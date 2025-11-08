“Half Moon” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November 8, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for November 8, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for November 8, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Beautiful view – Starts with the letter “ V “

“ 6A: Noah’s Ark groupings – Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 10A: Untrustworthy, for short – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 13A: “Part of Your World” singer – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 14A: “WandaVision” actress Kathryn – Starts with the letter “ H “

“ 15A: Mailed – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 16A: Kathmandu’s country – Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 17A: “The Wire” actor Idris – Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 18A: Language of Pakistan – Starts with the letter “ U “

“ 19A: Cat also known as a cougar or puma – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 22A: Swaggers – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 25A: Lacking in subtlety – Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 26A: Hang on to – Starts with the letter “ K “

“ 27A: Whirlpool – Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 30A: “The Canterbury _” – Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 31A: Strong urge – Starts with the letter “ Y “

“ 32A: Cookie brand that partnered with Selena Gomez in 2025 – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 33A: Try to get a seat, in a way – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 34A: Someone who’s eager to rise and shine – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 39A: End-of-Ramadan festival – Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 40A: Fashioned – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 41A: Group of kangaroos – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 43A: Start to a pool game? – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 46A: Senior advocacy org. – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 47A: “Othello” antagonist – Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 48A: “Not kidding around!” – Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 50A: Boozy holiday beverage – Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 52A: “SNL” alum who played “Superstar” Mary Katherine Gallagher – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 55A: Word before “history” or “exam” – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 56A: Danish toy brand – Starts with the letter “ L “

“ 57A: Loud – Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 61A: Some standardized H.S. tests – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 62A: Author unknown, for short – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 63A: Orange Muppet – Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 64A: Lager alternative – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 65A: Sorcerer in role-playing games – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 66A: Payments on Monopoly deeds – Starts with the letter “R“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Indie band’s transport – Starts with the letter “ V “

“ 2D: Fury – Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 3D: Nurse slowly – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 4D: Form a partnership – Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 5D: Apportion – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 6D: “After that . . .” – Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 7D: Whitman who wrote, “I contain multitudes” – Starts with the letter “ W “

“ 8D: “Wowie zowie!” – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 9D: Symbol of slowness – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 10D: Peabody-winning investigative podcast – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 11D: Not fastened – Starts with the letter “ U “

“ 12D: Action movie highlights – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 15D: Ottoman Empire leaders – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 20D: It’s entered before a password, often – Starts with the letter “ U “

“ 21D: State of ___ (hypothetical society predating government) – Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 22D: Plane’s place – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 23D: Abound – Starts with the letter “ T “

“ 24D: City that aptly rhymes with “casino” – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 28D: Lion’s lair – Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 29D: Unquestioned beliefs – Starts with the letter “ D “

“ 32D: Like a bialy – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 33D: Colorful tool for grading papers – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 35D: Remembers – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 36D: Golf standard – Starts with the letter “ P “

“ 37D: Nation bordering Yemen and U.A.E. – Starts with the letter “ O “

“ 38D: Like a scrapped rocket launch – Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 42D: Peat source – Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 43D: Orange brunch cocktail – Starts with the letter “ M “

“ 44D: Lacking ethical codes – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 45D: “I can ___” – Starts with the letter “ R “

“ 46D: Goddess who guided Odysseus – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 47D: Pay no attention to – Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 49D: Religion with five pillars – Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 51D: Person who’s done for – Starts with the letter “ G “

“ 53D: Super eager – Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 54D: Nada – Starts with the letter “ N “

“ 58D: Word after “Days” or “Holiday” – Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 59D: Take a load off – Starts with the letter “ S “

“ 60D: “Indeed!” – Starts with the letter “Y“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for November 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Beautiful view – VISTA

6A: Noah’s Ark groupings – TWOS

10A: Untrustworthy, for short – SUS

13A: “Part of Your World” singer – ARIEL

14A: “WandaVision” actress Kathryn – HAHN

15A: Mailed – SENT

16A: Kathmandu’s country – NEPAL

17A: “The Wire” actor Idris – ELBA

18A: Language of Pakistan – URDU

19A: Cat also known as a cougar or puma – MOUNTAINLION

22A: Swaggers – STRUTS

25A: Lacking in subtlety – BLATANT

26A: Hang on to – KEEP

27A: Whirlpool – EDDY

30A: “The Canterbury _” – TALES

31A: Strong urge – YEN

32A: Cookie brand that partnered with Selena Gomez in 2025 – OREO

33A: Try to get a seat, in a way – RUN

34A: Someone who’s eager to rise and shine – MORNINGPERSON

39A: End-of-Ramadan festival – EID

40A: Fashioned – MADE

41A: Group of kangaroos – MOB

43A: Start to a pool game? – MARCO

46A: Senior advocacy org. – AARP

47A: “Othello” antagonist – IAGO

48A: “Not kidding around!” – IMEANIT

50A: Boozy holiday beverage – EGGNOG

52A: “SNL” alum who played “Superstar” Mary Katherine Gallagher – MOLLYSHANNON

55A: Word before “history” or “exam” – ORAL

56A: Danish toy brand – LEGO

57A: Loud – NOISY

61A: Some standardized H.S. tests – SATS

62A: Author unknown, for short – ANON

63A: Orange Muppet – ERNIE

64A: Lager alternative – ALE

65A: Sorcerer in role-playing games – MAGE

66A: Payments on Monopoly deeds – RENTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Indie band’s transport – VAN

2D: Fury – IRE

3D: Nurse slowly – SIP

4D: Form a partnership – TEAMUP

5D: Apportion – ALLOT

6D: “After that . . .” – THEN

7D: Whitman who wrote, “I contain multitudes” – WALT

8D: “Wowie zowie!” – OHBA

9D: Symbol of slowness – SNAIL

10D: Peabody-winning investigative podcast – SERIAL

11D: Not fastened – UNDONE

12D: Action movie highlights – STUNTS

15D: Ottoman Empire leaders – SULTANS

20D: It’s entered before a password, often – USERID

21D: State of ___ (hypothetical society predating government) – NATURE

22D: Plane’s place – SKY

23D: Abound – TEEM

24D: City that aptly rhymes with “casino” – RENO

28D: Lion’s lair – DEN

29D: Unquestioned beliefs – DOGMA

32D: Like a bialy – ONIONY

33D: Colorful tool for grading papers – REDPEN

35D: Remembers – RECALLS

36D: Golf standard – PAR

37D: Nation bordering Yemen and U.A.E. – OMAN

38D: Like a scrapped rocket launch – NOGO

42D: Peat source – BOG

43D: Orange brunch cocktail – MIMOSA

44D: Lacking ethical codes – AMORAL

45D: “I can ___” – RELATE

46D: Goddess who guided Odysseus – ATHENA

47D: Pay no attention to – IGNORE

49D: Religion with five pillars – ISLAM

51D: Person who’s done for – GONER

53D: Super eager – AGOG

54D: Nada – NONE

58D: Word after “Days” or “Holiday” – INN

59D: Take a load off – SIT

60D: “Indeed!” – YES



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword was a fun and well-rounded solve, mixing pop culture, geography, and clever wordplay. Entries like ARIEL, MOUNTAINLION, and MARCO added charm and variety, while clues stayed fair and engaging throughout. A smooth, enjoyable puzzle that balanced challenge with playfulness. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.