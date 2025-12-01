Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 1, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Black __ (cattle breed) – Starts with “A“
- 6 Across: ”Bye now!” – Starts with “T“
- 10 Across: Epic story – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Vice __ (the other way around) – Starts with “V“
- 15 Across: Dry as a desert – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Typical person from Jordan – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: From the Emerald Isle – Starts with “I“
- 18 Across: ”High” part of some shoes – Starts with “H“
- 19 Across: Not as much – Starts with “L“
- 20 Across: Solos for divas – Starts with “S“
- 23 Across: Sandwich bread – Starts with “R“
- 24 Across: The __ (feelings of tedium) – Starts with “B“
- 27 Across: Very dreary – Starts with “D“
- 31 Across: ”Certainly, señora!” – Starts with “S“
- 33 Across: Halloween mo. – Starts with “O“
- 35 Across: Prefix meaning ”all” – Starts with “O“
- 36 Across: Granola grains – Starts with “O“
- 38 Across: University of __ Dame – Starts with “N“
- 40 Across: Orchestral works with string solos – Starts with “V“
- 43 Across: White heron – Starts with “E“
- 44 Across: Butterfly’s cousin – Starts with “M“
- 45 Across: Thaw – Starts with “M“
- 46 Across: ”Thar __ blows!” – Starts with “S“
- 47 Across: Topped with frosting – Starts with “I“
- 49 Across: High-minded goals – Starts with “I“
- 51 Across: Stuff ”taken out” to throw out – Starts with “T“
- 53 Across: __ day now (very soon) – Starts with “A“
- 54 Across: Solos for keyboardists – Starts with “P“
- 61 Across: Pitch a tent in the woods – Starts with “C“
- 64 Across: Optimistic – Starts with “R“
- 65 Across: Without help – Starts with “A“
- 66 Across: Milk-colored stone – Starts with “O“
- 67 Across: Story that’s often ”tall” – Starts with “T“
- 68 Across: Type of ray that’s a fish – Starts with “M“
- 69 Across: ”Wish you __ here” – Starts with “W“
- 70 Across: Took a photo of – Starts with “S“
- 71 Across: Initial stage – Starts with “O“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Alamo Rent a Car rival – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Tyrannical ruler of old Rome – Starts with “N“
- 3 Down: Grasp firmly – Starts with “G“
- 4 Down: Former abbr. for Russia – Starts with “U“
- 5 Down: Northern African desert – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: California/Nevada lake – Starts with “T“
- 7 Down: Region – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: Level of a theater – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Goes off script – Starts with “A“
- 10 Down: Spicy chip dip – Starts with “S“
- 11 Down: ”__ you kidding?” – Starts with “A“
- 12 Down: Helium or hydrogen – Starts with “G“
- 13 Down: Belly muscles – Starts with “A“
- 21 Down: Stocking fiber – Starts with “N“
- 22 Down: Drop __ to (write) – Starts with “A“
- 25 Down: Chinese restaurant beverage – Starts with “H“
- 26 Down: Move up or down a computer screen – Starts with “S“
- 27 Down: Birds of peace – Starts with “D“
- 28 Down: ”Haven’t decided for sure” – Starts with “I“
- 29 Down: Noisy sleeper – Starts with “S“
- 30 Down: Odometer measure – Starts with “M“
- 31 Down: Got to one’s feet – Starts with “S“
- 32 Down: ”Money __ everything” – Starts with “I“
- 34 Down: Class exams – Starts with “T“
- 37 Down: Apex – Starts with “A“
- 39 Down: ”It’s either you __” – Starts with “O“
- 41 Down: Formal ”Who’s there?” reply – Starts with “I“
- 42 Down: Denim alternative for slacks – Starts with “C“
- 48 Down: Sailors’ maps – Starts with “C“
- 50 Down: Go-getter – Starts with “D“
- 52 Down: Pie fruit – Starts with “A“
- 53 Down: So far – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: Ark builder – Starts with “N“
- 56 Down: Norway’s capital – Starts with “O“
