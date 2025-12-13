Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 13, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Norway’s capital – OSLO

Norway’s capital – 5 Across: Imitated – APED

Imitated – 9 Across: Broker’s customer: Abbr. – ACCT

Broker’s customer: Abbr. – 13 Across: Devout – PIOUS

Devout – 15 Across: Operates smoothly – HUMS

Operates smoothly – 16 Across: Clinton’s vice president – GORE

Clinton’s vice president – 17 Across: Fill with joy – ELATE

Fill with joy – 18 Across: Curve of a foot – ARCH

Curve of a foot – 19 Across: Numbered musical work – OPUS

Numbered musical work – 20 Across: Midmorning ritual – COFFEEBREAK

Midmorning ritual – 23 Across: Teacher’s favorite – PET

Teacher’s favorite – 24 Across: Once __ blue moon – INA

Once __ blue moon – 25 Across: In a calm way – SERENELY

In a calm way – 27 Across: Shares top billing – COSTARS

Shares top billing – 31 Across: Jury member – PEER

Jury member – 32 Across: “Now I get it!” – AHA

“Now I get it!” – 33 Across: Step heavily (on) – STOMP

Step heavily (on) – 36 Across: From the neighborhood – LOCAL

From the neighborhood – 39 Across: Very small – TINY

Very small – 41 Across: Squirrel away – HOARD

Squirrel away – 43 Across: __ of the above – NONE

__ of the above – 44 Across: Colas and root beers – SODAS

Colas and root beers – 46 Across: Family diagrams – TREES

Family diagrams – 48 Across: Suffix for meteor – ITE

Suffix for meteor – 49 Across: Nautical staff – CREW

Nautical staff – 51 Across: Beer variety – PILSNER

Beer variety – 53 Across: Dangerous driving situation – ROADRAGE

Dangerous driving situation – 57 Across: Use scissors – CUT

Use scissors – 58 Across: “No __, ands, or buts!” – IFS

“No __, ands, or buts!” – 59 Across: Third-place Olympics award – BRONZEMEDAL

Third-place Olympics award – 64 Across: Garden entrance – GATE

Garden entrance – 66 Across: Speck of dust – MOTE

Speck of dust – 67 Across: Cost – PRICE

Cost – 68 Across: Gawk at – OGLE

Gawk at – 69 Across: Puts to work – USES

Puts to work – 70 Across: Appears to be – SEEMS

Appears to be – 71 Across: Fishing-rod attachment – REEL

Fishing-rod attachment – 72 Across: Impudent – PERT

Impudent – 73 Across: Poems of praise – ODES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Oil cartel – OPEC

Oil cartel – 2 Down: Farm storage tower – SILO

Farm storage tower – 3 Down: Bread purchase – LOAF

Bread purchase – 4 Down: Set of clothing – OUTFIT

Set of clothing – 5 Down: “Moby-Dick” captain – AHAB

“Moby-Dick” captain – 6 Down: Contented comments from 27 Down – PURRS

Contented comments from 27 Down – 7 Down: Game-show host – EMCEE

Game-show host – 8 Down: E-flat equivalent – DSHARP

E-flat equivalent – 9 Down: Long, long __ (way back when) – AGO

Long, long __ (way back when) – 10 Down: What the penny used to be – COPPERCOIN

What the penny used to be – 11 Down: Merciless – CRUEL

Merciless – 12 Down: Easily irritated – TESTY

Easily irritated – 14 Down: Perceived to be – SEENAS

Perceived to be – 21 Down: Farm soil – EARTH

Farm soil – 22 Down: Ship’s backbone – KEEL

Ship’s backbone – 26 Down: Advertising sign gas – NEON

Advertising sign gas – 27 Down: Popular pets – CATS

Popular pets – 28 Down: Toledo’s state – OHIO

Toledo’s state – 29 Down: Beachgoer’s building project – SANDCASTLE

Beachgoer’s building project – 30 Down: Chimney grime – SOOT

Chimney grime – 34 Down: Scratch or dent – MAR

Scratch or dent – 35 Down: Get ready, for short – PREP

Get ready, for short – 37 Down: Poker-pot starter – ANTE

Poker-pot starter – 38 Down: Villain’s look – LEER

Villain’s look – 40 Down: Three feet – YARD

Three feet – 42 Down: Clear frost from – DEICE

Clear frost from – 45 Down: Balkan native – SERB

Balkan native – 47 Down: Losing streaks – SLUMPS

Losing streaks – 50 Down: Pre-exercise ritual – WARMUP

Pre-exercise ritual – 52 Down: Audio system – STEREO

Audio system – 53 Down: Strictness – RIGOR

Strictness – 54 Down: Old enough – OFAGE

Old enough – 55 Down: Gaggle member – GOOSE

Gaggle member – 56 Down: Walk on the stage – ENTER

Walk on the stage – 60 Down: Gusto – ZEAL

Gusto – 61 Down: Fizzled out – DIED

Fizzled out – 62 Down: Apex – ACME

Apex – 63 Down: Not so much – LESS

Not so much – 65 Down: Snakelike swimmer – EEL

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword had that classic weekend smoothness where the grid just glides, but with enough variety that it never feels like autopilot. What stood out today was how cleanly the puzzle shifted between everyday life, little language moments, and a few longer centerpieces that gave it real structure—making the solve feel fuller than a typical “easy” label suggests. The theme entry sat right at the heart of the grid and set a relaxed, almost cozy tone, while the surrounding clues bounced between friendly definitions and fun clue phrasing that nudged a smile rather than a groan. Even the longer down entries added an unexpectedly nostalgic flavor, grounding the puzzle with a sense of story. It’s the kind of crossword where you finish and think, “Yeah, that hit exactly right for a morning warm-up.” I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

