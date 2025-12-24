Home » Puzzles » Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 24, 2025

Looking for a quick and fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Easy Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle is designed to be accessible and solvable, offering straightforward clues and answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a total beginner or just looking for a relaxing solve, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword for December 24, 2025.

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

Today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Quotes as a source – CITES
  • 6 Across: Chimps, for example – APES
  • 10 Across: Chicken piece – WING
  • 14 Across: By oneself – ALONE
  • 15 Across: Speak like Daffy Duck – LISP
  • 16 Across: China’s continent – ASIA
  • 17 Across: Low-tech pest-control device – FLYSWATTER
  • 19 Across: Eyeglasses glass – LENS
  • 20 Across: Double-curve letter – ESS
  • 21 Across: Swing gently – SWAY
  • 22 Across: Maintenance expense – UPKEEP
  • 24 Across: Lion’s sound – ROAR
  • 25 Across: College sports org. – NCAA
  • 26 Across: Became smaller – SHRUNK
  • 29 Across: Scolds – YELLSAT
  • 33 Across: Pork cut – LOIN
  • 34 Across: List-ending abbr. – ETAL
  • 37 Across: Pizza piece – SLICE
  • 38 Across: Loosen, as a knot – UNDO
  • 39 Across: Forbidden activities – NONOS
  • 41 Across: Metals in rocks – ORES
  • 42 Across: Scoundrel – ROGUE
  • 44 Across: Would like to have – WANT
  • 45 Across: Air outlet – VENT
  • 46 Across: Record beforehand – PRETAPE
  • 48 Across: A lot – PLENTY
  • 50 Across: Egg-shaped – OVAL
  • 51 Across: Doe or fawn – DEER
  • 52 Across: Rubbed raw – CHAFED
  • 55 Across: Greek pocket bread – PITA
  • 56 Across: Calf’s cry – MAA
  • 59 Across: Pushed, as a doorbell – RANG
  • 60 Across: Auto mechanism – DRIVESHAFT
  • 63 Across: Vicinity – AREA
  • 64 Across: Narrow street – LANE
  • 65 Across: Continuously bother – EATAT
  • 66 Across: Mercedes rivals – BMWS
  • 67 Across: Potato buds – EYES
  • 68 Across: Back of a boat – STERN

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: ”Sidewalk” eatery – CAFE
  • 2 Down: Misfortunes – ILLS
  • 3 Down: Gifts for kids – TOYS
  • 4 Down: Recent naval acad. grad – ENS
  • 5 Down: Attaches, as a button – SEWSON
  • 6 Down: Church platform – ALTAR
  • 7 Down: Feel sorry for – PITY
  • 8 Down: Point opposite WNW – ESE
  • 9 Down: Tidy (up) – SPRUCE
  • 10 Down: Domineer – WALKALLOVER
  • 11 Down: ”Now it’s clear!” – ISEE
  • 12 Down: Three hours before noon – NINE
  • 13 Down: Sound of shock – GASP
  • 18 Down: Greet the morning – AWAKEN
  • 23 Down: Buddies – PALS
  • 24 Down: Become exhausted – RUNOUTOFGAS
  • 25 Down: Stocking material – NYLON
  • 26 Down: Drink noisily – SLURP
  • 27 Down: Pay tribute to – HONOR
  • 28 Down: Chain of hills – RIDGE
  • 30 Down: Squad-car wailer – SIREN
  • 31 Down: Not worth __ (valueless) – ACENT
  • 32 Down: Short-tempered – TESTY
  • 35 Down: Beach bring-along – TOWEL
  • 36 Down: Santa __, CA – ANA
  • 40 Down: Neighbor of Tampa, Fla. – STPETE
  • 43 Down: Roof overhang – EAVE
  • 47 Down: Table-tennis racket – PADDLE
  • 49 Down: Rental agreements – LEASES
  • 51 Down: Plunges into the pool- DIVES
  • 52 Down: Lobster relative – CRAB
  • 53 Down: Do damage to – HARM
  • 54 Down: All over again – ANEW
  • 55 Down: Cone-bearing tree – PINE
  • 56 Down: Spouse – MATE
  • 57 Down: At a distance – AFAR
  • 58 Down: Business-envelope abbr. – ATTN
  • 61 Down: Bit of sunshine – RAY
  • 62 Down: Beret or bonnet – HAT

How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Easy Crossword? Did you cruise to a speedy victory?

This USA TODAY crossword for December 24, 2025, is a well-built puzzle that offers a very smooth and relaxing solving experience. The grid is anchored by several long, impressive phrases that describe everyday items or common physical actions, which gives the puzzle a strong sense of structure. What makes it particularly successful is the simple and fair cluing; it touches on a wide range of familiar topics—from geography and popular food to sports and household tools—without ever becoming confusing. Because the language is so clear and the answers are words used in daily life, the grid flows together quickly, making it a perfect, stress-free challenge for a busy holiday. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the USA TODAY Easy Crossword

Playing the USA TODAY Easy Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.

  • The Goal: The object is to completely fill the grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
  • The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
  • Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
  • Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Easy Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun.

