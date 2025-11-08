“Half Moon” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 8, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 8, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 8, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Beautiful view – Starts with the letter “V“
- 6A: Noah’s Ark groupings – Starts with the letter “T“
- 10A: Untrustworthy, for short – Starts with the letter “S“
- 13A: “Part of Your World” singer – Starts with the letter “A“
- 14A: “WandaVision” actress Kathryn – Starts with the letter “H“
- 15A: Mailed – Starts with the letter “S“
- 16A: Kathmandu’s country – Starts with the letter “N“
- 17A: “The Wire” actor Idris – Starts with the letter “E“
- 18A: Language of Pakistan – Starts with the letter “U“
- 19A: Cat also known as a cougar or puma – Starts with the letter “M“
- 22A: Swaggers – Starts with the letter “S“
- 25A: Lacking in subtlety – Starts with the letter “B“
- 26A: Hang on to – Starts with the letter “K“
- 27A: Whirlpool – Starts with the letter “E“
- 30A: “The Canterbury _” – Starts with the letter “T“
- 31A: Strong urge – Starts with the letter “Y“
- 32A: Cookie brand that partnered with Selena Gomez in 2025 – Starts with the letter “O“
- 33A: Try to get a seat, in a way – Starts with the letter “R“
- 34A: Someone who’s eager to rise and shine – Starts with the letter “M“
- 39A: End-of-Ramadan festival – Starts with the letter “E“
- 40A: Fashioned – Starts with the letter “M“
- 41A: Group of kangaroos – Starts with the letter “M“
- 43A: Start to a pool game? – Starts with the letter “M“
- 46A: Senior advocacy org. – Starts with the letter “A“
- 47A: “Othello” antagonist – Starts with the letter “I“
- 48A: “Not kidding around!” – Starts with the letter “I“
- 50A: Boozy holiday beverage – Starts with the letter “E“
- 52A: “SNL” alum who played “Superstar” Mary Katherine Gallagher – Starts with the letter “M“
- 55A: Word before “history” or “exam” – Starts with the letter “O“
- 56A: Danish toy brand – Starts with the letter “L“
- 57A: Loud – Starts with the letter “N“
- 61A: Some standardized H.S. tests – Starts with the letter “S“
- 62A: Author unknown, for short – Starts with the letter “A“
- 63A: Orange Muppet – Starts with the letter “E“
- 64A: Lager alternative – Starts with the letter “A“
- 65A: Sorcerer in role-playing games – Starts with the letter “M“
- 66A: Payments on Monopoly deeds – Starts with the letter “R“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Indie band’s transport – Starts with the letter “V“
- 2D: Fury – Starts with the letter “I“
- 3D: Nurse slowly – Starts with the letter “S“
- 4D: Form a partnership – Starts with the letter “T“
- 5D: Apportion – Starts with the letter “A“
- 6D: “After that . . .” – Starts with the letter “T“
- 7D: Whitman who wrote, “I contain multitudes” – Starts with the letter “W“
- 8D: “Wowie zowie!” – Starts with the letter “O“
- 9D: Symbol of slowness – Starts with the letter “S“
- 10D: Peabody-winning investigative podcast – Starts with the letter “S“
- 11D: Not fastened – Starts with the letter “U“
- 12D: Action movie highlights – Starts with the letter “S“
- 15D: Ottoman Empire leaders – Starts with the letter “S“
- 20D: It’s entered before a password, often – Starts with the letter “U“
- 21D: State of ___ (hypothetical society predating government) – Starts with the letter “N“
- 22D: Plane’s place – Starts with the letter “S“
- 23D: Abound – Starts with the letter “T“
- 24D: City that aptly rhymes with “casino” – Starts with the letter “R“
- 28D: Lion’s lair – Starts with the letter “D“
- 29D: Unquestioned beliefs – Starts with the letter “D“
- 32D: Like a bialy – Starts with the letter “O“
- 33D: Colorful tool for grading papers – Starts with the letter “R“
- 35D: Remembers – Starts with the letter “R“
- 36D: Golf standard – Starts with the letter “P“
- 37D: Nation bordering Yemen and U.A.E. – Starts with the letter “O“
- 38D: Like a scrapped rocket launch – Starts with the letter “N“
