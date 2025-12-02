Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 2, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025

Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across : Lobster’s cousins – Starts with “ C “

: Lobster’s cousins – Starts with “ “ 6 Across : Pier for a ship – Starts with “ D “

: Pier for a ship – Starts with “ “ 10 Across : Service charges – Starts with “ F “

: Service charges – Starts with “ “ 14 Across : Newly employed person – Starts with “ H “

: Newly employed person – Starts with “ “ 15 Across : Land surrounded by water – Starts with “ I “

: Land surrounded by water – Starts with “ “ 16 Across : Not doing anything – Starts with “ I “

: Not doing anything – Starts with “ “ 17 Across : High goal to aspire to – Starts with “ I “

: High goal to aspire to – Starts with “ “ 18 Across : Overwhelm with laughter – Starts with “ S “

: Overwhelm with laughter – Starts with “ “ 19 Across : Workshop gripping device – Starts with “ V “

: Workshop gripping device – Starts with “ “ 20 Across : Not quite finished – Starts with “ N “

: Not quite finished – Starts with “ “ 23 Across : Look at – Starts with “ S “

: Look at – Starts with “ “ 24 Across : Good friend – Starts with “ P “

: Good friend – Starts with “ “ 25 Across : ”It’s cold in here!” – Starts with “ B “

: ”It’s cold in here!” – Starts with “ “ 28 Across : Castaway’s flat vessel made of logs – Starts with “ R “

: Castaway’s flat vessel made of logs – Starts with “ “ 31 Across : Bushy, showy garden flower – Starts with “ D “

: Bushy, showy garden flower – Starts with “ “ 36 Across : Shape of a pound cake – Starts with “ L “

: Shape of a pound cake – Starts with “ “ 38 Across : Uttered – Starts with “ S “

: Uttered – Starts with “ “ 40 Across : Sends away, as a letter – Starts with “ M “

: Sends away, as a letter – Starts with “ “ 41 Across : Not quite a sure thing – Starts with “ A “

: Not quite a sure thing – Starts with “ “ 44 Across : Horse’s striped relative – Starts with “ Z “

: Horse’s striped relative – Starts with “ “ 45 Across : Mahogany or maple – Starts with “ T “

: Mahogany or maple – Starts with “ “ 46 Across : Oil change, to a mechanic – Starts with “ L “

: Oil change, to a mechanic – Starts with “ “ 47 Across : Moses’ Bible book – Starts with “ E “

: Moses’ Bible book – Starts with “ “ 49 Across : Cotton-tipped ear cleaner – Starts with “ S “

: Cotton-tipped ear cleaner – Starts with “ “ 51 Across : ”On your mark, get __, . . .!” – Starts with “ S “

: ”On your mark, get __, . . .!” – Starts with “ “ 52 Across : At the present time – Starts with “ N “

: At the present time – Starts with “ “ 54 Across : Feeling gloomy – Starts with “ S “

: Feeling gloomy – Starts with “ “ 56 Across : Not quite sufficient – Starts with “ J “

: Not quite sufficient – Starts with “ “ 65 Across : Triple-decker cookie – Starts with “ O “

: Triple-decker cookie – Starts with “ “ 66 Across : Wearisome speaker – Starts with “ B “

: Wearisome speaker – Starts with “ “ 67 Across : Be a nuisance to – Starts with “ A “

: Be a nuisance to – Starts with “ “ 68 Across : Was familiar with – Starts with “ K “

: Was familiar with – Starts with “ “ 69 Across : Sharp part of a razor – Starts with “ E “

: Sharp part of a razor – Starts with “ “ 70 Across : Cited in a speech – Starts with “ N “

: Cited in a speech – Starts with “ “ 71 Across : Major cable sports channel – Starts with “ E “

: Major cable sports channel – Starts with “ “ 72 Across : Gives a new hue to – Starts with “ D “

: Gives a new hue to – Starts with “ “ 73 Across: Got to one’s feet – Starts with “A“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down : Where a goatee grows – Starts with “ C “

: Where a goatee grows – Starts with “ “ 2 Down : Go by bus or horse – Starts with “ R “

: Go by bus or horse – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Neighborhood – Starts with “ A “

: Neighborhood – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : ”Grizzly” beasts – Starts with “ B “

: ”Grizzly” beasts – Starts with “ “ 5 Down : Retail merchant – Starts with “ S “

: Retail merchant – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : Compact __ player (audio de- vice) – Starts with “ D “

: Compact __ player (audio de- vice) – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Capital of Norway – Starts with “ O “

: Capital of Norway – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : __ down on (get strict with) – Starts with “ C “

