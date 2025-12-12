Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 12, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Patsies – SAPS

Patsies – 5 Across: Vending-machine openings – SLOTS

Vending-machine openings – 10 Across: Con game – SCAM

Con game – 14 Across: Frequently – ALOT

Frequently – 15 Across: Beauty-pageant crown – TIARA

Beauty-pageant crown – 16 Across: Despise – HATE

Despise – 17 Across: Apt to snoop – NOSY

Apt to snoop – 18 Across: Daisy look-alike – ASTER

Daisy look-alike – 19 Across: Nonwritten exam – ORAL

Nonwritten exam – 20 Across: Catch on to – GET

Catch on to – 21 Across: “Pronto!” – ONTHEDOUBLE

“Pronto!” – 23 Across: Groups of cattle – HERDS

Groups of cattle – 25 Across: “Let me think about it” – ILLSEE

“Let me think about it” – 26 Across: Extra tires – SPARES

Extra tires – 28 Across: Held the deed to – OWNED

Held the deed to – 30 Across: Desert haven – OASIS

Desert haven – 31 Across: Secret agents – SPIES

Secret agents – 32 Across: Tear apart – RIP

Tear apart – 35 Across: Location – SITE

Location – 36 Across: Writing instrument – PEN

Writing instrument – 37 Across: Shoebox tops – LIDS

Shoebox tops – 38 Across: Dollar bill – ONE

Dollar bill – 39 Across: Sweeties – DEARS

Sweeties – 41 Across: Homes for canaries – CAGES

Homes for canaries – 42 Across: High-IQ group – MENSA

High-IQ group – 43 Across: Formal headgear – TOPHAT

Formal headgear – 44 Across: Spring months – APRILS

Spring months – 47 Across: “Beauty and the __” – BEAST

“Beauty and the __” – 48 Across: “Pronto!” – THISINSTANT

“Pronto!” – 51 Across: Room coolers: Abbr. – ACS

Room coolers: Abbr. – 54 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE

Roof overhang – 55 Across: Corrosive chemicals – ACIDS

Corrosive chemicals – 56 Across: Military no-show: Abbr. – AWOL

Military no-show: Abbr. – 57 Across: Consumer – USER

Consumer – 58 Across: Singer’s note-span – RANGE

Singer’s note-span – 59 Across: Take a chance – DARE

Take a chance – 60 Across: Cats and dogs, for example – PETS

Cats and dogs, for example – 61 Across: Go inside – ENTER

Go inside – 62 Across: Changed the color of – DYED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Joined the chorus – SANG

Joined the chorus – 2 Down: Lip balm additive – ALOE

Lip balm additive – 3 Down: “Pronto!” – POSTHASTE

“Pronto!” – 4 Down: Pigpen – STY

Pigpen – 5 Down: Gets to one’s feet – STANDS

Gets to one’s feet – 6 Down: Shoppers’ handwritten references – LISTS

Shoppers’ handwritten references – 7 Down: Solemn vow – OATH

Solemn vow – 8 Down: Birch or beech – TREE

Birch or beech – 9 Down: Fish in a can – SARDINE

Fish in a can – 10 Down: Ought to – SHOULD

Ought to – 11 Down: Pasta, potatoes, etc. – CARBS

Pasta, potatoes, etc. – 12 Down: “__ of Two Cities” – ATALE

“__ of Two Cities” – 13 Down: Wild brawl – MELEE

Wild brawl – 21 Down: Mine extracts – ORES

Mine extracts – 22 Down: Bullfight cheers – OLES

Bullfight cheers – 24 Down: One of the Great Lakes – ERIE

One of the Great Lakes – 26 Down: Fair-to-middling – SOSO

Fair-to-middling – 27 Down: Aspirin target – PAIN

Aspirin target – 28 Down: Musical drama – OPERA

Musical drama – 29 Down: Finishes first – WINS

Finishes first – 31 Down: Health resorts – SPAS

Health resorts – 32 Down: “Pronto!” – RIGHTAWAY

“Pronto!” – 33 Down: Creative thought – IDEA

Creative thought – 34 Down: Hushed “Hey!” – PSST

Hushed “Hey!” – 37 Down: Runner’s circuits – LAPS

Runner’s circuits – 39 Down: Sandwich shop – DELI

Sandwich shop – 40 Down: Catch in a trap – ENSNARE

Catch in a trap – 41 Down: Parka, for example – COAT

Parka, for example – 42 Down: Cheapskates – MISERS

Cheapskates – 43 Down: Less relaxed – TENSER

Less relaxed – 44 Down: Devoured – ATEUP

Devoured – 45 Down: Crescent moon, for instance – PHASE

Crescent moon, for instance – 46 Down: Construction-site fastener – RIVET

Construction-site fastener – 47 Down: Sheriff’s insignia – BADGE

Sheriff’s insignia – 49 Down: Read quickly – SCAN

Read quickly – 50 Down: Windshield shading – TINT

Windshield shading – 52 Down: Apple discard – CORE

Apple discard – 53 Down: Snow vehicle – SLED

Snow vehicle – 56 Down: Do sums – ADD

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword offers a smooth, upbeat solve that feels welcoming from the very first clue. The grid is cleanly constructed, with intuitive entries that flow together naturally and clueing that stays friendly without becoming overly obvious. There’s a pleasant mix of contemporary touches and classic crossword vocabulary, giving the puzzle a warm, well-rounded feel as you move from section to section. The theme lands neatly, supporting the structure without weighing anything down. Overall, it’s a polished, confidence-boosting crossword that delivers exactly the kind of bright, accessible challenge the USA Today series is known for. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

