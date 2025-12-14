Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 14, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “__ Sir or Madam . . .” – DEAR

“__ Sir or Madam . . .” – 5 Across: Genie’s offering – WISH

Genie’s offering – 9 Across: __ yet (so far) – ASOF

__ yet (so far) – 13 Across: “Casablanca” or “Star Wars” – MOVIE

“Casablanca” or “Star Wars” – 14 Across: “That’s all there __ it!” – ISTO

“That’s all there __ it!” – 15 Across: Medicinal amount – DOSE

Medicinal amount – 16 Across: All around the countryside – OVERHILLANDDALE

All around the countryside – 19 Across: Writing utensil – PEN

Writing utensil – 20 Across: Walk inside – ENTER

Walk inside – 21 Across: Italian coins – EUROS

Italian coins – 22 Across: Movers’ trucks – VANS

Movers’ trucks – 23 Across: Recipe amount: Abbr. – TBSP

Recipe amount: Abbr. – 25 Across: Mixes with a spoon – STIRS

Mixes with a spoon – 27 Across: Onionlike veggie – LEEK

Onionlike veggie – 28 Across: Point opposite ENE – WSW

Point opposite ENE – 31 Across: Spiny houseplants – ALOES

Spiny houseplants – 32 Across: Club __ (bar mixer) – SODA

Club __ (bar mixer) – 33 Across: Fortune-teller – SEER

Fortune-teller – 34 Across: “Confidentially . . .” – BETWEENYOUANDME

“Confidentially . . .” – 37 Across: Spelling contests – BEES

Spelling contests – 38 Across: College official – DEAN

College official – 39 Across: Start eating – DIGIN

Start eating – 40 Across: 24-hr. bank device – ATM

24-hr. bank device – 41 Across: Genuine – REAL

Genuine – 42 Across: Sees socially – DATES

Sees socially – 43 Across: Bop on the head – CONK

Bop on the head – 44 Across: Grocery sacks – BAGS

Grocery sacks – 45 Across: Big commotion – HOOHA

Big commotion – 48 Across: Hotel’s deluxe booking – SUITE

Hotel’s deluxe booking – 50 Across: Mined rock – ORE

Mined rock – 53 Across: Well secured – UNDERLOCKANKEY

Well secured – 56 Across: Prescriptions, for short – MEDS

Prescriptions, for short – 57 Across: Christmas season – YULE

Christmas season – 58 Across: Bend in a road – CURVE

Bend in a road – 59 Across: Hushed “Hey you!” – PSST

Hushed “Hey you!” – 60 Across: When planes are expected: Abbr. – ETAS

When planes are expected: Abbr. – 61 Across: Affirmative votes – YEAS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Cooing bird – DOVE

Cooing bird – 2 Down: __ so (nevertheless) – EVEN

__ so (nevertheless) – 3 Down: Beach-ball filler – AIR

Beach-ball filler – 4 Down: Practice for a concert – REHEARSE

Practice for a concert – 5 Down: Droops, as flowers – WILTS

Droops, as flowers – 6 Down: Spot of land in the ocean – ISLE

Spot of land in the ocean – 7 Down: Began, as a project – STARTEDON

Began, as a project – 8 Down: Sweetie – HON

Sweetie – 9 Down: Find the sum of – ADDUP

Find the sum of – 10 Down: Fly like an eagle – SOAR

Fly like an eagle – 11 Down: Capital of Norway – OSLO

Capital of Norway – 12 Down: Service charges – FEES

Service charges – 13 Down: Floor-washing implement – MOP

Floor-washing implement – 17 Down: Rural hotels – INNS

Rural hotels – 18 Down: Classroom furniture – DESK

Classroom furniture – 22 Down: Gets a look at – VIEWS

Gets a look at – 24 Down: Boyfriend – BEAU

Boyfriend – 25 Down: Frozen rain – SLEET

Frozen rain – 26 Down: Indian carving – TOTEM

Indian carving – 27 Down: Faithful – LOYAL

Faithful – 28 Down: Pie slice – WEDGE

Pie slice – 29 Down: Next-to-last tourney rounds – SEMIS

Next-to-last tourney rounds – 30 Down: Small songbird – WREN

Small songbird – 31 Down: “Mamma Mia!” singing group – ABBA

“Mamma Mia!” singing group – 32 Down: Leaves without being seen – SNEAKSOUT

Leaves without being seen – 33 Down: Fits of anger – SNITS

Fits of anger – 35 Down: Biblical garden – EDEN

Biblical garden – 36 Down: Company creating commercials – ADAGENCY

Company creating commercials – 41 Down: Lion sound – ROAR

Lion sound – 42 Down: Computer input – DATA

Computer input – 43 Down: Pirate’s treasure holder – CHEST

Pirate’s treasure holder – 44 Down: Two-wheelers – BIKES

Two-wheelers – 45 Down: Camel feature – HUMP

Camel feature – 46 Down: Change for a $5 bill – ONES

Change for a $5 bill – 47 Down: Racetrack postings – ODDS

Racetrack postings – 49 Down: West Coast school: Abbr. – UCLA

West Coast school: Abbr. – 50 Down: Creole veggie – OKRA

Creole veggie – 51 Down: Races, as an engine – REVS

Races, as an engine – 52 Down: Hurricane center – EYE

Hurricane center – 54 Down: Drain-cleaning chemical – LYE

Drain-cleaning chemical – 55 Down: Scheduled to arrive – DUE

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword felt like a relaxed stroll through everyday language, but with enough structure and personality to keep me engaged well beyond the “easy” label. What really stood out was how the puzzle leaned into familiar phrases and domestic, conversational moments writing letters, cooking, traveling, and sharing secrets giving the grid a warm, almost story-like flow as I worked through it. The longer thematic entries acted like comfortable anchor points, wrapping common expressions into something that felt expansive and satisfying without being intimidating. Even the shorter clues played their part, snapping into place in a way that kept the momentum smooth and confidence-building. It’s the kind of puzzle that feels friendly but thoughtfully assembled, perfect for settling into the day. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5..