: __ down on (get strict with) – Starts with “ “ 9 Down : Array of calculator buttons – Starts with “ K “

: Array of calculator buttons – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : Nine-to-__ worker – Starts with “ F “

: Nine-to-__ worker – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Prepare for publication – Starts with “ E “

: Prepare for publication – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : Otherwise – Starts with “ E “

: Otherwise – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Sesame __ bun – Starts with “ S “

: Sesame __ bun – Starts with “ “ 21 Down : Dough-rising ingredient – Starts with “ Y “

: Dough-rising ingredient – Starts with “ “ 22 Down : Camel’s South American kin – Starts with “ L “

: Camel’s South American kin – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Bright fire – Starts with “ B “

: Bright fire – Starts with “ “ 26 Down : Upscale watch brand – Starts with “ R “

: Upscale watch brand – Starts with “ “ 27 Down : Stallone’s commando character – Starts with “ R “

: Stallone’s commando character – Starts with “ “ 29 Down : True statement – Starts with “ F “

: True statement – Starts with “ “ 30 Down : Levels of stadium seats – Starts with “ T “

: Levels of stadium seats – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Precipitation in pellets – Starts with “ H “

: Precipitation in pellets – Starts with “ “ 33 Down : ”Peanuts” kid with a blanket – Starts with “ L “

: ”Peanuts” kid with a blanket – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : ”Well, __ darned!” – Starts with “ I “

: ”Well, __ darned!” – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : So far – Starts with “ A “

: So far – Starts with “ “ 37 Down : Harrison of ”Star Wars” films – Starts with “ F “

: Harrison of ”Star Wars” films – Starts with “ “ 39 Down : Made a sketch of – Starts with “ D “

: Made a sketch of – Starts with “ “ 42 Down : Spa’s steam room – Starts with “ S “

: Spa’s steam room – Starts with “ “ 43 Down : Poke fun at – Starts with “ T “

: Poke fun at – Starts with “ “ 48 Down : Wept audibly – Starts with “ S “

: Wept audibly – Starts with “ “ 50 Down : Long yellow-skinned fruit – Starts with “ B “

: Long yellow-skinned fruit – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : Filled with trees, as a forest – Starts with “ W “

: Filled with trees, as a forest – Starts with “ “ 55 Down : Contributor to charity – Starts with “ D “

: Contributor to charity – Starts with “ “ 56 Down : One-liner, for instance – Starts with “ J “

: One-liner, for instance – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Large coffeemakers – Starts with “ U “

: Large coffeemakers – Starts with “ “ 58 Down : Ooze – Starts with “ S “

: Ooze – Starts with “ “ 59 Down : Small city – Starts with “ T “

: Small city – Starts with “ “ 60 Down : Recommend strongly – Starts with “ U “

: Recommend strongly – Starts with “ “ 61 Down : Golf pegs – Starts with “ T “

: Golf pegs – Starts with “ “ 62 Down : ”Do __ others . . .” – Starts with “ U “

: ”Do __ others . . .” – Starts with “ “ 63 Down : Walks away – Starts with “ G “

: Walks away – Starts with “ “ 64 Down: Dr. Jekyll’s evil side – Starts with “H“

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Lobster’s cousins – CRABS

Lobster’s cousins – 6 Across: Pier for a ship – DOCK

Pier for a ship – 10 Across: Service charges – FEES

Service charges – 14 Across: Newly employed person – HIREE

Newly employed person – 15 Across: Land surrounded by water – ISLE

Land surrounded by water – 16 Across: Not doing anything – IDLE

Not doing anything – 17 Across: High goal to aspire to – IDEAL

High goal to aspire to – 18 Across: Overwhelm with laughter – SLAY

Overwhelm with laughter – 19 Across: Workshop gripping device – VISE

Workshop gripping device – 20 Across: Not quite finished – NEARLYCOMPLETED

Not quite finished – 23 Across: Look at – SEE

Look at – 24 Across: Good friend – PAL

Good friend – 25 Across: ”It’s cold in here!” – BRR

”It’s cold in here!” – 28 Across: Castaway’s flat vessel made of logs – RAFT

Castaway’s flat vessel made of logs – 31 Across: Bushy, showy garden flower – DAHLIA

