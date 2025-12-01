Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 1, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Black __ (cattle breed) – Starts with “ A “

: Black __ (cattle breed) – Starts with “ “ 6 Across : ”Bye now!” – Starts with “ T “

: ”Bye now!” – Starts with “ “ 10 Across : Epic story – Starts with “ S “

: Epic story – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Vice __ (the other way around) – Starts with “ V “

: Vice __ (the other way around) – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Dry as a desert – Starts with “ A “

: Dry as a desert – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Typical person from Jordan – Starts with “ A “

: Typical person from Jordan – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : From the Emerald Isle – Starts with “ I “

: From the Emerald Isle – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : ”High” part of some shoes – Starts with “ H “

: ”High” part of some shoes – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Not as much – Starts with “ L “

: Not as much – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Solos for divas – Starts with “S “

: Solos for divas – Starts with “ 23 Across : Sandwich bread – Starts with “ R “

: Sandwich bread – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : The __ (feelings of tedium) – Starts with “ B “

: The __ (feelings of tedium) – Starts with “ “ 27 Across : Very dreary – Starts with “ D “

: Very dreary – Starts with “ “ 31 Across : ”Certainly, señora!” – Starts with “ S “

: ”Certainly, señora!” – Starts with “ “ 33 Across : Halloween mo. – Starts with “ O “

: Halloween mo. – Starts with “ “ 35 Across : Prefix meaning ”all” – Starts with “ O “

: Prefix meaning ”all” – Starts with “ “ 36 Across : Granola grains – Starts with “ O “

: Granola grains – Starts with “ “ 38 Across : University of __ Dame – Starts with “ N “

: University of __ Dame – Starts with “ “ 40 Across : Orchestral works with string solos – Starts with “ V “

: Orchestral works with string solos – Starts with “ “ 43 Across : White heron – Starts with “ E “

: White heron – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Butterfly’s cousin – Starts with “ M “

: Butterfly’s cousin – Starts with “ “ 45 Across : Thaw – Starts with “ M “

: Thaw – Starts with “ “ 46 Across : ”Thar __ blows!” – Starts with “ S “

: ”Thar __ blows!” – Starts with “ “ 47 Across : Topped with frosting – Starts with “ I “

: Topped with frosting – Starts with “ “ 49 Across : High-minded goals – Starts with “ I “

: High-minded goals – Starts with “ “ 51 Across : Stuff ”taken out” to throw out – Starts with “ T “

: Stuff ”taken out” to throw out – Starts with “ “ 53 Across : __ day now (very soon) – Starts with “ A “

: __ day now (very soon) – Starts with “ “ 54 Across : Solos for keyboardists – Starts with “ P “

: Solos for keyboardists – Starts with “ “ 61 Across : Pitch a tent in the woods – Starts with “ C “

: Pitch a tent in the woods – Starts with “ “ 64 Across : Optimistic – Starts with “ R “

: Optimistic – Starts with “ “ 65 Across : Without help – Starts with “ A “

: Without help – Starts with “ “ 66 Across : Milk-colored stone – Starts with “ O “

: Milk-colored stone – Starts with “ “ 67 Across : Story that’s often ”tall” – Starts with “ T “

: Story that’s often ”tall” – Starts with “ “ 68 Across : Type of ray that’s a fish – Starts with “ M “

: Type of ray that’s a fish – Starts with “ “ 69 Across : ”Wish you __ here” – Starts with “ W “

: ”Wish you __ here” – Starts with “ “ 70 Across : Took a photo of – Starts with “ S “

: Took a photo of – Starts with “ “ 71 Across: Initial stage – Starts with “O“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Alamo Rent a Car rival – Starts with “ A “

: Alamo Rent a Car rival – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Tyrannical ruler of old Rome – Starts with “ N “

: Tyrannical ruler of old Rome – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Grasp firmly – Starts with “ G “

: Grasp firmly – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Former abbr. for Russia – Starts with “ U “

: Former abbr. for Russia – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Northern African desert – Starts with “ S “

: Northern African desert – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : California/Nevada lake – Starts with “ T “

: California/Nevada lake – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Region – Starts with “ A “

: Region – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Level of a theater – Starts with “ T “

: Level of a theater – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Goes off script – Starts with “ A “

: Goes off script – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Spicy chip dip – Starts with “ S “

: Spicy chip dip – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : ”__ you kidding?” – Starts with “ A “

: ”__ you kidding?” – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Helium or hydrogen – Starts with “ G “

: Helium or hydrogen – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Belly muscles – Starts with “ A “

: Belly muscles – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Stocking fiber – Starts with “ N “

: Stocking fiber – Starts with “ “ 22 Down : Drop __ to (write) – Starts with “ A “

: Drop __ to (write) – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Chinese restaurant beverage – Starts with “ H “

: Chinese restaurant beverage – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Move up or down a computer screen – Starts with “ S “

: Move up or down a computer screen – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Birds of peace – Starts with “ D “

: Birds of peace – Starts with “ “ 28 Down : ”Haven’t decided for sure” – Starts with “ I “

: ”Haven’t decided for sure” – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : Noisy sleeper – Starts with “ S “

: Noisy sleeper – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Odometer measure – Starts with “ M “

: Odometer measure – Starts with “ “ 31 Down : Got to one’s feet – Starts with “ S “

: Got to one’s feet – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : ”Money __ everything” – Starts with “ I “

: ”Money __ everything” – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Class exams – Starts with “ T “

: Class exams – Starts with “ “ 37 Down : Apex – Starts with “ A “

: Apex – Starts with “ “ 39 Down : ”It’s either you __” – Starts with “ O “

: ”It’s either you __” – Starts with “ “ 41 Down : Formal ”Who’s there?” reply – Starts with “ I “

: Formal ”Who’s there?” reply – Starts with “ “ 42 Down : Denim alternative for slacks – Starts with “ C “

: Denim alternative for slacks – Starts with “ “ 48 Down : Sailors’ maps – Starts with “ C “

: Sailors’ maps – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Go-getter – Starts with “ D “

: Go-getter – Starts with “ “ 52 Down : Pie fruit – Starts with “ A “

: Pie fruit – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : So far – Starts with “ A “

: So far – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : Ark builder – Starts with “ N “

: Ark builder – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : Norway’s capital – Starts with “ O “

: Norway’s capital – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Actor Alda – Starts with “ A “

: Actor Alda – Starts with “ “ 58 Down : Lots (of) – Starts with “ T “

: Lots (of) – Starts with “ “ 59 Down : Initial poker stake – Starts with “ A “

: Initial poker stake – Starts with “ “ 60 Down : Chair or bench – Starts with “ S “

: Chair or bench – Starts with “ “ 61 Down : Animal at a dairy – Starts with “ C “

: Animal at a dairy – Starts with “ “ 62 Down : Gorilla, for example – Starts with “ A “

: Gorilla, for example – Starts with “ “ 63 Down: Scratch up – Starts with “M“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Black __ (cattle breed) – ANGUS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Alamo Rent a Car rival – AVIS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy crossword feels light, cozy, and very on-brand for the series — clean grid, breezy cluing, and a theme that’s instantly gettable without being dull. The pasta-topping set is fun and satisfying to uncover, and the fill stays smooth with almost no “wait… what?” moments. It’s the kind of puzzle that moves quickly but still gives you that little spark of “nice!” when the theme clicks. A warm, comfort-food solve.