- 42D: Peat source – Starts with the letter “B“
- 43D: Orange brunch cocktail – Starts with the letter “M“
- 44D: Lacking ethical codes – Starts with the letter “A“
- 45D: “I can ___” – Starts with the letter “R“
- 46D: Goddess who guided Odysseus – Starts with the letter “A“
- 47D: Pay no attention to – Starts with the letter “I“
- 49D: Religion with five pillars – Starts with the letter “I“
- 51D: Person who’s done for – Starts with the letter “G“
- 53D: Super eager – Starts with the letter “A“
- 54D: Nada – Starts with the letter “N“
- 58D: Word after “Days” or “Holiday” – Starts with the letter “I“
- 59D: Take a load off – Starts with the letter “S“
- 60D: “Indeed!” – Starts with the letter “Y“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 8, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Beautiful view – VISTA
- 6A: Noah’s Ark groupings – TWOS
- 10A: Untrustworthy, for short – SUS
- 13A: “Part of Your World” singer – ARIEL
- 14A: “WandaVision” actress Kathryn – HAHN
- 15A: Mailed – SENT
- 16A: Kathmandu’s country – NEPAL
- 17A: “The Wire” actor Idris – ELBA
- 18A: Language of Pakistan – URDU
- 19A: Cat also known as a cougar or puma – MOUNTAINLION
- 22A: Swaggers – STRUTS
- 25A: Lacking in subtlety – BLATANT
- 26A: Hang on to – KEEP
- 27A: Whirlpool – EDDY
- 30A: “The Canterbury _” – TALES
- 31A: Strong urge – YEN
- 32A: Cookie brand that partnered with Selena Gomez in 2025 – OREO
- 33A: Try to get a seat, in a way – RUN
- 34A: Someone who’s eager to rise and shine – MORNINGPERSON
- 39A: End-of-Ramadan festival – EID
- 40A: Fashioned – MADE
- 41A: Group of kangaroos – MOB
- 43A: Start to a pool game? – MARCO
- 46A: Senior advocacy org. – AARP
- 47A: “Othello” antagonist – IAGO
- 48A: “Not kidding around!” – IMEANIT
- 50A: Boozy holiday beverage – EGGNOG
- 52A: “SNL” alum who played “Superstar” Mary Katherine Gallagher – MOLLYSHANNON
- 55A: Word before “history” or “exam” – ORAL
- 56A: Danish toy brand – LEGO
- 57A: Loud – NOISY
- 61A: Some standardized H.S. tests – SATS
- 62A: Author unknown, for short – ANON
- 63A: Orange Muppet – ERNIE
- 64A: Lager alternative – ALE
- 65A: Sorcerer in role-playing games – MAGE
- 66A: Payments on Monopoly deeds – RENTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Indie band’s transport – VAN
- 2D: Fury – IRE
- 3D: Nurse slowly – SIP
- 4D: Form a partnership – TEAMUP
- 5D: Apportion – ALLOT
- 6D: “After that . . .” – THEN
- 7D: Whitman who wrote, “I contain multitudes” – WALT
- 8D: “Wowie zowie!” – OHBA
- 9D: Symbol of slowness – SNAIL
- 10D: Peabody-winning investigative podcast – SERIAL
- 11D: Not fastened – UNDONE
- 12D: Action movie highlights – STUNTS
- 15D: Ottoman Empire leaders – SULTANS
- 20D: It’s entered before a password, often – USERID
- 21D: State of ___ (hypothetical society predating government) – NATURE
- 22D: Plane’s place – SKY
- 23D: Abound – TEEM
- 24D: City that aptly rhymes with “casino” – RENO
- 28D: Lion’s lair – DEN
- 29D: Unquestioned beliefs – DOGMA
- 32D: Like a bialy – ONIONY
- 33D: Colorful tool for grading papers – REDPEN
- 35D: Remembers – RECALLS
- 36D: Golf standard – PAR
- 37D: Nation bordering Yemen and U.A.E. – OMAN
- 38D: Like a scrapped rocket launch – NOGO
- 42D: Peat source – BOG
- 43D: Orange brunch cocktail – MIMOSA
- 44D: Lacking ethical codes – AMORAL
- 45D: “I can ___” – RELATE
- 46D: Goddess who guided Odysseus – ATHENA
- 47D: Pay no attention to – IGNORE
- 49D: Religion with five pillars – ISLAM
- 51D: Person who’s done for – GONER
- 53D: Super eager – AGOG
- 54D: Nada – NONE
- 58D: Word after “Days” or “Holiday” – INN
- 59D: Take a load off – SIT
- 60D: “Indeed!” – YES
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword was a fun and well-rounded solve, mixing pop culture, geography, and clever wordplay. Entries like ARIEL, MOUNTAINLION, and MARCO added charm and variety, while clues stayed fair and engaging throughout. A smooth, enjoyable puzzle that balanced challenge with playfulness. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.