Bushy, showy garden flower – 36 Across: Shape of a pound cake – LOAF

Shape of a pound cake – 38 Across: Uttered – SAID

Uttered – 40 Across: Sends away, as a letter – MAILS

Sends away, as a letter – 41 Across: Not quite a sure thing – ALMOSTCERTAINLY

Not quite a sure thing – 44 Across: Horse’s striped relative – ZEBRA

Horse’s striped relative – 45 Across: Mahogany or maple – TREE

Mahogany or maple – 46 Across: Oil change, to a mechanic – LUBE

Oil change, to a mechanic – 47 Across: Moses’ Bible book – EXODUS

Moses’ Bible book – 49 Across: Cotton-tipped ear cleaner – SWAB

Cotton-tipped ear cleaner – 51 Across: ”On your mark, get __, . . .!” – SET

”On your mark, get __, . . .!” – 52 Across: At the present time – NOW

At the present time – 54 Across: Feeling gloomy – SAD

Feeling gloomy – 56 Across: Not quite sufficient – JUSTABOUTENOUGH

Not quite sufficient – 65 Across: Triple-decker cookie – OREO

Triple-decker cookie – 66 Across: Wearisome speaker – BORE

Wearisome speaker – 67 Across: Be a nuisance to – ANNOY

Be a nuisance to – 68 Across: Was familiar with – KNEW

Was familiar with – 69 Across: Sharp part of a razor – EDGE

Sharp part of a razor – 70 Across: Cited in a speech – NOTED

Cited in a speech – 71 Across: Major cable sports channel – ESPN

Major cable sports channel – 72 Across: Gives a new hue to – DYES

Gives a new hue to – 73 Across: Got to one’s feet – AROSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Where a goatee grows – CHIN

Where a goatee grows – 2 Down: Go by bus or horse – RIDE

Go by bus or horse – 3 Down: Neighborhood – AREA

Neighborhood – 4 Down: ”Grizzly” beasts – BEARS

”Grizzly” beasts – 5 Down: Retail merchant – SELLER

Retail merchant – 6 Down: Compact __ player (audio device) – DISC

Compact __ player (audio device) – 7 Down: Capital of Norway – OSLO

Capital of Norway – 8 Down: __ down on (get strict with) – CLAMP

__ down on (get strict with) – 9 Down: Array of calculator buttons – KEYPAD

Array of calculator buttons – 10 Down: Nine-to-__ worker – FIVE

Nine-to-__ worker – 11 Down: Prepare for publication – EDIT

Prepare for publication – 12 Down: Otherwise – ELSE

Otherwise – 13 Down: Sesame __ bun – SEED

Sesame __ bun – 21 Down: Dough-rising ingredient – YEAST

Dough-rising ingredient – 22 Down: Camel’s South American kin – LLAMA

Camel’s South American kin – 25 Down: Bright fire – BLAZE

Bright fire – 26 Down: Upscale watch brand – ROLEX

Upscale watch brand – 27 Down: Stallone’s commando character – RAMBO

Stallone’s commando character – 29 Down: True statement – FACT

True statement – 30 Down: Levels of stadium seats – TIERS

Levels of stadium seats – 32 Down: Precipitation in pellets – HAIL

Precipitation in pellets – 33 Down: ”Peanuts” kid with a blanket – LINUS

”Peanuts” kid with a blanket – 34 Down: ”Well, __ darned!” – ILLBE

”Well, __ darned!” – 35 Down: So far – ASYET

So far – 37 Down: Harrison of ”Star Wars” films – FORD

Harrison of ”Star Wars” films – 39 Down: Made a sketch of – DREW

Made a sketch of – 42 Down: Spa’s steam room – SAUNA

Spa’s steam room – 43 Down: Poke fun at – TEASE

Poke fun at – 48 Down: Wept audibly – SOBBED

Wept audibly – 50 Down: Long yellow-skinned fruit – BANANA

Long yellow-skinned fruit – 53 Down: Filled with trees, as a forest – WOODY

Filled with trees, as a forest – 55 Down: Contributor to charity – DONOR

Contributor to charity – 56 Down: One-liner, for instance – JOKE

One-liner, for instance – 57 Down: Large coffeemakers – URNS

Large coffeemakers – 58 Down: Ooze – SEEP

Ooze – 59 Down: Small city – TOWN

Small city – 60 Down: Recommend strongly – URGE

Recommend strongly – 61 Down: Golf pegs – TEES

Golf pegs – 62 Down: ”Do __ others . . .” – UNTO

”Do __ others . . .” – 63 Down: Walks away – GOES

Walks away – 64 Down: Dr. Jekyll’s evil side – HYDE

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

Today’s USA Today crossword feels super cohesive and vibes in that sweet spot between breezy and clever. The theme is tight and really well-executed, with each long entry reinforcing the same idea without feeling repetitive. The grid flows cleanly, the cluing is welcoming but still smart, and there aren’t any clunky sections that slow you down. It’s the kind of puzzle that gives you steady forward motion and leaves you with t

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.