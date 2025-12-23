Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 23, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 23, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 23, 2025

1 Across: Full amount – TOTAL

6 Across: Hazard – RISK

10 Across: Fixes, as a fight – RIGS

14 Across: Chicago airport – OHARE

15 Across: Prefix for freeze – ANTI

16 Across: Much-admired person – IDOL

17 Across: Loosen, as laces – UNTIE

18 Across: Basic part of speech – NOUN

19 Across: Lavish celebration – FETE

20 Across: Fast-moving motorsport – ROADRACING

22 Across: Installed, as carpet – LAID

23 Across: Military no-show: Abbr. – AWOL

24 Across: Annoying ones – PESTS

25 Across: More intelligent – SMARTER

29 Across: Elevator entryway – DOOR

31 Across: Ballet costume – TUTU

32 Across: Acknowledge applause – TAKEABOW

36 Across: Molecule part – ATOM

37 Across: Theater offerings – PLAYS

39 Across: Not even one – NONE

40 Across: Road Runner sound – BEEPBEEP

42 Across: Checkers or chess – GAME

43 Across: Ladder crosspiece – RUNG

44 Across: Supplied party food for – CATERED

47 Across: Pizza topping – ONION

50 Across: One of the Great Lakes – ERIE

51 Across: One of the Three Bears – MAMA

52 Across: Critic's endorsement – RAVEREVIEW

58 Across: Puts frosting on – ICES

59 Across: Neighborhood – AREA

60 Across: North Pole resident – SANTA

61 Across: The thing over there – THAT

62 Across: Kitchen basin – SINK

63 Across: Togetherness – UNITY

64 Across: Dad's boys – SONS

65 Across: Berets and bonnets – HATS

66 Across: "For __ sake!" – PETES

1 Down: "Guided" vacation – TOUR

2 Down: Words of dismay – OHNO

3 Down: British "Bye-bye!" – TATA

4 Down: Dry as a desert – ARID

5 Down: Ogle – LEERAT

6 Down: Ill will – RANCOR

7 Down: How fries are fried – INOIL

8 Down: Surprise greatly – STUN

9 Down: Princess' dad – KING

10 Down: Target-practice place – RIFLERANGE

11 Down: Creative thoughts – IDEAS

12 Down: "I understand" – GOTIT

13 Down: Coasters on snow – SLEDS

21 Down: Dazzle – AWE

24 Down: Edgar Allan __ – POE

25 Down: Wild guess – STAB

26 Down: Remote-control button – MUTE

27 Down: Stick __ in the water – ATOE

28 Down: Beef cuts – RUMPROASTS

29 Down: Calendar square – DAY

30 Down: Gives a thumbs-up to – OKS

32 Down: Touch on the shoulder – TAP

33 Down: Male hog – BOAR

34 Down: "My treat!" – ONME

35 Down: Garden nuisance – WEED

37 Down: Contract signing need – PEN

38 Down: Chair part – LEG

41 Down: Hot-dog holder – BUN

44 Down: Old-floor sounds – CREAKS

45 Down: Tire filler – AIR

46 Down: Prepares to start a golf round – TEESUP

47 Down: Forgets to mention – OMITS

48 Down: Mexican chip – NACHO

49 Down: "That is to say . . ." – IMEAN

50 Down: Major happening – EVENT

52 Down: Poison-ivy reaction – RASH

53 Down: Opera solo – ARIA

54 Down: Barn-top device – VANE

55 Down: Monogram part: Abbr. – INIT

56 Down: Suffix for major – ETTE

57 Down: Methods – WAYS

Click here to reveal the solved crossword image

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA Today Easy crossword truly lived up to its title and then some. The cluing was ultra gentle, the fill was clean, and the grid basically solved itself once you got rolling. Nothing felt tricky or sneaky, which made it perfect for zoning out and just enjoying the flow. It was less about challenge and more about vibes, the kind of puzzle you finish feeling relaxed instead of tested. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.