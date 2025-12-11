Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 11, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Start to melt – THAW
- 5 Across: Wandering animal – STRAY
- 10 Across: Big sheet of ice – FLOE
- 14 Across: Fence opening – GATE
- 15 Across: Thorough investigation – PROBE
- 16 Across: Where Des Moines is – IOWA
- 17 Across: Much-admired celebrity – IDOL
- 18 Across: Actors’ parts – ROLES
- 19 Across: Participates in a marathon – RUNS
- 20 Across: Criticize – FINDFAULT
- 22 Across: Balance-sheet plus – ASSET
- 23 Across: “My___are sealed!” – LIPS
- 24 Across: Take up a hem, perhaps – ALTER
- 25 Across: Keep in a cage – CONFINE
- 29 Across: Horse’s foot – HOOF
- 30 Across: Grownup – ADULT
- 31 Across: Handout in a fine restaurant – WINELIST
- 35 Across: Fizzy drink – SODA
- 36 Across: Lessen – ABATE
- 38 Across: Capital of Norway – OSLO
- 39 Across: Railroad bridge supports – TRESTLES
- 41 Across: Dog treats – BONES
- 42 Across: Putter’s target – HOLE
- 43 Across: Steering system components – TIERODS
- 45 Across: Southpaw’s nickname – LEFTY
- 47 Across: Nary a soul – NONE
- 48 Across: Is knocked for a loop – REELS
- 49 Across: Cafeteria brawl – FOODFIGHT
- 54 Across: Prefix for dynamic – AERO
- 55 Across: Similarly – ALIKE
- 56 Across: Fly like an eagle – SOAR
- 57 Across: Duet plus one – TRIO
- 58 Across: Washbowl – BASIN
- 59 Across: Not punctual – LATE
- 60 Across: Peered at – EYED
- 61 Across: Paid out – SPENT
- 62 Across: Otherwise – ELSE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Employee’s end-of-week shout – TGIF
- 2 Down: “___but known!” – HADI
- 3 Down: Oodles – ATON
- 4 Down: Fuse, as metal – WELD
- 5 Down: Ankle injury – SPRAIN
- 6 Down: Band of traveling actors – TROUPE
- 7 Down: Breadbasket items – ROLLS
- 8 Down: Assist in a crime – ABET
- 9 Down: “Absolutely!” – YES
- 10 Down: Building’s ground level – FIRSTFLOOR
- 11 Down: Contemptible one – LOUSE
- 12 Down: Deed holder – OWNER
- 13 Down: Sunrise direction – EAST
- 21 Down: Move like a butterfly – FLIT
- 22 Down: Skin-cream ingredient – ALOE
- 24 Down: Top-notch – AONE
- 25 Down: Throw out a fishing line – CAST
- 26 Down: Air freshener target – ODOR
- 27 Down: Hosiery shade – NUDE
- 28 Down: Result of a sudden downpour – FLASHFLOOD
- 29 Down: Best-seller – HIT
- 31 Down: Used to be – WAS
- 32 Down: “Money___object” – ISNO
- 33 Down: Winter coaster – SLED
- 34 Down: Mix, as salad – TOSS
- 36 Down: Wartime partner – ALLY
- 37 Down: Stinging insect – BEE
- 40 Down: Little kids – TOTS
- 41 Down: Butcher shop buy – BEEF
- 43 Down: Adopted, as a pet – TOOKIN
- 44 Down: Start a paragraph – INDENT
- 45 Down: Skeptical – LEERY
- 46 Down: Very strange – EERIE
- 47 Down: Library no-no – NOISE
- 48 Down: Hotel room fee – RATE
- 49 Down: Envelope part – FLAP
- 50 Down: Speck of land in the sea – ISLE
- 51 Down: Soccer score – GOAL
- 52 Down: Berets and bonnets – HATS
- 53 Down: Elm, for one – TREE
- 55 Down: Tummy muscles, for short – ABS
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword offers a smooth, friendly solve with the kind of clean cluing and familiar vocabulary that makes it welcoming to solvers of all levels. The grid flows naturally from section to section, anchored by clear thematic structure and supported by tidy mid-length fill that keeps the momentum steady. Even the simplest clues have a nice polish to them, giving the puzzle a cohesive, thoughtfully assembled feel. It’s a light, confidence-boosting crossword that provides just enough texture to stay engaging without ever becoming demanding. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.