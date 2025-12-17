Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 17, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Parking-space fillers – AUTOS

Parking-space fillers – 6 Across: Hollywood headliner – STAR

Hollywood headliner – 10 Across: Chew like a beaver – GNAW

Chew like a beaver – 14 Across: Push rudely – SHOVE

Push rudely – 15 Across: Angelic topper – HALO

Angelic topper – 16 Across: Foolhardy – RASH

Foolhardy – 17 Across: Blender setting – PUREE

Blender setting – 18 Across: Bullets, for short – AMMO

Bullets, for short – 19 Across: Where Indonesia is – ASIA

Where Indonesia is – 20 Across: Enough time to get coffee – SHORTBREAK

Enough time to get coffee – 22 Across: Immense – VAST

Immense – 23 Across: In the know – HIP

In the know – 24 Across: Climbing plant – IVY

Climbing plant – 26 Across: Gaps – SPACES

Gaps – 30 Across: Takes in air – BREATHES

Takes in air – 35 Across: ”Wizard of Oz” dog – TOTO

”Wizard of Oz” dog – 36 Across: Woodwind instrument – OBOE

Woodwind instrument – 38 Across: Valuable collection – TROVE

Valuable collection – 39 Across: Aid in a crime – ABET

Aid in a crime – 40 Across: More recent – NEWER

More recent – 42 Across: Neighborhood – AREA

Neighborhood – 43 Across: Traveler’s path – ROUTE

Traveler’s path – 45 Across: Assistant – AIDE

Assistant – 46 Across: Does not exist – ISNT

Does not exist – 47 Across: Divulging of a secret – EXPOSURE

Divulging of a secret – 49 Across: Basic beliefs – TENETS

Basic beliefs – 51 Across: ‘”This American Life” airer – NPR

‘”This American Life” airer – 52 Across: What corporals call colonels – SIR

What corporals call colonels – 53 Across: Hair untangler – COMB

Hair untangler – 56 Across: Wintry – BITTERCOLD

Wintry – 63 Across: Opera solo – ARIA

Opera solo – 64 Across: Land measure – ACRE

Land measure – 65 Across: Sound portion of a broadcast – AUDIO

Sound portion of a broadcast – 66 Across: Offer at retail – SELL

Offer at retail – 67 Across: Close to – NEAR

Close to – 68 Across: Courtroom activity – TRIAL

Courtroom activity – 69 Across: Turnpike payment – TOLL

Turnpike payment – 70 Across: Sports cable channel – ESPN

Sports cable channel – 71 Across: Wide-awake – ALERT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: African snakes – ASPS

African snakes – 2 Down: Informal refusal – UHUH

Informal refusal – 3 Down: Matador’s opponent – TORO

Matador’s opponent – 4 Down: More than – OVER

More than – 5 Down: Get angry – SEETHE

Get angry – 6 Down: Good for cutting – SHARP

Good for cutting – 7 Down: Domesticated – TAME

Domesticated – 8 Down: __ mater – ALMA

__ mater – 9 Down: Police department newcomer – ROOKIE

Police department newcomer – 10 Down: Source of easy income – GRAVYTRAIN

Source of easy income – 11 Down: Astronauts’ org. – NASA

Astronauts’ org. – 12 Down: Auction sale condition – ASIS

Auction sale condition – 13 Down: ”Could you repeat that?” – WHAT

”Could you repeat that?” – 21 Down: Yellowstone bovine – BISON

Yellowstone bovine – 25 Down: Industrial tub – VAT

Industrial tub – 26 Down: Impolite look – STARE

Impolite look – 27 Down: Part of some business addrs. – POBOX

Part of some business addrs. – 28 Down: Devoured – ATEUP

Devoured – 29 Down: Makeup-removal accessory – COTTONBALL

Makeup-removal accessory – 30 Down: Alamo defender Jim – BOWIE

Alamo defender Jim – 31 Down: Swamp stalk – REED

Swamp stalk – 32 Down: Stagecoach puller – HORSE

Stagecoach puller – 33 Down: Major happening – EVENT

Major happening – 34 Down: Chairs and stools – SEATS

Chairs and stools – 37 Down: Endure – BEAR

Endure – 41 Down: Adjust, as one’s cravat – RETIE

Adjust, as one’s cravat – 44 Down: Sixth sense, for short – ESP

Sixth sense, for short – 48 Down: Suave – URBANE

Suave – 50 Down: List of printed mistakes – ERRATA

List of printed mistakes – 52 Down: Back of a ship – STERN

Back of a ship – 53 Down: Performing group – CAST

Performing group – 54 Down: Triple-decker cookie – OREO

Triple-decker cookie – 55 Down: Steel factory – MILL

Steel factory – 57 Down: Tops with frosting – ICES

Tops with frosting – 58 Down: Ensnare – TRAP

Ensnare – 59 Down: Ringlet of hair – CURL

Ringlet of hair – 60 Down: ”Garfield” dog – ODIE

”Garfield” dog – 61 Down: Deceitful one – LIAR

Deceitful one – 62 Down: Nitwit – DOLT

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy Crossword is great because it feels very “active.” Even though it is labeled as an easy crossword, it has a lot of energy. Many of the long words are about moving your body or taking breaks, which makes the whole grid feel like it is in motion. It’s a smart design because it keeps you interested without being too hard to finish. What makes it so fun to solve is the mix of clues. For every long “workout” word, there is a simple word about things we see every day, like a blender setting or a favorite dog from a movie. The “Down” clues are also very helpful, using popular things like NASA or famous songs to help you fill in the blanks. Overall, it’s a very friendly and well-made puzzle that feels more interesting than a normal easy crossword. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

