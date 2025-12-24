Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 24, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 24, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Quotes as a source – CITES

Chimps, for example – 10 Across: Chicken piece – WING

By oneself – 15 Across: Speak like Daffy Duck – LISP

China’s continent – 17 Across: Low-tech pest-control device – FLYSWATTER

Eyeglasses glass – 20 Across: Double-curve letter – ESS

Swing gently – 22 Across: Maintenance expense – UPKEEP

Lion’s sound – 25 Across: College sports org. – NCAA

Became smaller – 29 Across: Scolds – YELLSAT

Pork cut – 34 Across: List-ending abbr. – ETAL

Pizza piece – 38 Across: Loosen, as a knot – UNDO

Forbidden activities – 41 Across: Metals in rocks – ORES

Scoundrel – 44 Across: Would like to have – WANT

Air outlet – 46 Across: Record beforehand – PRETAPE

A lot – 50 Across: Egg-shaped – OVAL

Doe or fawn – 52 Across: Rubbed raw – CHAFED

Greek pocket bread – 56 Across: Calf’s cry – MAA

Pushed, as a doorbell – 60 Across: Auto mechanism – DRIVESHAFT

Vicinity – 64 Across: Narrow street – LANE

Continuously bother – 66 Across: Mercedes rivals – BMWS

Potato buds – 68 Across: Back of a boat – STERN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: ”Sidewalk” eatery – CAFE

Misfortunes – 3 Down: Gifts for kids – TOYS

Recent naval acad. grad – 5 Down: Attaches, as a button – SEWSON

Church platform – 7 Down: Feel sorry for – PITY

Point opposite WNW – 9 Down: Tidy (up) – SPRUCE

Domineer – 11 Down: ”Now it’s clear!” – ISEE

Three hours before noon – 13 Down: Sound of shock – GASP

Greet the morning – 23 Down: Buddies – PALS

Become exhausted – 25 Down: Stocking material – NYLON

Drink noisily – 27 Down: Pay tribute to – HONOR

Chain of hills – 30 Down: Squad-car wailer – SIREN

Not worth __ (valueless) – 32 Down: Short-tempered – TESTY

Beach bring-along – 36 Down: Santa __, CA – ANA

Neighbor of Tampa, Fla. – 43 Down: Roof overhang – EAVE

Table-tennis racket – 49 Down: Rental agreements – LEASES

Plunges into the pool- 52 Down: Lobster relative – CRAB

Do damage to – 54 Down: All over again – ANEW

Cone-bearing tree – 56 Down: Spouse – MATE

At a distance – 58 Down: Business-envelope abbr. – ATTN

Bit of sunshine – 62 Down: Beret or bonnet – HAT

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA TODAY crossword for December 24, 2025, is a well-built puzzle that offers a very smooth and relaxing solving experience. The grid is anchored by several long, impressive phrases that describe everyday items or common physical actions, which gives the puzzle a strong sense of structure. What makes it particularly successful is the simple and fair cluing; it touches on a wide range of familiar topics—from geography and popular food to sports and household tools—without ever becoming confusing. Because the language is so clear and the answers are words used in daily life, the grid flows together quickly, making it a perfect, stress-free challenge for a busy holiday. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.