“Thin Ice (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 7, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 7, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Bathroom feature whose name is a French loanword for “pony” — Starts with the letter “B”

6A: Sticky substance — Starts with the letter “G”

9A: “On the other hand . . .” — Starts with the letter “B”

12A: 2006 mockumentary about a Kazakh journalist — Starts with the letter “B”

13A: Like a hasty lipstick application — Starts with the letter “S”

15A: Formally ask — Starts with the letter “Q”

16A: Roadster, e.g. — Starts with the letter “S”

17A: 3-Down member — Starts with the letter “A”

19A: Like takeout meals — Starts with the letter “T”

20A: Award usually presented at the Peacock Theater — Starts with the letter “E”

22A: No-handed cartwheel — Starts with the letter “A”

25A: Start of four U.S. state names — Starts with the letter “N”

26A: Word before “worth” or “neutrality” — Starts with the letter “N”

27A: Japanese divers famous for collecting pearls — Starts with the letter “A”

28A: Zone — Starts with the letter “A”

30A: Buck’s partner — Starts with the letter “D”

31A: Command that might be represented by a curved arrow pointing right — Starts with the letter “R”

33A: One-stop shopping spot — Starts with the letter “M”

35A: “Careful now!” — Starts with the letter “W”

39A: Zoom meeting button — Starts with the letter “M”

40A: Word on a curbside giveaway sign — Starts with the letter “F”

41A: ___ and pop — Starts with the letter “M”

43A: Goodyear product — Starts with the letter “T”

45A: Hard-___ (strict person) — Starts with the letter “A”

46A: “Bravo!” at a flamenco performance — Starts with the letter “O”

47A: Revolutionary Guevara — Starts with the letter “C”

50A: Powder used to make concrete — Starts with the letter “C”

52A: Annoying person — Starts with the letter “S”

53A: ___ of passage — Starts with the letter “R”

55A: Parent’s nieces and nephews, to you — Starts with the letter “C”

57A: “Welp, that’s life!” — Starts with the letter “I”

60A: Au pair alternative — Starts with the letter “N”

63A: Intelligent-sounding candies — Starts with the letter “S”

64A: Sturdy container — Starts with the letter “C”

65A: Source of ink — Starts with the letter “P”

66A: Turn-___ (attractive qualities) — Starts with the letter “O”

67A: Generation after Z — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Cookout — Starts with the letter “B”

2D: Promise-to-pay note — Starts with the letter “I”

3D: Ideal squad — Starts with the letter “D”

4D: Ahead of schedule — Starts with the letter “E”

5D: Texting sign-off — Starts with the letter “T”

6D: Steinem who co-founded Ms. magazine — Starts with the letter “G”

7D: Rowing tool — Starts with the letter “O”

8D: Make a selection — Starts with the letter “O”

9D: The “B” in a BLT — Starts with the letter “B”

10D: Grammar topic — Starts with the letter “U”

11D: Type of pillow — Starts with the letter “T”

13D: Practice-fight — Starts with the letter “S”

14D: “Spring forward, fall back” letters — Starts with the letter “D”

16D: Like a professional cardstacker’s hands — Starts with the letter “S”

18D: “Me too!” — Starts with the letter “S”

20D: Finish — Starts with the letter “E”

21D: “Listen up, human, Kitty speaking!” — Starts with the letter “M”

23D: Pair on some chairs — Starts with the letter “A”

24D: Rents — Starts with the letter “L”

27D: Polar bear’s habitat — Starts with the letter “A”

29D: Ctrl-___-Del — Starts with the letter “A”

32D: “Ouch!” — Starts with the letter “O”

34D: Citrus-flavored cookie — Starts with the letter “L”

36D: Boy with a tomb in the Valley of the Kings — Starts with the letter “T”

37D: Planet between Saturn and Neptune — Starts with the letter “U”

38D: Sport with mallets and saddles — Starts with the letter “P”

42D: Got together — Starts with the letter “M”

44D: Hosts — Starts with the letter “E”

47D: Light and crunchy — Starts with the letter “C”

48D: Blackjack request — Starts with the letter “H”

49D: “Gattaca” actor Hawke — Starts with the letter “E”

51D: Ages — Starts with the letter “E”

