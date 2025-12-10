Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 10, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Ink stain – BLOT

Ink stain – 5 Across: Discourage – DETER

Discourage – 10 Across: High-school dance – PROM

High-school dance – 14 Across: “Baby back” barbecue orders – RIBS

“Baby back” barbecue orders – 15 Across: Sidestep – EVADE

Sidestep – 16 Across: Spicy Asian cuisine – THAI

Spicy Asian cuisine – 17 Across: Wild way to run – AMOK

Wild way to run – 18 Across: Mends – FIXES

Mends – 19 Across: Is shown on TV – AIRS

Is shown on TV – 20 Across: Follow orders – TOETHELINE

Follow orders – 22 Across: Tennis court divider – NET

Tennis court divider – 23 Across: Mom’s boys – SONS

Mom’s boys – 24 Across: Nary a soul – NOBODY

Nary a soul – 27 Across: Wearing a disguise, perhaps – MASKED

Wearing a disguise, perhaps – 30 Across: Cheese chunk – WEDGE

Cheese chunk – 32 Across: “Eureka!” – AHA

“Eureka!” – 33 Across: Make revisions to – EDIT

Make revisions to – 35 Across: Short summary – RECAP

Short summary – 39 Across: Some small-business owners – SOLEPROPRIETORS

Some small-business owners – 43 Across: “Laughing” beast – HYENA

“Laughing” beast – 44 Across: 10 Across attendee – TEEN

10 Across attendee – 45 Across: _____Moines, IA – DES

_____Moines, IA – 46 Across: Energy – VIGOR

Energy – 48 Across: Prevail over – DEFEAT

Prevail over – 51 Across: “Dr.____and Mr. Hyde” – JEKYLL

“Dr.____and Mr. Hyde” – 54 Across: Make airtight – SEAL

Make airtight – 55 Across: ___Baba (“Arabian Nights” hero) – ALI

___Baba (“Arabian Nights” hero) – 56 Across: Graceful river spanner – ARCHBRIDGE

Graceful river spanner – 62 Across: Soup cookers – POTS

Soup cookers – 64 Across: Be worthy of – MERIT

Be worthy of – 65 Across: Virtuous – GOOD

Virtuous – 66 Across: Gibbons and gorillas – APES

Gibbons and gorillas – 67 Across: Stand____foot (be balanced) – ONONE

Stand____foot (be balanced) – 68 Across: Placed on the wall, as a picture – HUNG

Placed on the wall, as a picture – 69 Across: Bird’s home – NEST

Bird’s home – 70 Across: Propelled a dinghy – ROWED

Propelled a dinghy – 71 Across: Oak or maple – TREE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Annoying kid – BRAT

Annoying kid – 2 Down: Big shot’s vehicle – LIMO

Big shot’s vehicle – 3 Down: Woodwind instrument – OBOE

Woodwind instrument – 4 Down: “Naughty, naughty!” – TSKTSK

“Naughty, naughty!” – 5 Down: Accused person’s !awyer – DEFENDER

Accused person’s !awyer – 6 Down: The lesser of two_____ – EVILS

The lesser of two_____ – 7 Down: Cab – TAXI

Cab – 8 Down: Genesis garden – EDEN

Genesis garden – 9 Down: Transmit again – RESEND

Transmit again – 10 Down: School support org. – PTA

School support org. – 11 Down: Horned safari animal – RHINO

Horned safari animal – 12 Down: Propelled a dinghy – OARED

Propelled a dinghy – 13 Down: Teary-eyed – MISTY

Teary-eyed – 21 Down: Gardening tool – HOE

Gardening tool – 25 Down: Brute of folklore – OGRE

Brute of folklore – 26 Down: Red vegetable – BEET

Red vegetable – 27 Down: Prepare, as potatoes – MASH

Prepare, as potatoes – 28 Down: Sailor’s greeting – AHOY

Sailor’s greeting – 29 Down: Clearance event – SALE

Clearance event – 30 Down: Windshield cleaner – WIPER

Windshield cleaner – 31 Down: Raison d’___ – ETRE

Raison d’___ – 34 Down: Inflict upon – DOTO

Inflict upon – 36 Down: Secret writing – CODE

Secret writing – 37 Down: Neighborhood – AREA

Neighborhood – 38 Down: “Hey, over here!” – PSST

“Hey, over here!” – 40 Down: Jealousy – ENVY

Jealousy – 41 Down: Holder for sandbox sand – PAIL

Holder for sandbox sand – 42 Down: Obligated (to) – INDEBTED

Obligated (to) – 47 Down: Star quality – GLAMOR

Star quality – 49 Down: Corn serving – EAR

Corn serving – 50 Down: Plane trip – FLIGHT

Plane trip – 51 Down: Neighbor of Korea – JAPAN

Neighbor of Korea – 52 Down: Get married secretly – ELOPE

Get married secretly – 53 Down: Toys that fly – KITES

Toys that fly – 54 Down: Sparkle – SHINE

Sparkle – 57 Down: Nevada city – RENO

Nevada city – 58 Down: Cornfield bird – CROW

Cornfield bird – 59 Down: Gloomy – DOUR

Gloomy – 60 Down: Out of sight – GONE

Out of sight – 61 Down: Border – EDGE

Border – 63 Down: Former Mach 2 flier: Abbr. – SST

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword offers a smooth, well-paced solve that feels welcoming from the start, with clean cluing and approachable vocabulary that make the grid flow naturally. Even with its gentle difficulty, the puzzle has a nice sense of structure, thanks to a few well-placed longer entries and a theme that ties everything together without calling too much attention to itself. It’s the kind of crossword that builds solver confidence while still delivering small, satisfying moments of recognition as each section clicks into place. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.