“It’s Up to You!” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 5, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 5, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 5, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Stated with authority — Starts with the letter “S”
- 7A: It has the highest concentration of calories of any macronutrient — Starts with the letter “F”
- 10A: Jam container — Starts with the letter “J”
- 13A: Lets in — Starts with the letter “A”
- 14A: Circle segments — Starts with the letter “A”
- 15A: Native of Colorado — Starts with the letter “U”
- 16A: Casual anagram? — Starts with the letter “C”
- 17A: Advertising lingo for “easy” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 19A: Texting format, for short — Starts with the letter “S”
- 20A: Happy exclamation from a claw machine player — Starts with the letter “G”
- 22A: Abbreviation in a citation — Starts with the letter “E”
- 23A: Golf peg — Starts with the letter “T”
- 25A: “At the ___ of the Day” (“Les Miz” song) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 26A: Not quite right — Starts with the letter “A”
- 27A: Plugging away — Starts with the letter “A”
- 29A: “Press ___ key to continue” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 30A: Leg part above an ankle tat — Starts with the letter “S”
- 31A: Part of an optical telescope — Starts with the letter “L”
- 32A: Tofu alternative — Starts with the letter “T”
- 34A: Film buff’s channel — Starts with the letter “T”
- 37A: Some clock batteries — Starts with the letter “A”
- 38A: “Fat chance!” for one — Starts with the letter “R”
- 39A: “See ya!” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 40A: Like a dish with chili pepper icons next to it on a menu — Starts with the letter “S”
- 42A: Garment for some brides — Starts with the letter “S”
- 43A: “I don’t think so . . .” — Starts with the letter “U”
- 44A: Suitable for a Seder — Starts with the letter “K”
- 46A: Like some grapes and watermelons — Starts with the letter “S”
- 48A: “___girl!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 49A: Stressful spot — Starts with the letter “H”
- 51A: Ghost, for one — Starts with the letter “S”
- 53A: Certain — Starts with the letter “S”
- 56A: Get 40 winks — Starts with the letter “T”
- 59A: Rips to pieces — Starts with the letter “S”
- 61A: Emphatic denial — Starts with the letter “I”
- 62A: Spring ___ (tiny chorus frog) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 63A: Silent agreement — Starts with the letter “N”
- 64A: Opposite of NNW — Starts with the letter “S”
- 65A: Extras — Starts with the letter “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Squid ink holders — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2D: “Madam I’m ___” (palindrome) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3D: “You really do have to” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 4D: Put down — Starts with the letter “D”
- 5D: Performer’s platform — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6D: Kon-Tiki Museum city — Starts with the letter “O”
- 7D: Fern leaf — Starts with the letter “F”
- 8D: Dull pain — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9D: Airport org. with security screening bins — Starts with the letter “T”
- 10D: “You almost missed the deadline!” — Starts with the letter “J”
- 11D: Book of maps — Starts with the letter “A”
- 12D: Insta videos — Starts with the letter “R”
- 14D: Information volunteered to a hotline, perhaps — Starts with the letter “A”
- 18D: Highway rig — Starts with the letter “S”
- 21D: Beliefs — Starts with the letter “T”
- 24D: UFO occupants — Starts with the letter “E”
- 26D: “That feels nice” sound — Starts with the letter “A”
- 27D: Denali National Park’s state — Starts with the letter “A”
- 28D: “I’m a little ___, short and stout” — Starts with the letter “T”
- 29D: Had a bagel, say — Starts with the letter “A”
- 30D: Small sofa — Starts with the letter “S”
- 33D: Catholic clergy member — Starts with the letter “P”
- 35D: Containers for some store-bought soups — Starts with the letter “C”
- 36D: Cows’ sounds — Starts with the letter “M”
- 38D: Deli bread — Starts with the letter “R”