52D: Hostile sound — Starts with the letter “S”

54D: Elf’s pointy feature — Starts with the letter “E”

56D: Quipu maker — Starts with the letter “I”

58D: Vacation days, for example — Starts with the letter “P”

59D: Bowler’s target — Starts with the letter “P”

61D: To the ___ degree — Starts with the letter “N”

62D: Not nay — Starts with the letter “Y”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Bathroom feature whose name is a French loanword for “pony” – BIDET

6A: Sticky substance – GOO

– 9A: “On the other hand . . .” – BUT

12A: 2006 mockumentary about a Kazakh journalist – BORAT

13A: Like a hasty lipstick application – SLAPDASH

15A: Formally ask – QUERY

16A: Roadster, e.g. – SPORTSCAR

17A: 3-Down member – ALLSTAR

19A: Like takeout meals – TOGO

20A: Award usually presented at the Peacock Theater – EMMY

22A: No-handed cartwheel – AERIAL

25A: Start of four U.S. state names – NEW

26A: Word before “worth” or “neutrality” – NET

27A: Japanese divers famous for collecting pearls – AMA

28A: Zone – AREA

30A: Buck’s partner – DOE

31A: Command that might be represented by a curved arrow pointing right – REDO

33A: One-stop shopping spot – MALL

35A: “Careful now!” – WATCHYOURSTEP

39A: Zoom meeting button – MUTE

40A: Word on a curbside giveaway sign – FREE

41A: ___ and pop – MOM

43A: Goodyear product – TIRE

45A: Hard-___ (strict person) – ASS

46A: “Bravo!” at a flamenco performance – OLE

47A: Revolutionary Guevara – CHE

50A: Powder used to make concrete – CEMENT

52A: Annoying person – SNOT

53A: ___ of passage – RITE

55A: Parent’s nieces and nephews, to you – COUSINS

57A: “Welp, that’s life!” – ITHAPPENS

60A: Au pair alternative – NANNY

63A: Intelligent-sounding candies – SMARTIES

64A: Sturdy container – CRATE

65A: Source of ink – PEN

66A: Turn-___ (attractive qualities) – ONS

67A: Generation after Z – ALPHA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Cookout – BBQ

2D: Promise-to-pay note – IOU

3D: Ideal squad – DREAMTEAM

4D: Ahead of schedule – EARLY

5D: Texting sign-off – TTYL

6D: Steinem who co-founded Ms. magazine – GLORIA

7D: Rowing tool – OAR

8D: Make a selection – OPT

9D: The “B” in a BLT – BACON

10D: Grammar topic – USAGE

11D: Type of pillow – THROW

13D: Practice-fight – SPAR

14D: “Spring forward, fall back” letters – DST

16D: Like a professional cardstacker’s hands – STEADY

18D: “Me too!” – SAMEHERE

20D: Finish – END

21D: “Listen up, human, Kitty speaking!” – MEOW

23D: Pair on some chairs – ARMRESTS

24D: Rents – LEASES

27D: Polar bear’s habitat – ARCTIC

29D: Ctrl-___-Del – ALT

32D: “Ouch!” – OOF

34D: Citrus-flavored cookie – LEMONSNAP

36D: Boy with a tomb in the Valley of the Kings – TUT

37D: Planet between Saturn and Neptune – URANUS

38D: Sport with mallets and saddles – POLO

42D: Got together – MET

44D: Hosts – EMCEES

47D: Light and crunchy – CRISP

48D: Blackjack request – HITME

49D: “Gattaca” actor Hawke – ETHAN

51D: Ages – EONS

52D: Hostile sound – SNARL

54D: Elf’s pointy feature – EAR

56D: Quipu maker – INCA

58D: Vacation days, for example – PTO

59D: Bowler’s target – PIN

61D: To the ___ degree – NTH

62D: Not nay – YEA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an entertaining and nicely balanced solve with a fun mix of modern references and classic crossword staples. Entries like SPORTS CAR and WATCH YOUR STEP brought personality to the grid, while clever cluing kept things lively without feeling overwhelming. The overall flow was smooth, offering just enough resistance to keep solvers engaged from start to finish. A smart and enjoyable puzzle that felt rewarding to complete. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

