Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 22, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 22, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Aroma – ODOR

Aroma – 5 Across: Slugger’s stat: Abbr. – RBI

Slugger’s stat: Abbr. – 8 Across: Hockey disks – PUCKS

Hockey disks – 13 Across: Little rodents – MICE

Little rodents – 14 Across: Actor Penn – SEAN

Actor Penn – 15 Across: G sharp equivalent – AFLAT

G sharp equivalent – 16 Across: Scored 100% on – ACED

Scored 100% on – 17 Across: Camper’s shelter – TENT

Camper’s shelter – 18 Across: ”__ kidding, right?”- YOURE

”__ kidding, right?”- 19 Across: Deep-rooted kindness – HEARTOFGOLD

Deep-rooted kindness – 22 Across: Crunchy-sandwich letters – BLT

Crunchy-sandwich letters – 23 Across: Equally close – ASNEAR

Equally close – 24 Across: Put on a scale – WEIGH

Put on a scale – 26 Across: Inflict, as havoc – WREAK

Inflict, as havoc – 29 Across: Use a towel – DRYOFF

Use a towel – 32 Across: Escalates – UPS

Escalates – 35 Across: One-on-one teacher – TUTOR

One-on-one teacher – 37 Across: More factual – TRUER

More factual – 38 Across: Drinks slowly – SIPS

Drinks slowly – 40 Across: Capital of France – PARIS

Capital of France – 42 Across: Capital of Norway – OSLO

Capital of Norway – 43 Across: Gingery cookies – SNAPS

Gingery cookies – 45 Across: Jeans fabric – DENIM

Jeans fabric – 47 Across: With 68 Across, stately shade source – ELM

With 68 Across, stately shade source – 48 Across: Tire type – RADIAL

Tire type – 50 Across: Speak without notes – ADLIB

Speak without notes – 52 Across: Bitter-__ (die-hard)- ENDER

Bitter-__ (die-hard)- 54 Across: Go by, as time – ELAPSE

Go by, as time – 58 Across: Woodcutting tool – SAW

Woodcutting tool – 60 Across: Gift for a new fiancée – DIAMONDRING

Gift for a new fiancée – 63 Across: Fairy-tale villain – TROLL

Fairy-tale villain – 65 Across: Bath powder – TALC

Bath powder – 66 Across: Rip – TEAR

Rip – 67 Across: Causing goose bumps – EERIE

Causing goose bumps – 68 Across: See 47 Across – TREE

See 47 Across – 69 Across: Land unit – ACRE

Land unit – 70 Across: Creates – MAKES

Creates – 71 Across: ”I agree” – YES

”I agree” – 72 Across: Red vegetable – BEET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Nebraska city – OMAHA

Nebraska city – 2 Down: Chops into cubes – DICES

Chops into cubes – 3 Down: Atlantic or Pacific – OCEAN

Atlantic or Pacific – 4 Down: Sketched again – REDREW

Sketched again – 5 Down: Coral ridge – REEF

Coral ridge – 6 Down: Firecracker sound – BANG

Firecracker sound – 7 Down: Being pulled along – INTOW

Being pulled along – 8 Down: Profitable discovery – PAYDIRT

Profitable discovery – 9 Down: Flying saucer: Abbr. – UFO

Flying saucer: Abbr. – 10 Down: Golf-course restaurant site – CLUBHOUSE

Golf-course restaurant site – 11 Down: Revolutionary author Marx – KARL

Revolutionary author Marx – 12 Down: Editor’s ”leave it in” – STET

Editor’s ”leave it in” – 14 Down: Accumulate – STOREUP

Accumulate – 20 Down: Sour-tasting – TART

Sour-tasting – 21 Down: Was out in front – LED

Was out in front – 25 Down: Greek sandwich – GYRO

Greek sandwich – 27 Down: Just slightly – ATAD

Just slightly – 28 Down: Seoul, South __ – KOREA

Seoul, South __ – 30 Down: Took a tumble – FELL

Took a tumble – 31 Down: Gift-tag word – FROM

Gift-tag word – 32 Down: Former Russian nation: Abbr. – USSR

Former Russian nation: Abbr. – 33 Down: __ colada – PINA

__ colada – 34 Down: Preliminary activity – SPADEWORK

Preliminary activity – 36 Down: Watermelon covering – RIND

Watermelon covering – 39 Down: Twirl around – SPIN

Twirl around – 41 Down: Absolute quiet – SILENCE

Absolute quiet – 44 Down: Cowboys’ seats – SADDLES

Cowboys’ seats – 46 Down: Not very spicy – MILD

Not very spicy – 49 Down: Hawaiian garland – LEI

Hawaiian garland – 51 Down: Bill for drinks – BARTAB

Bill for drinks – 53 Down: Shabby – RATTY

Shabby – 55 Down: Jigsaw-puzzle part – PIECE

Jigsaw-puzzle part – 56 Down: Entrap – SNARE

Entrap – 57 Down: Marsh bird – EGRET

Marsh bird – 58 Down: Flower stalk – STEM

Flower stalk – 59 Down: General vicinity – AREA

General vicinity – 61 Down: Female horse – MARE

Female horse – 62 Down: Bullfight cheers – OLES

Bullfight cheers – 64 Down: Falsehood – LIE

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

The USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 22, 2025, offers a pleasant mix of straightforward clues that should keep solvers engaged without causing too much frustration. The puzzle features some nice longer entries that provide satisfying “aha” moments when completed, while the shorter fills help tie everything together smoothly. There’s a good balance of contemporary references and classic crossword vocabulary, making it accessible to both newer solvers and seasoned puzzle enthusiasts. The theme seems subtle but cohesive, with clues that range from geography and vocabulary to pop culture and everyday objects. Overall, it’s a solid puzzle that lives up to its “Easy” designation while still providing enough variety to keep things interesting. Perfect for a quick mental warm-up over morning coffee or a relaxing break during the day. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

