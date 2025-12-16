Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 16, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Japanese martial art – JUDO
- 5 Across: Oregon or Oklahoma – STATE
- 10 Across: Make, as tea – BREW
- 14 Across: Digital music player – IPOD
- 15 Across: ”Is everything all right?” – YOUOK
- 16 Across: Go here and there – ROVE
- 17 Across: Solitary – LONE
- 18 Across: Kitchen appliance – RANGE
- 19 Across: To __ (perfectly) – ATEE
- 20 Across: Explosive letters – TNT
- 21 Across: ”Wait!”- JUSTASECOND
- 23 Across: Jumped – LEAPT
- 25 Across: In plain sight – OVERT
- 26 Across: Unvarying – STEADY
- 28 Across: Helpful hints – CLUES
- 30 Across: Wipe, as a blackboard – ERASE
- 31 Across: Horses’ gaits – TROTS
- 32 Across: Place a wager – BET
- 35 Across: Roof overhang – EAVE
- 36 Across: Competed in a marathon – RAN
- 37 Across: Decorate anew – REDO
- 38 Across: Sandwich bread – RYE
- 39 Across: Bee’s defense – STING
- 41 Across: Welcome words to a hitchhiker – HOPIN
- 42 Across: California/Nevada lake – TAHOE
- 43 Across: Tell, as a story – RELATE
- 44 Across: Gleam – SHINE
- 46 Across: Gave out cards – DEALT
- 47 Across: ”Wait!” – STICKAROUND
- 50 Across: Mischievous kid – IMP
- 53 Across: Home for a pet fish – TANK
- 54 Across: Overcooked – BURNT
- 55 Across: Neutral or reverse – GEAR
- 56 Across: Suggest strongly – URGE
- 57 Across: Exact duplicate – CLONE
- 58 Across: Poker-pot starter – ANTE
- 59 Across: Borscht vegetable – BEET
- 60 Across: Madrid mister – SENOR
- 61 Across: Dance move – STEP
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Abandon at the altar – JILT
- 2 Down: ”Once __ a time . . .” – UPON
- 3 Down: ”Wait!” – DONTLEAVE
- 4 Down: Verse of praise – ODE
- 5 Down: Like molasses – SYRUPY
- 6 Down: Breakfast bread – TOAST
- 7 Down: Mom’s sister – AUNT
- 8 Down: Ancient Roman garment – TOGA
- 9 Down: Barely makes, as a living – EKESOUT
- 10 Down: Prepares for a jolt – BRACES
- 11 Down: Helicopter blade – ROTOR
- 12 Down: Important happening – EVENT
- 13 Down: Dandelion, for one – WEED
- 21 Down: Green gemstone – JADE
- 22 Down: Nights before holidays – EVES
- 24 Down: Make simpler – EASE
- 26 Down: Crystal-ball user – SEER
- 27 Down: Highchair feature – TRAY
- 28 Down: Construction-site machine – CRANE
- 29 Down: Lasting quite a while – LONG
- 31 Down: Duet plus one – TRIO
- 32 Down: ”Wait!” – BEPATIENT
- 33 Down: Fix up, as prose – EDIT
- 34 Down: Sound quality – TONE
- 37 Down: Breadbasket item – ROLL
- 39 Down: Fell gradually – SANK
- 40 Down: What preschoolers learn – THEABCS
- 41 Down: Lettuce purchase – HEAD
- 42 Down: Box-office purchase – TICKET
- 43 Down: Tenant – RENTER
- 44 Down: Fixed gaze – STARE
- 45 Down: Door attachment – HINGE
- 46 Down: ”Beats me!” – DUNNO
- 47 Down: Checkbook remnant – STUB
- 48 Down: Regulation – RULE
- 49 Down: ”__ the other hand . . .” (alternatively) – ORON
- 51 Down: Spouse – MATE
- 52 Down: Make ready, for short – PREP
- 55 Down: Hydrogen or neon – GAS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA TODAY puzzle for December 16, 2025, is a clever example of how a simple concept can create a very organized and enjoyable solve. The best part is a clever trick where the same one-word clue—“Wait!”—is used for four different long answers. It’s fun to see how many ways there are to say that one simple thought. The puzzle feels like a friendly conversation because it uses everyday language, like things you would say to a friend or phrases you hear at home. With a good mix of topics like food, sports, and gadgets, it stays interesting from start to finish. It is easy to solve but still feels very clever and well-put-together. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
