” – UMNO

44A: Suitable for a Seder – KOSHER

46A: Like some grapes and watermelons – SEEDLESS

48A: “___girl!” – ATTA

49A: Stressful spot – HOTSEAT

51A: Ghost, for one – SPIRIT

53A: Certain – SURE

56A: Get 40 winks – TAKEANAP

59A: Rips to pieces – SHREDS

61A: Emphatic denial – IDIDNOT

62A: Spring ___ (tiny chorus frog) – PEEPER

63A: Silent agreement – NOD

64A: Opposite of NNW – SSE

65A: Extras – ADDONS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Squid ink holders – SACS

2D: “Madam I’m ___” (palindrome) – ADAM

3D: “You really do have to” – IMUSTINSIST

4D: Put down – DIS

5D: Performer’s platform – STAGE

6D: Kon-Tiki Museum city – OSLO

7D: Fern leaf – FROND

8D: Dull pain – ACHE

9D: Airport org. with security screening bins – TSA

10D: “You almost missed the deadline!” – JUSTINTIME

11D: Book of maps – ATLAS

12D: Insta videos – REELS

14D: Information volunteered to a hotline, perhaps – ANONYMOUSTIP

18D: Highway rig – SEMI

21D: Beliefs – TENETS

24D: UFO occupants – ETS

26D: “That feels nice” sound – AHH

27D: Denali National Park’s state – ALASKA

28D: “I’m a little ___, short and stout” – TEAPOT

29D: Had a bagel, say – ATE

30D: Small sofa – SETTEE

33D: Catholic clergy member – PRIEST

35D: Containers for some store-bought soups – CANS

36D: Cows’ sounds – MOOS

38D: Deli bread – RYE

39D: Like operagoers and yogurt – CULTURED

41D: Ran after – CHASED

45D: Large horned herbivores – RHINOS

47D: Raced – DASHED

50D: Make a formal speech – ORATE

52D: Gives a bad review to – PANS

54D: Seized car – REPO

55D: Biblical paradise – EDEN

56D: Sn, to a chemist – TIN

57D: Kerfuffle – ADO

58D: “You’re on Your Own, ___” (Taylor Swift song) – KID

59D: “Me day” place – SPA

60D: They’re a year above jrs. – SRS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a pleasant and well-paced solve that leaned toward the moderate side in difficulty. The grid featured a smooth mix of everyday language and a few trickier entries like TEMPEH and RETORT that added some spice without slowing the flow. The clueing was clean and fair, with just enough wit to keep solvers engaged from start to finish. Overall, it struck a great balance between challenge and enjoyment, making for a satisfying midweek puzzle. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.