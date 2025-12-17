Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 17, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Parking-space fillers – AUTOS
- 6 Across: Hollywood headliner – STAR
- 10 Across: Chew like a beaver – GNAW
- 14 Across: Push rudely – SHOVE
- 15 Across: Angelic topper – HALO
- 16 Across: Foolhardy – RASH
- 17 Across: Blender setting – PUREE
- 18 Across: Bullets, for short – AMMO
- 19 Across: Where Indonesia is – ASIA
- 20 Across: Enough time to get coffee – SHORTBREAK
- 22 Across: Immense – VAST
- 23 Across: In the know – HIP
- 24 Across: Climbing plant – IVY
- 26 Across: Gaps – SPACES
- 30 Across: Takes in air – BREATHES
- 35 Across: ”Wizard of Oz” dog – TOTO
- 36 Across: Woodwind instrument – OBOE
- 38 Across: Valuable collection – TROVE
- 39 Across: Aid in a crime – ABET
- 40 Across: More recent – NEWER
- 42 Across: Neighborhood – AREA
- 43 Across: Traveler’s path – ROUTE
- 45 Across: Assistant – AIDE
- 46 Across: Does not exist – ISNT
- 47 Across: Divulging of a secret – EXPOSURE
- 49 Across: Basic beliefs – TENETS
- 51 Across: ‘”This American Life” airer – NPR
- 52 Across: What corporals call colonels – SIR
- 53 Across: Hair untangler – COMB
- 56 Across: Wintry – BITTERCOLD
- 63 Across: Opera solo – ARIA
- 64 Across: Land measure – ACRE
- 65 Across: Sound portion of a broadcast – AUDIO
- 66 Across: Offer at retail – SELL
- 67 Across: Close to – NEAR
- 68 Across: Courtroom activity – TRIAL
- 69 Across: Turnpike payment – TOLL
- 70 Across: Sports cable channel – ESPN
- 71 Across: Wide-awake – ALERT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: African snakes – ASPS
- 2 Down: Informal refusal – UHUH
- 3 Down: Matador’s opponent – TORO
- 4 Down: More than – OVER
- 5 Down: Get angry – SEETHE
- 6 Down: Good for cutting – SHARP
- 7 Down: Domesticated – TAME
- 8 Down: __ mater – ALMA
- 9 Down: Police department newcomer – ROOKIE
- 10 Down: Source of easy income – GRAVYTRAIN
- 11 Down: Astronauts’ org. – NASA
- 12 Down: Auction sale condition – ASIS
- 13 Down: ”Could you repeat that?” – WHAT
- 21 Down: Yellowstone bovine – BISON
- 25 Down: Industrial tub – VAT
- 26 Down: Impolite look – STARE
- 27 Down: Part of some business addrs. – POBOX
- 28 Down: Devoured – ATEUP
- 29 Down: Makeup-removal accessory – COTTONBALL
- 30 Down: Alamo defender Jim – BOWIE
- 31 Down: Swamp stalk – REED
- 32 Down: Stagecoach puller – HORSE
- 33 Down: Major happening – EVENT
- 34 Down: Chairs and stools – SEATS
- 37 Down: Endure – BEAR
- 41 Down: Adjust, as one’s cravat – RETIE
- 44 Down: Sixth sense, for short – ESP
- 48 Down: Suave – URBANE
- 50 Down: List of printed mistakes – ERRATA
- 52 Down: Back of a ship – STERN
- 53 Down: Performing group – CAST
- 54 Down: Triple-decker cookie – OREO
- 55 Down: Steel factory – MILL
- 57 Down: Tops with frosting – ICES
- 58 Down: Ensnare – TRAP
- 59 Down: Ringlet of hair – CURL
- 60 Down: ”Garfield” dog – ODIE
- 61 Down: Deceitful one – LIAR
- 62 Down: Nitwit – DOLT
Click here to reveal the solved crossword image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy Crossword is great because it feels very “active.” Even though it is labeled as an easy crossword, it has a lot of energy. Many of the long words are about moving your body or taking breaks, which makes the whole grid feel like it is in motion. It’s a smart design because it keeps you interested without being too hard to finish. What makes it so fun to solve is the mix of clues. For every long “workout” word, there is a simple word about things we see every day, like a blender setting or a favorite dog from a movie. The “Down” clues are also very helpful, using popular things like NASA or famous songs to help you fill in the blanks. Overall, it’s a very friendly and well-made puzzle that feels more interesting than a normal easy crossword. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.