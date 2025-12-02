Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 2, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025
Grab your pencil or device! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Lobster’s cousins – Starts with “C“
- 6 Across: Pier for a ship – Starts with “D“
- 10 Across: Service charges – Starts with “F“
- 14 Across: Newly employed person – Starts with “H“
- 15 Across: Land surrounded by water – Starts with “I“
- 16 Across: Not doing anything – Starts with “I“
- 17 Across: High goal to aspire to – Starts with “I“
- 18 Across: Overwhelm with laughter – Starts with “S“
- 19 Across: Workshop gripping device – Starts with “V“
- 20 Across: Not quite finished – Starts with “N“
- 23 Across: Look at – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: Good friend – Starts with “P“
- 25 Across: ”It’s cold in here!” – Starts with “B“
- 28 Across: Castaway’s flat vessel made of logs – Starts with “R“
- 31 Across: Bushy, showy garden flower – Starts with “D“
- 36 Across: Shape of a pound cake – Starts with “L“
- 38 Across: Uttered – Starts with “S“
- 40 Across: Sends away, as a letter – Starts with “M“
- 41 Across: Not quite a sure thing – Starts with “A“
- 44 Across: Horse’s striped relative – Starts with “Z“
- 45 Across: Mahogany or maple – Starts with “T“
- 46 Across: Oil change, to a mechanic – Starts with “L“
- 47 Across: Moses’ Bible book – Starts with “E“
- 49 Across: Cotton-tipped ear cleaner – Starts with “S“
- 51 Across: ”On your mark, get __, . . .!” – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: At the present time – Starts with “N“
- 54 Across: Feeling gloomy – Starts with “S“
- 56 Across: Not quite sufficient – Starts with “J“
- 65 Across: Triple-decker cookie – Starts with “O“
- 66 Across: Wearisome speaker – Starts with “B“
- 67 Across: Be a nuisance to – Starts with “A“
- 68 Across: Was familiar with – Starts with “K“
- 69 Across: Sharp part of a razor – Starts with “E“
- 70 Across: Cited in a speech – Starts with “N“
- 71 Across: Major cable sports channel – Starts with “E“
- 72 Across: Gives a new hue to – Starts with “D“
- 73 Across: Got to one’s feet – Starts with “A“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Where a goatee grows – Starts with “C“
- 2 Down: Go by bus or horse – Starts with “R“
- 3 Down: Neighborhood – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: ”Grizzly” beasts – Starts with “B“
- 5 Down: Retail merchant – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Compact __ player (audio de- vice) – Starts with “D“
- 7 Down: Capital of Norway – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: __ down on (get strict with) – Starts with “C“
- 9 Down: Array of calculator buttons – Starts with “K“
- 10 Down: Nine-to-__ worker – Starts with “F“
- 11 Down: Prepare for publication – Starts with “E“
- 12 Down: Otherwise – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Sesame __ bun – Starts with “S“
- 21 Down: Dough-rising ingredient – Starts with “Y“
- 22 Down: Camel’s South American kin – Starts with “L“
- 25 Down: Bright fire – Starts with “B“
- 26 Down: Upscale watch brand – Starts with “R“
- 27 Down: Stallone’s commando character – Starts with “R“
- 29 Down: True statement – Starts with “F“
- 30 Down: Levels of stadium seats – Starts with “T“
- 32 Down: Precipitation in pellets – Starts with “H“
- 33 Down: ”Peanuts” kid with a blanket – Starts with “L“
- 34 Down: ”Well, __ darned!” – Starts with “I“
- 35 Down: So far – Starts with “A“
- 37 Down: Harrison of ”Star Wars” films – Starts with “F“
- 39 Down: Made a sketch of – Starts with “D“
- 42 Down: Spa’s steam room – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: Poke fun at – Starts with “T“
- 48 Down: Wept audibly – Starts with “S“
- 50 Down: Long yellow-skinned fruit – Starts with “B“
- 53 Down: Filled with trees, as a forest – Starts with “W“
- 55 Down: Contributor to charity – Starts with “D“
- 56 Down: One-liner, for instance – Starts with “J“
