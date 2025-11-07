“Thin Ice (Freestyle)” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 7, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 7, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Bathroom feature whose name is a French loanword for “pony” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 6A: Sticky substance — Starts with the letter “G”
- 9A: “On the other hand . . .” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 12A: 2006 mockumentary about a Kazakh journalist — Starts with the letter “B”
- 13A: Like a hasty lipstick application — Starts with the letter “S”
- 15A: Formally ask — Starts with the letter “Q”
- 16A: Roadster, e.g. — Starts with the letter “S”
- 17A: 3-Down member — Starts with the letter “A”
- 19A: Like takeout meals — Starts with the letter “T”
- 20A: Award usually presented at the Peacock Theater — Starts with the letter “E”
- 22A: No-handed cartwheel — Starts with the letter “A”
- 25A: Start of four U.S. state names — Starts with the letter “N”
- 26A: Word before “worth” or “neutrality” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 27A: Japanese divers famous for collecting pearls — Starts with the letter “A”
- 28A: Zone — Starts with the letter “A”
- 30A: Buck’s partner — Starts with the letter “D”
- 31A: Command that might be represented by a curved arrow pointing right — Starts with the letter “R”
- 33A: One-stop shopping spot — Starts with the letter “M”
- 35A: “Careful now!” — Starts with the letter “W”
- 39A: Zoom meeting button — Starts with the letter “M”
- 40A: Word on a curbside giveaway sign — Starts with the letter “F”
- 41A: ___ and pop — Starts with the letter “M”
- 43A: Goodyear product — Starts with the letter “T”
- 45A: Hard-___ (strict person) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 46A: “Bravo!” at a flamenco performance — Starts with the letter “O”
- 47A: Revolutionary Guevara — Starts with the letter “C”
- 50A: Powder used to make concrete — Starts with the letter “C”
- 52A: Annoying person — Starts with the letter “S”
- 53A: ___ of passage — Starts with the letter “R”
- 55A: Parent’s nieces and nephews, to you — Starts with the letter “C”
- 57A: “Welp, that’s life!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 60A: Au pair alternative — Starts with the letter “N”
- 63A: Intelligent-sounding candies — Starts with the letter “S”
- 64A: Sturdy container — Starts with the letter “C”
- 65A: Source of ink — Starts with the letter “P”
- 66A: Turn-___ (attractive qualities) — Starts with the letter “O”
- 67A: Generation after Z — Starts with the letter “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Cookout — Starts with the letter “B”
- 2D: Promise-to-pay note — Starts with the letter “I”
- 3D: Ideal squad — Starts with the letter “D”
- 4D: Ahead of schedule — Starts with the letter “E”
- 5D: Texting sign-off — Starts with the letter “T”
- 6D: Steinem who co-founded Ms. magazine — Starts with the letter “G”
- 7D: Rowing tool — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8D: Make a selection — Starts with the letter “O”
- 9D: The “B” in a BLT — Starts with the letter “B”
- 10D: Grammar topic — Starts with the letter “U”
- 11D: Type of pillow — Starts with the letter “T”
- 13D: Practice-fight — Starts with the letter “S”
- 14D: “Spring forward, fall back” letters — Starts with the letter “D”
- 16D: Like a professional cardstacker’s hands — Starts with the letter “S”
- 18D: “Me too!” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 20D: Finish — Starts with the letter “E”
- 21D: “Listen up, human, Kitty speaking!” — Starts with the letter “M”
- 23D: Pair on some chairs — Starts with the letter “A”
- 24D: Rents — Starts with the letter “L”
- 27D: Polar bear’s habitat — Starts with the letter “A”
- 29D: Ctrl-___-Del — Starts with the letter “A”
- 32D: “Ouch!” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 34D: Citrus-flavored cookie — Starts with the letter “L”
- 36D: Boy with a tomb in the Valley of the Kings — Starts with the letter “T”
- 37D: Planet between Saturn and Neptune — Starts with the letter “U”
