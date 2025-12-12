Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 12, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Patsies – SAPS
- 5 Across: Vending-machine openings – SLOTS
- 10 Across: Con game – SCAM
- 14 Across: Frequently – ALOT
- 15 Across: Beauty-pageant crown – TIARA
- 16 Across: Despise – HATE
- 17 Across: Apt to snoop – NOSY
- 18 Across: Daisy look-alike – ASTER
- 19 Across: Nonwritten exam – ORAL
- 20 Across: Catch on to – GET
- 21 Across: “Pronto!” – ONTHEDOUBLE
- 23 Across: Groups of cattle – HERDS
- 25 Across: “Let me think about it” – ILLSEE
- 26 Across: Extra tires – SPARES
- 28 Across: Held the deed to – OWNED
- 30 Across: Desert haven – OASIS
- 31 Across: Secret agents – SPIES
- 32 Across: Tear apart – RIP
- 35 Across: Location – SITE
- 36 Across: Writing instrument – PEN
- 37 Across: Shoebox tops – LIDS
- 38 Across: Dollar bill – ONE
- 39 Across: Sweeties – DEARS
- 41 Across: Homes for canaries – CAGES
- 42 Across: High-IQ group – MENSA
- 43 Across: Formal headgear – TOPHAT
- 44 Across: Spring months – APRILS
- 47 Across: “Beauty and the __” – BEAST
- 48 Across: “Pronto!” – THISINSTANT
- 51 Across: Room coolers: Abbr. – ACS
- 54 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE
- 55 Across: Corrosive chemicals – ACIDS
- 56 Across: Military no-show: Abbr. – AWOL
- 57 Across: Consumer – USER
- 58 Across: Singer’s note-span – RANGE
- 59 Across: Take a chance – DARE
- 60 Across: Cats and dogs, for example – PETS
- 61 Across: Go inside – ENTER
- 62 Across: Changed the color of – DYED
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Joined the chorus – SANG
- 2 Down: Lip balm additive – ALOE
- 3 Down: “Pronto!” – POSTHASTE
- 4 Down: Pigpen – STY
- 5 Down: Gets to one’s feet – STANDS
- 6 Down: Shoppers’ handwritten references – LISTS
- 7 Down: Solemn vow – OATH
- 8 Down: Birch or beech – TREE
- 9 Down: Fish in a can – SARDINE
- 10 Down: Ought to – SHOULD
- 11 Down: Pasta, potatoes, etc. – CARBS
- 12 Down: “__ of Two Cities” – ATALE
- 13 Down: Wild brawl – MELEE
- 21 Down: Mine extracts – ORES
- 22 Down: Bullfight cheers – OLES
- 24 Down: One of the Great Lakes – ERIE
- 26 Down: Fair-to-middling – SOSO
- 27 Down: Aspirin target – PAIN
- 28 Down: Musical drama – OPERA
- 29 Down: Finishes first – WINS
- 31 Down: Health resorts – SPAS
- 32 Down: “Pronto!” – RIGHTAWAY
- 33 Down: Creative thought – IDEA
- 34 Down: Hushed “Hey!” – PSST
- 37 Down: Runner’s circuits – LAPS
- 39 Down: Sandwich shop – DELI
- 40 Down: Catch in a trap – ENSNARE
- 41 Down: Parka, for example – COAT
- 42 Down: Cheapskates – MISERS
- 43 Down: Less relaxed – TENSER
- 44 Down: Devoured – ATEUP
- 45 Down: Crescent moon, for instance – PHASE
- 46 Down: Construction-site fastener – RIVET
- 47 Down: Sheriff’s insignia – BADGE
- 49 Down: Read quickly – SCAN
- 50 Down: Windshield shading – TINT
- 52 Down: Apple discard – CORE
- 53 Down: Snow vehicle – SLED
- 56 Down: Do sums – ADD
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword offers a smooth, upbeat solve that feels welcoming from the very first clue. The grid is cleanly constructed, with intuitive entries that flow together naturally and clueing that stays friendly without becoming overly obvious. There’s a pleasant mix of contemporary touches and classic crossword vocabulary, giving the puzzle a warm, well-rounded feel as you move from section to section. The theme lands neatly, supporting the structure without weighing anything down. Overall, it’s a polished, confidence-boosting crossword that delivers exactly the kind of bright, accessible challenge the USA Today series is known for. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.