- 57 Down: Large coffeemakers – Starts with “U“
- 58 Down: Ooze – Starts with “S“
- 59 Down: Small city – Starts with “T“
- 60 Down: Recommend strongly – Starts with “U“
- 61 Down: Golf pegs – Starts with “T“
- 62 Down: ”Do __ others . . .” – Starts with “U“
- 63 Down: Walks away – Starts with “G“
- 64 Down: Dr. Jekyll’s evil side – Starts with “H“
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Lobster’s cousins – CRABS
- 6 Across: Pier for a ship – DOCK
- 10 Across: Service charges – FEES
- 14 Across: Newly employed person – HIREE
- 15 Across: Land surrounded by water – ISLE
- 16 Across: Not doing anything – IDLE
- 17 Across: High goal to aspire to – IDEAL
- 18 Across: Overwhelm with laughter – SLAY
- 19 Across: Workshop gripping device – VISE
- 20 Across: Not quite finished – NEARLYCOMPLETED
- 23 Across: Look at – SEE
- 24 Across: Good friend – PAL
- 25 Across: ”It’s cold in here!” – BRR
- 28 Across: Castaway’s flat vessel made of logs – RAFT
- 31 Across: Bushy, showy garden flower – DAHLIA
- 36 Across: Shape of a pound cake – LOAF
- 38 Across: Uttered – SAID
- 40 Across: Sends away, as a letter – MAILS
- 41 Across: Not quite a sure thing – ALMOSTCERTAINLY
- 44 Across: Horse’s striped relative – ZEBRA
- 45 Across: Mahogany or maple – TREE
- 46 Across: Oil change, to a mechanic – LUBE
- 47 Across: Moses’ Bible book – EXODUS
- 49 Across: Cotton-tipped ear cleaner – SWAB
- 51 Across: ”On your mark, get __, . . .!” – SET
- 52 Across: At the present time – NOW
- 54 Across: Feeling gloomy – SAD
- 56 Across: Not quite sufficient – JUSTABOUTENOUGH
- 65 Across: Triple-decker cookie – OREO
- 66 Across: Wearisome speaker – BORE
- 67 Across: Be a nuisance to – ANNOY
- 68 Across: Was familiar with – KNEW
- 69 Across: Sharp part of a razor – EDGE
- 70 Across: Cited in a speech – NOTED
- 71 Across: Major cable sports channel – ESPN
- 72 Across: Gives a new hue to – DYES
- 73 Across: Got to one’s feet – AROSE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Where a goatee grows – CHIN
- 2 Down: Go by bus or horse – RIDE
- 3 Down: Neighborhood – AREA
- 4 Down: ”Grizzly” beasts – BEARS
- 5 Down: Retail merchant – SELLER
- 6 Down: Compact __ player (audio device) – DISC
- 7 Down: Capital of Norway – OSLO
- 8 Down: __ down on (get strict with) – CLAMP
- 9 Down: Array of calculator buttons – KEYPAD
- 10 Down: Nine-to-__ worker – FIVE
- 11 Down: Prepare for publication – EDIT
- 12 Down: Otherwise – ELSE
- 13 Down: Sesame __ bun – SEED
- 21 Down: Dough-rising ingredient – YEAST
- 22 Down: Camel’s South American kin – LLAMA
- 25 Down: Bright fire – BLAZE
- 26 Down: Upscale watch brand – ROLEX
- 27 Down: Stallone’s commando character – RAMBO
- 29 Down: True statement – FACT
- 30 Down: Levels of stadium seats – TIERS
- 32 Down: Precipitation in pellets – HAIL
- 33 Down: ”Peanuts” kid with a blanket – LINUS
- 34 Down: ”Well, __ darned!” – ILLBE
- 35 Down: So far – ASYET
- 37 Down: Harrison of ”Star Wars” films – FORD
- 39 Down: Made a sketch of – DREW
- 42 Down: Spa’s steam room – SAUNA
- 43 Down: Poke fun at – TEASE
- 48 Down: Wept audibly – SOBBED
- 50 Down: Long yellow-skinned fruit – BANANA
- 53 Down: Filled with trees, as a forest – WOODY
- 55 Down: Contributor to charity – DONOR
- 56 Down: One-liner, for instance – JOKE
- 57 Down: Large coffeemakers – URNS
- 58 Down: Ooze – SEEP
- 59 Down: Small city – TOWN
- 60 Down: Recommend strongly – URGE
- 61 Down: Golf pegs – TEES
- 62 Down: ”Do __ others . . .” – UNTO
- 63 Down: Walks away – GOES
- 64 Down: Dr. Jekyll’s evil side – HYDE
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
Today’s USA Today crossword feels super cohesive and vibes in that sweet spot between breezy and clever. The theme is tight and really well-executed, with each long entry reinforcing the same idea without feeling repetitive. The grid flows cleanly, the cluing is welcoming but still smart, and there aren’t any clunky sections that slow you down. It’s the kind of puzzle that gives you steady forward motion and leaves you with t
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.