- 38D: Sport with mallets and saddles — Starts with the letter “P”
- 42D: Got together — Starts with the letter “M”
- 44D: Hosts — Starts with the letter “E”
- 47D: Light and crunchy — Starts with the letter “C”
- 48D: Blackjack request — Starts with the letter “H”
- 49D: “Gattaca” actor Hawke — Starts with the letter “E”
- 51D: Ages — Starts with the letter “E”
- 52D: Hostile sound — Starts with the letter “S”
- 54D: Elf’s pointy feature — Starts with the letter “E”
- 56D: Quipu maker — Starts with the letter “I”
- 58D: Vacation days, for example — Starts with the letter “P”
- 59D: Bowler’s target — Starts with the letter “P”
- 61D: To the ___ degree — Starts with the letter “N”
- 62D: Not nay — Starts with the letter “Y”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Bathroom feature whose name is a French loanword for “pony” – BIDET
- 6A: Sticky substance – GOO
- 9A: “On the other hand . . .” – BUT
- 12A: 2006 mockumentary about a Kazakh journalist – BORAT
- 13A: Like a hasty lipstick application – SLAPDASH
- 15A: Formally ask – QUERY
- 16A: Roadster, e.g. – SPORTSCAR
- 17A: 3-Down member – ALLSTAR
- 19A: Like takeout meals – TOGO
- 20A: Award usually presented at the Peacock Theater – EMMY
- 22A: No-handed cartwheel – AERIAL
- 25A: Start of four U.S. state names – NEW
- 26A: Word before “worth” or “neutrality” – NET
- 27A: Japanese divers famous for collecting pearls – AMA
- 28A: Zone – AREA
- 30A: Buck’s partner – DOE
- 31A: Command that might be represented by a curved arrow pointing right – REDO
- 33A: One-stop shopping spot – MALL
- 35A: “Careful now!” – WATCHYOURSTEP
- 39A: Zoom meeting button – MUTE
- 40A: Word on a curbside giveaway sign – FREE
- 41A: ___ and pop – MOM
- 43A: Goodyear product – TIRE
- 45A: Hard-___ (strict person) – ASS
- 46A: “Bravo!” at a flamenco performance – OLE
- 47A: Revolutionary Guevara – CHE
- 50A: Powder used to make concrete – CEMENT
- 52A: Annoying person – SNOT
- 53A: ___ of passage – RITE
- 55A: Parent’s nieces and nephews, to you – COUSINS
- 57A: “Welp, that’s life!” – ITHAPPENS
- 60A: Au pair alternative – NANNY
- 63A: Intelligent-sounding candies – SMARTIES
- 64A: Sturdy container – CRATE
- 65A: Source of ink – PEN
- 66A: Turn-___ (attractive qualities) – ONS
- 67A: Generation after Z – ALPHA
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Cookout – BBQ
- 2D: Promise-to-pay note – IOU
- 3D: Ideal squad – DREAMTEAM
- 4D: Ahead of schedule – EARLY
- 5D: Texting sign-off – TTYL
- 6D: Steinem who co-founded Ms. magazine – GLORIA
- 7D: Rowing tool – OAR
- 8D: Make a selection – OPT
- 9D: The “B” in a BLT – BACON
- 10D: Grammar topic – USAGE
- 11D: Type of pillow – THROW
- 13D: Practice-fight – SPAR
- 14D: “Spring forward, fall back” letters – DST
- 16D: Like a professional cardstacker’s hands – STEADY
- 18D: “Me too!” – SAMEHERE
- 20D: Finish – END
- 21D: “Listen up, human, Kitty speaking!” – MEOW
- 23D: Pair on some chairs – ARMRESTS
- 24D: Rents – LEASES
- 27D: Polar bear’s habitat – ARCTIC
- 29D: Ctrl-___-Del – ALT
- 32D: “Ouch!” – OOF
- 34D: Citrus-flavored cookie – LEMONSNAP
- 36D: Boy with a tomb in the Valley of the Kings – TUT
- 37D: Planet between Saturn and Neptune – URANUS
- 38D: Sport with mallets and saddles – POLO
- 42D: Got together – MET
- 44D: Hosts – EMCEES
- 47D: Light and crunchy – CRISP
- 48D: Blackjack request – HITME
- 49D: “Gattaca” actor Hawke – ETHAN
- 51D: Ages – EONS
- 52D: Hostile sound – SNARL
- 54D: Elf’s pointy feature – EAR
- 56D: Quipu maker – INCA
- 58D: Vacation days, for example – PTO
- 59D: Bowler’s target – PIN
- 61D: To the ___ degree – NTH
- 62D: Not nay – YEA
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle was an entertaining and nicely balanced solve with a fun mix of modern references and classic crossword staples. Entries like SPORTS CAR and WATCH YOUR STEP brought personality to the grid, while clever cluing kept things lively without feeling overwhelming. The overall flow was smooth, offering just enough resistance to keep solvers engaged from start to finish. A smart and enjoyable puzzle that felt rewarding to complete. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.