- 39D: Like operagoers and yogurt — Starts with the letter “C”
- 41D: Ran after — Starts with the letter “C”
- 45D: Large horned herbivores — Starts with the letter “R”
- 47D: Raced — Starts with the letter “D”
- 50D: Make a formal speech — Starts with the letter “O”
- 52D: Gives a bad review to — Starts with the letter “P”
- 54D: Seized car — Starts with the letter “R”
- 55D: Biblical paradise — Starts with the letter “E”
- 56D: Sn, to a chemist — Starts with the letter “T”
- 57D: Kerfuffle — Starts with the letter “A”
- 58D: “You’re on Your Own, ___” (Taylor Swift song) — Starts with the letter “K”
- 59D: “Me day” place — Starts with the letter “S”
- 60D: They’re a year above jrs. — Starts with the letter “S”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 5, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Stated with authority – SAIDSO
- 7A: It has the highest concentration of calories of any macronutrient – FAT
- 10A: Jam container – JAR
- 13A: Lets in – ADMITS
- 14A: Circle segments – ARCS
- 15A: Native of Colorado – UTE
- 16A: Casual anagram? – CAUSAL
- 17A: Advertising lingo for “easy” – NOHASSLE
- 19A: Texting format, for short – SMS
- 20A: Happy exclamation from a claw machine player – GOTONE
- 22A: Abbreviation in a citation – ETAL
- 23A: Golf peg – TEE
- 25A: “At the ___ of the Day” (“Les Miz” song) – END
- 26A: Not quite right – AMISS
- 27A: Plugging away – ATIT
- 29A: “Press ___ key to continue” – ANY
- 30A: Leg part above an ankle tat – SHIN
- 31A: Part of an optical telescope – LENS
- 32A: Tofu alternative – TEMPEH
- 34A: Film buff’s channel – TCM
- 37A: Some clock batteries – AAS
- 38A: “Fat chance!” for one – RETORT
- 39A: “See ya!” – CIAO
- 40A: Like a dish with chili pepper icons next to it on a menu – SPICY
- 42A: Garment for some brides – SUIT
- 43A: “I don’t think so . . .” – UMNO
- 44A: Suitable for a Seder – KOSHER
- 46A: Like some grapes and watermelons – SEEDLESS
- 48A: “___girl!” – ATTA
- 49A: Stressful spot – HOTSEAT
- 51A: Ghost, for one – SPIRIT
- 53A: Certain – SURE
- 56A: Get 40 winks – TAKEANAP
- 59A: Rips to pieces – SHREDS
- 61A: Emphatic denial – IDIDNOT
- 62A: Spring ___ (tiny chorus frog) – PEEPER
- 63A: Silent agreement – NOD
- 64A: Opposite of NNW – SSE
- 65A: Extras – ADDONS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Squid ink holders – SACS
- 2D: “Madam I’m ___” (palindrome) – ADAM
- 3D: “You really do have to” – IMUSTINSIST
- 4D: Put down – DIS
- 5D: Performer’s platform – STAGE
- 6D: Kon-Tiki Museum city – OSLO
- 7D: Fern leaf – FROND
- 8D: Dull pain – ACHE
- 9D: Airport org. with security screening bins – TSA
- 10D: “You almost missed the deadline!” – JUSTINTIME
- 11D: Book of maps – ATLAS
- 12D: Insta videos – REELS
- 14D: Information volunteered to a hotline, perhaps – ANONYMOUSTIP
- 18D: Highway rig – SEMI
- 21D: Beliefs – TENETS
- 24D: UFO occupants – ETS
- 26D: “That feels nice” sound – AHH
- 27D: Denali National Park’s state – ALASKA
- 28D: “I’m a little ___, short and stout” – TEAPOT
- 29D: Had a bagel, say – ATE
- 30D: Small sofa – SETTEE
- 33D: Catholic clergy member – PRIEST
- 35D: Containers for some store-bought soups – CANS
- 36D: Cows’ sounds – MOOS
- 38D: Deli bread – RYE
- 39D: Like operagoers and yogurt – CULTURED
- 41D: Ran after – CHASED
- 45D: Large horned herbivores – RHINOS
- 47D: Raced – DASHED
- 50D: Make a formal speech – ORATE
- 52D: Gives a bad review to – PANS
- 54D: Seized car – REPO
- 55D: Biblical paradise – EDEN
- 56D: Sn, to a chemist – TIN
- 57D: Kerfuffle – ADO
- 58D: “You’re on Your Own, ___” (Taylor Swift song) – KID
- 59D: “Me day” place – SPA
- 60D: They’re a year above jrs. – SRS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was a pleasant and well-paced solve that leaned toward the moderate side in difficulty. The grid featured a smooth mix of everyday language and a few trickier entries like TEMPEH and RETORT that added some spice without slowing the flow. The clueing was clean and fair, with just enough wit to keep solvers engaged from start to finish. Overall, it struck a great balance between challenge and enjoyment, making for a satisfying midweek puzzle. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.