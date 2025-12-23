Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 23, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 23, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Full amount – TOTAL
- 6 Across: Hazard – RISK
- 10 Across: Fixes, as a fight – RIGS
- 14 Across: Chicago airport – OHARE
- 15 Across: Prefix for freeze – ANTI
- 16 Across: Much-admired person – IDOL
- 17 Across: Loosen, as laces – UNTIE
- 18 Across: Basic part of speech – NOUN
- 19 Across: Lavish celebration – FETE
- 20 Across: Fast-moving motorsport – ROADRACING
- 22 Across: Installed, as carpet – LAID
- 23 Across: Military no-show: Abbr. – AWOL
- 24 Across: Annoying ones – PESTS
- 25 Across: More intelligent – SMARTER
- 29 Across: Elevator entryway – DOOR
- 31 Across: Ballet costume – TUTU
- 32 Across: Acknowledge applause – TAKEABOW
- 36 Across: Molecule part – ATOM
- 37 Across: Theater offerings – PLAYS
- 39 Across: Not even one – NONE
- 40 Across: Road Runner sound – BEEPBEEP
- 42 Across: Checkers or chess – GAME
- 43 Across: Ladder crosspiece – RUNG
- 44 Across: Supplied party food for – CATERED
- 47 Across: Pizza topping – ONION
- 50 Across: One of the Great Lakes – ERIE
- 51 Across: One of the Three Bears – MAMA
- 52 Across: Critic’s endorsement – RAVEREVIEW
- 58 Across: Puts frosting on – ICES
- 59 Across: Neighborhood – AREA
- 60 Across: North Pole resident – SANTA
- 61 Across: The thing over there – THAT
- 62 Across: Kitchen basin – SINK
- 63 Across: Togetherness – UNITY
- 64 Across: Dad’s boys – SONS
- 65 Across: Berets and bonnets – HATS
- 66 Across: ”For __ sake!” – PETES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: ”Guided” vacation – TOUR
- 2 Down: Words of dismay – OHNO
- 3 Down: British ”Bye-bye!” – TATA
- 4 Down: Dry as a desert – ARID
- 5 Down: Ogle – LEERAT
- 6 Down: Ill will – RANCOR
- 7 Down: How fries are fried – INOIL
- 8 Down: Surprise greatly – STUN
- 9 Down: Princess’ dad – KING
- 10 Down: Target-practice place – RIFLERANGE
- 11 Down: Creative thoughts – IDEAS
- 12 Down: ”I understand” – GOTIT
- 13 Down: Coasters on snow – SLEDS
- 21 Down: Dazzle – AWE
- 24 Down: Edgar Allan __ – POE
- 25 Down: Wild guess – STAB
- 26 Down: Remote-control button – MUTE
- 27 Down: Stick __ in the water – ATOE
- 28 Down: Beef cuts – RUMPROASTS
- 29 Down: Calendar square – DAY
- 30 Down: Gives a thumbs-up to – OKS
- 32 Down: Touch on the shoulder – TAP
- 33 Down: Male hog – BOAR
- 34 Down: ”My treat!” – ONME
- 35 Down: Garden nuisance – WEED
- 37 Down: Contract signing need – PEN
- 38 Down: Chair part – LEG
- 41 Down: Hot-dog holder – BUN
- 44 Down: Old-floor sounds – CREAKS
- 45 Down: Tire filler – AIR
- 46 Down: Prepares to start a golf round – TEESUP
- 47 Down: Forgets to mention – OMITS
- 48 Down: Mexican chip – NACHO
- 49 Down: ”That is to say . . .” – IMEAN
- 50 Down: Major happening – EVENT
- 52 Down: Poison-ivy reaction – RASH
- 53 Down: Opera solo – ARIA
- 54 Down: Barn-top device – VANE
- 55 Down: Monogram part: Abbr. – INIT
- 56 Down: Suffix for major – ETTE
- 57 Down: Methods – WAYS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?
This USA Today Easy crossword truly lived up to its title and then some. The cluing was ultra gentle, the fill was clean, and the grid basically solved itself once you got rolling. Nothing felt tricky or sneaky, which made it perfect for zoning out and just enjoying the flow. It was less about challenge and more about vibes, the kind of puzzle you finish feeling relaxed instead of tested. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.