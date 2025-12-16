Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 16, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Japanese martial art – JUDO

Japanese martial art – 5 Across: Oregon or Oklahoma – STATE

Oregon or Oklahoma – 10 Across: Make, as tea – BREW

Make, as tea – 14 Across: Digital music player – IPOD

Digital music player – 15 Across: ”Is everything all right?” – YOUOK

”Is everything all right?” – 16 Across: Go here and there – ROVE

Go here and there – 17 Across: Solitary – LONE

Solitary – 18 Across: Kitchen appliance – RANGE

Kitchen appliance – 19 Across: To __ (perfectly) – ATEE

To __ (perfectly) – 20 Across: Explosive letters – TNT

Explosive letters – 21 Across: ”Wait!”- JUSTASECOND

”Wait!”- 23 Across: Jumped – LEAPT

Jumped – 25 Across: In plain sight – OVERT

In plain sight – 26 Across: Unvarying – STEADY

Unvarying – 28 Across: Helpful hints – CLUES

Helpful hints – 30 Across: Wipe, as a blackboard – ERASE

Wipe, as a blackboard – 31 Across: Horses’ gaits – TROTS

Horses’ gaits – 32 Across: Place a wager – BET

Place a wager – 35 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE

Roof overhang – 36 Across: Competed in a marathon – RAN

Competed in a marathon – 37 Across: Decorate anew – REDO

Decorate anew – 38 Across: Sandwich bread – RYE

Sandwich bread – 39 Across: Bee’s defense – STING

Bee’s defense – 41 Across: Welcome words to a hitchhiker – HOPIN

Welcome words to a hitchhiker – 42 Across: California/Nevada lake – TAHOE

California/Nevada lake – 43 Across: Tell, as a story – RELATE

Tell, as a story – 44 Across: Gleam – SHINE

Gleam – 46 Across: Gave out cards – DEALT

Gave out cards – 47 Across: ”Wait!” – STICKAROUND

”Wait!” – 50 Across: Mischievous kid – IMP

Mischievous kid – 53 Across: Home for a pet fish – TANK

Home for a pet fish – 54 Across: Overcooked – BURNT

Overcooked – 55 Across: Neutral or reverse – GEAR

Neutral or reverse – 56 Across: Suggest strongly – URGE

Suggest strongly – 57 Across: Exact duplicate – CLONE

Exact duplicate – 58 Across: Poker-pot starter – ANTE

Poker-pot starter – 59 Across: Borscht vegetable – BEET

Borscht vegetable – 60 Across: Madrid mister – SENOR

Madrid mister – 61 Across: Dance move – STEP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Abandon at the altar – JILT

Abandon at the altar – 2 Down: ”Once __ a time . . .” – UPON

”Once __ a time . . .” – 3 Down: ”Wait!” – DONTLEAVE

”Wait!” – 4 Down: Verse of praise – ODE

Verse of praise – 5 Down: Like molasses – SYRUPY

Like molasses – 6 Down: Breakfast bread – TOAST

Breakfast bread – 7 Down: Mom’s sister – AUNT

Mom’s sister – 8 Down: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA

Ancient Roman garment – 9 Down: Barely makes, as a living – EKESOUT

Barely makes, as a living – 10 Down: Prepares for a jolt – BRACES

Prepares for a jolt – 11 Down: Helicopter blade – ROTOR

Helicopter blade – 12 Down: Important happening – EVENT

Important happening – 13 Down: Dandelion, for one – WEED

Dandelion, for one – 21 Down: Green gemstone – JADE

Green gemstone – 22 Down: Nights before holidays – EVES

Nights before holidays – 24 Down: Make simpler – EASE

Make simpler – 26 Down: Crystal-ball user – SEER

Crystal-ball user – 27 Down: Highchair feature – TRAY

Highchair feature – 28 Down: Construction-site machine – CRANE

Construction-site machine – 29 Down: Lasting quite a while – LONG

Lasting quite a while – 31 Down: Duet plus one – TRIO

Duet plus one – 32 Down: ”Wait!” – BEPATIENT

”Wait!” – 33 Down: Fix up, as prose – EDIT

Fix up, as prose – 34 Down: Sound quality – TONE

Sound quality – 37 Down: Breadbasket item – ROLL

Breadbasket item – 39 Down: Fell gradually – SANK

Fell gradually – 40 Down: What preschoolers learn – THEABCS

What preschoolers learn – 41 Down: Lettuce purchase – HEAD

Lettuce purchase – 42 Down: Box-office purchase – TICKET

Box-office purchase – 43 Down: Tenant – RENTER

Tenant – 44 Down: Fixed gaze – STARE

Fixed gaze – 45 Down: Door attachment – HINGE

Door attachment – 46 Down: ”Beats me!” – DUNNO

”Beats me!” – 47 Down: Checkbook remnant – STUB

Checkbook remnant – 48 Down: Regulation – RULE

Regulation – 49 Down: ”__ the other hand . . .” (alternatively) – ORON

”__ the other hand . . .” (alternatively) – 51 Down: Spouse – MATE

Spouse – 52 Down: Make ready, for short – PREP

Make ready, for short – 55 Down: Hydrogen or neon – GAS

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA TODAY puzzle for December 16, 2025, is a clever example of how a simple concept can create a very organized and enjoyable solve. The best part is a clever trick where the same one-word clue—“Wait!”—is used for four different long answers. It’s fun to see how many ways there are to say that one simple thought. The puzzle feels like a friendly conversation because it uses everyday language, like things you would say to a friend or phrases you hear at home. With a good mix of topics like food, sports, and gadgets, it stays interesting from start to finish. It is easy to solve but still feels very clever and well-put-together. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.