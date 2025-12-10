Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 10, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Ink stain – BLOT
- 5 Across: Discourage – DETER
- 10 Across: High-school dance – PROM
- 14 Across: “Baby back” barbecue orders – RIBS
- 15 Across: Sidestep – EVADE
- 16 Across: Spicy Asian cuisine – THAI
- 17 Across: Wild way to run – AMOK
- 18 Across: Mends – FIXES
- 19 Across: Is shown on TV – AIRS
- 20 Across: Follow orders – TOETHELINE
- 22 Across: Tennis court divider – NET
- 23 Across: Mom’s boys – SONS
- 24 Across: Nary a soul – NOBODY
- 27 Across: Wearing a disguise, perhaps – MASKED
- 30 Across: Cheese chunk – WEDGE
- 32 Across: “Eureka!” – AHA
- 33 Across: Make revisions to – EDIT
- 35 Across: Short summary – RECAP
- 39 Across: Some small-business owners – SOLEPROPRIETORS
- 43 Across: “Laughing” beast – HYENA
- 44 Across: 10 Across attendee – TEEN
- 45 Across: _____Moines, IA – DES
- 46 Across: Energy – VIGOR
- 48 Across: Prevail over – DEFEAT
- 51 Across: “Dr.____and Mr. Hyde” – JEKYLL
- 54 Across: Make airtight – SEAL
- 55 Across: ___Baba (“Arabian Nights” hero) – ALI
- 56 Across: Graceful river spanner – ARCHBRIDGE
- 62 Across: Soup cookers – POTS
- 64 Across: Be worthy of – MERIT
- 65 Across: Virtuous – GOOD
- 66 Across: Gibbons and gorillas – APES
- 67 Across: Stand____foot (be balanced) – ONONE
- 68 Across: Placed on the wall, as a picture – HUNG
- 69 Across: Bird’s home – NEST
- 70 Across: Propelled a dinghy – ROWED
- 71 Across: Oak or maple – TREE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Annoying kid – BRAT
- 2 Down: Big shot’s vehicle – LIMO
- 3 Down: Woodwind instrument – OBOE
- 4 Down: “Naughty, naughty!” – TSKTSK
- 5 Down: Accused person’s !awyer – DEFENDER
- 6 Down: The lesser of two_____ – EVILS
- 7 Down: Cab – TAXI
- 8 Down: Genesis garden – EDEN
- 9 Down: Transmit again – RESEND
- 10 Down: School support org. – PTA
- 11 Down: Horned safari animal – RHINO
- 12 Down: Propelled a dinghy – OARED
- 13 Down: Teary-eyed – MISTY
- 21 Down: Gardening tool – HOE
- 25 Down: Brute of folklore – OGRE
- 26 Down: Red vegetable – BEET
- 27 Down: Prepare, as potatoes – MASH
- 28 Down: Sailor’s greeting – AHOY
- 29 Down: Clearance event – SALE
- 30 Down: Windshield cleaner – WIPER
- 31 Down: Raison d’___ – ETRE
- 34 Down: Inflict upon – DOTO
- 36 Down: Secret writing – CODE
- 37 Down: Neighborhood – AREA
- 38 Down: “Hey, over here!” – PSST
- 40 Down: Jealousy – ENVY
- 41 Down: Holder for sandbox sand – PAIL
- 42 Down: Obligated (to) – INDEBTED
- 47 Down: Star quality – GLAMOR
- 49 Down: Corn serving – EAR
- 50 Down: Plane trip – FLIGHT
- 51 Down: Neighbor of Korea – JAPAN
- 52 Down: Get married secretly – ELOPE
- 53 Down: Toys that fly – KITES
- 54 Down: Sparkle – SHINE
- 57 Down: Nevada city – RENO
- 58 Down: Cornfield bird – CROW
- 59 Down: Gloomy – DOUR
- 60 Down: Out of sight – GONE
- 61 Down: Border – EDGE
- 63 Down: Former Mach 2 flier: Abbr. – SST
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword offers a smooth, well-paced solve that feels welcoming from the start, with clean cluing and approachable vocabulary that make the grid flow naturally. Even with its gentle difficulty, the puzzle has a nice sense of structure, thanks to a few well-placed longer entries and a theme that ties everything together without calling too much attention to itself. It’s the kind of crossword that builds solver confidence while still delivering small, satisfying moments of recognition as each section clicks into place. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.