- 57 Down: Actor Alda – Starts with “A“
- 58 Down: Lots (of) – Starts with “T“
- 59 Down: Initial poker stake – Starts with “A“
- 60 Down: Chair or bench – Starts with “S“
- 61 Down: Animal at a dairy – Starts with “C“
- 62 Down: Gorilla, for example – Starts with “A“
- 63 Down: Scratch up – Starts with “M“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Black __ (cattle breed) – ANGUS
- 6 Across: ”Bye now!” – TATA
- 10 Across: Epic story – SAGA
- 14 Across: Vice __ (the other way around) – VERSA
- 15 Across: Dry as a desert – ARID
- 16 Across: Typical person from Jordan – ARAB
- 17 Across: From the Emerald Isle – IRISH
- 18 Across: ”High” part of some shoes – HEEL
- 19 Across: Not as much – LESS
- 20 Across: Solos for divas – SOPRANOARIAS
- 23 Across: Sandwich bread – RYE
- 24 Across: The __ (feelings of tedium) – BLAHS
- 27 Across: Very dreary – DISMAL
- 31 Across: ”Certainly, señora!” – SISI
- 33 Across: Halloween mo. – OCT
- 35 Across: Prefix meaning ”all” – OMNI
- 36 Across: Granola grains – OATS
- 38 Across: University of __ Dame – NOTRE
- 40 Across: Orchestral works with string solos – VIOLINCONCERTOS
- 43 Across: White heron – EGRET
- 44 Across: Butterfly’s cousin – MOTH
- 45 Across: Thaw – MELT
- 46 Across: ”Thar __ blows!” – SHE
- 47 Across: Topped with frosting – ICED
- 49 Across: High-minded goals – IDEALS
- 51 Across: Stuff ”taken out” to throw out – TRASH
- 53 Across: __ day now (very soon) – ANY
- 54 Across: Solos for keyboardists – PIANOSONATAS
- 61 Across: Pitch a tent in the woods – CAMP
- 64 Across: Optimistic – ROSY
- 65 Across: Without help – ALONE
- 66 Across: Milk-colored stone – OPAL
- 67 Across: Story that’s often ”tall” – TALE
- 68 Across: Type of ray that’s a fish – MANTA
- 69 Across: ”Wish you __ here” – WERE
- 70 Across: Took a photo of – SHOT
- 71 Across: Initial stage – ONSET
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Alamo Rent a Car rival – AVIS
- 2 Down: Tyrannical ruler of old Rome – NERO
- 3 Down: Grasp firmly –GERIP
- 4 Down: Former abbr. for Russia – USSR
- 5 Down: Northern African desert – SAHARA
- 6 Down: California/Nevada lake – TAHOE
- 7 Down: Region – AREA
- 8 Down: Level of a theater –TIER
- 9 Down: Goes off script – ADLIBS
- 10 Down: Spicy chip dip – SALSA
- 11 Down: ”__ you kidding?” – ARE
- 12 Down: Helium or hydrogen – GAS
- 13 Down: Belly muscles – ABS
- 21 Down: Stocking fiber – NYLON
- 22 Down: Drop __ to (write) – ALINE
- 25 Down: Chinese restaurant beverage – HOTTEA
- 26 Down: Move up or down a computer screen – SCROLL
- 27 Down: Birds of peace – DOVES
- 28 Down: ”Haven’t decided for sure” – IMIGHT
- 29 Down: Noisy sleeper – SNORER
- 30 Down: Odometer measure – MILE
- 31 Down: Got to one’s feet – STOOD
- 32 Down: ”Money __ everything” – ISNT
- 34 Down: Class exams – TESTS
- 37 Down: Apex – ACME
- 39 Down: ”It’s either you __” – ORME
- 41 Down: Formal ”Who’s there?” reply – ITISI
- 42 Down: Denim alternative for slacks – CHINO
- 48 Down: Sailors’ maps – CHARTS
- 50 Down: Go-getter – DYNAMO
- 52 Down: Pie fruit – APPLE
- 53 Down: So far – ASYET
- 55 Down: Ark builder – NOAH
- 56 Down: Norway’s capital – OSLO
- 57 Down: Actor Alda – ALAN
- 58 Down: Lots (of) – TONS
- 59 Down: Initial poker stake – ANTE
- 60 Down: Chair or bench – SEAT
- 61 Down: Animal at a dairy – COW
- 62 Down: Gorilla, for example – APE
- 63 Down: Scratch up – MAR
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy crossword feels light, cozy, and very on-brand for the series — clean grid, breezy cluing, and a theme that’s instantly gettable without being dull. The pasta-topping set is fun and satisfying to uncover, and the fill stays smooth with almost no “wait… what?” moments. It’s the kind of puzzle that moves quickly but still gives you that little spark of “nice!” when the theme clicks. A warm, comfort-food solve.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.