Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 15, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Gift-package decorations – BOWS

Gift-package decorations – 5 Across: Winter windshield coating – FROST

Winter windshield coating – 10 Across: Kitchen or den – ROOM

Kitchen or den – 14 Across: Square footage – AREA

Square footage – 15 Across: Prying tool – LEVER

Prying tool – 16 Across: Money in France – EURO

Money in France – 17 Across: Count (on) – RELY

Count (on) – 18 Across: __ consequence (significant) – OFANY

__ consequence (significant) – 19 Across: Got bigger – GREW

Got bigger – 20 Across: Type of fitness training – BODYBUILDING

Type of fitness training – 23 Across: Musical ability – EAR

Musical ability – 24 Across: Caterer’s hot-water dispenser – TEAURN

Caterer’s hot-water dispenser – 28 Across: Top of a wave – CREST

Top of a wave – 31 Across: Lab maze runner – RAT

Lab maze runner – 34 Across: Event locale – VENUE

Event locale – 35 Across: Search (for) – HUNT

Search (for) – 36 Across: Scold harshly – BERATE

Scold harshly – 38 Across: U-turn from ENE – WSW

U-turn from ENE – 39 Across: Type of fitness training – AEROBICEXERCISE

Type of fitness training – 42 Across: Corporate money mgr. – CFO

Corporate money mgr. – 43 Across: Explainer’s intro – YOUSEE

Explainer’s intro – 44 Across: With no warranty – ASIS

With no warranty – 45 Across: Seed shells – HULLS

Seed shells – 47 Across: Fishing pole – ROD

Fishing pole – 48 Across: Golf-shoe feature – CLEAT

Golf-shoe feature – 49 Across: Wartime partners – ALLIES

Wartime partners – 51 Across: Go after in court – SUE

Go after in court – 52 Across: Type of fitness training – CALISTHENICS

Type of fitness training – 59 Across: Prepare, as potatoes – MASH

Prepare, as potatoes – 62 Across: Be a pest to – ANNOY

Be a pest to – 63 Across: Give (out) sparingly – DOLE

Give (out) sparingly – 64 Across: Toll road – PIKE

Toll road – 65 Across: Glide on ice – SKATE

Glide on ice – 66 Across: “Take __ from me” – ATIP

“Take __ from me” – 67 Across: Wide smile – GRIN

Wide smile – 68 Across: Prefix for active – HYPER

Prefix for active – 69 Across: Totally attentive – RAPT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Pointed remark – BARB

Pointed remark – 2 Down: Black-and-white cookie – OREO

Black-and-white cookie – 3 Down: Fuse, as metal – WELD

Fuse, as metal – 4 Down: Accept an offer from – SAYYESTO

Accept an offer from – 5 Down: Bread baker’s need – FLOUR

Bread baker’s need – 6 Down: Altered mortgage, for short – REFI

Altered mortgage, for short – 7 Down: 0-shaped – OVAL

0-shaped – 8 Down: Place in the mail – SEND

Place in the mail – 9 Down: “Have a taste” – TRYIT

“Have a taste” – 10 Down: Jamaican music – REGGAE

Jamaican music – 11 Down: Your and my – OUR

Your and my – 12 Down: Unrefined metal – ORE

Unrefined metal – 13 Down: Cut the grass – MOW

Cut the grass – 21 Down: Flying mammal – BAT

Flying mammal – 22 Down: At no time – NEVER

At no time – 25 Down: Foolish – UNWISE

Foolish – 26 Down: Moscow’s country – RUSSIA

Moscow’s country – 27 Down: Most up-to-date – NEWEST

Most up-to-date – 28 Down: Fast ballroom dance – CHACHA

Fast ballroom dance – 29 Down: Feeling regret – RUEFUL

Feeling regret – 30 Down: Sign up – ENROLL

Sign up – 31 Down: Happen again – RECUR

Happen again – 32 Down: “Am not!” rejoinder – ARESO

“Am not!” rejoinder – 33 Down: Imposed a levy on – TAXED

Imposed a levy on – 36 Down: Life story, briefly – BIO

Life story, briefly – 37 Down: Golf peg – TEE

Golf peg – 40 Down: “… land, two if __” – BYSEA

“… land, two if __” – 41 Down: Appointment list – CALENDAR

Appointment list – 46 Down: Growth on rock walls – LICHEN

Growth on rock walls – 48 Down: Pool player’s stick – CUE

Pool player’s stick – 50 Down: Reduce drastically – SLASH

Reduce drastically – 51 Down: More timid – SHYER

More timid – 53 Down: Pitch-black – INKY

Pitch-black – 54 Down: Break sharply – SNAP

Break sharply – 55 Down: Beach bag – TOTE

Beach bag – 56 Down: Smidgen – IOTA

Smidgen – 57 Down: Film excerpt – CLIP

Film excerpt – 58 Down: Mo. when summer ends – SEPT

Mo. when summer ends – 59 Down: New-car sticker info: Abbr. – MPG

New-car sticker info: Abbr. – 60 Down: Football filler – AIR

Football filler – 61 Down: Glide on snow – SKI

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword felt unusually energetic for an early-week puzzle, largely because of how strongly it leaned into physical activity and movement as a unifying idea. As I worked through it, the repeated references to different forms of training and motion gave the grid a sense of momentum, almost like the puzzle itself was exercising alongside the solver. What I appreciated most was how those longer, workout-focused entries were balanced by very familiar, everyday clues about food, money, and common actions, which kept the solve friendly and never overwhelming. The downs supported this nicely, stitching together domestic life, pop culture, and routine tasks in a way that made the grid feel full and lived-in rather than repetitive. It’s a puzzle that feels active, approachable, and thoughtfully structured, doing more than you’d expect from something labeled “easy.” I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.