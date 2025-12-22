Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 22, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 22, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Aroma – ODOR
- 5 Across: Slugger’s stat: Abbr. – RBI
- 8 Across: Hockey disks – PUCKS
- 13 Across: Little rodents – MICE
- 14 Across: Actor Penn – SEAN
- 15 Across: G sharp equivalent – AFLAT
- 16 Across: Scored 100% on – ACED
- 17 Across: Camper’s shelter – TENT
- 18 Across: ”__ kidding, right?”- YOURE
- 19 Across: Deep-rooted kindness – HEARTOFGOLD
- 22 Across: Crunchy-sandwich letters – BLT
- 23 Across: Equally close – ASNEAR
- 24 Across: Put on a scale – WEIGH
- 26 Across: Inflict, as havoc – WREAK
- 29 Across: Use a towel – DRYOFF
- 32 Across: Escalates – UPS
- 35 Across: One-on-one teacher – TUTOR
- 37 Across: More factual – TRUER
- 38 Across: Drinks slowly – SIPS
- 40 Across: Capital of France – PARIS
- 42 Across: Capital of Norway – OSLO
- 43 Across: Gingery cookies – SNAPS
- 45 Across: Jeans fabric – DENIM
- 47 Across: With 68 Across, stately shade source – ELM
- 48 Across: Tire type – RADIAL
- 50 Across: Speak without notes – ADLIB
- 52 Across: Bitter-__ (die-hard)- ENDER
- 54 Across: Go by, as time – ELAPSE
- 58 Across: Woodcutting tool – SAW
- 60 Across: Gift for a new fiancée – DIAMONDRING
- 63 Across: Fairy-tale villain – TROLL
- 65 Across: Bath powder – TALC
- 66 Across: Rip – TEAR
- 67 Across: Causing goose bumps – EERIE
- 68 Across: See 47 Across – TREE
- 69 Across: Land unit – ACRE
- 70 Across: Creates – MAKES
- 71 Across: ”I agree” – YES
- 72 Across: Red vegetable – BEET
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Nebraska city – OMAHA
- 2 Down: Chops into cubes – DICES
- 3 Down: Atlantic or Pacific – OCEAN
- 4 Down: Sketched again – REDREW
- 5 Down: Coral ridge – REEF
- 6 Down: Firecracker sound – BANG
- 7 Down: Being pulled along – INTOW
- 8 Down: Profitable discovery – PAYDIRT
- 9 Down: Flying saucer: Abbr. – UFO
- 10 Down: Golf-course restaurant site – CLUBHOUSE
- 11 Down: Revolutionary author Marx – KARL
- 12 Down: Editor’s ”leave it in” – STET
- 14 Down: Accumulate – STOREUP
- 20 Down: Sour-tasting – TART
- 21 Down: Was out in front – LED
- 25 Down: Greek sandwich – GYRO
- 27 Down: Just slightly – ATAD
- 28 Down: Seoul, South __ – KOREA
- 30 Down: Took a tumble – FELL
- 31 Down: Gift-tag word – FROM
- 32 Down: Former Russian nation: Abbr. – USSR
- 33 Down: __ colada – PINA
- 34 Down: Preliminary activity – SPADEWORK
- 36 Down: Watermelon covering – RIND
- 39 Down: Twirl around – SPIN
- 41 Down: Absolute quiet – SILENCE
- 44 Down: Cowboys’ seats – SADDLES
- 46 Down: Not very spicy – MILD
- 49 Down: Hawaiian garland – LEI
- 51 Down: Bill for drinks – BARTAB
- 53 Down: Shabby – RATTY
- 55 Down: Jigsaw-puzzle part – PIECE
- 56 Down: Entrap – SNARE
- 57 Down: Marsh bird – EGRET
- 58 Down: Flower stalk – STEM
- 59 Down: General vicinity – AREA
- 61 Down: Female horse – MARE
- 62 Down: Bullfight cheers – OLES
- 64 Down: Falsehood – LIE
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
The USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 22, 2025, offers a pleasant mix of straightforward clues that should keep solvers engaged without causing too much frustration. The puzzle features some nice longer entries that provide satisfying “aha” moments when completed, while the shorter fills help tie everything together smoothly. There’s a good balance of contemporary references and classic crossword vocabulary, making it accessible to both newer solvers and seasoned puzzle enthusiasts. The theme seems subtle but cohesive, with clues that range from geography and vocabulary to pop culture and everyday objects. Overall, it’s a solid puzzle that lives up to its “Easy” designation while still providing enough variety to keep things interesting. Perfect for a quick mental warm-up over morning coffee or a relaxing break during the day. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.