Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 14, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 14, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 14, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “__ Sir or Madam . . .” – DEAR
- 5 Across: Genie’s offering – WISH
- 9 Across: __ yet (so far) – ASOF
- 13 Across: “Casablanca” or “Star Wars” – MOVIE
- 14 Across: “That’s all there __ it!” – ISTO
- 15 Across: Medicinal amount – DOSE
- 16 Across: All around the countryside – OVERHILLANDDALE
- 19 Across: Writing utensil – PEN
- 20 Across: Walk inside – ENTER
- 21 Across: Italian coins – EUROS
- 22 Across: Movers’ trucks – VANS
- 23 Across: Recipe amount: Abbr. – TBSP
- 25 Across: Mixes with a spoon – STIRS
- 27 Across: Onionlike veggie – LEEK
- 28 Across: Point opposite ENE – WSW
- 31 Across: Spiny houseplants – ALOES
- 32 Across: Club __ (bar mixer) – SODA
- 33 Across: Fortune-teller – SEER
- 34 Across: “Confidentially . . .” – BETWEENYOUANDME
- 37 Across: Spelling contests – BEES
- 38 Across: College official – DEAN
- 39 Across: Start eating – DIGIN
- 40 Across: 24-hr. bank device – ATM
- 41 Across: Genuine – REAL
- 42 Across: Sees socially – DATES
- 43 Across: Bop on the head – CONK
- 44 Across: Grocery sacks – BAGS
- 45 Across: Big commotion – HOOHA
- 48 Across: Hotel’s deluxe booking – SUITE
- 50 Across: Mined rock – ORE
- 53 Across: Well secured – UNDERLOCKANKEY
- 56 Across: Prescriptions, for short – MEDS
- 57 Across: Christmas season – YULE
- 58 Across: Bend in a road – CURVE
- 59 Across: Hushed “Hey you!” – PSST
- 60 Across: When planes are expected: Abbr. – ETAS
- 61 Across: Affirmative votes – YEAS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Cooing bird – DOVE
- 2 Down: __ so (nevertheless) – EVEN
- 3 Down: Beach-ball filler – AIR
- 4 Down: Practice for a concert – REHEARSE
- 5 Down: Droops, as flowers – WILTS
- 6 Down: Spot of land in the ocean – ISLE
- 7 Down: Began, as a project – STARTEDON
- 8 Down: Sweetie – HON
- 9 Down: Find the sum of – ADDUP
- 10 Down: Fly like an eagle – SOAR
- 11 Down: Capital of Norway – OSLO
- 12 Down: Service charges – FEES
- 13 Down: Floor-washing implement – MOP
- 17 Down: Rural hotels – INNS
- 18 Down: Classroom furniture – DESK
- 22 Down: Gets a look at – VIEWS
- 24 Down: Boyfriend – BEAU
- 25 Down: Frozen rain – SLEET
- 26 Down: Indian carving – TOTEM
- 27 Down: Faithful – LOYAL
- 28 Down: Pie slice – WEDGE
- 29 Down: Next-to-last tourney rounds – SEMIS
- 30 Down: Small songbird – WREN
- 31 Down: “Mamma Mia!” singing group – ABBA
- 32 Down: Leaves without being seen – SNEAKSOUT
- 33 Down: Fits of anger – SNITS
- 35 Down: Biblical garden – EDEN
- 36 Down: Company creating commercials – ADAGENCY
- 41 Down: Lion sound – ROAR
- 42 Down: Computer input – DATA
- 43 Down: Pirate’s treasure holder – CHEST
- 44 Down: Two-wheelers – BIKES
- 45 Down: Camel feature – HUMP
- 46 Down: Change for a $5 bill – ONES
- 47 Down: Racetrack postings – ODDS
- 49 Down: West Coast school: Abbr. – UCLA
- 50 Down: Creole veggie – OKRA
- 51 Down: Races, as an engine – REVS
- 52 Down: Hurricane center – EYE
- 54 Down: Drain-cleaning chemical – LYE
- 55 Down: Scheduled to arrive – DUE
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy Crossword felt like a relaxed stroll through everyday language, but with enough structure and personality to keep me engaged well beyond the “easy” label. What really stood out was how the puzzle leaned into familiar phrases and domestic, conversational moments writing letters, cooking, traveling, and sharing secrets giving the grid a warm, almost story-like flow as I worked through it. The longer thematic entries acted like comfortable anchor points, wrapping common expressions into something that felt expansive and satisfying without being intimidating. Even the shorter clues played their part, snapping into place in a way that kept the momentum smooth and confidence-building. It’s the kind of puzzle that feels friendly but thoughtfully assembled, perfect for settling into the day. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5..
