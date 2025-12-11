Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 11, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Start to melt – THAW

5 Across: Wandering animal – STRAY

10 Across: Big sheet of ice – FLOE

14 Across: Fence opening – GATE

15 Across: Thorough investigation – PROBE

16 Across: Where Des Moines is – IOWA

17 Across: Much-admired celebrity – IDOL

18 Across: Actors' parts – ROLES

19 Across: Participates in a marathon – RUNS

20 Across: Criticize – FINDFAULT

22 Across: Balance-sheet plus – ASSET

23 Across: "My___are sealed!" – LIPS

24 Across: Take up a hem, perhaps – ALTER

25 Across: Keep in a cage – CONFINE

29 Across: Horse's foot – HOOF

30 Across: Grownup – ADULT

31 Across: Handout in a fine restaurant – WINELIST

35 Across: Fizzy drink – SODA

36 Across: Lessen – ABATE

38 Across: Capital of Norway – OSLO

39 Across: Railroad bridge supports – TRESTLES

41 Across: Dog treats – BONES

42 Across: Putter's target – HOLE

43 Across: Steering system components – TIERODS

45 Across: Southpaw's nickname – LEFTY

47 Across: Nary a soul – NONE

48 Across: Is knocked for a loop – REELS

49 Across: Cafeteria brawl – FOODFIGHT

54 Across: Prefix for dynamic – AERO

55 Across: Similarly – ALIKE

56 Across: Fly like an eagle – SOAR

57 Across: Duet plus one – TRIO

58 Across: Washbowl – BASIN

59 Across: Not punctual – LATE

60 Across: Peered at – EYED

61 Across: Paid out – SPENT

62 Across: Otherwise – ELSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Employee’s end-of-week shout – TGIF

2 Down: "___but known!" – HADI

3 Down: Oodles – ATON

4 Down: Fuse, as metal – WELD

5 Down: Ankle injury – SPRAIN

6 Down: Band of traveling actors – TROUPE

7 Down: Breadbasket items – ROLLS

8 Down: Assist in a crime – ABET

9 Down: "Absolutely!" – YES

10 Down: Building's ground level – FIRSTFLOOR

11 Down: Contemptible one – LOUSE

12 Down: Deed holder – OWNER

13 Down: Sunrise direction – EAST

21 Down: Move like a butterfly – FLIT

22 Down: Skin-cream ingredient – ALOE

24 Down: Top-notch – AONE

25 Down: Throw out a fishing line – CAST

26 Down: Air freshener target – ODOR

27 Down: Hosiery shade – NUDE

28 Down: Result of a sudden downpour – FLASHFLOOD

29 Down: Best-seller – HIT

31 Down: Used to be – WAS

32 Down: "Money___object" – ISNO

33 Down: Winter coaster – SLED

34 Down: Mix, as salad – TOSS

36 Down: Wartime partner – ALLY

37 Down: Stinging insect – BEE

40 Down: Little kids – TOTS

41 Down: Butcher shop buy – BEEF

43 Down: Adopted, as a pet – TOOKIN

44 Down: Start a paragraph – INDENT

45 Down: Skeptical – LEERY

46 Down: Very strange – EERIE

47 Down: Library no-no – NOISE

48 Down: Hotel room fee – RATE

49 Down: Envelope part – FLAP

50 Down: Speck of land in the sea – ISLE

51 Down: Soccer score – GOAL

52 Down: Berets and bonnets – HATS

53 Down: Elm, for one – TREE

55 Down: Tummy muscles, for short – ABS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword offers a smooth, friendly solve with the kind of clean cluing and familiar vocabulary that makes it welcoming to solvers of all levels. The grid flows naturally from section to section, anchored by clear thematic structure and supported by tidy mid-length fill that keeps the momentum steady. Even the simplest clues have a nice polish to them, giving the puzzle a cohesive, thoughtfully assembled feel. It’s a light, confidence-boosting crossword that provides just enough texture to stay engaging without ever becoming demanding. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

