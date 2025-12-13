Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 13, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Norway’s capital – OSLO
- 5 Across: Imitated – APED
- 9 Across: Broker’s customer: Abbr. – ACCT
- 13 Across: Devout – PIOUS
- 15 Across: Operates smoothly – HUMS
- 16 Across: Clinton’s vice president – GORE
- 17 Across: Fill with joy – ELATE
- 18 Across: Curve of a foot – ARCH
- 19 Across: Numbered musical work – OPUS
- 20 Across: Midmorning ritual – COFFEEBREAK
- 23 Across: Teacher’s favorite – PET
- 24 Across: Once __ blue moon – INA
- 25 Across: In a calm way – SERENELY
- 27 Across: Shares top billing – COSTARS
- 31 Across: Jury member – PEER
- 32 Across: “Now I get it!” – AHA
- 33 Across: Step heavily (on) – STOMP
- 36 Across: From the neighborhood – LOCAL
- 39 Across: Very small – TINY
- 41 Across: Squirrel away – HOARD
- 43 Across: __ of the above – NONE
- 44 Across: Colas and root beers – SODAS
- 46 Across: Family diagrams – TREES
- 48 Across: Suffix for meteor – ITE
- 49 Across: Nautical staff – CREW
- 51 Across: Beer variety – PILSNER
- 53 Across: Dangerous driving situation – ROADRAGE
- 57 Across: Use scissors – CUT
- 58 Across: “No __, ands, or buts!” – IFS
- 59 Across: Third-place Olympics award – BRONZEMEDAL
- 64 Across: Garden entrance – GATE
- 66 Across: Speck of dust – MOTE
- 67 Across: Cost – PRICE
- 68 Across: Gawk at – OGLE
- 69 Across: Puts to work – USES
- 70 Across: Appears to be – SEEMS
- 71 Across: Fishing-rod attachment – REEL
- 72 Across: Impudent – PERT
- 73 Across: Poems of praise – ODES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Oil cartel – OPEC
- 2 Down: Farm storage tower – SILO
- 3 Down: Bread purchase – LOAF
- 4 Down: Set of clothing – OUTFIT
- 5 Down: “Moby-Dick” captain – AHAB
- 6 Down: Contented comments from 27 Down – PURRS
- 7 Down: Game-show host – EMCEE
- 8 Down: E-flat equivalent – DSHARP
- 9 Down: Long, long __ (way back when) – AGO
- 10 Down: What the penny used to be – COPPERCOIN
- 11 Down: Merciless – CRUEL
- 12 Down: Easily irritated – TESTY
- 14 Down: Perceived to be – SEENAS
- 21 Down: Farm soil – EARTH
- 22 Down: Ship’s backbone – KEEL
- 26 Down: Advertising sign gas – NEON
- 27 Down: Popular pets – CATS
- 28 Down: Toledo’s state – OHIO
- 29 Down: Beachgoer’s building project – SANDCASTLE
- 30 Down: Chimney grime – SOOT
- 34 Down: Scratch or dent – MAR
- 35 Down: Get ready, for short – PREP
- 37 Down: Poker-pot starter – ANTE
- 38 Down: Villain’s look – LEER
- 40 Down: Three feet – YARD
- 42 Down: Clear frost from – DEICE
- 45 Down: Balkan native – SERB
- 47 Down: Losing streaks – SLUMPS
- 50 Down: Pre-exercise ritual – WARMUP
- 52 Down: Audio system – STEREO
- 53 Down: Strictness – RIGOR
- 54 Down: Old enough – OFAGE
- 55 Down: Gaggle member – GOOSE
- 56 Down: Walk on the stage – ENTER
- 60 Down: Gusto – ZEAL
- 61 Down: Fizzled out – DIED
- 62 Down: Apex – ACME
- 63 Down: Not so much – LESS
- 65 Down: Snakelike swimmer – EEL
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy Crossword had that classic weekend smoothness where the grid just glides, but with enough variety that it never feels like autopilot. What stood out today was how cleanly the puzzle shifted between everyday life, little language moments, and a few longer centerpieces that gave it real structure—making the solve feel fuller than a typical “easy” label suggests. The theme entry sat right at the heart of the grid and set a relaxed, almost cozy tone, while the surrounding clues bounced between friendly definitions and fun clue phrasing that nudged a smile rather than a groan. Even the longer down entries added an unexpectedly nostalgic flavor, grounding the puzzle with a sense of story. It’s the kind of crossword where you finish and think, “Yeah, that hit exactly right for a morning warm-up.” I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
